The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s (GS) Management on Bank of America Future of Financials Virtual Conference 2020 - Brokers Conference Transcript

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS.PK) Bank of America Future of Financials Virtual Conference 2020 November 9, 2020 8:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Scherr - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Carrier - Bank of America

Mike Carrier

Good morning everyone and welcome to the BoA Securities Future of Financials Virtual Conference. I'm Mike Carrier, the research analyst at BoA covering the Brokers, Asset Managers & Exchanges, and I hope you are all doing well.

Our next company up is Goldman Sachs and with us today is Stephen Scherr, CFO. Stephen is going to take us through a short presentation and then we'll get into some Q&A. Towards the end I'll also take some Q&A from the audience and even submit your questions via the portal.

Stephen, thanks for being here today and I'll turn it over to you.

Stephen Scherr

Great, good morning Mike and I appreciate the opportunity to be with you this morning and I hope we find all of you safe and healthy.

Let me begin with Slide 1 with an overview of our presentation. You will recall on Investor Day we laid out three pillars of our forward strategy; first, growing existing businesses, second diversifying products and services, and third, operating more efficiently.

We obviously did not expect 2020 to unfold the way it has so we have adapted to its challenges and remain ever more committed to the objectives we set for ourselves; strengthening our core franchise, operating more efficiently so as to fund investments in new and expanding businesses and moving to more durable fee-based revenues, thereby reducing more capital intensive balance sheet activities.

Today, I wanted to discuss how we are pursuing these objectives through three lenses; first I'll begin with our expanded focus on clients. While we remain ever engaged with clients across the firm, the renewed focus on client coverage in global markets is two years old and showing progress. With the prospect of a sustainable position as a top three bank with the 100 most significant clients.

Second, I will focus on our agile management of financial resources as essential to navigating challenging markets and maximizing shareholder return across our business mix. And the third lens, I want to spend time on the redefinition of our long-standing approach to engineering where platforms drive client centricity, scale and effective risk oversight. Platforms are commercial imperative to our success, particularly as the secular trend of digital transformation has intensified in the current environment.

So let's begin with clients as foundational to performance. We posted our highest year-to-date revenue since 2009. In the third quarter we reported quarterly EPS which was a record. This is a product of a considerable market opportunity and increasing client wallet share. Global markets for example benefited from a market environment characterized by higher volatility and wider bid-ask spreads.

Our performance demonstrates the ability of the firm to leverage its strong risk intermediation capabilities and to execute on an attractive opportunity set. Across global markets we stepped in to serve clients, driving market share gains in the first half across asset classes and geographies. We also saw strong momentum across our other businesses which contributed to our results. In investment banking, we remain the advisor of choice and maintain leading, lead table ranking in equity underwriting and mid new record issuance activity this year.

Also across both asset management and consumer and wealth, the firm continues to deliver a broader range of investment capabilities, providing advice to institutions and individuals. As in prior periods of market disruption, clients come to Goldman Sachs during times of market volatility for complex risk intermediation, financing advice, and thought leadership. This year has been no different.

In investment banking, we experienced near record volumes in equity and debt underwriting. In equity underwriting, we gained 180 basis points of market share in global IPOs and saw robust activity in follow-ons and private transactions. On the debt side, we executed several structured transactions among clients impacted by COVID.

These transactions reflected market knowledge and structuring expertise. For example, the United Airlines $7 billion financing was the first financing backed by a U.S. airline loyalty program. Thereafter, we did a similar transaction for Delta Airlines for $9 billion, which was the largest capital markets offering by an issuer in the aviation sector.

Across global markets, we have witnessed robust trading volumes and risk intermediation, including strong participation on our electronic market-making platforms. These platforms which are sticky and evidence an ability for Goldman Sachs to execute on low touch and high touch activity, facilitated nearly $75 billion in portfolio trading volume year-to-date. Additionally, our prime client balances have grown to near record levels as client focus in global markets to priority.

In asset management, we experienced organic long-term assets under supervision inflows of $25 billion year-to-date. In alternatives we expect to complete $25 billion of fundraising this year, which notably includes our new West Street Strategic Solutions Fund. Our asset management franchise offers a full spectrum of capabilities from liquidity to alternatives.

Few firms can speak to that breadth and depth. In wealth management, year-to-date we have seen significant bilateral referrals between PWM and PFM as we integrated United Capital. In the aggregate, there have been 700 referrals totaling $2.5 billion of asset opportunity.

Turning to Slide 4 and staying with global markets for a moment. We recognized that the question of sustainability has been in focus. Of course, we cannot predict the opportunity set and what our revenues will look like in coming quarters. And this slide is not intended to be an indication of the forward. It is important to note however, that these are businesses that have each generated about $2 billion in average quarterly revenues over the last five years.

There is no question there is seasonality in performance, particularly in FICC, but if you look at volatility in these businesses expressed as revenues excluding the DVA be on one standard deviation from the mean, over 23 quarters FICC trends 3:1 positive from the mean and equities trends 3:2 or 60% positive relative to the average. Simply put, volatility is more often driven by revenue upside than downside.

What's more, total revenue volatility for the business on the back of higher share and lower risk is 500 basis points lower in the last five years than it was in the prior five. Goldman Sachs has long been known for client centricity in businesses like investment banking, but to a lesser extent across our global markets franchise.

Over the past few years we have made an intentional pivot from a transaction oriented approach to a client focus in global markets. Jim, Ashok and Mark have looked at the top 100 clients across the industry with a focus on strengthening relationships and improving wallet share with the same rigor historically applied in investment banking. This has led to tangible progress.

We talked about market share gains across asset classes in first half of 2020. Our wallet share has drawn 100 basis points year-to-date versus the last 10 years on average. Moreover, as clients value best-in-class execution, particularly through our electronic platforms, which we believe will lead to increased stickiness and share gains.

In cash credit alone we have seen 140 basis points of market share gains in the last two years, a business that consumes less balance sheet and shows higher inventory turnover. This is reflective of our ability to play both high touch and low touch across a more stable client base.

On the second lens, risk and resource management, I turn to Slide 5. Our strategic priorities are underpinned by a deep culture of risk management and the actual deployment of resources. We not only went into this crisis with a significantly improved risk profile compared to 2008, but we have further strengthened our financial profile through the volatile period this year and we are well positioned to deploy our resources strategically to serve our clients.

Turning to Slide 6, I'd like to touch on the firm's dynamic management of risk and resources across various dimensions, both during the peak of the volatility brought on by COVID-19 and equally on the forward. As a first step we quickly transitioned to 98% of our workforce working remotely and provisioned 11,000 work kits to our employees to ensure smooth transition. Now, we are focused on helping people return to the office gradually and safely.

The pandemic has also accelerated our strategy of having a larger proportion of our workforce working from strategic locations, which will yield cost savings to the firm. This year, we have managed both liquidity and capital to meet market volatility as well as increased capital requirements under the SEB regime and have done so without impinging the performance of our businesses.

Strategically, we will look to accelerate the move to fund driven investing over balance sheet intensive activities. The reduction of the stress loss intensity of our business mix is essential. As I've mentioned on prior calls, we announced $4 billion in private equity gross asset sales this year which will release $2 billion in capital.

Lastly, as I noted at our Investor Day, we are keen to dynamically deploy financial resources to serve clients and capture high returns for our shareholders. We actively engage with our businesses to tactically deploy balance sheet, RWAs and capital towards accretive activities to meet client demand. Moving balance sheet to global markets this year to capture attractive returns proved accretive to shareholders as our global markets businesses produced robust returns.

Turning to Slide 7 and market risk, our agile management of resources and emphasis on high balance sheet turnover has helped facilitate large intermediation volumes with limited inventory risks this year. We tightly managed positions and directional risks, even in times of stress, in March and April. We will continue to further invest in enhancing our risk systems, strengthen scenario analysis, stress testing and risk monitoring capacity.

Finally, on credit risks, prudent underwriting, structuring and collateralization along with active client dialogue, helped manage risk across clients where we saw the initial impact of the crisis. On the forward, we believe we are well reserved on both the wholesale and consumer side and will continue to monitor trends closely. Overall, we maintain a robust financial position and remain ready to serve clients and deploy resources.

Final point on resource management on Slide 8. Our long-standing focus on expense control and the pay-for-performance culture has also driven enhanced earnings stability versus our peers. Here, I reiterate something I highlighted at Investor Day. Though our firm-wide revenue volatility has historically been in line with our peers set, our earnings volatility is much lower than the Group, as we've consistently managed expenses dynamically, both compensation and non-compensation.

We’re also making meaningful progress on our $1.3 billion medium-term expense plan. I look forward to providing an update in January. Lastly, our continued shift to more durable fee-based revenues should continue to drive lower earnings volatility.

Let me now turn to Slide 9 and focus on the third lens of engineering, which is critical to the execution of our strategy. As a firm, we are focused on both growth and operating efficiency with engineering at the core of facilitating both.

The role of engineering in driving business growth can be thought of in two dimensions; first, our core businesses are being broadened through engineering, considerable global markets, where marquee gives us a new way to engage with our clients and developers. It is modern, efficient and meets client needs from a programmatic interaction or Atlas which allows us to better serve the significant client segment.

In both examples, technology extends our platforms for engagement with clients. Alongside our electronic trading platforms, we are meeting clients where they want to transact and using technology to enhance client experience. Second, our new businesses are fundamentally enabled and delivered through technology, allowing us to participate in new addressable markets that would have been difficult, if not impossible, to access without the benefit of modern technology. For example, we created a leading consumer business without physical infrastructure and now deliver a superior customer experience.

Our cloud-based feature-rich credit card offering was built in 18 months. In the corporate space our engineers worked to build a disruptive and differentiated transaction banking business in a similar timeframe. Likewise, the role of engineering in driving efficiency is two-fold. First, we are focused on streamlining and centralizing platforms across the firm to build products that operate at scale.

Second, we continue to drive automation to replace manual processes across the firm. Operating with a single data source on a common payments platform, with single identity access and centralizing risk reports are all examples of driving the automation to achieve efficiency.

Turning to Slide 10, the unifying theme across all of these efforts is the role of platforms. By adopting and transitioning to consolidated modern platforms which are built in the cloud and utilizing API design, we reduce complexity and the redundant costs and equally invite clients to engage by using our tools in a way that further binds them to the firm.

We also focus on strengthening of our engineering ranks to accelerate the build of platforms. The addition of co-CIO, Marco Argenti from AWS and our CTO Atte Lahtiranta from Verizon, speak to our commitment to this strategy and they bring extraordinary experience to the firm and their ability to attract additional talent cannot be dismissed.

An additional benefit of platforms which we discussed at some length at our Investor Day, is that once established as effective internal tools they can be offered to third parties and equally serve as a basis for building new and an increasing suite of products and services across our businesses.

For example, in transaction banking, we now offer clients a modern digital tool with easy on boarding, sophisticated analytics and client customization capability along with API functionality. Our focus on building robust platforms leads to enhanced client experience and connectivity, partnerships, more durable revenues and improved efficiency.

I’d like to conclude by noting that while 2020 was meaningfully different than what we expected, our experience only reinforces our long-term strategic priorities; first to remain client centric and deliver the firm to our clients as they navigate this uncertain period, second, to invest in growth and build new businesses in order to drive more durable fee-based revenues, third to remain attentive to the prudent management of risks, fourth to maintain discipline around expense management and efficiency and finally, to be transparent with an expectation of accountability. We remain confident in the priorities set out at Investor Day and reaffirm our financial targets, all in an effort to achieve higher and more sustainable returns. Thank you.

And now, Mike I’m very happy to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Mike Carrier

Hi thanks Stephen. I know that it is great on being on some of the strategic progress. Maybe just following up on a few of the points that you brought up on some of the slides, one of the strategic initiatives that you guys had was gaining market share in global markets. So just curious, that when you look over the past decade, like what has changed in that business and given some of the recent share gains, what’s the outlook for that, into that business and additional share gains at this point?

Stephen Scherr

Sure. I would say as a general matter, if you look back over several years, we've seen consolidation in the market and that has been to the benefit largely of U.S. firms, particularly in equities and we've been among those that have captured share. I’d say in the more recent frame, as I said in my comments and in the presentation, over the last two years we have had a renewed focus and as I mentioned, an intentional pivot to focus less on transactions and more on client engagement, that is thinking about the client and the wallet share that we are picking up with respect to those clients. And that has been intentional. It has been quite purposeful and it is bearing results.

If you look at the target of target of the top 100 clients in global markets generally, we are seeing a steady drumbeat of increase where Goldman Sachs presents as among the top three that provide services to those clients.

I’d also say that particularly during the volatility of March and April, and I think it carried forward into the third quarter and beyond, even the fact that we stood ready across all asset classes in FICC and likewise with the client orientation in equities, I think has served us well. We managed through that period of volatility with and on behalf of our clients and I think that has led to an increasing position for us across a range of different products and staying the strategy in that regard.

Mike Carrier

Okay, that’s helpful. And then, in banking there is, probably over the last three years the strategic initiatives recovering more accounts and one of the focused areas was in the middle markets, and then when you look at it, you know, some of the areas that COVID has hit harder, it’s been in some of those areas. So again that’s great because there is, you can help more companies that are in need of capital, but on the other hand there's a lot of uncertainty there. So I just wanted to get an update on how that's worked out and has totally impacted that part of the business?

Stephen Scherr

Sure, well look over an extended period of time, my experience has been that it is during periods of volatility, when clients are most in need, not just of financial advice, but equally capital. And for us, that has been true now. If you look at investment banking, just over the period from March through to today, we've seen engagement largely over Zoom and other forms of electronic engagement to be up 30%, meaning our bankers are engaged at a 30% higher level now than they were pre-pandemic. And I think that's as much an aggressive engagement on their part as it speaks to the need, than I'm speaking about with respect to advice and capital in moments of challenge.

You'll remember that we had talked quite a bit notably at Investor Day about the middle market, so thinking about market cap between $500 million and $2 billion. And we stepped up our coverage of those accounts, first looking at about 1000, that we would call on, that's now moved to about 1700, the penetration and engagement with those clients has been quite formidable, to the point that it is accretive to the tune of about $500 million in revenue to the business.

So this has been in excess a successful engagement with that segment. It's a segment that's in need during the period you're discussing, around the pandemic and otherwise, and we've seen an appreciable form and manner of engagement among our bankers. I would say more broadly around investment banking, but not at all limited to this particular middle market space.

We've seen increased engagement. The backlog remains quite healthy. Dialogue with our clients, again picking up in terms of engagement, and the like, and just looking at announced merger volumes in the third quarter, we were up about fivefold relative to prior periods. And that just speaks to the level of engagement, and what is the need of the client during moments of challenge.

Mike Carrier

Okay, that's helpful. Heading into the election, there was a lot of commentary in the industry on just making sure that systems and trading and infrastructure was ready, just in case you had a heightened level of volatility. So I just wanted to get your sense on it, like how things played out last week and then even in this week with more traction on a vaccine, if you think, the election, vaccine, you're starting to see more, I don't know, clarity and if that helps clients across the platform and activity levels.

Stephen Scherr

Yes, so operationally speaking, I would say that, all banks, including ourselves, sort of picked quite a lesson from the period in late March, when we were seeing that the onset, the aggressive onset of the pandemic, we were seeing operational levels at three and four and five times volume, both in fixed income and in equities. And we think that readied us and woke us to a number of issues we needed to be ready for, particularly in anticipation as you suggested the election. I would see volumes coming in, in the most immediate week prior to election we're relatively modest.

We were all prepared. Goldman Sachs was certainly prepared for a higher level of volatility. I think clients and customers were more watching as to what would play than they were necessarily trading in advance. As it relates to the election itself, look, the market craves stability, and I think we are this Monday morning, in a much more predictable place than where we were with President-Elect Biden now set to take office notwithstanding challenges. I think the difference relative to where we were coming into the election, is I think the notion of a blue wave is obviously off the table with the Senate in balance.

And that may mean that there is, lower levels of stimulus than had been anticipated in the context of a blue wave and perhaps some question as to the pace and magnitude of tax policy change. But I think on the positive side, there is a view that given the longevity of the President-Elect in the Senate, the possibility even of a divided government, nonetheless producing a more engaged level of cooperation, I think, is a positive to be read by the market itself.

That said, I think this morning's news and what you're referencing, really suggests that away from the politics of it all, the market is quite focused on the pace of economic activity as influenced by the forward direction of the pandemic and a vaccine.

And our research group led by Jan Hatzius put out a note over the weekend, which spoke to a vaccine led economy. And I think, again, you're seeing the market's reaction this morning, where we have the potential for a vaccine that could give rise to some reflationary outcomes for the economy, perhaps even more than stimulus alone would bring.

I think that's good for the economy and inevitably will be good for banks in the context of perhaps a more slope to the yield curve, than what we otherwise have experienced. But I think the vaccine and the prognosis for the pandemic is going to overtake as consequential to economic performance relative to politics, notwithstanding stability brought to that.

Mike Carrier

Okay, that makes sense. You mentioned during your presentation at 2020, wasn't something that anyone would have predicted. It was an active year for the industry. And you gave some updates on the strategic front. Just curious, when you think about some of the areas that maybe have progressed faster, and others that obviously for clear reasons, would have been more challenging to get up to speed, which ones maybe have been tougher to make significant strategic progress? And then it sounds like you're still comfortable with the mid-term targets, I just wanted to get an update there?

Stephen Scherr

Yes, very comfortable with, as I noted, our mid-term targets. But I would say when you think across the various initiatives, a couple of them have played to the higher side. First alternatives, we have raised and closed on $14 billion of our first fund West Street Strategic Solutions, and are on track I think to get as high as $25 billion of capital raise in the alternative space.

And this is all part of the strategic pivot we spoke about at Investor Day, which is to move away from the more balance sheet capital intensive, stress loss producing activities, and to pursue our investing activities more through third party funds, which will generate more durable fee income. That's important that we continue in that regard and I think it has outperformed our initial expectations, especially in the context of COVID.

All of that fundraising has been done through various electronic means, obviously difficult to meet with prospective investors. And I'd also comment that the roster of investors that have come into this fund and these funds generally are -- include those that have not done investing business with us for and so that's a very positive aspect and reaffirming of that strategic move, which I think has long-standing implications for us in terms of SCB and capital intensity.

We've equally seen progress well beyond expectations in transaction banking, where the take up on our digital platform as manifests through the number of clients, the amount of payments made, the number of currencies, and the level of operational deposits in that business again, has been extended beyond expectations.

Our consumer business more by design has been slower as we pulled back a bit on originations, but not because demand wasn't there, but more because we felt appropriate in a young portfolio and a young business to see how it played and it has played well in the context of the more credit challenge sets of challenges during the pandemic. I'd say perhaps one that is slower, though we stand by the medium term target has more to do with our funding mix, our deposit platform performed exceptionally well.

The beta is now getting higher, and perhaps could have been higher throughout, but you're starting to see our rate come down. But it did not come down with the pace, for example of Fed Funds during the violence of this pandemic. But over the medium term, we're quite confident that that strategic mix, away from wholesale, more to retail deposits will not only serve us strategically by way of diversifying funding sources, but I think will yield the kind of -- the level of savings from a funding point of view that we had expected.

Mike Carrier

Okay, that's helpful. And then you guys have been making investments over the past several years in some of these growth initiatives, but then more recently, you mentioned either the pacer, some of those investments moderating, and then also a focus on efficiencies in the business. And just curious in this environment, has anything changed on that front, meaning areas that maybe you needed to make more investments or vice versa working from home, you come up with, new areas, for potential efficiencies longer term?

Stephen Scherr

Yes, it's a great question. I think we are ever confident in our target of $1.3 billion of expense savings that we outlined during the Investor Day. And you'll recall that we thought about that in the context of self funding much of the strategic initiatives that we had in place. And you'll recall back to our third quarter earnings, where I took note that we had really held in check when you put aside litigation, our non-comp expense to be flat or marginally down year-over-year. And so we have good control over core non-comp expense, and look for the further efficiencies to really help us in funding some of the strategic initiatives.

On the question of what we have learned over the last several months, that gives us that confidence, and perhaps takes us even in excess of what we otherwise thought, I think the firm now has a much greater degree of confidence on the ability to put larger aggregations of people and businesses in areas away from our core hub locations.

Now, that's not to say that we're any less committed to New York or London or Hong Kong, but I do think we have now sort of come upon a level of confidence about the ability to further penetrate certain of the strategic value locations, such as those in Salt Lake City or in Dallas, or what we have in Bangalore, and the like and I think, that's one learning, that's there. And I think that will drive some considerable cost savings for us as we reposition populations and businesses into more affordable locations around the world.

Mike Carrier

Okay, great. I'm going to ask one more, but I just wanted to remind the audience that if you are interested in asking a question, you can use the portal, and then we'll take a look at those questions and ask them as well. So maybe one, just on capital through 2020 particularly, if you are in like the second and third quarter demand for balance sheets pretty much across the industry we're pretty significant, and so you saw an elevated level of RWAs.

And I think, Goldman and others in the industry, made the decision to work with clients, help clients out to the balance sheet probably grew more than anyone would have expected. But when you look over the next several quarters and into the next couple years, how does that, versus maybe where you're you were thinking of using the balance sheet, from a strategic standpoint to build out your consumer business, how do those two sort of paired together and how you think that plays out over time?

Stephen Scherr

Sure. Well, look, I think, if you think about the progression from the first quarter through to the second, and then to the third, obviously we built about 200 basis points on our CET1. And so the ability of this organization, historically and most notably within the last several months to be agile with capital deployment without necessarily weighing on the commercial performance of the firm, I think is evident and we'll continue to do that. Part of this as an ability for us to be, as I've said now several times in this presentation, pretty agile and flexible in terms of redeploying capital in and around our businesses.

So again, in this past quarter or two, looking at returns that were presented again in the second and third quarter in the global markets businesses, called upon us to redeploy capital in that direction. I'd also say that, again remember, in the context of the alternatives initiative, and what we're raising in these third party funds, we are going to free up capital and balance sheet as we move to less capital intensive, less balance sheet intensive activity and we'll have opportunity to redeploy that capital on the forward.

And as that takes lift beyond just this first couple of funds, that will be more consequential. We will accelerate that activity in order to free up capital and balance sheet to be deployed against any number of different businesses, whether it's global markets, investment banking, or the consumer business where we can feed incumbent and strategic growth areas with more capital deployment as we free it up from other areas of the firm.

Mike Carrier

Okay, great. We have one question coming in. It's sort of a multipronged money [ph] business, so the first part is, do you see more M&A in the traditional part of the industry? And then just curious, if Goldman continues to be and seize opportunities from consolidation, and the traditional part of the business? And then on the alternative part of the business, the question is more on monetization backdrop, meaning markets have done very well and just wanted to get an update on the seasoning and what we could potentially see over the coming years.

Stephen Scherr

Yes, well, let me take the second part first. I think that, as it relates to sales positions, you'll see us be quite aggressive in the context of both the public and the private portfolio. Obviously, with respect to certain positions we're subject to restrictions or limitations on the time period of our sale, but I think we are very minded to see an acceleration into the broader strategy I've been talking about, which is look at market opportunity to harvest and again, look to redeploy that capital, while at the same time grow out third party funds and see that play itself out. And so I think people should have an expectation that that will continue to go and the pace could well pick up.

On the question of acquisitions, obviously this has been a subject of quite a bit of conversation. And I have said, now several times and I know John Waldron spoke publicly about it last week, we remain very minded to look at bolt-on acquisitions across the whole of our businesses, where we can pick up technology, where we can pick up professionals and human capital, where we can accelerate the timeline to achieve certain objectives that we have with respect to any number of our businesses, you'll see us do that and we've said that over time.

As it relates to larger, more material acquisitions, obviously the bar is quite high. There are none that are in our frame at the moment, but we continue to look at it both offensively and defensively. But I think the focus and people's attention should be on opportunities, like we've taken with respect to United Capital, Clarity Money or Folio, where these are not material, but they are consequential to the acceleration and development and success timeline of our businesses, again both incumbent and growth.

Mike Carrier

Okay, great. And we just have one more coming in and this is on the transaction banking, your side of the business, as it's been launched what's the mean rationale here for clients switching over using Goldman's platform versus whatever they're currently using?

Stephen Scherr

Yes, I would say the principal motivation has been the technology. I think that, this is an area of incumbency for a number of the bigger money center banks, where there hasn't been quite a bit of investment and uplift to the technology. Now, since we've entered there has been some discussion around that. But I think technology has been the draw card. And by the way, I say that frankly as a consumer of the platform within our own treasury operations. It is all digital. It is API design. It has the ability for clients to embed some of those tools into their own desktop and own operations and I think that has been a very attractive proposition.

When this was on the drawing board, when this was just a blueprint, we thought it would be the technology, but equally would be an ability to pay marginally higher rate on deposits, as a draw card bring clients in. I will tell you, technology has proven to be much more consequential in the context of what is motivating clients to sort of come on board.

We've taken a lot of deposits in as a wedge product, they are now converting over to operational deposits where modeled outflow is lower and I have considerable optimism, for the growth and direction of this business. And I would say that, again it feeds into other aspects of the Goldman ecosystem, whether that's investment banking that is proving to be an extraordinary sales engine for transaction banking or equally into the foreign exchange business in the context of payments across more than 100 currencies where this fits into a big strategic business for us in fixed income.

Mike Carrier

Okay, great. And then may be final one, just on the consumer law, you mentioned some slowdown on the consumer side, which makes sense just given the overall credit backdrop, on the wall side of the business and even other services that you could offer if wealth customers like how has that progressed, because we've seen more activity in the industry, particularly the kind of the mass market and the influence is sort of level, but I think you guys have mentioned even areas like insurance and other potential products that you can offer over time?

Stephen Scherr

Yes. So remember the long-term objective of what we're setting ourselves to do in consumer is to create a complete business that has a very robust platform on which millions of consumers will be able to control their financial destiny either through their own balance sheet or cash flow. And to that end, over the last several months, that platform has begun to fill out. We've now integrated all of Clarity Money into the Marcus app. It's now giving intelligent prompts in the context of engaging with consumers that are on the platform.

Our ambition is to grow out the products set that's there, including in 2021 seeing checking and a wealth module to again grow out that platform in a more profound way and so this is now taking shape. As to what we do beyond sort of products like deposits or loans, or checking, or wealth, I think the opportunity to bring third-party products onto that platform is very real. It might be more in a lead gen arrangement than a proprietary product itself, but I think checking and what we're doing on wealth will be our own, will come into focus in '21. And again, we'll start to fill out a more robust platform, which has been the long-term objective with what we're trying to do with Marcus itself.

Mike Carrier

Okay, great. Looks like we're out of time, but Stephen, I want to thank you for joining us today. I really appreciate it and hopefully next year we'll be back in person.

Stephen Scherr

Yes, that will be terrific. Good to see you Mike. Thank you.

Mike Carrier

Thanks everyone and stay safe.

Stephen Scherr

Thanks very much.