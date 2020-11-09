Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (PHOJY) Management on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTC:PHOJY) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Andrey Serov - Head of Investor Relations

Alexander Sharabaika - Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Finance & International Projects

Timur Rashidov - Sales Director

Mikhail Rybnikov - Member of the Board of Directors

Sashank Lanka - Bank of America

Robin Fiedler - BMO Capital Markets

Andrey Serov

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you very much for taking part in the presentation of our third quarter and nine months 2020 financial conference call. We are going to start with a short presentation, which will be followed by Q&A session. The presentation slides, we are using today during the conference call are available at our website www.phosagro.com.

During this conference call, we are going to make forward-looking statements about future financial and operational results. These statements are based on management's beliefs and expectations as of today, and are subject to significant risks. The actual results may materially differ from the current expectations.

Let's start with the key financial highlights for the third quarter 2020. EBITDA for the quarter increased by 27% year-on-year to RUB 27 billion, or $368 million. EBITDA margin was higher than 38%. Free cash flow for the quarter reached RUB 19.4 billion which was five times high year-on-year. This growth was driven by a 10% increase in sales year-on-year, better marginality and more efficient management of working capital.

Capital expenditure in Q3 2020 stood at RUB 8.8 billion, which was lower year-on-year and equal to 33% of quarterly EBITDA. The net debt at the end of the period was RUB 150 billion or $1.9 billion. The net debt to 12 months EBITDA stood at comfortable level of 1.95 times.

Bear in mind good financial performance, the Board of Directors last Friday recommended for the third quarter 2020 to provide dividends in the amount of RUB 41 per GDR or RUB 123 per ordinary share.

Now a few words about markets. Talk about the prices for the phosphate-based fertilizers MAP in particular, we may see that in the third quarter 2020 it continued to grow and reached $322 per tonne, which is already high year-on-year. Urea price in the third quarter 2020 recovered to $233 per tonne. That is higher quarter-on-quarter, but still 6% lower year-on-year.

The key reasons behind price growth during the quarter was seasonal pickup of the demand. Current NPK premium stands at around 17%, which is a good level and helps us to get additional benefits from production flexibility of the company. Affordability ratio for the fertilizers is at high level, which supports consumption from the farmers.

Global prices for key feedstocks are still at a low level. Ammonia FOB Baltic price in the Q4 – Q3 2020 was $184 per tonne. That is almost 15% decrease year-on-year. The key reasons were low gas price and low demand for commercial ammonia from industrial clients during summer periods. Phosphate rock price in third quarter 2020 was $92 per tonne, which is more or less flat year-on-year. There were no major changes in the sulfur price. In the third quarter, it stood at $76 per tonne, 16% down year-on-year.

Talking about global trends in terms of consumption and export, I wanted to begin from Brazil. Imports to Brazil this year at average are high compared to the previous year. This trend is supported by goods of commodity prices and favorable weather conditions, as well as the increase in affordability ratio.

Chinese exports of phosphate-based fertilizers recovered, but overall exported volumes are lower compared to the previous year. This dynamic was influenced by pandemic restrictions in production in early 2020, and now when production recovered local producers are more focused on domestic shipments.

Now, let's talk in more detail about the financials for the third quarter of this year. The overall sales of the key products that's phosphate fertilizers, nitrogen fertilizers and phosphate rock stood at 3.5 million tonnes altogether. That's almost 10% high year-on-year. In terms of the ruble numbers in the third quarter, we had revenue at RUB 71 billion, that is 10% high year-on-year, thanks to higher sales and ruble devaluation.

Share of sales to our main domestic market in the third quarter was pretty high, reaching 37%. Following seasonal demands, we increased in the third quarter, export sales to Asian region namely India. Talking about the sales breakdown by products, I wanted to mention that in the third quarter we were able to significantly increase sales of NPKs on the backdrop of healthy demand in Russia and in India.

Looking at the structure of the cost of goods sold in the third quarter. We may say that they were – they stood at RUB 35.8 billion, just 1.8% high year-on-year, despite a 10% growth in sales. Talking about the key items, which influenced this line, the biggest one was material and services, which was 2% high year-on-year and stood at RUB 11.4 billion. That also amounted to $3.8 billion and they were up year-on-year.

Cost of ammonia were high year-on-year by 35% due to higher production of fertilizers and launch of ammonia sulfate production line. Cost for sulfur were 60 – 46% down on lower sulfur prices and cost for potash were also down year-on-year by 10%.

Now about profitability by segments. In the third quarter of 2020, gross profit for the phosphate segment was RUB 29.9 billion or 25.8% high year-on-year. The main reasons for it were lower prices for key feedstocks, year-on-year and ruble devaluation. The margin for the phosphate segment was around 50%.

In terms of the nitrogen margin, the gross profit for the nitrogen segment was RUB 4.9 billion. That gave 58% gross margin. On the top and bottom of the right chart you may see the detailed breakdown of the phosphate and nitrogen sales by their destination export and domestic. If you have more questions, we may discuss it on a separate call if you call us or drop us an e-mail.

In the third quarter of this year EBITDA reached RUB 27 billion. That gave us a robust 38% EBITDA margin. On the bottom left chart you may see the key items that affected our EBITDA in the third quarter. As you may see EBITDA was supported by the increase in sales volumes and lower costs but negatively affected by decrease in prices. On the bottom right chart you may find EBITDA bridge for the nine months of 2020. The main effect came from again increase in sales as well as devaluation of ruble.

Now about cash flow, free cash flow and CapEx. The total CapEx for the third quarter was around RUB 7.9 billion, that's lower year-on-year. The main items for the CapEx during the quarter were development of resources and raw material production in Kirovsk, modernization of mineral fertilizer production and rail infrastructure in Cherepovets, creation of a flexible ammonia sulfate production line in Balakovo, as well as the construction of new capacities in Volkhov of production site.

Talking about CapEx to EBITDA ratio in the second – in third quarter, this year it was around 29% in line with the company's policy. On the bottom right chart, you may see conversion from EBITDA to operating cash flow and to free cash flow for the nine months of 2020.

Operating cash flow stood at RUB 67 billion. It was positively influenced by inflow from working capital due to its more efficient management. Assuming investment cash flow of RUB 27.6 billion, we generated free cash flow for the nine months in the amount of RUB 39.7 billion.

Now about the debt burden of the company. The total debt at the end of nine months stood at RUB 165 billion. The net debt was RUB 150 billion, while net debt-to-EBITDA ratio stood at 1.95 times. As you may see since the end of 2019, our net debt in ruble terms increased but it was only because of ruble devaluation. Dollar-denominated debt at the end of nine months of 2020 equal to $1.9 billion, lower compared to the end of the previous year.

On the bottom right chart, you may see the maturity profile. Until the end of 2020, we need to repay only RUB 2.5 billion and that's really affordable. In terms of the debt breakdown, we have a majority of our debt denominated in dollars more than 88%. And the share of euro-denominated loans is slightly less than 12%.

Talking about market perspectives, phosphate-based fertilizers markets are expected to remain balanced in the short-term. A decrease in seasonal demand in South Asia, Latin America may be offset by an increase in imports to the United States, Western Europe and Africa.

China remains focused on supplies to its domestic markets. In India, contracts have been signed for the supply of phosphoric acid from Morocco. With a price increase of -- to $689 per tonne of P2O5 according to CRU. This combined with the strengthening of the market for phosphate-based fertilizers may have a positive impact on prices for phosphate raw materials.

Nitrogen fertilizer prices may be seen -- may see a correction following the mine season in India and Brazil, but increased demand from European, U.S. and Central America markets may restrain the downward trend.

With that, I would like to finish my presentation and we may start the Q&A session.

Robin Fiedler

Hi. This is Robin on for Joel. Last week one of your phosphate competitors put out a pretty bearish 2021 supply and demand outlook expecting about two million tonnes of incremental phosphate capacity that excludes the one million tonnes of Chinese production that they see returning after this year. And then that's the gains expected demand about 1.5 million tonnes. Do you have a similarly bearish outlook for phosphate next year? And if possible can you provide a supply bridge to next year with as much detail by company and amounts as well if possible? Thanks.

Andrey Serov

To the question will answer our Sales Director, Timur Rashidov.

Timur Rashidov

Hello, Robin. Thank you for your question. In terms of a detailed outlook on the market, I think we can have a separate call if you want I think our boys can arrange this. Just a brief outlook as we see our outlook for next year at least for Q1 short-term, it is very positive, because we don't think that the capacities, which you were talking about will go online in Q1, Q2 next year.

So we will have very high demand from mostly all markets, because as you know the test market has a significantly less amount of phosphate fertilizers due to the CVT measures and petition of [indiscernible]. We have also the factor that all destinations from which U.S. market can be supplied their announced plan for to U.S. is Mexico, Egypt and also Australia.

We've had a very high consumption on mostly all the markets, including the U.S., including Brazil, China, domestic India. And also I think we will have the same consumption in Europe, because it's rather stable market.

Just as an illustration of what am I talking about just maybe today or yesterday large state-owned company RCF in India, they announced a new tender for 100,000 tonnes of NPS fertilizers for 2020 with the delivery from December to January which is completely off-season for Indian market. And it just illustrates that India is still buying the demand there is rather strong still even offseason. So and also if we can read all the publications they're also rather positive for the -- at least for the first half of next year. Then we will see.

Robin Fiedler

Okay. Thank you. And my second question is regarding the disruptive trade flows that we've seen since the summer. And now phosphate demand is seasonally slowing in Brazil where do you expect to place your diverted volumes that would have otherwise gone to the U.S.?

Timur Rashidov

If I may continue, Andrey?

Andrey Serov

Yes sure, Timur.

Timur Rashidov

Yes. So yes, you're absolutely right. There -- it's like normal seasonality on all the markets including Brazil. But as I mentioned before, we can see strong demand from all other markets. And now we are at the point in time when the European market should step in and they have not much time left.

Also the U.S. market should be in need of MAP/DAPs and NPS fertilizers and -- because they have very low carryovers from last season due to the high consumption. So I think, we'll find the destinations for our products easily. And another factor which we should consider that all major producers they now have a pretty strong portfolio of inquiry so for -- in terms of demand.

So we are rather comfortable in terms of volumes for Q4 and the beginning of Q1. And as far as I know about other producers they are also comfortable. Mosaic OCP has Ethiopian tender for more than one million tonnes of fertilizers they will probably win some other tenders for NPKs in West Africa. So they have pretty much to deliver through the end of Q4 and beginning of Q1. So there will be no pressure in terms of product availability from all major producers.

Robin Fiedler

Okay. And maybe just one more question before I hop back in the queue. So there's been some talk that the Moroccans are planning to submit a large report defending their position with respect to the phosphate inboard duty investigation which could potentially delay the November 23 final decision date. Have you guys done something similar? And do you expect the U.S. International Trade Commission to delay its decision?

Alexander Sharabaika

Andrey, this is Alexander Sharabaika. I will comment on this. We are fully cooperating with ITC and Department of Commerce and we have applied for a couple of delays already, but those were mainly related to big piles of documents to be provided.

I'm not aware of any delays that Moroccans have asked for. And as far as I'm concerned 23rd of November that's kind of preliminary decision and the date cannot be moved. I will check with our legal teams. I was informed that it cannot be moved. So 23rd is kind of fixed date.

Robin Fiedler

Sorry just to clarify you said you have applied for delays, but you don't think the November 23 date will be changed, despite those complications, is that right?

Alexander Sharabaika

There are various -- correct. There are various stages and each stage requires certain documents to be provided to the ITC and DOC. And while some requests are fairly simple, the others are very kind of -- they need full track of documents. And in some occasions, it creates a very big pile of documents and they have to work. ITC and DOC they actually take the position to allow you to collect all the documents and provide fuller or full package of the documents. But the decision I don't think there is a way to delay it. But again, let me check with our legal advisers.

Robin Fiedler

Okay. Thanks. I’ll get back in the queue.

Sashank Lanka

Yes. Good evening, everyone, and thank you very much for having the call today. I have three questions. My first question is on your dividend policy. I think you surprised us all with the dividend in Q3, which was much higher than expectations. I think the announced dividend is almost 80% of your net income and free cash flows. How should we be looking at this dividend payment going forward, assuming your net debt to EBITDA doesn't change significantly from here? That's my first question.

Andrey Serov

Sashank Mikhail will take the question.

Mikhail Rybnikov

Thank you, Andrey. Well Sashank, the policy, we remain committed to our dividend policy nothing has changed. So as we already answered a similar question in after the second half of the year, when we paid again slightly higher numbers on the free cash flow and net income that's -- one of the factors that you should also put into your estimation would be management destinations of the couple of next quarters. And as Timur just recently said on the Q4 and Q1, we're actually expecting good result -- good and strong demand. Therefore, this decision on paying higher or above the policy dividends reflecting our beliefs in what we will see in the coming quarters. Thank you.

Sashank Lanka

Thank you for that. The second question is related to the mineral extraction tax that we've been hearing about. Is there an update that you can provide to us?

Andrey Serov

Alexander, can you comment on this question please?

Alexander Sharabaika

Yes, sure. Sashank, before me commenting on this, what comments are you expecting us? The decision has been made next year. There will be a hike of 3.5x relative to 2020 mineral extraction tax amount. That's done. What comments are you looking from our side?

Sashank Lanka

I was just trying to understand in terms of more of a longer term, do you think this could hike going forward, or should we just be factoring in this 3.5 to be kind of steady state for some time now? Because I think this -- in some other sectors this 3.5 multiple has changed over the past few years.

Alexander Sharabaika

I'm not aware of how the sector has been involved into this negotiation. But anyway 3.5 it's -- this multiple applies only to 2021. We are in discussion with relative parts of the government on easing this pressure by providing certain benchmarks, providing lower and higher benchmarks in which case we will either pay lower in MAP or in other cases we will pay higher. But the discussion is not over and there's nothing to comment from the company side. So once we reach any certainty in this point, we will certainly be able to give you some comments. As for now, I suggest to use 3.5 multiplier for 2021.

Sashank Lanka

Okay. That's clear. I think that's it from my side.

Robin Fiedler

So, Alex, I just wanted to follow-up a bit on the same line of question with the ITC decision. Is the reason you don't think that decision will be delayed, is that more of an issue with maybe the validity of your arguments, or is your defense more with respect to the next stage, which is what my understanding is that it's more related to the potential size of the duty if the decision on the 23rd is in fact that they do believe there should be a duty in place. Can you just maybe elaborate or from your side to explain how you see process going forward with what do you expect to hear on the 23rd? And then how does your report relate to that process maybe after that day? Thanks.

Alexander Sharabaika

Right. My assuredness of 23rd is the final day comes from the order that was issued by the ITC, which basically says that 23rd November is the latest date when ITC should decide whether there was damage done to Mosaic or not. There's no any flexibility in this state. All other dates they still can be flexible but they don't affect the preliminary decision base, which is November 23rd. So that's my rationale behind my assuredness.

Robin Fiedler

Around the 23rd or -- yes. So either play before on the 23rd the ITC will decide whether or not they think duty should be imposed correct? And then thereafter they will look at, I guess additional arguments or more detailed arguments from all sides to try to decide…

Alexander Sharabaika

There would be two -- there will be two events happening; A, decision on damage, yes or no. And the second one is announcement of preliminary duty. So this preliminary duty will be at certain level, I wouldn't know obviously at what level or maybe zero. We really hope they will not find any. But they will -- the final decision, which will take place in March, we shall not be any higher than this preliminary decision.

So you can argue that whatever countervailing duty is set on 23rd November, on November 23rd is high or wrong. And therefore it should be lowered during the course of next six months, which -- sorry next four month, and on March 23rd, they will basically put the final decision on the countervailing duty level. So two events, damage has it been done or not, and preliminary countervailing duty level.

Robin Fiedler

Thank you. That's clear. And then I guess just lastly, are you able to provide guidance for CapEx in 2021 at this stage?

Alexander Sharabaika

Unfortunately not yet as we are right at the finishing point of the budgeting process. So maybe in a couple of weeks you can have a follow-up call with us and we definitely will be sharing this number.

Robin Fiedler

Okay. And I guess if there's no other questions I might as well just ask another. So can you discuss your view of inventory levels for phosphate at the moment across the main key regions? Do you expect there to be significant restocking across next year?

Andrey Serov

Timur Rashidov will take the question.

Timur Rashidov

Thank you. So if I may let's start from India, it seems that the stock level there are relatively low compared to last year for example. And, yes, as I mentioned before there are still ongoing tenders and demand from India which is a definite sign that they are restocking and they are going to be present on the market through the end of Q4 and beginning of Q1. U.S. stocks are very low as -- I see it on the information we have it's very low. And I also mentioned that it was because of the very high consumption because their imports figures are very low last year and the demand is still very good.

So they applied mostly all the good and because everybody is expecting a good spring season so they had to buy at a relatively high level. So the Chinese inventories are not that obvious. But as far as we know, there is the special law so to say, which obliges their producers to create their reserves at about 8 million tonnes there. They were committed to building it. And then there should be their domestic season which will start exactly after their restocking of these reserves. So we also expect Chinese to be present on the market that are limited.

And they are rather committed to maintain their decent price level so they are dropping it like used to be in the past. So Brazil is more or less in line with last year. The imports are higher there, but their lending area was higher. So the consumption was also higher. So I don't think that there are big problems. So we will see the normal so to say demand in Q1. And there is also the present demand for the next sulfur season which means that their farmers due to the high affordability and the high prices for their I think costs for commodities they are ready to fix the margin and they are very up to buying the next autumn season now, which of course also a good sign from the demand standpoint.

For Europe as I've mentioned before European warehouses are now seems rather full, but that doesn't mean that the demand will not come because the amount they haven't stocked now is not -- definitely not enough for the coming spring season. And as the point in time comes when their farmers will start to buy and they are now trying to delay this as much as possible because the -- they're hoping that they will see their drop in prices like they've seen in the end of last year. So they are delaying as much as possible, but there's -- soon they will have to buy at whatever price level is there. And we can clearly see that by increase in prices from their terminals in Europe. It's going up by $5 each week I can say. So that's I think from the stock standpoint I think more or less all.

Robin Fiedler

That's very helpful. Thanks. And maybe I'll just ask one more. Your nitrogen outlook was -- seemed a bit muted. How do you think about rising energy prices at the moment? And how do you see the higher cost European production, do you expect to see some curtailments happening there as European gas prices rise? Maybe you can just talk a little bit more about your nitrogen outlook and puts and takes there?

Alexander Sharabaika

Frankly, speaking we not really see as there will be some curtailments in the European production, but definitely their increase in prices of the gas will support the nitrogen market. Along with the high demand from all destinations. So I think you know that several weeks ago, there was a biggest record tender in India for urea on which they committed to buy 2.2 million tonnes at once with the delivery period hopefully November and they expect it to come back soon I think in the next few weeks with another tender for urea. So I think the gas prices will support the market. I don't see any curtailments needed right now. But we will see. I think the market will more or less be equal on current [indiscernible].

Robin Fiedler

Okay. Great. Thanks for answering my many questions today, this afternoon. Thank you.

Andrey Serov

Okay. As we don't have any questions right now, I would like to thank everyone to taking part in our conference call. If you -- if anyone still has questions and could not ask them you are more than welcome to ask to us directly by phone, by e-mail we'll be happy to assist. I hope to -- that you'll be able to join us for our Annual Results will be -- which will be published in February next year. And thank you very much and have a good day. Goodbye.

