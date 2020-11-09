This article aims to provide a quick update on Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) and introduce a very simple framework for valuing BPY units.

The main point communicated by the management during the 3Q2020 results conference call is that the business is quickly returning back to normal and the improving situation should already be reflected in 4Q numbers. Generally, managers (of all corporations) tend to describe past results and refrain from commenting on future prospects, apart from vague "we are confident all will be great" comments. They especially don't devote much time to talk about risks. With regards to coronavirus risks, we are not out of the woods yet; a favorable near-term trend can quickly turn, more lockdowns could come, vaccines might prove ineffective or harmful (and after a single vaccine faux-pas it could be impossible to persuade people to try another) etc. Also, all the other risks are still here and could greatly exacerbate negative coronavirus impacts which left many in the retail sector on the brink on bankruptcy. It is, however, very hard to impossible to quantify risk, so perhaps the most practical method is to just apply an ample margin of safety to valuation estimates.

Third quarter news

First, a couple of interesting points from the conference call.

Rent collections are rapidly coming back to former levels as stores are opening and could get close to normal soon (office was more-or-less unaffected and for retail, they are already well above 70-75% achieved in 3Q, with more than 94% of stores open).

FFO is down, especially in retail and LP investments, but still positive by far - and 2020 was quite a bad year for all the sectors BPY is engaged in. In particular, the 117% payout ratio for the last 12 months actually looks as a bit of a positive considering that most of the retail shopping properties were essentially closed for business for months.

Despite increased work-from-home interest, large tech and financial office tenants do not tend to decrease their leased space in major hubs (where most of BPY's office space is located).

It is still possible to sell some properties above the IFRS carrying value. (Although, London office at a 3.8% cap rate? I wouldn't be a buyer...).

The LP funds have projected IRRs between 12% and 19%. Not as great as the 20% mentioned in some past Investor Day presentation, but definitely nothing to weep about.

BPY is not doing much in terms of repurchasing units (which is not surprising considering that they distributed more than they earned over the last year). What is being bought back is done by Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) which owns about 65% of BPY now.

Debt markets are very accommodating: two examples given are $1.8B for 7 years at a sub-3% coupon and a mid-2% for a 10-year mortgage. Since there is about $4B to refinance in 2021, lower rates will lead to an increase in FFO.

Next, one of the key points in considering BPY is its sizeable debt.

They are comfortable with the leverage in the office business and even looking for some upfinancing. For retail, there is $2.5B they would like to pay down; most of the cash arising from LP proceeds and office asset sales will be used for this - "it may take a little bit longer", but they "have adequate maturity within that debt stack in order to be able to address that", according to the CFO. In addition, the corporate-level leverage increased by drawing on credit facilities, and that, too, is going to be paid down somewhat in the near to medium term as the capital recycling progresses. Consequently, no big dividend increases or unit repurchases could be expected over the next year or two.

It seems they are through most of the property price impairments; about $2B thus far. There is about $2B of gross value (5-6% of retails assets) in properties that are close to negative IFRS equity (i.e. asset-level debt above gross asset value). They could be turned to lenders with basically zero hit to NAV because the impairments on those assets are already recorded (giving up on properties in this way would decrease the overall leverage at the price of future cash flows from the properties). Lenders, however, are not keen on owning or operating such assets, so for most of the assets, the most likely outcome is some debt reduction or restructuring which will leave BPY owning and operating the asset.

My overall take on the 2020 results is that the business is doing all right, given the dire circumstances. The distribution is very likely to stay intact, but I don't see any potential source that would induce growth over the next 1-2 years. It is unlikely they would issue new units at this price and most other sources of additional cash are planned to be utilized to decrease leverage. I think that a portion of the available cash would be used to participate in BAM funds, but it will take many years for this to show up in numbers, even if the funds are successful.

I also do not think much capital appreciation is likely until the coronavirus is resolved in a permanent way. Unit price around $9 was extremely cheap, but $14 is not. Let's quantify it a bit more precisely.

Valuation

Let's start with the NAV reported by BPY: $26.80 per unit. Since they have a much better understanding of the future cash flows from their assets, I am not going to produce anything of my own in this respect. But according to the 3Q supplemental information (page 11), they use just 6-9% for discount rates, and 5-7% for terminal cap rates. I am not willing to accept that. (A mathematical justification of my method follows now - you can skip the next paragraph if you are not interested in it.)

A cash flow stream of constant $1 per year at a 6.7% discount rate is worth $15. At a 10% discount rate, the value is $10. That means that changing the discount rate from 6.7% to 10% would cut the value by a third. The discount rate is applied over a period of about 10 years (after that, the terminal value kicks in), and over that period, only about 40-50% of the present value of the cash flows are realized (this obviously depends on the discount rate, but does not change that much between 6.7 and 10%). So an appropriate value cut would be roughly 15%. This value does not change much even over a reasonably wide range of future growth rates.

As far as terminal cap rates go, I don't like them much either, but they seem to reflect market conditions fairly well and are not likely to meaningfully change unless interest rates rise up quite a lot. In such a case, valuations of all assets will be affected in a similar manner, not just BPY, so for the purpose of finding a stock more attractive than others we can ignore the effects of interest rates. Most of the assets BPY owns (especially when we consider the portion of NAV they comprise) are of high quality and well-located, thus less affected by negative trends (e.g. the decline in traditional retail). As such, they are of lasting interest to potential buyers, so BPY just needs to avoid selling them during occasional inappropriate times and the terminal values are likely to be realized.

Let's go back to BPY. I make two major adjustments to the reported NAV. The first one is a 15% cut reflecting the adjustment of discount rates which I find too low (as described above). Another is a 15% cut due to fees paid to BAM. As discussed in detail in my older article, the fees can over time easily consume about 20-30% of the present value of BPY's future cash flows, but since the growth of distributions is slow, the highest 25% tier for incentive fees on distributions is far from being fully utilized. Hence I am content with using just 15%, but you can adjust it as you will.

I am also willing to adjust the value a bit upwards to reflect the effects of disciplined capital recycling. If others are willing to pay more for properties than I would, let them do so and enjoy the additional profits for BPY. Unfortunately, acquisition potential is quite hampered by persistently low unit price.

Put together, the ~$27 of NAV per unit is turned into ~$20. The current price of $14 provides a ~30% margin of safety which I find ample (compared to the risks), and the 9% yield is nothing to scoff at.

However, I am not a buyer of BPY at present, and I replaced a major portion of BPY I owned with BAM shares (especially when they got cheaper a week or so ago). Brookfield is quite adept at advertising itself (including all of its partnerships), and at the last Investor Day a month ago came with a suggestion of $110 per BAM share in 5 years (vs. the current price of ~$32). Of course, one should take this with a big grain of salt, albeit the number is fairly well justified if one accepts their assumptions. On the other hand, their projections for BPY stay far away from anything like tripling the unit price in 5 years. Perhaps unit price could double easily if the discount to NAV disappeared entirely, but that has not happened over the last 5 years, not even with all the management's efforts (they are highly incentivized to remove the discount) - details can be found in my 5-article series titled "What went wrong with BPY".

Also, there is way less risk and more diversification for investors in BAM shares, so carefully consider BAM as an alternative to BPY and perhaps search for yield elsewhere if you are not comfortable with devoting too much of your portfolio to Brookfield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM, BPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.