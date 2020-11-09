3 Net Lease REIT All-Stars And 3 Honorable Mentions

Which REITs are best positioned for the future? To answer that, we cannot simply look at past performance.

In the face of a rising second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, I went in search of the three highest quality, safest, best positioned net lease REITs.

The Pandemic Proving Grounds

The coronavirus pandemic has been a very unique test for publicly traded real estate companies. Most REIT investors know by now that COVID-19 has benefited some sectors of commercial real estate while hurting many others. Industrial REITs (mainly those that specialize in warehouses and distribution facilities) and data center REITs greatly benefited, but most office, retail, and coastal urban multifamily REITs suffered.

Hence we find that net lease warehouse owner Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) experienced essentially no downside from the pandemic in its core portfolio of directly owned properties. The REIT has collected >99% of contractual rent this year, and a mere 0.3% of rent has been deferred thus far. Many shopping center REITs, on the other hand, saw their rent collection rates drop dramatically. High-quality mixed-use plaza and shopping center REIT Federal Realty (FRT), for example, collected only 54% of billed rent in May, and only slightly higher than that in April.

Net lease REITs are a particularly interest bunch. Those who have read my articles before know that this segment of REITdom is particularly attractive to me right now as an investment. As I argued in "The Japanification of the United States Is Complete," interest rates are now stuck at zero for the foreseeable future, and GDP growth is likely to remain muted under the weight of an overindebted economy and government. More debt-funded stimulus and quantitative easing will only further entrap us in this low-rates, low-inflation environment.

Net lease REITs are the perfect investment for this kind of scenario. As perhaps the most interest rate sensitive class of commercial real estate, they are often considered "bond proxies." At the very least, they are the closest thing to an actively managed corporate bond portfolio in the realm of equities. Only, the assets they hold offer yields higher than most junk bonds, ranging from 5.5% to over 8%. The initial lease terms are long (typically 10-20 years, plus option periods), there are often built-in rent escalations, and the tenant is obligated to pay for most if not all property-level expenses.

What's not to like?

Well, if the properties are leased to retailers, restaurants, or entertainment venues like movie theaters whose operations are shut down or curtailed by lockdowns during a pandemic, then falling rent collection rates, deferrals, and abatements suddenly remind you that these investments are not identical to corporate bonds!

Some net lease REITs have proven more resilient than others through COVID-19, either because of intelligent tenant and property selection or conservative financial management or both. As the United States enters a widely expected second wave of the pandemic and investors brace for the potential of reinstated social distancing mandates, business regulations, or even lockdowns, it would be a good idea to review the three net lease REITs that look best positioned to weather any potential storms to come.

Source: Worldometer

But first, a few honorable mentions...

Three Safe And Steady Net Lease REITs

No net lease article would be complete without mentioning the 800-pound gorilla of the space — Realty Income (O). This is a company that has rewarded shareholders with a steadily rising dividend for over 25 years like clockwork. What's more, it pays dividends out on a monthly basis. It's literally trademarked the slogan, "The Monthly Dividend Company."

O is a well-run company with a great track record, perhaps the best track record in the net lease REIT space. So why don't I consider it one of the top three all-stars?

A few reasons. First, O is a big REIT. Its real estate portfolio is worth around $20 billion, by far the largest among its peers. Why is that a problem? Well, as I explained in "Realty Income And The Law Of Diminishing Returns," the REIT will have to grow its acquisition volume exponentially in order to achieve linear AFFO per share growth. Going forward, that will be difficult to do while maintaining high standards for property selection because O's acquisitions are eating up a larger and larger share of net lease transaction volume over time.

Second, despite the attractive dividend yield of 4.85%, shares do not strike me as being particularly cheap, considering the first point above. At about 17.4x expected 2020 FFO, O is about as cheap as it was in November of 2018. This doesn't seem to account for the 12.7% of the portfolio in either movie theaters or health & fitness, as of October. In Q3, 27% of theater rent was collected, and that percentage dropped to 8% in October. Fitness center rent collections remained roughly steady around 81-82% from Q3 to October.

On the other hand, O's price to cash flow multiple has tended to trend higher as interest rates drop:

Data by YCharts

As a second wave of COVID-19 looms, the risk of further uncollected rent from experienced-based tenants like theaters and fitness centers — or worse, tenant bankruptcies — cannot be ignored. That said, O is strong enough to handle the damage and rebound with dividend intact.

An obvious second honorable mention is National Retail Properties (NNN). This venerable net lease landlord has 30 straight years of dividend raises under its belt, a testament to its long-tenured and shareholder-aligned management team. The G&A expenses (basically, the management fee) have been a mere 5.8% of total revenue this year, not quite as low as the much bigger O's ~4.5% but still quite modest. And NNN's 6.25% dividend yield is quite attractive in this low-rates environment.

That said, the 16.6% of the portfolio in theaters, health & fitness, and family entertainment (Chuck E. Cheese's, Main Event, Dave & Buster's, etc.) is worrisome given the rising tide of Covid cases. The 10.6% in full service restaurants could also give NNN some headaches if these are located in states or cities with stricter rules on restaurant operations.

NNN has the financial strength to get through another hit from COVID-19, whatever such a hit would look like. But the highly specialized nature of some of its entertainment real estate gives me pause for the future. How badly will another round of increased social distancing hurt theaters, for instance? And how much is COVID-19 changing consumer habits when it comes to entertainment? I'm just not sure.

However, Q3's rent collection rate of 90%, followed by October's 94%, give me confidence in this net lease stalwart.

A third honorable mention is the relative newbie, Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT). Having gone public in the middle of 2018, this REIT is like a smaller clone of STORE Capital (STOR), in many ways. The two REITs have very similar investment strategies and have many of the same kinds of tenants. So why is EPRT only an honorable mention?

For one thing, still inexplicably to me, EPRT has a very high G&A expense to revenue percentage of 16%. In other words, management are paying themselves very handsomely. It would be one thing if the management expense was high but not growing, perhaps in the case that a sizable team had already been put together in anticipation of a much larger portfolio to come. But then one would expect G&A expenses to remain more or less flat. Instead, they've risen 19.8% year-over-year.

Compare that to STOR's 6.9% G&A expenses to total revenue so far this year. And STOR managed to cut G&A expenses by about 10% year-over-year. What gives, EPRT?

That is literally the main drawback about EPRT for me. Granted, it's slowly coming down. In Q3, G&A ate up 13.8% of total revenue, down from 18.1% in Q1 of this year (when some employee-related expenses were front-loaded for the year). What's more, debt is very low at 4.0x net debt to EBITDA, giving some financial leeway in case Covid strikes EPRT's tenants again. Experiential tenant (health & fitness, theater, and other entertainment) exposure is somewhat limited at 11% of the portfolio.

With the backdrop of these three honorable mentions in mind (both strengths and drawbacks), hopefully it will become clearer why the following three net lease REITs have emerged from COVID-19 as the all-stars.

The Net Lease All-Stars

Three net lease REITs have emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic as all-stars, proving the high caliber of their management teams, the financial strength of their balance sheets, and the quality and well-roundedness of their portfolios.

The three REITs are:

W.P. Carey (WPC) Agree Realty (ADC) STORE Capital (STOR)

Of course, every list of "the best such and such stocks" is always subjective, to some degree. That's why I am in the process of putting together individual articles to explore these three REITs in depth. In these focus articles, I hope to thoroughly demonstrate why these names are the cream of the crop in net lease REITdom.

Moreover, it's important to note how well they work together. Each fills its own unique niche, with almost completely non-overlapping tenant bases and investment criteria. WPC concentrates on industrial and warehouse properties as well as European retail. ADC focuses on a select group of high quality, mostly investment grade, omnichannel retailers in the United States. STOR targets middle market, mostly non-investment grade retailers and manufacturers.

WPC and STOR are heavy users of the sale-leaseback model — directly purchasing corporate-owned real estate and simultaneously executing long-term leases for it. ADC rarely, if ever, uses sale-leasebacks, but it does have a development arm that often results in portfolio additions. While ADC focuses on external growth (expanding its portfolio size by acquiring properties at an accretive spread to its cost of capital), WPC and STOR specialize in internal growth (generating organic cash flow growth through retained cash, above-average rent escalations, and accretive capital recycling).

And each of the three REITs enjoy skilled and dedicated top leadership with multiple decades of experience in net lease commercial real estate — most of that usually spent at their current respective companies. Together, these three REITs have an average G&A percentage of revenue of 7.1%, a modest management fee considering the value shareholders get.

I believe these three REITs together provide excellent diversification. And not just in terms of investment strategies, portfolios, and management teams, but also in terms of current income versus dividend growth. WPC's dividend growth is significantly slower than that of ADC or STOR...

Data by YCharts

...but it also consistently offers a higher dividend yield than the others:

Data by YCharts

If one had purchased all three REITs on January 1st, 2015, one would enjoy a 7.6% yield-on-cost for ADC, 6.7% for STOR, and 5.9% for WPC. (The combination of rapid dividend growth and buying at a good value is powerful!) And since the beginning of 2015, each of these three has outperformed the REIT market as a whole:

Data by YCharts

As of right now, if one were to own only three net lease REITs, it should be these three.

*** If you find this content valuable and want to be updated on the coming articles about the net lease all-stars, please follow me by clicking the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page!

What Are We Buying? We are sharing all our Top Ideas with the 2,000+ members of High Yield Landlord. And you can get access to all of them for free with our 2-week free trial! We are the largest real estate investment service on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000+ members on board and a perfect 5 star rating! Join us today and get instant access to all our Top Picks, 3 Model Portfolios, Course to REIT investing, Tracking tools, and much more. We are offering a Limited-Time 28% discount for new members! Get Started Today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNR, FRT, O, NNN, EPRT, WPC, ADC, STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.