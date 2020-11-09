This sets up an option opportunity generating for a > 50% annualized yield rate on net invested cash along with 20% downside protection.

Shares are soaring on the news, gaping up from pre-news $90 to current $101.66.

Special Situations are opportunities to invest where money is likely to be made regardless of which way the existing status unfolds. They usually arise from activist shareholders pressing management for changes or from arbitrage of pending merger/takeover deals.

Today, 11/9/20, Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) announced a 90% effective vaccine for COVID-19 after late stage trials and a first interim efficacy analysis conducted by an external and independent Data Monitoring Committee. Option strategies can be used by Income Investors to generate what I like to think of as a synthetic dividend via option premium.

This world shaking news of course has sent shares soaring and sets up a special opportunity to play the downside protection should further developments prove disappointing, leading to share pullbacks to pre-news levels.

BNTX Covered Option Writing Opportunities:

With shares now soaring and pre-news prices at $90.00, a strategy of writing for the downside pull back to pre-news levels is attractive. Consider writing the cash secured 39 day puts for 12/18/20 $90.00 at $6.80 premium for a 68.28% annualized yield rate on net covering cash of $83.20. Downside protection is $20.12 (19.48%) from the current market $103.32.

A similar trade is of course available on Pfizer at lower cost (and lower yield) for those interested by without the covering cash for the BNTX trade. Consider writing the cash secured PFE 39 day puts for 12/18/20 $36.00 at $0.68 for about 18% annualized yield rate. Net covering cash (and break even point) is then $35.32 vs the $39.19 market. This gives $3.87 (9.87%) downside market protection.

Closing Thoughts:

Risks exist from possible failure of the vaccine approval and pull back of share prices. Nonetheless, if you have some risk capital available and want to target this high yield special situation, it's available.

I invite you to share your ideas for strategies that are particularly of interest in the current economic and market conditions by joining our discussion in the comment section.

Thank you for taking the time to read my work. If you are interested in dividends, retirement income, option boosting yields, and fundamental value analysis and appraisal, consider becoming a follower by clicking the orange "Follow" button.

I am not a licensed securities dealer or advisor. The views here are solely my own and should not be considered or used for investment advice. As always, individuals should determine the suitability for their own situation and perform their own due diligence before making any investment.

Stay safe and well.

Richard

Your subscription includes: Exclusive access to E.I.I. Strategy, developed to boost cash income & yield from quality dividends while reducing (but never fully eliminating) market risk.

5+ monthly opportunities using specific strategies and trade pricing to enter/hold/exit according to value, including covered option writing + dozens of quick look ideas.

Personal access to the winner of Seeking Alpha's prestigious Outstanding Performance Award.



Disclosure: I am/we are long BNTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.