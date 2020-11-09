Trevena (TRVN) received a green light from the FDA for oliceridine (or OLINVYK) back in August, and the IV opioid compound had been pending controlled substance scheduling before becoming commercially available. Now that the DEA has classified oliceridine as a Schedule II controlled substance, alongside other opioids, OLINVYK is headed for commercial availability, likely by Q1 2021, although the drug will be available as early as the end of November for ordering. Commercial availability should lead to increasing revenues, which should allow Trevena to challenge its September highs in the low $3 range and with more upside potential by year-end 2021.

To recap on the first buy signal in late August, oliceridine has a large potential market, estimated at an annual ~45 million patients who receive IV opioids; Trevena aims to target just 9 million with its initial core focus, giving it a $1.5 billion market opportunity for that initial core focus - 15 million days at an average $100/day. An expanded market of 28 million still remains as a target for future growth, putting that estimated expanded market opportunity around $4.5 billion.

Source: Investor Presentation

Oliceridine offers rapid pain relief in 3 to 5 minutes (with first perceptible effects after 1 to 2) on top of a solid safety/tolerability profile, with lower amounts of respiratory depression (a key difference), vomiting and nausea reported compared to morphine. Respiratory safety parameters also favored oliceridine over morphine at 95% confidence, even as oliceridine remains more potent than morphine, with a 1mg dosage of oliceridine equivalent to a 5mg dosage of morphine. There's also three different dosing vials to allow flexibility in treatments, shown above.

Oliceridine could be an important part of ERAS (enhanced recovery after surgery), and although ERAS aims to minimize opioid use, "opioids are still an important analgesic option for use on an, as needed basis'... to deliver 'optimal analgesia.'"

Aside from the tolerability and safety benefits, a broad usage label (simply states that "OLINVYK is a new chemical entity indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate") should allow OLINVYK gain traction in the analgesic setting.

Trevena also is taking steps to ensure that commercial availability rolls out smoothly. A partnership with Syneos Health should provide necessary commercial support, giving speed and flexibility of deployment, support in customer facing roles, and infrastructure and sales operations, which is important as Trevena aims for hundreds of hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

In addition, Trevena has milestones from partners Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical and Pharmbio Korea for the commercialization of OLINVYK in China and South Korea. The first $3 million milestone from Nhwa has already been received as it was contingent on US FDA approval; Nhwa "had been approved by the Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to initiate clinical trials" and Trevena is expecting to receive future milestone payments as well as 10% royalties on net sales in China. The agreement with Pharmbio has a "cash commercial milestone of up to $0.5 million if OLINVYK is approved in South Korea and tiered royalties on product sales in South Korea ranging from high single digits to 20%." Milestones and royalties could bring in significant supplementary revenue streams down the line, assuming that OLINVYK finds approval in both regions.

However, revenue streams will still start out small, given that full-scale commercialization lies ahead; plus, the fact that oliceridine is an NCE means that it could take time for full-scale adoption of it as a treatment method. For 2021, revenues could be up to $25 million, growing each quarter, and push up to $50 to $60 million by Q2/Q3 2022.

Even though revenues will start small and likely continue growth as commercialization and adoption occur, Trevena still has a busy 2021 full of catalysts. Top-line results are due in Q1 for TRV027 (in collaboration with Imperial College London) as a treatment for COVID-19 associated ARDS and abnormal clotting; a new clinical study for TRV250 for migraines is slated for 2H, and an IND filing for TRV045 for CNS disorders is expected in 1H.

Overall, Trevena has pulled back off its highs following a strong rally in September, but it looks to be a decent time to capitalize on future growth potential. OLINVYK's DEA scheduling means that it now will be able to be distributed, and commercialization in Q1 remains on target, even though some distributions could occur during November/Q4. Trevena also has other catalysts within the remainder of its pipeline, with TRV027 having the potentially largest impact as it seeks to fill an unmet need with COVID-19 treatments. Partnerships with Jiangsu Nhwa and Pharmbio to bring OLINVYK to China and South Korea could lead to streams of royalties; however, that's contingent on regulatory approval and then sales in those regions. Yet the core markets for OLINVYK remain large, and the safety and tolerability profile compared to morphine, aside from the potency, could allow OLINVYK to become a key treatment in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRVN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.