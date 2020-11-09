Spy (NYSEARCA:SPY) has a record making gap open based on Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) announcement of a successful vaccine for the coronavirus. This immediately reverses the selloff of stocks hit by the virus, as bargain hunters rush in to buy beaten-down stocks. Likewise the overvalued, stay-at-home stocks are hit with selling as investors take profits in these market leaders. This great vaccine news has reversed the winners and losers in the market. It has changed our rating on the SPY from Bearish to Neutral. We expect the market will pull back to test support. If support holds at $358 then we will change our rating to Bullish.

Here's the five-minute chart showing the dramatic gap opening:

As we all know, gaps like these are usually filled as price drops back down to test support. The Pfizer vaccine is a game changer. In our discipline, this new SPY high changes our Bearish rating to a Neutral rating. The market is forward looking and so this jump is no surprise as we knew it would happen on any good vaccine news.

However, we also know that the market is an emotional animal and will react to any short-term bad news on the growing death rate of the still ever expanding spread of the coronavirus. Also, action on the stimulus package, as well as Fed action, will move the market short term. A lockdown by the new administration would take the market down to retest support at $358. If that support holds, we would turn Bullish on the SPY.

Let’s look at the daily chart for perspective on this gigantic jump in the market:

You can see this $363.97 opening is well above the previous high of $357.32. On the signal at the bottom of the chart, you can see the signal is now up, in overbought, High Demand territory.

Conclusion

We think that good news on the stimulus package and transition to a new presidency could keep this signal in the overbought Demand territory for the near term. Likewise, bad news on the spread of the virus and stimulus package could reverse this Demand signal. That would take price down to test support at $358. Portfolio managers are busy buying the bargains. Our guess is that support will hold and, if it does, then we will turn bullish on the SPY.





