Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN) CEO George Hager on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lori Mayer - VP of IR

George Hager - CEO

Richard Feifer - Chief Medical Officer

Tom DiVittorio - CFO

Frank Morgan - RBC Capital

A.J. Rice - Credit Suisse

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Lori Mayer

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. We issued our press release earlier this morning.

Before we begin, I would like to quickly review a few housekeeping matters. First, any forward-looking statements made today are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs about our business and the environment in which we operate, including statements about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied on today's call. Listeners should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review our SEC filings for a more complete discussion of factors that could impact our results. Except as required by Federal Securities law, Genesis Healthcare and its affiliates do not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or changes that arise as a result from new information, future events, changing circumstances or for any other reason.

In addition, any operation we mention today is operated by a separate independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References to the consolidated company and its assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms we, us, our and similar verbiage are not meant to imply that Genesis Healthcare has direct operating assets, employees or revenues or that any of the various operations are operated by the same entity.

Our discussion today and the information in our earnings release and in our public filings include references to adjusted EBITDAR, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our results because these financial measures are useful for trending, analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business, but such non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon at the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the company's reasons for non-GAAP financial disclosures and its GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations contained in today's earnings release.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to George Hager, CEO of Genesis Healthcare.

George Hager

Thank you, Lori. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. I have a number of members of the Genesis Senior Management team on the call today, including, Dr. Richard Feifer, Genesis Healthcare's Chief Medical Officer; Dr. JoAnne Reifsnyder, Genesis’s Chief Nursing Officer; as well as Tom DiVittorio, our Chief Financial Officer and Steve Young, our Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer.

Before I turn the call over to Dr. Feifer for COVID-19 update, I would like to make a few opening remarks. While the pandemic continues, we’re starting to see some positive momentum in three specific areas. First, both labor and non-labor related expenditures have moderated since the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in the spring.

Staffing pattern, agency usage and wages in facilities located in our five most impacted hotspot states have come down dramatically, to levels more consistent with the rest of the portfolio. Shortages of PPE have had a dramatic impact on nursing homes early in the pandemic, both in terms of availability and cost. However, at Genesis, we have gone to extraordinary lengths to obtain sufficient supplies to protect our patients, resident and employees.

We have dynamically adjusted our sourcing of PPE, and we’ve even set up our corporate headquarters as a warehouse and distribution hub, to ensure supplies are sent where they are needed most. Because we have spent months acquiring and warehousing PPE, we are currently not experiencing a shortage in PPE at this time.

Second, occupancy levels have started to improve. Since the end of June 2020, occupancy has grown 230 basis points through October, which is certainly encouraging. The recovery of census which has been slower than anticipated industry wide is critically important to our ability to return to pre-COVID levels of EBITDAR.

Finally, our ancillary businesses have been resilient throughout the pandemic, including Genesis Rehabilitation Services, Career Staff, Genesis Physician Services and our LTC Accountable Care Organization.

Genesis Rehab Services, before the COVID stimulus funds grew EBITDA by $8 million, or 42% in the third quarter of 2020 versus the third quarter of 2019. These improved results are a direct result of intense operational focus to improve patient outcomes, and therapist efficiency in the PDPM environment.

Career staff saw a significant increase in the placement of temporary agency staff, as employees in nursing homes across the country fell ill with COVID-19. Career staff one and continues to be an integral part of our own staffing strategy.

Our LTC ACO, which is the first long-term care sponsored Accountable Care Organization in the United States, received the positive reconciliation in settlement under the Medicare Shared Savings Program for the 2019 performance year, and as a result, generated shared savings for the second consecutive year.

In the third quarter of 2020, the LTC ACO received their MSSP shared savings settlement of approximately $18.8 million, and income of approximately $17 million net of participating provider distributions. Our LTC ACO benefits from a strong collaboration with dedicated Genesis Physician Services physicians, and advanced practice providers, as well as improved alignment and collaboration with other participating physicians.

Despite the strong performance by our ancillary companies, the organization's revenue levels are lower, and their overall costs are still significantly higher now than they were pre-COVID, especially with the ongoing volume of PPE and testing required to maintain safety of our patients, residents and staff members.

Furthermore, we are aware of increased nursing home outbreaks nationally. And we remain concerned about the impact COVID-19 could have on our centers and staff, as we enter the winter months. We are working diligently to protect our patients, residents and staff and limit outbreaks in our facilities.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Dr. Richard Feifer, Genesis' Chief Medical Officer.

Richard Feifer

Thank you, George. Since we are approximately eight months into this pandemic, I would like to provide a brief update on where we are regarding COVID-19. As we enter the fall, we are hearing many reports of outbreaks throughout the country and an uptick in cases in nursing homes.

Let me be clear that at this time, we are not seeing a major increase in the rate of outbreaks or the number of cases within Genesis affiliated nursing homes. We are, however, very much aware of what is going on around us and are deeply concerned about these trends, since we know that the prevalence of COVID in the surrounding community represents the greatest risk of COVID-19 to nursing homes. We are actively working to prepare our centers for the next wave of the virus.

Next, I would like to address the issue of testing. Last quarter I mentioned that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, CMS, made a commitment to deliver point of care testing devices to every nursing home in the country.

At this time, all of Genesis' skilled nursing facilities have received these point of care devices, along with a small supply of testing materials. Some facilities have also received a limited supply of device-free testing kits. Genesis centers are in the process of setting up dedicated testing labs, or have already set up their labs and are actively using the point of care devices.

These point of care tests are becoming increasingly important, as PCR tests still create a delay, which sometimes extends upwards of four days to receive results. Any delay in determining who might be contagious is unacceptable, and all the more reason the points of care tests are so critical at this juncture. We are still having some difficulty with certain states approving the use of point of care tests, despite explicit support from CMS and CDC. We are aggressively working with those states to change their stance.

In terms of the accuracy of the point of care tests, we are not currently seeing high rates of false positives or false negatives. However, we are hyper vigilant to use PCR tests for follow-up confirmatory testing should our point of care test result be clinically suspicious. In doing so, we are carefully following CDC guidance.

I'm also pleased to report that we now have the ability to reorder point of care test kits from the equipment manufacturers. The small inventory we received from the government is only a small fraction of what will be needed to carry out frequent testing of patients, residents and staff. At this time, CMS recommends testing staff for COVID-19, at a frequency that varies based on county level test positivity, ranging from twice weekly to just one time per month.

We are adhering to this minimum, but at times, are increasing the frequency based on other factors suggesting a higher risk. The ability to have easy access to instant results will allow us to more effectively fight this virus through routine testing. While the cost is significant, the safety of our patients, residents and staff is the highest priority.

Turning to visitation, we have created analytic tools to help us track the risk of COVID transmission in each local community, and have tailored center specific precautions and protocols to adapt to community risk levels. Every week, centers receive an update on how their local communities are doing, providing guidance on how their facility's infection controls procedures might need to adapt.

When rates of local community transmission are higher, centers are more restrictive with precautions. When community transmission is lower, centers continue good practices of infection control, social distancing, mask wearing and frequent hand washing, but may be able to flex precautions in areas that are extremely important to our residents and their families, subject to state and local rules and regulations, including family visitation and participation in group activities.

Ultimately, as access to the point of care tests continues to expand, we are hopeful that there will be adequate supply to begin testing visitors. But availability is just not there yet. With increased implementation of testing, diligent practice of infection prevention protocols and up-to-date communication of the current risk of transmission in each community, Genesis centers are leading the way in reducing COVID-19 risk to our patients and residents, and achieving the confidence and trust of their loved ones.

Finally, let's review potential treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. First, Genesis has partnered with drug manufacturer Eli Lilly and Company in a Phase 3 trial, studying the monoclonal antibody drug LY-CoV555 for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection, and COVID-19 disease in residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

Given that this virus disproportionately affects the elderly, it is so important that we all work together to help find possible new treatments for this deadly virus. Genesis' skilled nursing senior living and independent living facilities in the States of Pennsylvania and Colorado will be the initial potential locations for this Phase 3 trial.

As far as the vaccine is concerned, we are cautiously optimistic that we will see a vaccine for healthcare workers and long-term care residents by the first quarter of 2021. The Federal government has already prioritized healthcare workers and skilled nursing facility residents in Phases 1a and 1b. We are now in the process of coordinating with Federal and local officials, so that we are prepared for when the vaccine becomes available.

Finally, I want to remind everyone that we continue to work hard to keep the virus out of our facilities. We conduct unannounced internal infection control surveys to ensure our policies are being followed. We are testing above state requirements in many cases, and we continue to monitor patients via admission observation units or status, among other precautions.

Before I turn the call back over to George, I want to thank all of our physicians, nurses, aides, therapists, advanced practice providers and other center and regional staff members, who've been working so hard to keep our patients, residents and employees safe during this pandemic. They are the true heroes, and we continue to be forever grateful for their commitment and compassion. George? George, back to you.

George Hager

Thank you, Rich. Before Tom DiVittorio, our CFO views third quarter results in more detail, I would like to address the company's ongoing financial challenges and related going concern disclosure.

The revenue loss and incremental increase in expenses from the pandemic have resulted in significant operating losses and cash flow deficits. These losses have been temporarily funded by short-term Federal loan programs. Without legislative relief, we will begin repaying Federal loans in April of 2021. There is no question, Genesis will need ongoing support from the Federal government and our capital partners sustaining operations.

We are actively working with our advocacy resources, including the American Healthcare Association to communicate the critical need and importance of continued Federal support.

Additionally, we have initiated discussions with select capital partners to analyze a number of restructuring alternatives. We will continue to work diligently to protect our patients, residents and staff, improve the operating performance of the business, and pursue opportunities to improve the financial position of the company.

I'd also like to express my sincerest appreciation and admiration to our staff, who have so selflessly dedicated themselves to our patients, to residents and resident families during the most challenging eight months, we have ever experienced. Thank you.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Tom DiVittorio.

Tom DiVittorio

Thanks, George. Good morning, everyone. My comments this morning will focus on the pandemic's impact to our third quarter financial results. Beginning with the topline, reimbursement rates, which exclude Federal CARES Act funds grew across all payer types, with weighted average rate growth of 9%. This increase reflects COVID-specific supplemental funding provided by many State Medicaid programs and higher patient acuity.

We recognized $30 million of COVID-19 state funding in 3Q, '20, and $76 million a year-to-date. We have commitments for an additional $10 million of supplemental state funding, and we remain optimistic that additional funding will be appropriated at least through the declared Federal state of emergency, which is currently extended through late January 2021.

In addition to these state sponsored funds, we recognized $34 million of Federal support under the CARES Act, and we deferred recognition of an additional $32 million received before quarter end. The deferred funds are to be used in future periods to cover the costs of infection control, including the cost of testing.

As a result of the pandemic, same store skilled admissions were down 24% in 3Q, '20 from 3Q, '19. This is a significant improvement in the skilled admissions reported in 2Q, '20, which were down 61% from 2Q '19.

Operating occupancy of 75.4% in 3Q '20, was down 11.9% from 3Q '19. Since the onset of the pandemic, the occupancy low point occurred in the month of June when occupancy was 74.2%. From the June low point, occupancy has steadily grown 230 basis points to 76.5% in the month of October, and occupancy continues to grow through the first week of November.

As we highlighted last quarter, the pandemic has had its greatest impact on our facilities located in the five states of New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Maryland, which represent 45% of our operating beds. In these five states same store occupancy is down nearly 19% from pre-pandemic levels. While our facilities located in 20 less impacted states have experienced only a 9% drop in occupancy.

Excluding the State and Federal financial support recognized, we estimate the net impact of lost occupancy caused by the pandemic, once adjusted for a commensurate reduction in variable costs resulted in reduced earnings of $71 million in 3Q '20, and $145 million for the full year 2020. We remain hopeful, occupancy will grow at an accelerated pace as we move toward what is historically a seasonally strong period for admissions.

In the third quarter of 2020, we incurred $52 million of incremental operating expenses as a direct result of the pandemic. This is a 64% improvement from the incremental costs incurred in 2Q '20. These incremental costs include higher labor expenses, predominantly in the nursing function, including increased use of agency staff, overtime and bonus pay, as well as additional workers compensation-related expenses. Increases in non-labor costs stem from both the cost and usage of personal protective equipment, testing and enhanced cleaning and environmental sanitation costs.

Over 80% of the $205 million of COVID specific costs incurred since the onset of the pandemic are labor related largely within the nursing function. Our same store weighted average nursing labor cost per hour grew 11% in 3Q '20, over 3Q '19. This too is a significant improvement from the 29% increase we reported in 2Q '20. Unlike last quarter, the rate of growth in nursing labor costs in 3Q '20, was not materially different, when comparing facilities in our five hotspot states to facilities located in 20 other states less impacted by COVID-19.

The in hotspot state nursing labor cost is reflective of actions taken to systematically reduce reliance on expensive agency labor, and actions to thoughtfully ratchet back enhanced pay programs and practices that were absolutely essential during the peak of the outbreaks we experienced in the initial hotspot COVID-19 markets.

In summary, with respect to the pandemic's overall impact to our financial results, the COVID-19 Federal and State funding support we recognized in 3Q, '20, of $64 million, fell nearly $60 million short of the combined $123 million of direct COVID-19 costs incurred, and the impact of lost occupancy.

We remain hopeful that future Federal appropriations under the CARES Act or other legislation will address the needs of providers like Genesis, who were disproportionately impacted in the early months of the pandemic, by virtue of their location and proximity to communities having high-density COVID-19 outbreaks.

Moving now to liquidity. Liquidity at September 30, 2020, was $281 million. During the September quarter, we estimate that the business exclusive of Federal CARES Act support funds consumed approximately $75 million of cash. [Technical Difficulty] cash burn to moderate in future periods, as a result of actions we are taking to further manage down operating expenses and regain occupancy.

Our success closing this gap will be dictated by the overall pace of recovery from the pandemic, which has been slower than anticipated and could be further affected by the latest surge in COVID-19 cases being reported across the country. Included in liquidity, at September 30, 2020, is $157 million of funds received under the Medicare accelerated and advanced payment program.

Barring any future action by the Federal government, recoupment of these funds are scheduled to begin in April, 2021. Also included in liquidity at September 30, 2020, is $65 million of deferred payroll taxes, half of which has to be repaid by December 31, 2021, and the balance by December 31, 2022.

These government obligations are material and constitute a significant percentage of our operating liquidity. Our ability to meet these and other material obligations as they come due, will be significantly influenced by the future appropriation and receipt, of timely and adequate government sponsored funding, the pace of recovery in our occupancy levels, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operating expenses.

Because these factors are largely outside of our control, we determine that such conditions raise substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern. Given these circumstances, as George referenced, we are actively evaluating possible lease, debt and other restructuring options with certain of our credit parties.

Regardless of these financial challenges and the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic, we are more committed than ever to provide the highest quality of care to our patients and residents, in the safest environment possible.

With that, Mary, please open the line for the Q&A portion of our call, please.

Frank Morgan

Good morning. I appreciate the color on the slight bump in occupancy in October, and how that's carrying over into November. But can you talk a little bit more about how widespread the occupancy recovery is? I know you talked about the initial hotspot markets being 45% of your beds, up in the northeast and in the quarter. So, the disproportion would see the occupancy improvement there or was it broader?

Tom DiVittorio

Frank, I would say that the occupancy was disproportionately still outside of those markets. If that answers your questions?

Frank Morgan

Yes.

Tom DiVittorio

Those five states still continuing to feel, I would say, a disproportionate drag relative to the rest of our states.

Frank Morgan

Okay. But are those five going up just not as much as the overall average? Or they still are the same?

Tom DiVittorio

We're seeing across the board increase, but disproportionately more heavily weighted outside those markets.

Frank Morgan

Okay. And in terms of just when you think about the steady state cost structure of the company, I'm just curious do you think you've basically done everything you can at this point? Or is there anything else that you could do, if say occupancies were to go back down again, we have another surge that people talk about? So, just curious about that new cost structure?

Tom DiVittorio

Well, the opportunity going forward that we're actively managing every day, and making really good progress on, is still on the expense side. So there's still work to be done there. And we're making that progress every day, and making very good progress on the occupancy front as well.

But look, taking any additional hit in occupancy, Frank, of course, is going to be problematic. We can flex our operating expenses down relative to census, but that becomes more challenging when you're in a surge type of arena, which is I think, is the hypothetically you're describing becomes a bit more difficult to manage those costs down, if you're fighting outbreaks.

Frank Morgan

Got you. And…

George Hager

Frank, I would add some comments there that when you think about especially Genesis and its geography in April, May and June, when we knew very little about the virus, number one. Number two, access to PPE was a significant challenge and obviously testing was an enormous challenge. I think as we sit here today, obviously we are concerned about some of the surges we are seeing in certain states.

At this point, we clearly haven't seen the impact on the business that we saw in April, May and June. But I will say, I think we are much better prepared to adjust cost structures, and I think even limit the extent of outbreaks, because now we have access to point of care testing, availability of PPE and just much better knowledge.

So, we had extreme, extreme cost increases just to get staff into some of our buildings in the hotspots like New Jersey. I think our labor costs increased 65%, PPD in New Jersey. I wouldn't anticipate anything remotely close to that again. So I think, the knowledge base and what we've done, and clearly, point of care testing will be very, very helpful in limiting the impact if we do start to see surges.

And Rich, I don't know if you have any additional thoughts on that.

Richard Feifer

No, I think that's exactly right, George. It's doing everything and you can't limit the impact, because the impact of each outbreak will necessarily drive up costs to manage the outbreak. So, it's limiting the virus spread itself within each center. And that requires an investment of testing, but that that pays off, because a more controlled outbreak will limit our need for further testing, as well as for use of PPE and having staffing related costs. So, that's certainly it.

Frank Morgan

Then one last one, and I'll hop back in the queue. I appreciate the color about the liquidity and the cash burn in the quarter. And just curious, based on that, obviously, when you think about, I guess that's excluding the impact of these future repayments that start. So just any color on current liquidity. How long do you think you can make it without any kind of changes in those repayment rules around the taxes or the payroll taxes?

And kind of how far along are you in discussions with your credit partners with regard to doing something? And are you waiting on something to happen before that can be done? Or just any update there and I'll hop. Thank you.

George Hager

Hey, Frank, look, there's a limited amount that we could say there, obviously, a $281 million of liquidity. You've known the company for a long period of time, that's historically a high level of liquidity for us, and we are aggressively managing liquidity at every turn.

That being said, the business is still burning cash, and obviously the government repayment is looming, as we look into this second quarter of 2021. But we're very active, and there are a lot levers that we are looking to pull. We have an extremely valuable ancillary platform. We highlighted some of the performance of that platform in our comments this morning. We have, I think, executed some very innovative transactions and joint venture type models that have been proven to be liquidity enhancing deleveraging. And quite frankly, our operating performance improving transactions, and obviously help from our credit parties, credit partners, capital partners is also being evaluated here.

But we're very active. It's hard to give you a percentage or a status of where any of those conversations are, but there are a lot of levers here that can be pulled. And we have been and will continue to be very active and looking at the optimal, restructuring alternatives going forward.

Frank Morgan

Okay. Thank you.

A.J. Rice

Hi, everybody. First off, just to maybe look at the other side of the questions that Frank was asking. When you think about the business and where you're at an occupancy rate, I know we've got the issue of the accelerated payments and what's going to happen with them, as well as the deferred tax repayments.

But what is sort of the occupancy rate that you need to get back to at a minimum to swing cash flow positive on an ongoing basis to sort of be sustainable with the current amount of leverage and everything you have?

Tom DiVittorio

So George, I'll take that one. A.J., we were running at 88% occupancy pre-pandemic, and we were cash flowing at that level. Our liquidity levels maybe weren't where we wanted them to be, but we were certainly moving in a very good direction operationally and financially, going into the pandemic.

So look, I think you've got to get it somewhere near that target, and that's going to take some time. But that's the target I would be thinking about in terms of that inflection point. Maybe 200 basis points below that. Because keep in mind, the cost per unit of service is up. So even if the occupancy returned to 88%, the cost of managing the business even one so I'd say we moderate and get on the other side of the pandemic, there's added costs now of operating this business safely.

A.J. Rice

Right, yes. No, I didn't know whether all the cost reworking you've done and maybe brought that down a little bit. But, okay, that makes sense, I guess. Obviously, you're looking out there and depending on what the government does with accelerated payments into the deferred payroll, and other relief make a difference, and maybe covenants aren't even relevant now. But where are you at with respect to any relevant covenants at this point?

Richard Feifer

A.J., the only covenant that, quite frankly, really matters is the liquidity covenant. And as George pointed out, we're well ahead of that. We're in compliance with all of our covenants where we've gotten way [Technical Difficulty] some credit parties will just take a different view about how you approach your calculations, and obviously understand the situation and will just wave. So we're in good standing with all of our credit parties.

A.J. Rice

Okay. Maybe just talk a little bit more about the discussion with referral sources. I guess that would include discharge planners, physicians that are managing patients and facilities and hospitals and discharging to you, and I guess, to some degree families. How is that discussion going at this point?

I know some of that's been diverted. It sounds like it got here the home health providers to home health, they would have normally come to you. Do you become concerned that that starts to get a little entrenched? Just give us some flavor for what the discussions are like these days?

George Hager

Yes. A.J., there's no question that there is still lingering, and I think we should all expect that to continue concern with institutionalized care, if institutional care can be avoided. And in many cases, it just cannot be avoided. So I think there is a marginal, it's hard to quantify the impact of that. But I do think that if there are even some aggressive options to return patients to home more quickly, they will continue to be pursued, and maybe more aggressively than they were pursued pre-COVID.

That being said, we still think that once hospital volumes get back to more normal levels, I think we'll begin to see more accelerated improvement in overall occupancy. [Indiscernible 0:37:59] the biggest issue in our recovery. I think we have demonstrated -- I mean, give me the exact number. But our operating costs were improved $100 million Q3 versus Q2. I think we can demonstrate we can manage the costs out of the business very well. So, we are intensely focused on the things that we need to do to improve our occupancy.

We're also looking at programmatically, I mean, there are certain chronic conditions, quite frankly is required institutionalization whether it's Alzheimer's or other dementias. And we're looking to take advantage of our clinical skills and our clinical capabilities to differentiate ourselves in the marketplace.

So, it's a big issue. I wish we had a little more clarity in how quickly the census will recover. There are still headwinds, clearly. But we have developed plans to try to offset those headwinds due to trying [ph.]to fill up as much of the capacity as we possibly can. And Rich, I don't know or JoAnne or Steve has better thoughts there.

Richard Feifer

Sure, I certainly can add to that, George. As everyone knows, there are really two factors that drive the decreased volume of short stay skilled admissions to skilled nursing facilities. And one is the reduction in patients coming out of hospitals, because there's a lower volume of elective procedures, a lower volume of hospitalizations for procedures that would lead to skilled rehab.

There's very little we can do about that, but what we can influence is the selection of skilled nursing facilities versus home health, as well as the choice of skilled nursing facility. And we've deployed a very deliberate strategy nationally to share all that we've done to make skilled nursing facilities, make our facilities safer, and to protect against the virus, including the use of personal protective equipment, serial testing of all new admissions several times during their observation status, ensuring that there's very limited if any mixing of patients within a facility. And so all of these things are part of our approach to why we have not seen a dramatic uptick in our outbreak spread, as I mentioned earlier during this call.

And so we're sharing all of that with discharge planners, those in hospitals who are guiding the discharges, as well as families themselves. We've put our Medical Directors in the front seat being the messengers of that to families and potential new admissions to reassure them of all the steps we're taking to keep new admission safe. And we believe that that's contributing to the uptick that Tom mentioned.

A.J. Rice

Yes. I appreciate it. I guess last question. Is there anything in the fourth quarter? I know you'll continue to have the deferred tax benefit. I don't know whether you think you'll recognize any more of that CARES Act money free it up, or here on any other funds that haven't yet been allocated. But is there anything else unusual that will happen in the fourth quarter as we think about the cash flow trends?

And then, I guess the question also would be with the Medicare, accelerated payments start to come due. What happens if -- I mean, if you can't pay them back or are they just automatically going to be deducted from your reimbursement and so you don't have the choice not to pay them back? I'm just curious, I would assume the government itself is not going to force someone into a Chapter 11 type of scenario, but I don't know, any thoughts on that?

Tom DiVittorio

A.J., I'll cover the last piece first. The mechanism is in the form of a recoupment. So it's not a repayment. They essentially will withhold 25% of the Medicare receipts that we otherwise would receive in the normal course, starting for us in the month of April. And so that's the mechanism as to how that works.

As you think about the fourth quarter, there are a number of things, favorable things going into the quarter and beyond the quarter from a funding point of view. The first is of the $32 million that we deferred on the balance sheet, which is for infection control specific expenditures, I fully expect that we'll use all of that $32 million and therefore recognize all of that $32 million in the fourth quarter.

Separately, we have the second component of the fourth round of stimulus that is a value-based program, based upon your performance in terms of infection rates in your buildings, starting in September and measured each month, for the month September, October, November and December, and then a final measurement for an aggregate period.

And, again, we're just now getting our first glimpses of the dollars associated with that program here in October for the September measurement period. And it's a little early, but our best guess for the totality of that program is, it could be a $30 billion to $40 million uptick for us in terms of cash flow.

We also have another $10 million of state funds that have been clearly committed through the end of the year. And that's a very conservative number A.J. I fully expect that we're going to see more than that here as we round out the fourth quarter. And some of that will continue right through the date of the state of emergency being lifted, which now as at the end of January, if that gets further pushed out, we would expect more Medicaid FMAP funds to follow. So there are a number of things.

And then back to the ACO, I think you might have referenced earlier that we've been pretty conservative in how we've accounted for, our potential gain share there. And as it relates to the 2020 program year, which will get a settlement for in late 2021, there's some upside there too, that I would expect we'll see in the fourth quarter.

A.J. Rice

All right. Great. Thanks a lot.

Tom DiVittorio

You're welcome.

George Hager

Well, thank you, everyone. As always, Tom and Rich, JoAnne, Steve, myself and Lori are available for any specific questions after the call. We appreciate everyone's continued support of the company, especially during these very challenging times. And everyone, hopefully stay safe.

Stay out of harm's way. And know that we are working diligently to improve the operating performance of the company, the financial condition of the company, while at the same time, prioritizing safety for our residents, patients and staff. Thank you all.

