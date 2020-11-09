Stereotaxis, Inc.'s (STXS) CEO David Fischel On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEMKT:STXS) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2020 9:50 AM ET

Company Participants

David Fischel - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Kim Peery - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Frank Takkinen - Lake Street Capital Markets

Joshua Jennings - Cowen and Company

Disclaimer: *NEW* We are providing this transcript version in a raw, machine-assisted format and it is unaudited. Please reference the audio for any questions on the content. A standard transcript will be available later on the site per our normal procedure. Please enjoy this timely version in the interim.

Operator

[00:00:03] Please stand by. We're about to begin. Good to everyone and thank you for joining us for Stereotactic, this third quarter twenty twenty earnings conference, certain statements during the conference call and question and answer period to follow may relate to future events, expectations and as such constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance and achievements of the company in the future to be materially different from these statements that the company's executives may make today. These risks are described in detail in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our latest periodic report on Form Key or Tinku. We assume no duty to update these statements at this time. All participants have been placed in a listen only mode. The floor will be open for questions and comments following the presentation. Also, as a reminder, today's call is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, David Fischel, chairman and CEO of Stereo Texas. Please go ahead.

David Fischel

[00:01:30] Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I'm joined today by Tim Perry, our chief financial officer. The highlight of the third quarter was the successful installation of the first Genesis Robotic Systems at Helsinki University in Finland and Baner University in Arizona. There's always increased uncertainty and challenge with the deployment of new technology in the real world for daily clinical use. This challenge is particularly true for complex robotic technologies being deployed and used actively at the most demanding medical institutions. We are excited that both installations were completed successfully and that our Genesis system has performed to the highest expectations of our customers. Approximately 100 patients have been treated with the systems to date for a broad array of arrhythmias. An additional several dozen patients have had other non robotic procedures performed in Regenesis Labs, leveraging our model imaging system, the system to proven to be highly reliable with no downtime or procedures made due to technical issues. While I recognize that solid execution is expected by the investment community, there are two practical implications I believe are worth noting. First, this accomplishment is a testament to the state of Texas teen large medical device companies that have teams and budgets orders of magnitude larger than ours have often struggled to develop robotic surgery systems that can withstand the requirements of robust real world use. Their significant value to the fact that stereotypies can design, build and deploy cutting edge robotic technology. We stand as one of the few companies globally with this capability across surgical robotics and the pioneering leader in endovascular surgery. Our success with Genesis gives me great confidence in our other ongoing R&D efforts. Second, having the genesis in bodily system actively used without issue that respected medical centers provides our commercial efforts a significant boost. New potential customers, even if they didn't explicitly stated previously viewed these installations as risking events for their own decisions. We have started hosting virtual visits and discussions for potential customers with the Helsinki and vendor teams. We found these discussions beneficial in addressing customer questions and concerns and advancing purchasing processes.

[00:03:55] This bottom up boost to our commercialization of Genesis has coincided with a gradual improvement in the macro environment. Earlier this year, hospital purchasing processes froze as administrators were required to focus on operationally addressing and financially assessing the impact of the pandemic. The environment remains challenging and hospitals have reduced budgets and delayed purchasing decisions, but we have started to see a gradual return to more normal capital planning at several hospitals. Since our last call, we received another order to the Genesis and model systems from from a U.S. hospital that is establishing a new robotic electrophysiology program in a large new metro area for us. That program will be established in Twenty twenty one. We have several additional hospital customers in various stages of a purchasing process or with tenders outstanding while we watch with costs and increasing rate of covid infections, given our pipeline and the status of several discussions, we are comfortable providing preliminary guidance of 10 to 20 million dollars in the system revenue in Twenty twenty one. This amount is expected to be relatively evenly split between robots sold to existing customers as part of replacement cycles and greenfield installations to new hospital customers.

[00:05:20] Are positive, commercial outlook is partially also a reflection of the impact of several of our creative commercial initiatives are having. Reenrolled 16 new fellows into the robotic EPS Fellows program during the third quarter. Direct to patient and referral physician, marketing materials have now been implemented in a collaborative fashion with several of our customers, and we have continued to refine, innovate and expand our telerobotics capabilities. We started our telerobotics effort focused on telerobotics support, where a clinical team provided remote technical and clinical support to dozens of robotic practices. We then established Telerobotics test drives as a creative way to engage with customers and accommodate interest in viewing our justice system. We have by now hosted over 250 individuals from over 100 hospitals on such virtual visits. Last month, we lost we launched telerobotics lives and Telerobotics OnDemand, we're leading robotic EPS can share live or recorded procedures to facilitate peer to peer collaboration and educational best practices. The first Telerobotics life event was hosted by Erasmus University and demonstrated six atrial fibrillation patients treated robotically by one physician in one lab within one standard working day. The commercial infrastructure and processes that we have implemented and continue to refine provide a tailwind to adoption positive halo effect around our technology and a solid foundation for one, a much more substantial commercial effort and expansion of the sales team is warranted.

[00:06:56] While a return to robust system revenue driven by Genesis is the first wave in our revenue growth strategy, we've previously described two subsequent waves of revenue growth. A significant increase in disposable revenue with the launch of a proprietary ablation catheter is the first of these. The Texas says advanced, robotically navigated magnetic ablation catheter is advancing on schedule with initial commercialization and initiation of a pivotal US trial expected in 2021. We are refining a robust manufacturing process for the catheter that will allow us to produce significant quantities with high quality and cost efficiency. We've performed animal studies and a broad array of other tests on the initial batches of catheters from the manufacturing line, preparing us well for formal validation studies and regulatory regulatory submissions for us to emerge. And an FDA ID trial. We are progressing a clinical, regulatory and initial EU commercialization plan, given the feedback we received from physicians that have navigated our catheter in animal studies from phantoms. We are excited and confident that the catheter will prove to be a significant improvement to clinical care and the physician experience. We also believe the catheter serves as a platform supporting our strategy of building a robust, open ecosystem of technologies around robotics.

[00:08:19] Beyond the catheter, one of the highlights of the past month has been the progress and drinking of various aspects in our third wave of strategic innovations. We believe that ultimately this wave will be the most impactful and transformational to our revenue growth, both within electrophysiology and in expanding our robotic technology into several multi-billion dollar adjacent markets. We've provided visibility into the focus and goals of our innovation efforts in previous calls, in our investor presentation, but will not be providing more specific transparency at this time. We take seriously our responsibility to ensure the long term success of certain Texas public announcements are dictated by our reporting obligations and by what best supports that long term success. Given our progress to date, we expect and look forward to showcasing key aspects of this third wave towards the end of next year. Campbell, now provide some commentary on our financial results and then I will make a few financial comments before opening the call to Q&A.

Kim Peery

[00:09:20] Thanks, David, and good morning, everyone. Revenue for the third quarter of Twenty twenty totaled eight point seven million, a six percent increase from the eight point two million reported in the prior year, third quarter. This increase was primarily due to the delivery and installation of our first Genesis system and was partially offset by lower recurring revenue driven by pandemic related reductions in procedure volumes. The system revenue reported in the quarter does not reflect full pricing of the Genesis system, and some additional portions will be recognized in the coming months during the warranty period. Gross margin in the quarter was 54 percent of revenue, gross margin on recurring revenue, with 86 percent consistent with prior quarters, that gross margin on system revenue was approximately breakeven and reflects a significant allocation of overhead expenses and initial installation costs that were not reflective of cash margins or expected future margins from system sales. Operating expenses in the third quarter of six point two million decrease from six point four million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in operating expenses reflects increased investment in R&D projects offset by pandemic related reductions in sales and marketing activity. Operating loss and that loss in the quarter were one point six million with adjusted negative free cash flow of point two million, the cash flow for the quarter is an improvement from our previously provided guidance for cash utilization in the year. At quarter end, Stereotactic had cash and cash equivalents of forty three point eight million, and we now expect to end this year with over 43 million. I will now hand the call back to David.

David Fischel

[00:11:08] Thank you, Kim, as previously mentioned, we are providing preliminary guidance of robust double digit revenue growth in Twenty twenty one, which jennison system revenue of between 10 to 20 million dollars, gross margin for system revenue is expected to be more normalized and approximately 40 percent with room for future improvement with increased volume. We continue to invest in the team infrastructure and projects that are critical for success. We're proud that we are able to advance a robust innovation and commercial strategy while maintaining financial discipline. Moving forward to now, taking your questions. Operator, can you please open the line to Q&A?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[00:11:47] Surance, we'd like to ask a question, simply press the star capable of as the digit one on your telephone keypad. Also, if you're using a speakerphone, please make sure your mute function is turned off to allow your signal to reach our equipment. Once again, press star one. At this time, if you'd like to ask a question or make a comment, we'll pause for a moment. And we'll first hear from Frank Takkinen of Lake Street capital markets.

Frank Takkinen

[00:12:18] Hey, thanks for taking my questions and Congressional Progressive Caucus.

David Fischel

[00:12:23] Hi, good morning, friend. Thanks.

Frank Takkinen

[00:12:26] Just a couple from today. So first of all, to talk about twenty twenty one installs, some backing into a number between about seven to 13 systems next year. I heard your comment about 50 percent replacement, 50 percent greenfield, give or take. So my question is, one, could you kind of talk to the different levels of guidance between the 10 and the 20 million and what's driving the maybe a little bit larger range than I would expect just given between 10 and 20 million and then two, could you talk to the replacement cycle longer term, getting back to that 10 system per year replacement cycle level?

David Fischel

[00:13:15] So first, I would say that your speed that you're using to estimate seven to 13 systems is probably conservative. And so those numbers of systems, you'll probably have higher revenues than what you're estimating just as kind of one comment. And second, then, and the large range is really driven by the fact that we're we're rebuilding the capital sales capability at your taxes. And so when you're doing so, you want to be conservative in terms of your ranges. You don't want to to assume just because you're having advanced discussions or things are in late stages of negotiations, you don't want to assume necessarily that all of those are going to come through. And and so there is uncertainty with every individual process. There was uncertainty. And fortunately, there's a sufficient number of activities taking place at multiple hospitals. And that is then and that kind of gives us that confidence with that range. But again, it's hard to it's hard to pinpoint answers. And we're not yet a company that has a history of selling dozens of systems a quarter where you can do fine statistical analysis of where exactly every order is and how exactly it's likely to play out. And so that's kind of the justification for the range.

[00:14:41] If and if you think about kind of replacement cycle, it's actually interesting that if we look at kind of some of those advanced discussions that are taking place, it runs the spectrum from a pure replacement cycles and to second labs at existing customers to complete new greenfield customers. And then and so there is that mix. I still think that a 10 per year and back of the envelope and replacement cycle opportunity is completely valid. One thing that has been interesting, watching hospitals really enter a period where they can start to think about budgets, they can start to kind of to consider, again, capital spending and kind of plans for their labs is that I think that the pandemic obviously froze everyone earlier this year. But as some of the hospitals start to get back to normal planning, they prioritize building new labs more than they prioritize replacing older equipment. And so I wouldn't be surprised if we saw today's news on Pfizer vaccine. And let's see how kind of things evolve from the macro perspective. But I wouldn't be surprised if there's a return to new lab build outs which provide a real economic boon for the hospitals.

[00:16:01] Intellectual physiology departments are a large revenue driver for hospitals. I wouldn't be surprised if those returned a little bit more quickly than pure replacement plans. Where we have an existing lab and you're planning to replace the X-ray and to replace the lab equipment. And again, unless things are breaking down, those are things that might be pushed out further by hospital administrators.

Frank Takkinen

[00:16:27] That's just too much for me and then I'm the model imaging offering with the system, I was hoping you could just give us some feedback. You've heard from the first two installs on that and then just kind of frame the importance of the Model S imaging and on for the installs in Twenty twenty on.

David Fischel

[00:16:50] So as a reminder, the Model s imaging system is a single plane fluoroscopy system, and that was developed by Omec Medical Imaging in conjunction with Stereotactic. And what allows us to do is it allows us to provide hospitals with a complete lab solution, a complete robotic lab solution, and we're able to bundle it together, offer hospitals a significant cost savings over what previously establishing a robotic lab would cost them, and then and provide also better experience by having one architectural planning team, one installation team, one service team and one service contract, one purchase contract. And so that has really been kind of one of the core parts of our strategy of our innovation strategy and commercial strategy is taking on that type of responsibility and control. And I think that there's obviously when you start to deploy fluoroscopy systems that don't carry the name of a large, large global company with it, there is more questioning and concern. And I think that kind of we're glad that we can we can have existing potential customers look at labs like Baner and Helsinki's and see that the x rays are able to work well across a range of procedures. And and there has been we're continuing to also refined products and to improve the product offerings based on feedback. And overall, we're thrilled, thrilled with how things are going.

Frank Takkinen

[00:18:28] In this last one from me on the that the utilization of the system sounds like over 90 procedures out of the first two installed systems is tracking fantastically from a utilization perspective. It's curious if you could share with us your learnings about how some of these how you believe utilization could trend following install versus the utilization of your currently installed base of all these systems.

David Fischel

[00:19:00] I think it's still a little bit premature, you're right, both the procedure volumes that House and campaigner are an hour by hour above our average. I don't know whether to allocate that to to the customers involved and and the physicians involved or whether or whether it's driven by Gen. personality. And so I think it's a little bit too premature to come up with kind of models for that at this point. I apologize.

Frank Takkinen

[00:19:29] Thanks for taking my questions and congressional progress.

David Fischel

[00:19:31] Thank you.

Operator

[00:19:35] Next, we'll hear from Josh Jennings of Cowen.

Joshua Jennings

[00:19:41] Good morning, thanks, David, and congratulations on getting those initial Genesis systems up and running. We're looking just ask a question on the timing of your guidance issuance for twenty twenty one. I think it implies that the sales funnel is in a very good place. And since these discussions you're having with potential hospital purchasers of Genesis are going extremely well. But I was wondering, you could give us any any kind of color in terms of the timing decision to issue guidance today and the incremental details on the replacement pipeline pipelines is a spread out between us and an international customer, because even when. That would be Craig.

David Fischel

[00:20:26] So, so and so I think the rationale for providing that kind of guidance on the systems side today is really driven by the fact that I recognize that that is important for the investment community to have additional color on that. I think we feel that we're in a position where we can provide such color. And given that the next call is likely only to be in four months, that leaves a large gap where we would be we would we would have a feeling for how things are going. And you wouldn't be able to communicate that until March when the next earnings call takes place. And so it just felt like the right thing to provide kind of some some directional color as people start to look towards next year. And and we obviously didn't provide guidance on operating expenses or I'm kind of I'm kind of other aspects of the business. But but I thought kind of since, again, Genesis is our first wave of revenue growth, it made sense to provide kind of more clarity on how that is going. And in terms of kind of the split between a Europe or the US or between kind of replacement cycle and others. And I do very much see it kind of distributed fairly equally between the two regions, the two broader global regions and between this makes of pretty old and new, completely new customers, like the order that we announced that we received already from from the US. And there are kind of late, late, late stage tenders, which kind of also this one is a greenfield tender in Europe and and and then also kind of replacement projects. And so I think and obviously with any individual deal can kind of can can push the numbers significantly in one bucket versus the other, given the number of deals that we're talking about. But but I expect kind of a roughly equal mix between those two.

Joshua Jennings

[00:22:27] Excellence.

David Fischel

[00:22:29] Something something like something like a second robotic lab at an existing customer, I don't know where that exactly gets categorized, that falls somewhere in between.

Joshua Jennings

[00:22:38] All right. Understood. Understood. Thanks to that and understanding the timing, Tony makes a lot of sense, but also just want to confirm as a follow up that the ability to issue the Twenty twenty today is because you have through your discussions with these customers, you feel like the sales funnel is a very good place and you have good discussions and there have been canceled discussions over the past six months for potential customers.

David Fischel

[00:23:11] There's there's several hospitals that are in later stages of negotiating with us, if confirmed with us, inclusion of a robotic program in the Twenty twenty billion budget. And so those are the types of factors that could guide our decision making.

Joshua Jennings

[00:23:28] Excellent. That's great to hear. And then just on the terms of the sales funnel and the evolution over the last number of months, and as you see it going forward, we tell her about our capabilities in the area of covid is had some incremental demand or even moderate demand. Do you think or do you choose partnership in terms of how can that being integrated into Genesis? How are those two buckets kind of helping build demand here?

David Fischel

[00:23:54] I think those are all part of it. I don't think anyone is individually changing the dynamics in the dramatic fashion, but and but we are thrilled with our collaboration with the cutest. And that's kind of a collaboration that is growing and becoming stronger. And there we're also going to be releasing soon integration of contact mapping capabilities between our robotic system and their mapping system. And so I think kind of that's there's a there's a clear positive influence that I think both companies have on each other. And and so that has obviously been kind of one helpful dynamic and and the whole telerobotics capability. I I think there is a little bit of a positive halo effect. There were where customers see that that is a positive way for the future to evolve. And they like seeing that and they like to see that activity. I'd also say that that's probably not the main driver of their or not even a very significant driver of their purchasing decisions at this time. And what it has allowed us to do, these telerobotics capabilities, like I described a little bit in the prepared remarks, it has allowed us to really continue engaging with customers in a regular fashion. And despite the restrictions on travel, despite the lack of conferences, we're able to have a very robust kind of dialog with a broad range of customers. And I have to say from a personal perspective, this has been kind of one of the most exciting periods of my time at Stereotactic, given how much interaction I'm able to have with customers and yet how efficiently that's able to happen. And so really kind of my two my two biggest kind of enjoyment and working with the R&D team and working with customers can both take place kind of simultaneously throughout the day and both kind of in a very robust fashion.

Joshua Jennings

[00:25:50] Excellent. Just one last question for me, I understand in terms of how your team has decided on disclosing some pipeline indications, developments, but maybe if I could ask just from a high level, how would you have the investment community to think about the evolution of the pipeline? Is the development team working on multiple indications at once or is the focus on a single indication at a time and just building on new indications say just just as an example, neurovascular, and then moving on to the next indication, just I guess from a high level, just how would you the investment we think about next indications and how the development team is pursuing those. Thanks a lot to.

David Fischel

[00:26:41] And so so the comment on the third wave was really to to I recognize that obviously revenue models are being built upon the first wave of innovation, which is Genesis, the second wave of innovation, which is that the proprietary ablation catheter. And I just kind of wanted to make clear that there has been a significant risk of some of the activity in that third wave over the last few months, which makes me much more excited about and about that actually having a positive impact on revenue growth kind of in the in the coming quarters. And and so we hope to be able to share more with you next year at the end of next year. And and that has implications both in the electrophysiology and outside of electrophysiology. When we think about indications outside of electrophysiology, I would think more along the lines of you want to have tools that can be used across several indications. And so if you can imagine interventional devices that are not necessarily one indication specific, but that allow a range of physicians to experiment with the benefits of improved navigation, improve stability, improve precision and ability to navigate complex and kind of torturous anatomy, that kind of you want tools that allow that. And then you provide physicians the ability to experiment where necessarily where that where the clinical value is best. And obviously we do that with certain indications in mind where we expect the clinical value to be best. But you want to provide the tools that allow physicians to also experiment for themselves and develop clinical indications where where we might not have necessarily thought about it.

Joshua Jennings

[00:28:42] Great. Thanks again.

Operator

[00:28:47] Thanks, Jason, with us. Of Northland Capital Markets.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:28:53] Hi, thank you. You know, follow up on Genesis cells for next year, especially, you know, you've gone from selling one or two systems a year, actually having one in 18, one in 19 for my estimates to. Now, you're do you know, it sounds like seven to 15, perhaps more. Is there a change? First of all, two questions related to that. One, how long is the cell cycle on these? And secondly, in terms of your sales force, has it been reorganized or what is the cell support behind the Genesis cells at this point?

David Fischel

[00:29:34] And so the sales cycle can be very valuable and it depends really on kind of the the hospital and their their how the parallel tracks of preparing a room for installation or for replacement versus the contractual negotiations take place in certain hospitals. One leads the other and in others. And in other times the other will will lead. And I would kind of expect generally a timeline of about, let's say, three to nine months from an order till till kind of the installation revenue recognition. And if you see kind of both those orders in Helsinki and Baner ended up right around the middle of that. And we have kind of a kind of there are kind of cases in mind right now where I can imagine that being much shorter and others where it could be longer. But I would kind of use that three to nine months is probably a good metric. And I would also just remind again that when we announce orders, those are firm orders. So unlike some sometimes other capital equipment companies, we report backlogs and order books and and kind of those orders could be canceled in our case is that cancelation would be have financial consequences for the for the customer.

[00:30:57] And so kind of orders are expected to be very, very firm orders.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:31:05] Yeah, sorry, go ahead.

David Fischel

[00:31:09] So we still have a relatively modest sales force and with the vast majority of the sales team focused on clinical adoption, supporting existing customers, ensuring that they can do procedures, that they can get trained as the nursing and support staff at the hospital is kind of running efficiently. And so that is still the vast majority of our sales team we have and several individuals who are predominantly focused on capital sales, including sales management. And we have experimented with some additional and kind of marketing relationships or marketing relationships to try to improve kind of top of funnel activity. And we are cognizant that that at some point, as you want to, you want to become a company that doesn't sell individual systems every quarter, a few systems a quarter, you want to become a company that can sell a hundred or hundreds of systems a year. And that requires those improvements to and obviously augmentation of the of the commercial capabilities and improvements from an innovation perspective to the product offerings. And then and so we're very we're very much working towards that type of future where we can do that. I don't think that you're going to see us grow the sales force in perhaps the more traditional way of just hiring and many capital ramps and sending them to fly out constantly to knock on doors. And we're trying somewhat more creative things right now. And we're also constantly assessing the external macro environment. So if we accept the so we assess both the external environment and we work internally on certain commercial capabilities or tools and innovation efforts that we can can get us to that kind of point of being able to sell kind of order of magnitude more systems.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:33:07] Ok, when you talk about collaboration's at the top of the funnel, you're talking about things such as your relationship with the is that the way we should be thinking about it?

David Fischel

[00:33:17] That would be a reasonable guess.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:33:19] Ok, and then I don't know if I can push you on so twenty twenty one, you will have the ablation catheter EPS march and then you'll also it looks like you'll have the FDA submission or indeed, is this in terms of your at least is this more of a second half of or you know, how could we pinpoint it more in terms of when it might hit the numbers?

David Fischel

[00:33:44] Yes, we still obviously there's a lot of moving parts in getting a catheter regulatory approved. I would assume from a revenue perspective I would not put anything in the first half.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:33:57] Ok, and related to the earlier question, I know you've talked about when the disposables or the recurring revenue stream gets, I guess, large enough per per procedure, you would think about adding salespeople. Does this ablation catheter get you there? Obviously not in the U.S., but in Europe. So is there I suppose we'll see how it goes, but assuming it goes well, does that support additional sales people?

David Fischel

[00:34:26] Well, as I mentioned before, one of the challenges of Stereotactic is that from a commercial team perspective and larger companies in this field, as well as many other medical device fields, do hire and sales people almost dedicated per hospital. And they're able to justify that. Given the revenue per procedure, that would be something that we could do now. It would boost our procedure volumes now, but it would be highly accretive strategy with the new catheter at volumes below our average volume per account. And having a sales person per account would be very much and financially feasible. That doesn't mean that you necessarily want to do that every account. But but it means that you have the flexibility now to to be much more aggressive on the commercial team.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:35:23] Ok, that's very fair, and then on capital budgets. That's not been an issue in your discussions with hospitals. It sounds like, other than the comment that there has to be a go ahead.

David Fischel

[00:35:36] It has been an issue and there are still many hospitals out there that are suffering and having difficulty and planning for things that they previously were planning for and or that have pushed out replacements and replacements for their labs for four for a few years. So so there is definitely still stress in the market. I, I think kind of what I what I tried to convey in the prepared remarks is, is that there's a return to more normal capital playing at a range of hospitals, but there are definitely others that are still suffering.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:36:19] Well, thanks for clarifying that and also, I guess the last question you mentioned, you've got these sites up and running. Congratulations. And it sounds like they're running quite smoothly, which is also impressive given some some of the other capital equipment companies out there and the complexity of this system. Do I take it that a lot of a lot of the a lot of your customers are on the sidelines and are actually I don't know if they can actually visit at this point, but they are clearly looking for, you know, sounds like they're going to clearly look for that stability or that are a couple test subjects before they wanted to pull the trigger on any system that that kind of how some of your discussions have went and characterizing this correctly.

David Fischel

[00:37:03] Yeah, I think that there is a level of confidence that comes from seeing not just from hearing that we have installed the systems at the Texas headquarter and we have tested them and we've done animal studies on them. But seeing that the peers who aren't aren't compensated by their taxes, who are more kind of independent, that they're using it in day, in a day to day fashion with similar patients to what what you as a potential physician customer would be looking to use it with and and that it would be working smoothly. I think that is kind of it does provide a lot of confidence to physicians and those at the hospital. And then and so that's that kind of while they can't while traveling is largely restricted and using our telerobotics capabilities, we can allow visiting, you know, kind of a visiting physician, so to speak, to virtually visit to review a procedure at a Panera Helsinki's obviously with our Helsinki's permission. And and then obviously just by phone, some discussions between between the physicians also also helps.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:38:16] Ok. And last quarter, you did mention I think you did something like over two hundred, but you marked something like over 200 demos. I don't know if you care to update that number, how how it progressed this quarter.

David Fischel

[00:38:32] You mean the telerobotics visits to St. Louis where we're hosting? So, yeah, we've had by now over 250 individuals, physicians, hospital administrators and who visited us over the last time. I guess by now it's about nine months or so since we started that.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:38:50] Ok, great, wonderful, thank you.

David Fischel

[00:38:51] Thank you very much.

Operator

[00:38:57] Guy Jaroussky of Waterloo Partners. Hi, David, how are you?

Unidentified Analyst

[00:39:04] My question is.

David Fischel

[00:39:05] Thanks for the call.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:39:06] Good, great. My question is this. I'm just curious when you're and we talked about this earlier, once before you're talking to the hospitals about enhancing the ahli on the machines, to what extent are you able to convince or is it such that there are procedures that currently cannot be ablated and that as you go from Nairobi to Genesis and perhaps from the Johnson and Johnson catheter to your own proprietary, does that pool of, you know, conditions where you cannot do manual ablation? Does the robot then allow you to perform that robotic procedure so it can be done?

David Fischel

[00:39:46] Yeah, so so actually, we did implement on our website on that on the hospital page of our website. We did implement a kind of a short form of an Arawa calculator that's actually open access for anyone. And we have a more sophisticated model behind that that we do share with hospital customers. And that was just implemented and kind of completed over late summer time. And and the the the core aspect of our life calculation is being able to do more procedures and doing more procedures can either take place because we're able to help physicians treat patients that otherwise wouldn't be good candidates for cardiac ablation with manual catheters or by attracting patients. And what's nice, at least and obviously internationally, every country is different and reimbursements are different in every country. But in the U.S., the average, the Medicare reimbursement and private reimbursement is overall very attractive for hospitals. And so you need very few, very few incremental procedures a year and definitely less than one a week to 12 hours in the in the tens of percentages in the 50 percent range. And so that is a core part of our of our our wide discussion with hospital administrators. And I don't think Genesis necessarily changes that. I think the catheter does allow us to change some of the dynamics there. But I'm not sure Gen. personnel changes that are like calculation. But but we have been, as I mentioned sometimes before, we're building out a whole range of tools and capabilities and infrastructure that allows us to to become a company that can sell dozens, hundreds of systems a year. And and that's obviously one one small part of that of that infrastructure which which we've now implemented.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:41:43] I see one other question, it seems like you are you like you enjoy marketing and sales, which is great. I'm curious, is there a head of sales at the company? And also, what is your how many people do you have in sales and how many are in Europe versus the U.S.?

David Fischel

[00:41:58] So we have about so we have a head of North American commercialization, immediate commercialization and Asia Pacific commercialization, and and then we have about, depending on how you count sales team with about 40 individuals globally, that includes things like training. Kind of obviously a lot of that is clinical support for procedures and sales management. And in about about a dozen of those are in Europe and less than a handful in Asia and the rest of North America.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:42:35] Great, thanks so much. Appreciate you answering all my questions.

David Fischel

[00:42:38] Sure, thank you.

Operator

[00:42:43] As a reminder, star one to ask a question will now hear from Christopher Hillery of Roubaix.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:42:51] Hi, good morning.

David Fischel

[00:42:53] Good morning.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:42:56] I just want to ask you, it seems like your your outlook and your visibility is improved. Do you feel like something has changed over this over this most recent period of time, or is it simply the passage of time and the cumulative effect you've been doing on research and sales?

David Fischel

[00:43:17] So I think kind of if you remember in the beginning of March, when we had our annual call this year, we were fairly bullish about the level of activity across multiple hospitals that were that were kind of seriously planning for installation of Genesis. And then and then obviously kind of the pandemic hit us from left field. And and that throws a lot of those discussions. And kind of through April, May, June, July, we we've been able to restart many or several of those conversations. And we've had other conversations that have emerged. And that gives us the confidence now that as environment is still pressured. But but but there's sufficient activity that that allows us to feel kind of that type of confidence.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:44:14] Are real tribute to your product that you can see that despite the challenging backdrop for your customers. Thank you.

David Fischel

[00:44:27] So it's a big world, we're still a very small fish in a very, very big ocean. So again, at some point and I think Internet is still selling 100 plus systems a quarter, that's really kind of the goal we have to go to.

[00:44:42] But it's it's a step by step process and and and so and so kind of continue. Great. Good luck with the rest of the year. Thank you.

Operator

[00:44:59] And once again, star one, to ask a question or make a comment, we'll pause for just a moment. And it appears there are no further questions at this time.

[00:45:13] Ok, thank you for all your questions and for your continued support and interest. We wish you a healthy and successful end to the year and look forward to speaking with you and Twenty twenty one.

[00:45:22] Thank you.

[00:45:24] That does conclude today's conference. Thank you all for your participation, you may now disconnect.