Theirs is not a long-term forecast, but has justification of derivatives-market positions pricing reflecting both buyer and seller sides of open competitive trading.

Market-Makers, hedging short-term supply for institutional investor block trade orders, see realistic NIO upside stock price change in the next three months competitive with TSLA.

Investment Thesis

A California-promised ban of Internal Combustion Engine car sales by 2035 puts a sense of certainty to Electrically-Powered vehicles, elevating investor interest in EV stocks at the mega-buck portfolio level.

Early investment-industry education: "When the flood comes, even the garbage floats".

Present-day product offerings range from the elegant to three-wheel, single-passenger, not-for-highway venturers, and of stocks priced from multi-hundred dollars to $2 or less.

Here is current knowledgeable betting on near-term equity prices of the declared combatants. Leading the prospect pack is NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO).

Risk vs. Reward Trade-Offs Now

Source: Author

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable locations are down and to the right.

The stocks apparently of best advantage are along a "frontier" from the "market-average" notion SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) at location [ 1 ] and TSLA at [7] . Our interest is in NIO at [8].

Alternatives to NIO and TSLA are explored in greater detail in Figure 2, where other conditions contributing to reward and risk are contemplated. Principal questions for all alternatives are "how likely are these outcomes to happen", and "can their impact be improved upon?"

Figure 2 presents the MMs' price range forecasts for the best-ranked alternative investment candidates in Figure 1, along with the past five years of daily forecasts outcomes from their prior forecasts with the same proportions of today's up-to-down prospects.

This table presents data on the stocks most likely to produce satisfying RATES of capital gain under the portfolio management discipline known as TERMD, explained by article How To Better-Than-Double Your Capital Gains (From Stocks Alone) By Using TERMD Portfolio Discipline in my SA blog.

That discipline seeks the largest, most likely, quickest to be captured net capital gains with the least interim exposure to price drawdown on the way to target reward attainment.

Figure 2

Source: Author

Figure 2 presents the MMs' price range forecasts for our principal-interest investment candidate and their competitor alternatives, along with the histories of outcomes from the prior forecasts having the same proportions of upside-to-downside prospects as today's.

This table presents data on those stocks most likely to produce satisfying RATES of capital gain under the portfolio management discipline known as TERMD, explained by article How To Better-Than-Double Your Capital Gains (From Stocks Alone) By Using TERMD Portfolio Discipline in my SA blog.

For comparisons to NIO, TERMD is applied in Figure 2 to the blue rows of market index ETF (SPY), to our MM-forecast today population 2,978 securities aggregate, and to its top-ranked 20 stocks.

NIO's current Range Index [G] of 60 has its price of $35 high in its forecast range of $27 to $41, usually a warning of nearly twice as much price drawdown exposure as the +15.9% upside noted in [E]. But its history of prior drawdowns during the very brief average holding periods of earlier RI forecasts at 60 has been a worst-case average of experiences of only -7.1% [F]. This marks the character of NIO as a "momentum" stock, likely to hit its top-of-range forecast price quickly, a winning wealth-builder trait.

In fact, the scarce few (14) prior RI 60 forecasts of the past five years have realized Payoffs [ I ] of +31.3%, double what is now seen in [E]. That combined with the average brief (19-day) holding time required produces enormously abnormal annualized rates of return [K] in thousands of percent.

So we see the potential for NIO to produce a meaningful quick lump of capital growth quite competitive with gains seen by TSLA in prior circumstances of a similar nature now. Both have produced gains in size [Q] and at rates [R] far superior to those being averaged by the best-20 performers of a near-3,000 stock forecast population.

There is no guarantee that the past will be repeated - again. But it looks like a better chance for capital growth than most other available chances to be undertaken.

Conclusion

NIO Limited appears to have exceptional near-term prospect for quick capital gain, far better than any other equity involved with electric vehicles, including Tesla, Inc.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NIO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations. We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name. First months of 2020 to date have produced over 3900 profitable position closeouts in a 76%/24% win-loss ratio.