EURUSD About To Break Its 1.20 Resistance

The euro has experienced a significant rally in the past 8 months in this weak USD environment, rising from a low of 1.0640 in mid-March to 1.20 in early September and has been oscillating between 1.16 and 1.20 since then. Our first concern was that the uncertainty related to the US elections was going to keep volatility elevated in the end of 2020 and therefore increase demand for the ‘ultimate safes’ such as the US dollar and the Japanese yen. However, the recent news on Pfizer Covid19 vaccine, which was found to be 90% effective, levitated stocks to a new all-time high and dramatically compressed price volatility (VIX) from over 40 to nearly 20 in the past few days. Hence, we think that the low-volatility regime combined with stimulus hopes may continue to levitate risky assets such as equities and weigh on the US dollar in the coming weeks, which raises the following question: how much upside is there left on EURUSD?

Euro is still cheap according to PPP model

Despite the 12-figure rally, the euro is still considered to be cheap relative to the US dollar according to a range of 'fair' value metrics. For instance, OECD-Eurostat Purchasing Power Parity model prices in a fair exchange rate at 1.42, which implies that the single currency is currently 17% undervalued based on the current spot price of 1.18. Figure 2 shows the main PPP ‘fair’ value rate of the G9 currencies versus the US dollar. It is interesting to see that the Swiss franc comes at the top of the list as the most overvalued currency (+26%); we think that there is strong room for EURCHF appreciation in the medium to long run as the pair currently offers very attractive value.

Hence, as volatility remains low in the coming weeks, we expect demand for the euro to remain strong, which could levitate the EURUSD above its near-term resistance at 1.20.

But do not underestimate the ECB

While we have not heard any strong comment from Euro policymakers when EURUSD was approaching 1.20, investors should be aware that the ECB is not ready to let the euro appreciate indefinitely in the medium term as it will dramatically weigh on both the economic recovery and inflation expectations. The second wave of Covid19 has sent much of Europe into a second lockdown, with bars and restaurants expected to be close for at least two months in some strongly affected countries such as France (we cannot see how places could reopen in December given the current number of cases in some countries). We think that the euro will ‘ignore’ the risks associated to the second lockdown in the short run, which will eventually become a problem, especially for Southern economies heavily relying on tourism (i.e. Greece, Cyrus or Spain, see figure 3).

In addition, policymakers have also been struggling in lifting up inflation measures in the past cycle; for instance, figure 4 shows that the core CPI has been below 2 percent since 2003 and has been oscillating around 1 percent in the past 12 years. In his last few meetings at the ECB, former President Draghi mentioned many times that the Governing Council was going to do ‘whatever it takes’ to lift up inflation expectations back towards the 2-percent target. The chart also shows the drastic fall in the 5Y5Y inflation swap (currently trading at around 1.2%), which is the market-implied measure of long-term inflation expectations.

December meeting and EURUSD ST outlook

We think that the December meeting will probably be a ‘non-event’ for the euro, with the ECB expected to announce an extension of the PEPP facility until at least the end of 2021 (increasing the size by 400bn to 500bn Euros). This is largely priced in by the market and we think that EURUSD will gradually move higher and break through its ST resistance of 1.20 in the near term. However, there is limited upside on the pair as we do not think that policymakers are ready to let the euro appreciate indefinitely. We recommend being slightly bullish on EURUSD in the near term but we would expect some action as the pair gradually approaches 1.25.

