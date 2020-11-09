Verso Corp (VRS) CEO Randy Nebel on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Thank you, and good morning. The third quarter 2020 financial results for Verso Corporation were announced this morning before the market opened. The earnings release as well as the set of slides that we'll refer to during this call are available in the Investors page of Verso's website at www.versoco.com. Joining me on the call today are Randy Nebel, Verso's Interim President and Chief Executive Officer; and Allen Campbell, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

I would like to remind everyone that in the course of the call, in order to give you a better understanding of our performance, we will be making certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove inaccurate, actual results may vary materially from management's expectations. If you would like further information regarding the various risks and uncertainties associated with our business, please refer to our SEC filings, which are posted on our website, versoco.com, under the Investors tab.

I'd now like to turn the presentation over to Randy Nebel.

Randy Nebel

Thank you, Tim. Good, everyone. It's a pleasure to talk with you this morning, and I look forward to having the opportunity to meet many of you in person at some point. As many of you know, I was appointed interim President and CEO of Verso on September 30, having served on the Board since November of 2019.

I've enjoyed a long career in the pulp and paper industry, most recently as KapStone Paper's EVP of Packaging, with overall responsibility for manufacturing and commercial operation. Additionally, I've been very involved with industry organizations and have served as a Board member of both the National Association of Manufacturers and the American Forest & Paper Association.

As I have shared with the employees of Verso over the past month, my management style is rooted in an unwavering focus on customers. Since joining the Board last year, what has always been incredibly evident to me is the quality of the Verso team up and down the organization and their natural alignment with the lighting customers. It goes without saying that the industry has been experiencing a lot of change, and that's been accentuated by the pandemic. Verso has managed through this challenging period in a proactive and decisive way and has consistently provided customers great service and high-quality products that have come to be expected, but there is still significant room to improve.

Turning to Slide 4, I want to take a moment to touch upon the vision I have for Verso. I respect that I have only been interim CEO for a short period of time, but some tenets of the go-forward strategy have become crystal clear as I have stepped into this role. First, Verso will be recognized as a supplier of the best graphics, specialty and pulp market offerings, with the highest level of customer service.

We have to have an enviable reputation with our customers, and we will take the steps to earn that reputation. If we execute on this, we will also earn the right to grow our market share. We will prioritize capital projects with fast returns. We will focus on driving profitability and cash flow. We will relentlessly pursue cost reductions. Finally, we will proactively engage our dedicated workforce to achieve these goals.

Slide 5 demonstrates the progress we have made as we have focused on Verso's key competencies. We assured Verso remained focused on servicing our customers while we reduced capacity this year. We did this by increasing our target inventory position, allowing us to fulfill customer orders and keep pace as the industry recovers. We are focused on graphic product offerings, both sheets and web, and we're leveraging Verso's well-established brands like Sterling Premium and Anthem Plus. We are evaluating capital projects to expand the range of products we offer in these brands.

In addition, specialty is a growing percentage of our revenue with more stable market dynamics. We have built a long-standing customer base in this area, and our growth strategy is focused around labels for consumer packaging. These specialty products are highly technical products that present a significant challenge to new market entrants. From an expense management standpoint, we have strategically reduced costs across the organization without impacting customer service. A key focus over the next year will be to work with our fiber suppliers to take cost out of that supply chain.

Turning to Slide 6. Let's look at what we accomplished in Q3. On a sequential basis, our adjusted EBITDA increased from a loss in the second quarter to a $12 million profit in the third quarter. Good progress, but there is significant opportunity to improve with higher revenue and a focus on cost reduction. We continue to strengthen our position for long-term success.

Our safety performance was solid, with a total incident rate of 0.81. This is good, but I'd like to see our safety number near perfect. Nothing we do is worth anyone getting injured. Our fundamental value is to keep our employees safe and healthy, and I'm proud of the work the team has done and continues to do so that our employees feel comfortable in the workplace. The other fundamental value I take very seriously is to operate at or better than all environmental standards, a key to maintaining our license to operate.

As mentioned, we preemptively reduced our capacity this year and downsized our operations to 2 mills of great potential, Escanaba and Quinnesec, both of which saw improved performance during the quarter. Verso has always focused on cost control. We are now taking it to another level. As part of this, we will be deploying capital on high-return projects throughout our mills.

We are proud to have partially fulfilled our commitment to return capital to shareholders and paid both a regular dividend and $101 million special dividend during the quarter. At the same time, we maintained a strong balance sheet and liquidity with $73 million in cash, $293 million in liquidity and no debt. Our strong balance sheet remains a competitive advantage for us as we navigate the challenging short-term environment and look to grow long-term shareholder value.

Turning to Slide 7. I want to spend a minute on the industry as a whole. Our industry had progressed to a point of overcapacity as the pandemic started. As we illustrate here, we have seen a sequential decrease in capacity over the past 3 quarters and believe this is something that unfortunately had to happen. We've also seen an uptick in demand in the industry since Q2, which is encouraging. Obviously, there are many things difficult for us to control as the pandemic continues, so now is not the time to predict trend lines, but we are cautiously optimistic.

More importantly, we are controlling the elements of our business that are within our power and returning to our core strength, which all will help us drive improved financial performance as demand returns. We also feel we're at a point we can ask customers for a larger share of their spend, especially in the center of the country.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Allen to review financial performance. Allen?

Allen Campbell

Thank you, Randy. Good morning, everyone. As we switch to Slide 9, you will see the reduction in net sales, which is reflective of the sold Androscoggin and Stevens Point mills, together with the idled mills of Duluth and Wisconsin Rapids. Our net income was impacted by $20 million as a result of idled and closed mills, with additional $8 million in costs related to severance as we rightsized the organization. Price was down $107 a ton over the same quarter in 2019. However, it was up sequentially by $27 million -- $27 per ton, I should say. It was helped by improved mix during that time period.

Our commercial team announced price increases for both pulp and select graphic grades, so we expect that we have hit the trough in pricing. Leading to the decision to idle the Duluth and Wisconsin Rapids mills, we have built up inventory to ensure product availability for our customers, and we've been progressively drawing this down as we are successfully qualifying sheet products at Quinnesec and Escanaba mills. The major maintenance outages are behind us for the year, and we've also started to realize the savings from our SG&A initiatives, with year-to-date adjusted SG&A at 4.2% of sales.

Moving to Slide 10. We note that our sold mills and Luke impacted in the third quarter '19 was $14 million. Thus, on a current basis, last year was $50 million of adjusted EBITDA. From the $50 million, the bridge demonstrates the impact of COVID-related economic conditions to our business in the third quarter, with $40 million of negative price/mix and volume impact. In addition, we incurred a $19 million downtime impact, $12 million of which was related to our proactive decision to idle the Duluth and Wisconsin Rapids mills. On the positive side, input costs have declined, and our mill teams have worked to diligently improve our operational performance at the remaining 2 mills.

On Slide 11, we point out the strength of our liquidity, which ended the quarter at $293 million. Cash from operations relatively flat in the quarter as we partially sold through our Duluth and Wisconsin Rapids inventory build. Our net cash position was impacted by the total dividends of $105 million paid out in the quarter, together with $32 million of cash funding to the pension and costs related to closed and idled mills of $27 million.

Moving on to Page 12. We talked about our key operating metrics at the 2 mills. If you recall during the last quarter, we had LTM of $174 million. This was impacted this quarter unfavorably by $23 million of price and $8 million of volume. After we work through the inventory and start to ship treated products from these mills, we expect to see improvement in gross margin of around $15 million to $20 million at these 2 mills and remaining sheeting operations. Beyond this, the total capacity for graphic papers, specialty papers and pulp remains at 1.4 million tons.

On Slide 13, we've highlighted our pension liability. We had to go through a remeasurement process in the third quarter because of the various activities that happened, the transfer of pension to Pixelle and the 2 mill sells and the other adjustments and buyouts that we made in the quarter. Since we did that, we had to revalue in the third quarter, but we still will do the same thing -- remeasure, I should say, also remeasure in the fourth quarter, so you see an additional change in fourth, but should not be material based on assumptions.

As you can see, the various changes made through there, the largest one was the $99 million of actuarial assumptions. This included a 40 basis point reduction in our PBO discount rate, but is also slightly impacted by mortality table changes. Others walked through, so you end up at the $435 million at the end of the third quarter. Even with this increase, we've made significant progress in reducing our risk around our net unfunded liability, and we expect that we'll systematically reduce this in years to come.

As we reduced our number of mills, Slide 14 reflects our initiatives in place to clean up nonproductive assets so that we can focus on our efforts on serving our customers and improving operations and costs at Escanaba and Quinnesec. We have collected $4 million through the third quarter from the sale of Luke Mill-related assets. We expect additional $22 million in proceeds over the next several months. We have paid severance at Duluth and expect to pay some severance in Wisconsin Rapids in the fourth quarter. We've also completed the TSA agreement with Pixelle, which eliminates some of these distractions. We will continue to look at opportunities around any nonperforming assets and see what we can monetize.

Turning to Slide 15, we have returned $130 million of sale proceeds to our shareholders through these tough and uncertain times. And as we look to quarter 4, we intend to pay the regular quarter dividend on December 29, 2020, to holders of record as of December 18.

With that, I'd like to turn the call back to Randy for some closing comments. Thank you.

Randy Nebel

Thank you, Allen. Turning to Slide 16. Let me recap Verso's unique strengths that will enable us to not only meet demand but also optimize our business. First, brand recognition. Verso is a recognized leader in the industry. Second, our customers are long-term customers that we have strong relationships with. They rely on us to provide quality products and exceptional customer service day in and day out. Lastly, our capacity reductions and streamlined operations have resulted in a nimble organization. We can react more quickly to changing needs of our customers, and that flexibility will help us to deliver long-term shareholder value.

We appreciate your support. And now I will turn it over to the operator for questions. Operator?

[Operator Instructions]. And the first question will come from Jeff Van Sinderen of B. Riley.

Jeff Van Sinderen

I wonder if we can just touch on sort of the overall capacity picture for the industry. Maybe if you can give us your last assessment of specifically what graphic paper capacity you expect to exit the industry over the next, say, I don't know, year or so? Maybe how much tonnage that is in total? How much of that is competitive with your business? And any sense you have of time frame of when that capacity is exiting? And I guess, how you see that impacting the broader supply/demand picture in turn for your business, especially given that you're starting to see an uptick now.

Randy Nebel

Good morning. I think the only one that we can talk to is Nine Dragons' announcement to Rumford of converting their machine from graphics to containerboard or brown papers that we estimated about 300,000 tons. Other than that, we don't comment on what we think other people may do. We'll let them comment on that.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay. Fair enough. And then maybe you could just update us on your thinking about the future of the mills that you've closed. I think you said you were taking in -- you collected $4 million from Luke, and you expect an additional $22 million. Just wondering kind of what your latest assessment is of the acquisitive interest in the mills that are idled or the other assets you have?

Randy Nebel

Well, we have put both Duluth and Wisconsin Rapids on -- with an investment banker. At this point, we've had interest in both mills but we're slowing down, taking kind of a pause on Wisconsin Rapids because it's very difficult to deal with that mill in these times, and the interest was not what we thought -- think will be available when times are a little better. Duluth has got some people interested, and that is ongoing.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay. Great. And then any -- just if I could ask one last one. Any thoughts you can give us around -- I know you're not going to provide guidance, but just maybe anything around your thinking on Q4 metrics, maybe what you're seeing so far in Q4, are we seeing improvement sequentially continue? And then any quantification you can give us around potential expense reductions as we're thinking about 2021?

Randy Nebel

Well, as far as orders, October was a very strong month for us, and November through the end of last week was looking good. Going forward, I think the end of the year, December, is usually a pretty hard month for us, so no reason not to expect that it won't drop off as the month goes on. As far as quantifying next year, we're still in the process of putting our budget together, and I don't feel comfortable with giving any guidance with that.

The next question comes from Hamed Khorsand of BWS Financial.

Hamed Khorsand

So first off, just want to ask you. Have you undertaken any of these high-return projects that you were referring to? And could you provide an example of what you're thinking of doing?

Randy Nebel

Well, high return, I define, we'll start off doing the projects that have a 1-year payout, and then we'll move on to projects that have a 2-year payout. Those are usually relatively small, hundreds of thousands of dollars or $100,000, so they're not big projects.

We've done a lot of work in both mills identifying those, and we're starting to put the capital request together. We will -- do go through our capital process to get it done, but I would say we're focused on energy reduction, chemical reduction and productivity improvement, meaning how to get more per person hours out of our mills. So that's kind of what we're thinking right now.

Hamed Khorsand

Okay. And then what's the feedback been like from customers as you've announced these price increases?

Randy Nebel

It's been mixed. I think most customers understand it. Our specific operating posture says that we should be able to get a price increase. I think they understand it. Most -- some say it's -- good things, some say, not so good, but it's been, I'd say, divided pretty close to 50-50 between positive and somewhat negative.

Hamed Khorsand

And then how long before you report numbers without the noise of these idled assets impacting gross margin? I mean you've been talking about your 2 mills having really good gross margin, but it's been 2 straight quarters where there's been a lot of noise, so we can't really see that in the financials you report.

Randy Nebel

Allen, would you take that?

Allen Campbell

Sure. I think we're going to have a few more quarters of costs related to the idled mills as we prep those for the next stage. Then you should see after that, "normal business." We have to sell-through some of our sheeting inventory before we get full impact of our use structure of making the sheeting roles at the 2 remaining mills. So maybe a few quarters yet, Hamed, until we normalize. So we're trying to isolate that information on those -- that 2 mill slide and then talk about what are the options from there and then highlight our cost of idled status mill sales. So -- but it's going to take a few quarters yet to be pure.

Hamed Khorsand

Can you quantify how much inventory you think you could sell-through in Q4?

Allen Campbell

We haven't put that out there. I think you saw -- you did see a drawdown in the third quarter. We were producing at those mills a little bit in the third quarter. So you can look at that and say we should be able to deliver more than that in the fourth quarter.

[Operator Instructions]. And our next question will come from Mick Daly of EBMR Holdings.

Mick Daly

In terms of capital allocation going forward, with the nice liquidity you've got on the balance sheet, where are you vis-a-vis stock repurchase?

Randy Nebel

Allen, do you want to take that?

Allen Campbell

Yes. Sure. We still have authorization for a stock repurchase. We have not returned all the commitment we have to the shareholders, so that is one strategy that we have available to us. And over time, we intend to live up to our commitment of returning that capital to shareholders.

Mick Daly

So I guess, more specifically, when do you anticipate -- you didn't buy back any stock in this last quarter, correct?

Allen Campbell

We did not. We felt like the dividend was appropriate. We made a fairly large dividend, so we didn't think we should be in the market at the same time. Now that changes from here on out.

Mick Daly

Do you anticipate being in the market this quarter?

Allen Campbell

We haven't stated if we're going to be. As I noted, we do have authorization.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Randy Nebel for any closing remarks.

Randy Nebel

Thank you very much for dialing in and listening, and thank you for the questions. Have a great holiday season, and we'll talk in the first quarter. Thank you. Bye.

