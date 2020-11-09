Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ) is a small biotech company focused on bringing to market its proprietary therapy to treat hearing loss, an increasingly large problem as the average age of the world’s population continues to rise. I got interested in Frequency due to my personal interest in longevity-related companies and research and decided to do a profile of the company. I believe its leading product, FX-322, looks very promising, and the company has the funding it needs in place to continue to advance it in the clinic.

FX-322 Regenerates the Hair Cells that are so Critical for Hearing

Frequency has a platform technology that utilizes the body’s own progenitor cells to provide regeneration in degenerative conditions. Progenitor cells are very similar to the pluripotent stem cells from which all human tissues derive. The difference is that progenitor cells are already programmed to differentiate and develop into specific cell types rather than still being a completely blank slate like pluripotent stem cells. As a consequence, progenitor cells are already spread throughout the body preprogrammed for particular uses.

Frequency’s approach then is to use small molecule drugs to temporarily activate an inactive progenitor cell, causing it to asymmetrically divide into a new inactive copy of itself and a new functional target cell.

Figure 1: Frequency’s Method of Treatment (source: Frequency’s 2019 10-K)

Frequency is first applying this technology to regenerating hair cells in the ears of hearing loss patients. Research has shown that loss of these hair cells in the cochlea directly correlates to loss of functional hearing. These cells are most typically lost through noise damage to the cochlea. As you can see from Figure 2, clear structural changes take place in the ear upon loss of these cells.

Figure 2: Chart showing Importance of Hair Cells (source: Frequency’s Corporate Presentation)

Frequency’s small molecule designed to treat hearing loss is known as FX-322, which is a glycogen synthase kinase 3 (GSK3) inhibitor combined with a histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor. It is administered as an intratympanic injection, where the needle penetrates just through the eardrum to deposit the drug as a gel in the middle ear. This gel then diffuses into the inner ear and cochlea.

Figure 3: Chart showing Means of Administration (source: Frequency’s Corporate Presentation)

The progenitor cells of the inner ear express a particular protein that Frequency’s research has revealed to be stimulated by the combination of GSK3 and HDAC inhibitors. Frequency discovered that this stimulation activated the progenitor cells as described above when tested in other tissue types.

Frequency now though has positive clinical data in the potential hearing loss indication, demonstrating that these inner ear progenitor cells can be affected in the same manner. This data came from a Phase 1/2 trial in 23 adult patients. 14 patients had mild hearing loss, and the other 9 had moderate to moderately severe hearing loss. 15 of these patients received a single injection of FX-322 versus 8 that received a placebo.

Figure 4: Chart showing Phase 1/2 Results (source: Frequency’s Corporate Presentation)

As you can see in Figure 4, the treatment group had statistically significant increases in hearing both “word in quiet” and “word-in-noise” that appeared to still be increasing over placebo at the 90-day mark.

Frequency also analyzed patient-by-patient data to assess trends as well. Four of the 15 patients that received the FX-322 injection showed both clinically meaningful and statistically significant increases in word recognition at 90 days, but it’s definitely worth noting that these patients were also all in the group with more severe hearing loss at baseline. These four patients were also followed up on again at some point 13-21 months out from treatment, and three of them maintained a statistically significant response that averaged an 87% improvement over baseline. The fourth was still showing improvement over baseline that was just no longer statistically significant.

Based on the strength of that data, Frequency has already initiated a Phase 2a study with substantially more patients. Frequency will also now be testing the effect of multiple doses by having three different treatment groups that receive 1, 2, or 4 weekly doses of FX-322.

Figure 5: Chart showing Phase 2a Design (source: Frequency’s Corporate Presentation)

The company announced that enrollment was complete on September 22, and now topline and end-of-study data readouts from the trial are expected in Q1 2021 and Q2 2021 respectively. It should go without saying that these readouts will be pivotal for the company. If positive, Frequency will likely trade at a much higher valuation because FX-322 will be substantially de-risked with a positive Phase 2 result under its belt. By contrast, a failure of such a trial in an early-stage company like Frequency could cause a catastrophic loss of capital for investors.

That being said, hearing loss represents a clear, unmet need and thus a large potential market opportunity for Frequency and FX-322.

Figure 6: FX-322 Market Opportunity (source: Frequency’s Corporate Presentation)

Analogies to other markets suggest adoption of such a therapy could be rapid, and as a consequence, very lucrative for Frequency. There are an estimated 15 million of the moderate-to-severe hearing loss patients for which FX-322 so far has shown the greatest effect. Hearing aids are a $10 billion market despite not addressing in any way the actual underlying problem.

In terms of speed of adoption, Lasik eye surgery is a good analogy. It went from zero to 1.4 million surgeries per year in just five years. FX-322 is a much more simple therapy than even a minimally invasive eye surgery, so one would expect similarly rapid, if not even faster, adoption of a hearing loss therapy that truly addresses the root cause of the issue. I would easily expect FX-322 to quickly reach blockbuster status if eventually approved.

Frequency is also pursuing preclinical work in using its progenitor cell stimulating technology for remyelination in multiple sclerosis (MS). If all goes according to plan, Frequency would be submitting an IND to get this therapy into the clinic in the second half of 2021. This is extremely early obviously, but I think it’s a great example of the revolutionary potential of Frequency’s technology. The MS market was estimated at $25 billion in 2019, and Frequency suggests that half of all MS patients would stand to benefit from a remyelination therapy.

Frequency has a Surprisingly Strong Balance Sheet for a Company in its Position

Frequency reported having $195.4 million in cash and equivalents at the end of Q2 which is a sizable war chest for a company with as early of a pipeline as Frequency. Total expenses for the first half of the year were about $27 million although Frequency’s net loss over that same period was just $11 million due to revenue that I believe came from the company’s partnership with Astellas that I’ll discuss in more detail below.

Since the close of Q2 in July, Frequency raised money through a private placement that resulted in net proceeds of $40.1 million. Frequency estimates that this private placement now gives it a cash runway into 2023. Of note, well-respected biotech fund Perceptive Advisors participated in the placement.

Figure 7: Frequency’s Partnership with Astellas (source: Frequency’s Corporate Presentation)

Finally, the Astellas partnership has the potential to provide Frequency with a substantial amount of non-dilutive cash plus royalties down the road. Astellas paid Frequency $80 million up front to get the ex-US rights to FX-322. As you can see from Figure 7, the potential milestone payments are substantial and would go a long way to helping Frequency get FX-322 to market with limited dilution. Also, Frequency says it will receive low-to-mid teens royalties on any ex-US sales of FX-322 which again could be substantial given how big an impact the therapy could have.

Finally, I view this deal as a significant vote of confidence by a big pharma company in a fledgling technology like Frequency’s. This is meaningful to me when trying to cautiously place some bets in early, but potentially revolutionary, technology companies like Frequency.

Obviously, even with the partnership, investors in Frequency would lose a lot of money if FX-322 doesn’t pan out. This is the biggest risk with investing in early-clinical-stage companies because there’s no guarantee that any of their therapies will ever make it to market. This unfortunately seems to be especially true of recent longevity-related companies like resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) and Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) and both are good cautionary tales for this type of investment. Also even if FX-322 is successful, it will still be very expensive to bring it to market. There’s always a risk that lots of dilutive capital will have to be raised and could substantially wipe out investors who buy in now.

Frequency has Lots of Potential Upside Open at its Current Valuation

Frequency has a market cap just under $800 million at present. Consider though that over $200 million of that is cash and that the company has no long-term debt currently, so an investment now would be valuing FX-322 and the value of the company’s technology at roughly $600 million. That seems fairly reasonable given the multibillion-dollar sales potential FX-322 would almost certainly have if it makes it to market.

Figure 8: Frequency Summary Chart (source: Frequency’s Corporate Presentation)

Getting positive Phase 2 results is critical for a company like Frequency. I typically estimate the ultimate odds of approval at just 20% before a positive Phase 2 result but as high as 55% percent after. That type of de-risking implies that Frequency could potentially justify trading at a much higher market cap if the news next quarter is positive. Because of that, I think Frequency is an interesting potential speculative play over the coming months.

If you enjoyed this article, I would suggest checking out my Marketplace Service, Biotech Value Investing. Biotech Value Investing provides in-depth coverage of my approach to finding high-quality, value-oriented companies in the biotech sector. This approach, developed through years of studying the value investing greats, is intended to use the inherent volatility of the biotech sector to my advantage by sticking with high-quality companies for the long-haul and using options to help generate a high compounded return while ensuring optimal entry and exit points. Check us out today with a free trial.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I’m not a registered investment adviser. Please do not mistake this article, or anything else that I write or publish online, as any type of investment advice. This article and anything else that I post online are for entertainment purposes only and are solely designed to facilitate a discussion about investment strategy. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself without notification except where required by law. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Despite the fact that I strive to provide only accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor the timeliness of anything that I post. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. Any buy or sell price that I may present is intended for educational and discussion purposes only. Please think of my articles as learning and thinking frameworks--they are not intended as investment advice. My articles should only be utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. You are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should consult with your own financial adviser for any financial or investment guidance, as again my writing is not investment advice and financial circumstances are individualized.