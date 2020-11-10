Despite this, the stock is down 50% since the start of the pandemic, and trades at a 6.5x 2020 FCF.

The business has shown strong growth in recent years, and there's no reason to think that will stop.

Atkore International is a dominant manufacturer of metal conduits, PVC, armored cable, and related products across the U.S. and Europe. The company operates primarily in oligopoly markets with at most 2 large competitors, and is itself #1 or #2 in most of them. This no doubt partly explains their persistently high margins.

Atkore was a poorly managed division of Tyco until late 2010, when it was acquired by CBR, and later became public in 2016. Under CBR the company divested business segments that suffered from too much competition, and through a disciplined acquisition strategy rolled up other segments to create deep moats. A perfect example of this is their PVC segment, where they are currently #1 in the U.S. out of 2 large operators. The PVC segment was created almost entirely inorganically, and is a superb business.

Most analysts remember the lousy business model under Tyco, which experienced periods of occasional large profits, and just as often large losses. The business is different now, and the Street was just starting to realize that in early 2020 when the stock price hit an all time high, and the PE multiple finally rose into the teens. But then the pandemic hit, and because Atkore sells products used in the non-residential construction market, the stock sold off substantially.

FCF in 2020

Atkore has provided guidance for its FY 2020 (which ends September 30) in its most recent investor presentation. They guide to:

EBITDA down ~10% in 2020 from FY 2019, which would be $292 million Interest expense and CAPEX of $68 to $74 million A tax rate of 24% 48 million diluted shares

Putting this together leads to fully taxed FCF of $3.50 a share at the midpoint of guidance. This is despite the fact that revenue was down as much as 23% in CY Q2 because of the pandemic, and amounts to a fully taxed FCF multiple of roughly 6.5 at the current price (as I write this) of just under $23 a share.

Atkore is a growth company

The company has grown EBITDA, repurchased shares, and targeted 2x leverage since becoming public in 2016. EBITDA per share is up 130% over the past 5 years as a result.

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 EBITDA $164 $235 $228 $272 $324 $292 net debt $430 $530 $778 $722 $569 share count 62.8 62.8 66.6 48 48 48 Leverage 1.83 2.32 2.86 2.23 1.95 EBITDA margin 15.1% 14.8% 16.9% 17.7% EBITDA/share $2.61 $3.74 $3.42 $5.67 $6.75 $6.08

What is the Street Missing?

Since Atkore is a superbly managed, growing, high quality business, it's natural to ask what the Street is missing. Based on my conversations with IR, Atkore under Tyco management used to experience huge fluctuations in EBITDA margins due to fluctuations of commodity prices, and on the cyclical fluctuations of the construction industry. It's my belief that this is STILL what is in many investors minds. But if so, they are dead wrong.

The latter is currently being demonstrated, because for the first time as a public company Atkore is facing a recession, with sales down 23% in CY Q2. EBITDA margins are not down, however, because the business is fundamentally in a dominant position and can't easily be forced into price reductions.

The former point has been well demonstrated over the past 5 years, during which commodity prices have had plenty of movement in both directions. The sell side is now increasingly on board with this, as is clear from the following exchange at the September 14 2020 RBC conference between RBC analyst Dean Dray and Atkore CEO Bill Waltz:

Q: If there's an element of your business that bears repeating... it's the ability to pass through materials costs. A: It's something that since we went public 4 years ago a lot of shareholders still haven't gotten...

So what the Street is missing is that the steadily increasing earnings at Atkore are not the result of a string of good luck on commodity prices, and that they are not especially vulnerable to cyclical downturns. That would have been true for the legacy business under Tyco management, but Atkore today is a substantially better business.

Is China a threat?

The short answer is no. The products - think of PVC piping - are extremely bulky and cannot be shipped long distances cost effectively. Basically a manufacturer would be paying to ship air. Here's a comment from CEO Bill Waltz at the recent RBC conference on this point:

"Of my dozen concerns, it's not one"

The current macro environment

Roughly 55% of Atkore's end markets in the U.S. are to non-residential construction, and this is generally expected to contract into 2021. Note that the other 45% - residential construction, renovations and repair, and public infrastructure - all are doing very well. But on the topic of non-residential construction, here once again are some useful comments from Bill Waltz during the recent RBC conference:

Go back to when Covid hit in March and we were down 30%. And then it goes to 25%, to 15%. It's still, probably, net-net down...

Emphasis mine. Later, discussing the macro environment for non-residential construction in 2021, he says:

we quoted 10 different sources, from Dodge to Moody's, and it averages to down 4.8% next year... That's in square footage. That doesn't take into account electrical content. Data centers have a lot more electrical content. Hospitals have a lot more electrical content...

And finally, Mr. Waltz is bullish about the future, and is investing in the business:

We've grown around 15% compounded growth... over the last 5 years. How many companies can say that?... If we're down low single digits in markets, we're still going to be a company that can outperform the markets and beat expectations... If other people are retrenching, we're investing. We'll hit our commitments... and really set up the franchise for the decade to come.

Conclusion

Atkore is a totally misunderstood business. This growing franchise boasts durably high, widening margins, generates tons of cash, and has a strong balance sheet. Management is superb, as evidenced by its history of driving margin expansion, building deep moats through organic and inorganic actions, and repurchasing shares at attractive prices. The current 6.5x FCF multiple is absurd, and the stock should be bought.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATKR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.