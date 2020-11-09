The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - John's September Update: Volatility Sure Makes It Interesting

One company suspended or decreased its dividend that was payable during the month of September.

John's Roth IRA had a balance of $143,603.46 as of September 30, 2020, vs. $180,971.27 on September 30, 2019. The estimated annualized YOC is 3.91%.

John's Traditional IRA had a balance of $239,214.15 as of September 30, 2020, vs. $276,014.62 on September 30, 2019. The estimated annualized YOC is 4.36%.

August Summary

I like to start my articles by reviewing a basic summary of how much income John and Jane have generated in their Traditional IRA and Roth IRA for each respective month. Additionally, I will be creating additional tables and graphs that track the amount of cash available at the end of the month in John and Jane's accounts (this will take some time as I plan to go back through the last three years of statements so that it matches the same time frame as the rest of the data).

Traditional IRA - Dividend Income

September 2019 - $1,262.22 of dividend income

September 2020 - $1,462.49 of dividend income

Roth IRA - Dividend Income

September 2019 - $668.01 of dividend income

September 2020 - $561.01 of dividend income

In total, John's income generated from his Traditional and Roth IRAs for September 2019 totaled $1,930.23 of dividend income, compared with September 2020 total dividend income of $2,023.50.

September saw a fair amount of buying activity in John's retirement account with a new position in Portland General Electric (POR) that became available after the company found itself exposed to energy trading positions followed by speculation that its equipment was potentially involved in some Oregon Wildfires. Outside of POR, the other purchases all came from existing positions in stocks or ETFs.

Traditional IRA - Cash Balances

September 2019 - cash balance of $19,077.68

September 2020 - cash balance of $4,403.32

Roth IRA - Cash Balances

September 2019 - cash balance of $5,558.82

September 2020 - cash balance of $9,631.25

Background

For those who are interested in John and Jane's full background, please click the following link here for the last time I published their full story. Here are the key details about John and Jane that readers should understand:

This is a real portfolio with actual shares being traded.

I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance based on a relationship that goes back several years.

John retired in January 2018 and is only collecting Social Security income at this point in time.

Jane is working part-time and will continue to do so for the remainder of 2020. Jane has officially decided that she will be retiring at the end of the year.

John and Jane have no debt and no monthly payments other than water, power, property taxes, etc.

I started helping John and Jane with this because I was infuriated by the fees and gimmicky trades made by their previous financial advisor. I do not charge John and Jane for anything that I do, and all I have asked of them is that they allow me to write about their portfolio anonymously in order to help spread knowledge and to make me a better investor in the process.

Generating a stable and growing dividend income is the primary focus of this portfolio, and capital appreciation is the least important characteristic.

Dividend And Distribution Decreases

The following companies decreased their dividend or distribution that was payable during the month of September.

BP (BP)

BP was already covered in the other two September articles which are linked in the conclusion at the end of this article. Here is a summary of the decrease.

The dividend was decreased from $.63/share per quarter to $.315/share per quarter. This represents a decrease of 50% and a new full-year payout of $1.26/share compared with the previous $2.52/share. This results in a current yield of 7.81% based on a share price of $15.83.

Dividend And Distribution Increases

The following companies increased their dividend or distribution that was payable during the month of September.

Duke Energy (DUK)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Duke Energy - The utility sector has experienced a fair amount of volatility which is likely due to guesses about the presidential election and the potential for a change of power in the senate. All things considered, DUK has performed well and I continue to rate the utility as a strong buy when the share price drops below $80. DUK posted strong Q3-2020 earnings that exceeded analyst expectations and it is likely that investors will see FY-2020 earnings of $5.08/share. This means that the dividend is well-covered going forward.

The dividend was increased from $.945/share per quarter to $.965/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 2.1% and a new full-year payout of $3.86/share compared with the previous $3.78/share. This results in a current yield of 4.13% based on a share price of $94.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance - Since the last dividend increase WBA has continued to struggle and is trading at a dirt-cheap multiple of 8x forward earnings. This stands in stark contrast to a P/E ratio above 13x near the end of 2018. Shares are so cheap that the current stock price has closed in on 20-year lows that haven't been seen since the financial crisis in 2008 (and for several years after). Even during the financial crisis, WBA was able to maintain a P/E ratio above 10x. WBA still has a strong position in the marketplace and it appears that the worst has come to pass. It is worth noting that the dividend is well covered and currently yields 5.15% (YCharts does not have the updated dividend). Opportunistic investors should consider now to be one of the best times to purchase shares and should take comfort in the 43 years of continuous dividend increases.

Data by YCharts

The dividend was increased from $.4575/share per quarter to $.4675/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 2.2% and a new full-year payout of $1.87/share compared with the previous $1.83/share. This results in a current yield of 5.15% based on a share price of $37.53.

Retirement Account Positions

There are currently 23 different positions in John's Roth IRA and 32 different positions in his Traditional IRA. While this may seem like a lot, it is important to remember that some of these stocks cross over in both accounts and are also held in the Taxable portfolio.

Traditional IRA - The following stocks were added to the Traditional IRA during the month of September.

Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) - 25 Shares @ $26.94/share.

VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities Ex-Financials ETF (PFXF) - 50 Shares @ $19.15/share.

AT&T (T) - 30 Shares @ $29.14/share.

POR - 50 Shares @ $34.57/share.

HTA - 50 Shares @ $24.66/share.

Aflac (AFL) - 10 Shares @ $35.03/share.

Valero Energy (VLO) - 15 Shares @ $43.28/share.

There were no sales in the Traditional IRA during the month of September.

Roth IRA - The following stocks were added to the Roth IRA during the month of September.

Brixmor Property Group (BRX) - 50 Shares @ $12.88/share.

There were no sales in the Roth IRA during the month of September.

September Income Tracker - 2019 Vs. 2020

Income for the month of September was up modestly for John's Traditional IRA and down slightly for his Roth IRA year over year. The main challenge for John's account (particularly in his Roth IRA) is that a significant amount of dividend income comes from REITs and several of them were directly impacted by COVID-19 suspensions/cuts.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent the dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income that comes from stocks no longer held in the portfolio, even though it is non-recurring. All images below come from Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following tables are a basic prediction of the income we expect the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA to generate in FY-2020 compared with the actual results from 2019.

Below is an expanded table that shows the full dividend history since inception for both the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA.

I have included line graphs that better represent the trends associated with John's monthly dividend income generated by his retirement accounts. As year three begins, we should continue to see a more stable pattern that comes from the deposit of regular dividend income. The images below represent the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA, respectively. There may be additional volatility in monthly dividends received due to dividend suspensions/cuts as a result of COVID-19.

From the tables and graphs above it becomes more apparent that the Traditional IRA has actually performed quite well during COVID-19 and has continued to generate increasing amounts of dividend income. The Traditional IRA was able to generate $1,462.49 of dividend income during the month of September which is the highest amount of income generated by the Traditional IRA since I began tracking this information. The Roth IRA is quite the opposite story considering that we now expect it to generate less income in FY-2020 than it did in FY-2019. While we are disappointed in these results, the Roth IRA was hit particularly hard by the number of REITs in the portfolio and as we noted in last month's article The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - John's August Update: The Light At The End Of The Tunnel For REITs there have been several REITs providing positive updates to guidance.

Here is a table to show how the account balances stack up year over year. (I previously used a graph, but believe the table is more informative.)

Lastly, on the topic of transparency, I like to show readers the actual unrealized gain/loss associated with each position in the portfolio, because it is important to consider that in order to become a proper dividend investor, it is necessary to learn how to live with volatility. The market value and cost basis below is accurate as of the market close on October 30th, 2020.

Here is the Unrealized Gain/Loss associated with John's Traditional and Roth IRAs.

The following graph was suggested by one of my readers who thought that this particular graph would demonstrate some of the interesting trends that we see each month while comparing them on a year-over-year basis. The main issue with the graph as it currently stands is that this is only the third year of collecting this data, which makes the graph more choppy than it should be. I believe that the graph will continue to become more valuable as we enter into years four and five.

Conclusion

It will be interesting to see how the market plays out over the next several weeks and it is possible that we could see some interesting valuations from different companies based on how the market perceives the outcome of the election. In all likelihood, we will continue purchasing small pieces of certain stocks and sell small portions when valuation looks lofty.

We are really liking the valuation of some MREIT preferred shares and most recently added NewRez Preferred Series B (NRZ.PB) before it took a large bounce after management announced they were opening the door to preferred share buybacks.

In John's Traditional and Roth IRAs, he is currently long the following mentioned in this article: Aflac (AFL), Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE), BP plc (BP), Brixmor Property Group (BRX), Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF), Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT), CVS Health Corporation (CVS), Chevron (CVX), CyrusOne (CONE), Dominion Energy (D), Digital Realty Preferred Series J (DLR.PJ), Duke Energy (DUK), Eaton Vance (EV), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund (EAFAX), EPR Properties (EPR), EPR Properties Preferred Series G (EPR.PG), General Dynamics (GD), Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), Iron Mountain (IRM), Kinder Morgan (KMI), Kite Realty Group (KRG), LTC Properties (LTC), Main Street Capital (MAIN), Altria (MO), New Residential Investment Corp Preferred Series B (NRZ.PB), Realty Income (O), Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), Bank OZK (OZK), PacWest Bancorp (PACW), PepsiCo (PEP), iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF), VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities Ex-Financials ETF (PFXF), Park Hotels & Resorts (PK), PIMCO Income Fund Class A (PONAX), Portland General Electric (POR), Regions Financial (RF), RPT Realty Preferred Series D (RPT.PD), STAG Industrial (STAG), AT&T (T), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Truist Financial (TFC), T. Rowe Price (TROW), Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), Valero (VLO), VEREIT (VER), Valley National Bancorp (VLY), Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ), Ventas (VTR), Walgreens (WBA), WestRock (WRK), and W. P. Carey (WPC).

Disclosure: I am/we are long APLE, CONE, EPR, GD, KMI, MAIN, OZK, T, UMPQ, VLO, WRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and I am not giving any specific or general advice. All advice that is given is done so without prejudice and it is highly recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.