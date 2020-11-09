It should be no surprise to anyone that Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) would blow past sales and earnings expectations. In fact, Turtle Beach will be faced with a cash problem after the holiday season shopping spree. And that problem is most obviously, figuring out what to do with the cash fattened balance sheet.

As mentioned in my previous article, Turtle Beach: Now HEAR The Beat, the fact that such an iconic industry leader was buried in the microcap arena was like finding “...a strawberry in a bowl of peas.” Well the days of having a sub $300M market cap will be short lived for Turtle Beach if this trajectory can continue. Their job simply will be to continue to move upwards and onward through growth and operational success.

Gaming industry is thriving

The fall product offerings, including the new Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 and Stealth 600 Gen 2 headsets, were an early season hit as they are still selling at retail price of 149.95 and 99.95 respectively as shown on both Amazon and BestBuy. The new ROCCAT Vulcan Series Gaming Keyboards are also still on the shelves for their retail prices. Holding the suggested retail price line can only mean one thing, sales are still strong a month after product launch and going into the holiday season. Availability of products still doesn’t look to be an issue either. Not resting on previous success, ROCCAT announced the new RIDICULOUSLY FAST TITAN OPTICAL SWITCH for new Vulcan Pro Gaming Keyboards and new Burst Pro Gaming mouse on October 29,2020.

Another indicator that foretold this earnings beat was Microsoft’s quarterly report on Tuesday October 7, 2020. In fact the strong gaming segment was highlighted as a significant contributing factor. Headlines such as Microsoft earnings beat expectations, driven by video game sales and cloud demand, from CNN Business on October 27,2020 were a common theme. The CNN article went on to mention,

Gaming is one of the largest and fastest-growing forms of entertainment in the world. We expect there to be more than $200 billion of revenue in this industry in 2021

One very important note, as the results from this quarterly report gets dissected, is the fact that this huge beat comes before the holiday season selling rush and even more noteworthy, November's launch of new gaming consoles. Microsoft’s Xbox will be released on November 10th and the Sony PS5 hitting the shelves two days later on the 12th.

Huge beats all around

The impressive quarterly results show a top line Q3 of $112.49M versus the same quarter in 2019 of $$46.72M. There is no reason to believe that sales will slow down as we enter the height of the selling season. In fact, revenue from this reported quarter actually surpassed 2019 Q4 revenue of $101.76M. Now that is impressive growth.

Gross margin came in at 41% compared to last year’s 32%, achieving a mind blowing year over year improvement. This is most likely the result of being able to hold the line with pricing. Minimal discounting means everything below the top line benefits. Operating expenses also reflect this by reporting 19% as a percentage of sales. This is also a year over year improvement as last year’s OPEX came in at a dismal 37% of sales, causing the 2019 Q3 earnings loss of $3.1M.

Obviously no earning loss here. In fact 2019 Q3 earnings of $17.8M came on par with 2019 full year results. So far over the 9 months reported earnings are sitting at $22.4M with their big quarter just getting under way. The year end result will be nothing short of amazing. The new product offerings are selling strong and holding retail prices. The holiday season and new console launches are upon us. It must also be noted that unfortunately, covid seems to be sparking again with some areas instituting curfews and stay at home recommendations. This won’t negatively impact Turtle Beach in terms of demand but operations may certainly be affected.

Balance sheet is getting primed for more growth

Turtle Beach showcases one of the cleanest balance sheets you’ll ever see. Look at that cash line grow. A year ago, Turtle Beach had $8.25M on the books while this year they are sitting on a $27.27M pile. And that is only to get way more inflated over the next quarter. If last year’s holiday season is any indicator, Turtle Beach could be looking at over $50M cash on the balance sheet for year end.

The most notable issue for the Q3 balance sheet may be with inventory levels going into the holiday season. However, it may be ample for the increased demand if the supply chain can keep up. So if we look at the inventory going into this quarter, or Q2 reported of $45M, and the inventory reported in Q3 of $79.5M we see that not only did operations provide product for the huge beat, they were able to beef up levels going into Q4.

Big kudos definitely have to go out to everyone at Turtle Beach working in doing their best in keeping the supply chain performing at this level. Increasing the inventory to $79.5M will help with keeping products on the shelves over the holiday season and I'm sure that wasn't an easy task. However, inventory level still may become a limiting factor moving forward. Although that has not been the case so far.

Let’s look at inventory turns between this quarter versus the same period last year. So when looking at the quarter to quarter average inventory we get ($45M + $79.5M) / 2 = $62.25M. Now when we factor in the effect of the COGS we can get a vivid picture of what operations are doing so efficiently. COGS for the period came in at $66.36M, so $62.25M / $66.36M = .93 inventory turns. The same periods in 2019 shows that inventory average over Q2 and Q3 came in at $42.7M and COGS for Q3 at $31.7M. So inventory turns were $42.7M / $31.7M = 1.35.

The year over year inventory turns ratio dropped moderately from 2019 Q3 to 2020 Q3. However, if sales and marketing accurately hit the mark with the product offering mix, operations will be able to keep from running out of product during this busy time.

Increasing 2020 outlook but still sandbagging

For the second consecutive quarter, Turtle Beach raised full year guidance as shown below. Revenue was increased to $330M from $300M. With the 9 month revenue total currently sitting at $227.2M, achieving $330M will obviously be a walk in the park. Earnings per share was raised to $1.75 from $0.80. The 9 month ended EPS is already at $1.41. So unless management decides to take the rest of November off, Turtle beach will once again beat on all fronts.

The morning after this huge beat Turtle Beach opened at about $22.50. Looking ahead with earnings expected to come in at $1.75 or more, the share price clearly still has room to run. It is safe to say that in addition to the company's increased guidance there is certainly a factor in play in which $1.75 is most likely a major sandbagging effort. To add additional wood to the bonfire, there is still just north of 15% short interest and for the technical traders out there, a breakout is also in play.

Risk

Turtle Beach is faced with a problem. Although having a boatload of cash and no debt is a good problem, it is still a problem. Investors are going to be looking for Turtle Beach to use that good looking balance sheet for growth acceleration. Not to throw water on a beautifully burning bonfire but an expanded growth plan will need to be looked at going into 2021. So, resting on current success is not an option as strategic planning must be happening now. Obviously, carrying this success beyond the end of 2020 and into the first quarter 2021 will be challenging. Unaddressed strategic growth planning may pose a risk to long term shareholders. I’m sure the leadership of Turtle Beach are working on ways to utilize the beefed up balance sheet to ensure 2021 doesn't become a let down.

Conclusion

Turtle Beach is in an enviable position with a string of massive beats and a growing pool of cash and no debt for future investment, which will help keep shareholders happy for the next few quarters and most likely beyond.

Shareholders have been rewarded with the rapid appreciation of share price since the March lows of roughly $4. There are still opportunities to take on new positions or add to existing positions here as the share price is still trading at a significant discount. Let’s see how Turtle Beach uses their pile cash for strategic growth for 2021.

