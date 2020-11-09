Heading into the first quarter of 2020, cinema advertising company National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI), was gaining traction with a transformative change in its operating strategy. This change began in August of 2019 with the hiring of CEO Tom Lesinski and was accelerated a month later when the company amended its Exhibitor Service Agreements ('ESA'). The initiative had begun to yield positive results in Q419 (ended 12/31/19).

Now however, with all U.S. cinema theaters having been shuttered from late March to mid-August due to the COVID-19 pandemic, National CineMedia ('NCM') has turned its focus to expense reduction, borrowing capacity, and cash preservation that will lead it through the extended closure and reduced capacity of its theater network partners.

Because cinema theaters meet a human need for communal storytelling experiences, an industry recovery to a level sufficient to sustain NCM as a viable investment is likely at some point in the future. NCM is likely to be a beneficiary of a recovery which has perhaps been moved forward with the news of a vaccine, but the risk of that point being too distant for NCM to survive is still too great to recommend shares as an investment at this time.

Based on the two most recent quarters, which have both been entirely within the time of the COVID-19 crisis and have seen shares plummet about 70%, NCM remains an attractive stock for only the most risk aggressive investors who want to collect an extraordinary dividend yield while the cinema business sorts itself out.

Growth Strategy

The transitional growth strategy initiated by the amendment of the ESA seeks to optimize the value of NCM's ad inventory, particularly the Platinum Spot. This is its most desired advertising space directly before the start of the movie. An important aspect of the strategy is to enhance cinema advertising's premium status by targeting the so-called "millennials", a cohort that is difficult to reach through traditional advertising, and which advertisers crave for their demographic potential.

After getting off to a rough start which saw reduced guidance after weak Q319 (ended 9/30/19) results, NCM's results turned around in Q419. In that quarter NCM reported record ad revenue, a 12% increase in the dividend, and operating income margin that was the highest in 8 quarters. The onset of the pandemic and closure of all U.S. theaters toward the end of Q120 (ended 3/31/20) halted NCM's revenue growth plans.

Some elements of the strategy are still being pursued during the theater closure period, and management is hopeful that it will be able to restart the strategy when cinema operations resume in a more regular fashion.

Response to COVID-19

When theaters closed beginning in the third week of March, NCM began taking action to cut costs, conserve its cash, amend its borrowing facilities, explore options under the Federal 'CARES' Act, and suspend the search for a new CFO, among other things.

Much of NCM's cost structure is variable, and as such will naturally decline with the cessation of revenue generation. Expenses like theater access fees paid to the network theaters, network affiliate fees, and Platinum Spot revenue share payments are all examples of this, as are sales commissions and performance-based compensation.

The company has also addressed its operating cost structure. A hiring and personnel expense freeze was instituted, the company suspended all nonessential operating expenses, and it terminated or deferred nonessential capital expenditures. NCM's total operating expenses declined to $27.3M in Q320 or by 61.3% from $70.5M in Q319 (ended 9/30/19). In Q220, operating expenses declined by 61.7%, from $72.5M in Q219 (ended 6/30/19) to $27.8M in Q220.

The cash compensation of the company's Board of Directors was cut by 20% and the company's 401-k employee match program was suspended. Negotiations with landlords, vendors, and other business partners are ongoing to defer payments or abate certain costs altogether.

To bolster its cash, NCM collected a net $147.3M of A/R in Q120 and Q220 combined, and in Q120 drew down $110M on the revolving credit facility of its subsidiary National CineMedia LLC ('NCML'). In April NCML reached a Credit Agreement Amendment with its lenders which waives leverage ratio requirements on its secured revolving credit facility and term loans through the second quarter of 2021. The agreement also requires NCML to maintain a minimum of $55M combined cash & revolver availability and permits distributions to NCM only if trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA exceeds $277M and the revolver balance is $39M or less. At Q320 NCM was in compliance with the requirements of the Credit Agreement Amendment but the revolver balance exceeded $39M thus NCML is prohibited from making distribution to its parent NCM.

Two other actions that NCM took in response to the pandemic were to suspend its search for a new CFO and to explore options available under the CARES Act to support the business during the theater closures. CFO Katie Scherping's retirement was announced in December of 2019, effective as of the end of Q120. She has agreed to serve as a consultant to the company to support the transition to a new CEO.

To date, under the CARES Act the company has deferred $0.8M ($0.4M in both Q220 and Q320) of FICA payroll taxes and expects to recognize future benefit from an Employee Retention Payroll Tax Credit. Other benefits that may be realized from the Act are tax benefits from a reduction of the limitation on deductible interest expense and changing uses and limitations of net operating losses generated in tax years 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Balance Sheet

The company entered Q320 with $245.4M in cash, of which $168.1M was held at NCML and available to fund operations. As a result of its cash flow from operations, investing, and financing it ended the quarter with $217.7M in cash. Of this amount, $157.4M was available for operations.

On the Q320 call NCM updated its cash balance to $137.5M held at NCML. Based on its average monthly cash burn rate of $9M-$9.5M, $145M liquidity (cash plus $7.5M of outstanding A/R) is enough to fund operations, including debt service, for approximately 15 months before bumping up against the minimum liquidity and leverage financial covenants.

This is consistent with management's comments on the Q220 call, which indicated 18 months of funding based on $168.1M cash and $25.3M A/R funding operations at the same rate of cash burn.

One discrepancy in management's estimates given on the Q220 and Q320 calls relates to the amount of revenue needed to cover its operations and debt service. On the Q220 call they indicated that approximately 40% of average 2019 revenue was sufficient to reach break-even. This comes to about $44M (40% x $111M). However, on the Q320 call this was increased to $50M when management updated its estimate to revenue at 45% of the 2019 level.

Either way, with Q320 revenue at just $6M and only 53% of network theaters open on restricted schedules as of November 2nd, significant improvement in the cinema business must occur for NCM to cease using its liquidity to fund operations and debt service.

As mentioned, the recent amendment to NCML's Credit Agreement does buy the company fairly significant time for the industry to at least return to a fraction of its former revenue before a default is triggered with NCML's lenders. It is also encouraging that the company indicated on the Q320 call that it is in discussions with its lenders to extend the Credit Agreement amendment.

After the Pandemic

NCM's digital service offerings produced all $4M of revenue in Q220 and almost all of the $6M revenue in Q320 as all theaters were closed for the entirety of Q220 and some theaters in the network only opened for the last three weeks of Q320.

The company discussed its strategy to diversify its revenue streams in both Q220 and Q320. On the Q220 call, when all theaters were still closed, CEO Tom Lesinski said,

Our digital business has continued to bring in revenue by helping advertisers reach movie audiences at home across our NCM digital and OTT offerings."

He followed on this theme on the Q320 call saying,

Our ability to continue to generate revenue from our digital businesses while theaters have been closed demonstrates our ability to leverage our unique first and second party data, inclusive of nearly 150 million data sets and growing. This ability to deliver movie audiences to our brand partners allows their marketers to leverage and engage our valuable audiences even when theater audiences are more limited."

These data sets consist of both first-party data from NCM digital products and second-party data-addressable consumer records which allows NCM to effectively demonstrate the value of its cinema campaigns to advertisers. As this chart shows, the growth in data sets stalled after the COVID-19 theater closures in Q220 and Q320.

An interesting point that was discussed on the Q220 call indirectly addressed the threat which at-home streaming services pose to the cinema industry. This threat will impact NCM as well if theater attendance is significantly diminished in a post COVID-19 world.

On the call, NCM indicated that advertising revenue from the streaming services is going to be NCM's fastest growing category. This revenue can offset for NCM some of the lost revenue caused by audience migration from theaters to at-home streaming. NCM has yet to disclose specific metrics about the impact of diminished theater attendance against increased ad sales to the streaming services, but claims that the streaming players, "love the fact that they can reach millennial and Gen Z moviegoers in a very efficient way."

This commentary aligns with NCM's Platinum Spot optimization strategy which targets millennial and Gen Z males which are hard to reach through traditional advertising but who make up a disproportionate share of theater attendance.

Dividends

NCM has traditionally been an income investment because of its dividend, both in terms of its yield and its sustainability. As recently as February, just before the pandemic took hold in the U.S., NCM was optimistic enough to raise its quarterly dividend by 12% to $0.19 per share from $0.17. Upon the announcement, shares rose by more than 17% and the yield fell from about 8.5% to 8%.

As the impact of the pandemic emerged throughout Q220, shares fell to around $3.00 per share by May when NCM cut the quarterly dividend by 63% to $0.07 when it released Q120 earnings. Shares were little changed and the dividend cut returned the yield to about 9.3%.

The annual dividend has been maintained at $0.28 with the Q220 and Q320 earnings releases, and the yield has now increased to about 11% with the decline in share price to about $2.50.

Looking forward, the reduced dividend appears to be safe for several years. On the Q220 and Q320 calls NCM disclosed that the cash balance at NCM (as opposed to the cash held at NCML which is earmarked to fund operations and prohibited from being distributed to NCM due to the Credit Agreement amendment) is sufficient to fund the dividend for another three years.

Specifically, the $62.9M cash balance at NCM as of Q320 is enough to pay 11 quarters of dividends of $5.5M each. This calculation assumes that the parent NCM will receive no distributions from its subsidiary NCML. This is a catastrophic scenario where the Credit Agreement restrictions remain in place into the first quarter of 2023 because the company is unable to satisfy its leverage ratio and liquidity covenants due to continuing lack of revenue from theater operations.

The Takeaway

NCM had much going for it as it began its attempt to transform itself from a pure investment income stock to a faster grower able to deliver capital gains. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit its industry, the company immediately pivoted to survival mode and is now in a position to sustain itself until January of 2022 before triggering covenant violations. Absent any negotiated extensions, a covenant violation could precipitate a liquidity crisis which would, in the words of the Q320 10-Q SEC filing, 'raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.'

If NCM is able to navigate through the COVID-19 crisis (which seems incrementally more likely with recent news on vaccine development), and if the cinema industry resumes reasonably close to its former state, then NCM will be able to re-implement its pre-covid growth plan.

In that scenario, shares today offer a great opportunity for significant capital appreciation. If not, aggressive investors will be subject to near total capital losses after capturing a few juicy dividends along the way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Although not mentioned explicitly, I/we have a long position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK), one of the parties to the Exhibitor Service Agreement mentioned.