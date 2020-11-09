The fall in interest rates could mean that the company's required rate of return when calculating its revenue would be lower in subsequent periods.

I wanted to look into utility companies as an investment vehicle for steady dividend income. Utilities, historically, have been viewed as "safe" investments. However, due to the regulatory environment, Californian Utilities such as Edison International (EIX) have an additional amount of risk that investors should be aware of.

Just a brief background on the company, Edison International supplies and delivers electricity to 5 million customers in a 50,000 square mile area of Southern California. In 2019, the company's client base consisted of many types of clients, however, the majority of the company's revenue comes from commercial and residential customers which made up 43.1% and 38.8% of 2019 revenue.

As a regulated entity, Edison International is limited in the amount of revenue it can make. In fact, California regulations decouple authorized revenue from the volume of electricity sold and the price of energy. The government authorizes a specific revenue allowed to provide a "reasonable opportunity to recover costs and earn a return on investments". The revenue set is made up of operation and maintenance costs, capital investments and depreciation, and a pre-determined rate of return. This revenue is set every 4 years. For 2020, the rate of return is calculated by the cost of capital for long-term debt of 4.74%, preferred equity of 5.70%, and equity of 10.3%. The company's capital structure is 43% long-term debt, 5% preferred equity, and 52% common equity. Putting this together gives us a rate of return of 7.68%.

This rate isn't exactly what the firm earns as the company goes through a complicated rate-setting process with various rules and exceptions, but this can serve as a rough guide. The company's revenues are not tied to the growth of electricity consumption or population in California but rather to the amount the company spends on infrastructure. We can somewhat see this in the company's historical revenue which has grown minimally over the last 5 years.

In terms of Q3 2020 results, the company reported a net loss of $288 million compared to a net income of $471 million at the same time last year. However, core earnings were $632 million in Q3 2020, 21.7% higher than the $519 million reported in Q3 2019. The vast majority of the non-core losses came from changes due to the 2017/2018 Wildfire/Mudslide events claim.

In December 2017, wind-driven wildfires impacted portions of SCE's service territory, causing loss of life, substantial damage to both residential and business properties, and service outages for SCE customers. The VCFD and CAL FIRE have determined that the largest of the 2017 fires originated on December 4, 2017, in the Anlauf Canyon area of Ventura County (the investigating agencies refer to this fire as the "Thomas Fire"), followed shortly thereafter by the Koenigstein Fire. According to CAL FIRE, the Thomas and Koenigstein Fires burned over 280,000 acres, destroyed or damages an estimated 1,343 structures and resulted in two fatalities.

These claims have mostly been settled. The company treats these losses as "non-core" events, however, I feel as though wildfires and other calamities are a constant and possibly recurring risk for the company.

The company has a few key risks

California is one of the most heavily regulated states in the country especially when it comes to Greenhouse Gas Emissions. As described in the company's 10-K:

California's major initiatives for reducing GHG emissions include a law that targets the reduction of GHG emissions across the entire state economy to 40% below 1990 levels by 2030, an Executive Order that targets the reduction of GHG emissions across the entire state economy to 80% below 1990 levels by 2050, and a California cap-and-trade program established by the California Air Resources Board

Furthermore, California requires retail sellers of electricity to sell a certain percentage from renewable sources. The requirements are 44% of sales in 2024 must be from renewable sources. Currently, the company estimates that 38% of its electricity sales were from renewable resources as of 2019. This means that Edison International would need to spend significant amounts to comply with this regulation. The good news though is that almost all of these costs will be recovered through the allowed revenue process described above. The company is guiding for $21 billion in capital deployment which it believes would result in above-average revenue growth rates.

Despite being able to recover any costs to earn a guaranteed revenue, I view the "allowed revenue" process to be a key risk that could lead to a decline in the firm's revenue due to the low-interest-rate environment. In particular, because interest rates have fallen dramatically since early January. In order to combat the devastating effects of the coronavirus on the economy, the Federal Reserve pumped an unprecedented amount of liquidity in the market. The benchmark 10-year Treasury rate has fallen from around 2% in January to near zero. The fall in interest rates could mean that the company's required rate of return when calculating its revenue would be lower in subsequent periods. The company's cost of debt set by the regulator is currently at 4.74% which could be lower in the future.

Another key risk is that these rates of return do not adequately compensate for the risks of wildfires. Under Californian law, utilities are liable for all fires caused by their equipment even if there was no negligence. There is a wildfire insurance fund however that only covers wildfire risk up to a certain amount. Utilities have attempted to add a wildfire risk premium to its cost of equity however this was rejected by the regulators.

In July, after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 1054 and established a state wildfire insurance fund, the utilities filed additional testimony with the CPUC, reducing their requested ROEs. PG&E's (PCG) requested wildfire adder, for instance, dipped from 5% to 1% after the bill was passed. But all three utilities still requested a premium over their base ROEs to counter wildfire risks due to inverse condemnation, a doctrine that holds them accountable for all the fires caused by their equipment, even with no finding of negligence.

California proposal rejects wildfire premium in PG&E, other utilities' ROE

Valuation

In terms of valuation, the company has guided for an EPS range with a low of $1.73 and a high of $1.88. This implies a P/E ratio of 32.9x using the midpoint of guidance at a share price of $59.38. However, this includes "non-core" losses as described above. Company guidance for core EPS is $4.47 - $4.62 implying a P/E ratio of 13.1x. The company also has a forward yield of 4.3% with a dividend payout ratio of 56.4%.

The bullish case for the company would state that core earnings should be closer to core earnings moving forward as the loss was due to a one-time event. Given that the company is a utility a bullish case is that earnings would be stable and at the higher range moving forward. I believe though that Edison International faces two potential risks in the form of lower required revenue due to lower interest rates as well as issues due to potential wildfires. Given these risks, I believe Edison International is a stock to avoid.

