Kosmos Energy Ltd.'s (KOS) CEO Andy Inglis On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Andy Inglis

[00:01:15] Thanks, Jamie, and good morning and afternoon to everyone. I'll start today's presentation with the highlights for the quarter before passing the to to talk through the financials.

[00:01:25] I don't want to spend the bulk of the call talking about the Tortue project and the significant progress we've made this year and all kinds of quality asset going forward. Neil Lenkov with the balance sheet now conclude the presentation before opening up to Q&A, turning to slide to the key messages for the quarter.

[00:01:45] Well, still delivered a robust operational performance in the quarter with production of around 57000 barrels of oil equivalent today, this was slightly below Ofri God is largely due to the elevated storm activity in the Gulf of Mexico. However, production in Ghana, so Guinea was steady with both assets performing in line with expectations. They should allow us to deliver annual production in the range of sixty one to sixty two thousand barrels of oil equivalent today, narrow initial guidance at the start of the year in Mauritania and Senegal. We've been working closely with BP and the NSC to optimize the torchy project. Also more about the project later in the presentation. It's a world class development is progressing well in an environment where many projects again in the third phase one remains on trying to focus in the first half of twenty twenty three, coinciding with the time the LNG market is expected to time the optimization at phase two. Targeting an expansion to five million tonnes per annum simplifies the project by leveraging existing infrastructure from phase one significantly reduces costs and boosts the overall project return with the prospect of enhanced future returns. Now is not the optimal time to reduce our interest in the project. We've established that financing path which funds our capital obligations to those gas. And finally, we continue to strengthen the balance sheet. In September, we monetize our funds, our exploration portfolio to show for around 100 dollars million in upfront cash consideration. We expect to receive the proceeds shortly. We've also put in place a five the Gulf of Mexico facility, which provides the company with additional liquidity to places our Gulf of Mexico prepayment facility with the actions we've taken this year. We expect the base business generate free cash flow at current oil prices going forward.

[00:03:50] Tanks flying three, as I mentioned on the previous line, because most of it is solid operational performance in 3Q and gone, and that production around twenty eight thousand barrels of oil per day was in line with guidance.

[00:04:04] Jubilee continues to perform well with high reliability, delivering gross production of around 88000 barrels of oil per day within the quarter uptime on the facility, with over 98 percent for three to and now over 95 percent for the year. So far, a 10 gross production around fifty thousand barrels of oil per day was in line with guidance to at the time at 10 was 98 percent in 3Q and ninety nine percent for the year. So far for the full year, we still expect 10 cargos to be delivered from Ghana in Equatorial Guinea and that production of around 11000 barrels of oil today was in line with guidance and is expected to stay flat.

[00:04:50] And so drilling begins next year. We still expect four and a half cargos to be delivered from Egypt and the Gulf of Mexico. In that production was around eighteen thousand barrels of oil equivalent today in the quarter, around 10 percent lower than guidance. Reflecting the elevated hurricane activity, Twenty twenty has seen one of the most active storm seasons in history. And as a result of Felstead 17 days of downtime during the quarter, which is significantly higher than the six day total downtime we typically forecast for a storm season. That said, the base production from the Gulf of Mexico assets is encouraging. The tornado for injection well came online in late September and initial results have been positive. We also expect to begin the Kodiak completion this month and bring the well on line early in twenty one in our portfolio, we expect to spud the Weinzapfel Exploration well, previously named Monáe this quarter, with the results expected early next year. Stepping back, it's been a tough year operationally due to covid the Gulf of Mexico shut downs in May and the increased level of hurricane activity. That said, with all of these challenges, full year production is still expected to come in at sixty one to sixty two thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day near our initial guidance at the start of the year. This highlights the quality and diversity of the asset base, which enables Cosmos to be resilient in a low price environment without the handover today. We'll take you through the financials for the quarter.

Neal Shah

[00:06:32] Thanks, Andy. Turning to slide for the key financial items for the quarter. I'm not going to touch on every line item as most are consistent with our annual guidance. So focusing on the key areas, as Andy mentioned, production of fifty seven thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day was slightly below guidance due to the increased storm activity in the quarter. Excluding the impact of this elevated hurricane activity, the company would have been cash flow positive in the quarter. Realizations improved significantly around twice as high in 3Q as compared with two. Q This was due to a combination of higher oil prices, but also the normalization of the wide differentials we saw in Teuku. At present, we are currently selling oil across all three hubs at prices in line with the benchmarks. Total OpEx is continuing to trend lower, although not as low as we would like. 3Q was higher on a personal basis and guided impacted by the lower production and higher ongoing operating costs related to covid, such as mandatory two week quarantine periods for workers going offshore. Looking at the year, total OpEx is expected to be around twenty percent lower than twenty nineteen, which reflects the continuing progress we are making. Our base business CapEx came in at fifty three million dollars in 3Q in line with expectations. In addition, there was forty seven million of accrued CapEx in Mauritania and Senegal. This is non-cash and we expect to continue and we expect the carry of our capital obligations to extend to around the end of the year with the small payment expected in the fourth quarter as a result of the progress achieved on to phase one. I'll now hand it back to Andy to give an update on activities in Mauritania, in Senegal.

Andy Inglis

[00:08:19] Thanks, Neal. Turning to slide five, I'd like to start with the progress made on the torture project this year.

[00:08:27] Over the past six months, the Partnership of the Cosmos and the NSD of Senegal. Mauritania has worked hard to transform the project, reducing the capital cost and boosting the overall project returns. In that time period, the outlook for LNG has continued to improve and the project looks set to deliver first gas at a time when LNG pricing is expected to strengthen a direct result of the many project deferrals in the US and internationally. In its recent annual Energy for Wood, Mackenzie presented the two charts on the slide from the in twenty twenty would Mark expect a much tighter LNG market over the coming years? Driven by growing global demand and the deferral cancelation of higher cost LNG projects, Twenty twenty is seen the lowest LNG supply growth since 2014, with only five million tonnes per annum of new liquefaction added this year. As Twenty twenty demand has been roughly flat with 2090, even with the impact of COGAT export, LNG prices have already almost tripled from the lows in the second quarter. In addition, there have been no new LNG project FIDA in Twenty twenty the first time in almost 20 years that has happened. As a result would might expect the supply demand gap to open up around Twenty twenty three, just as a torture project plans to lower the first gas and creating a positive backdrop for marketing the volumes associated with Phase two, with a significantly enhanced project and improving LNG backdrop and a financing path established, we're more excited than ever about the project.

[00:10:19] So Slide six, which showed the continuous progress we've made on Phase one of the project over the quarter as BP flagged that its review results call two weeks ago. The partnership is working very, very hard and very well until to phase one with activity on all four key work screens now increasing after periods of lockdown's going to two and three 3Q at the end of the year, phase one of the project is expected to be around 50 percent, complete with first gas on track for the first half of twenty twenty three. Sunny Side seven, which is the optimization of the phase to project this line, which also uses would make data compares the break-even cost of torchy phase to delivered into Asia alongside other LNG projects using our latest cost estimate, which incorporates a significant reduction in capital of the project torchy phase two sets of the far left of the chart with a delivered cost into Asia just over four dollars per and then to you competing very favorably with other expansion projects and would max analysis.

[00:11:37] Shipping into Europe has an even lower delivered costs, further demonstrating the competitiveness of the project.

[00:11:45] The optimization of phase two is targeting the expansion of the scale of the overall development to five million tonnes per annum.

[00:11:53] The sweet spot, the leveraging, all the major infrastructure from phase one, for example, phase two will utilize spare capacity in the subsea infrastructure and phase while the processing capacity, the BSA will be expanded without requiring a second facility. There's no need for second gas export line from the FBI. So to the hub terminal. As a result, we believe phase two will be the most competitive brownfield LNG expansion project globally with a limited upstream capital requirements expected to be less than one billion dollars gross.

[00:12:32] The first gas we expect to be able to finance on that share of the phase two development, largely out of phase one cash flows. Turning now to slide eight, as I mentioned, we've established a financing path for a self-funded project that allows Cosmos to retain its current share of the project, which, when built out, can deliver an expected return on remaining investment of approximately seven times cosmologies net capital. The first gas from 2021 through 2023 is forecast to be around seven hundred twenty five million, which can be seen on the chart on the upper right of Slide eight.

[00:13:15] We're engaged with BP to sell the XO to an offshoot OFF-BALANCE-SHEET special purpose vehicle for the back page so far, or around 160 million dollars in that cosmos cosmos are in negotiations with the anticipated purchase of the EPSO and we plan to close in the first quarter of next year. Yes, Peevey will take on the future capital obligations of this EPSO, which means another 160 million dollars of cosmologies future capital obligations will be transferred to and funded by the SPV. Cosmos also intends to refinance our National Oil Company loan with commercial banks in 2021, which is expected to see around 100 million dollars returned to Cosmos. The combination of these two activities expected to fund cosmologies obligations in twenty twenty, while the outstanding capex balance of approximately three hundred million dollars due in 2022 and 2023 is expected to be funded by direct investment in Mauritania, the central cosmos is telling discussions to secure this financing by mid twenty twenty one today.

[00:14:32] Cosmos and Development CapEx on the project is being funded by the BP Development KORIE and we expect the forward investment post FSO financing to be around 400 million dollars net to Cosmos.

[00:14:47] We say he wanted to to expand to generate 150 to 200 million dollars per year, and that's a cosmos at a 550 gas price the optimized project is expected to deliver a return on investment is approximately seven times.

[00:15:04] Which is why we're excited about moving the optimized project forward. With that, I'll now hand back to Neil to run through the balance sheet and liquidity.

Neal Shah

[00:15:14] Turning now to slide nine. At the end of 3Q, we announced total liquidity of around 650 million, since then, we have successfully completed our Belgrad determination where we agreed to a total borrowing base at one point three two billion, which reduced liquidity to just under 500 million. This reduction was largely due to the banks adjusting their forward priced debt. This quarter, we expect to receive around 100 million of proceeds from the Shell transaction, with key approvals already granted. We therefore expect the business to generate significant free cash flow in the fourth quarter. Including the impact of the Shell transaction. Today, we revised our base business capex guidance to one hundred and forty to one hundred and fifty million dollars in twenty twenty. This also reflects the acceleration of the Kodiak completion and the start of the drilling of the Winterville Ilex prospecting for Q.

[00:16:09] We expect for Q Mauritania and Senegal, a crude capex, B flat with the third quarter. We've also closed the Gulf of Mexico facility in the third quarter, which refinanced the previous prepayment facility. This facility has one hundred million dollar accordion feature providing potentially additional liquidity if required, ensuring that we have a solid financial position as we close out the year. With that, I'll hand it back to Andy to wrap up.

Andy Inglis

[00:16:38] Thanks. And the final slide 10 is has been and continues to be a challenging year for the sector. But it's important to step back and look at how a company competes today.

[00:16:50] Cosmos is a high quality portfolio of World-Class conventional oil and gas assets with strong ESG credentials. Our focus on offshore exploration development production along the Atlantic Melungeon is no change.

[00:17:05] We have three production hubs in Ghana and the Gulf of Mexico, an actual Guinea, as well as the world scale. LNG development with the first phase expects to be over 50 percent complete by Iran, which now has a clear financing plan. In addition, the optimization the second phase leverages existing infrastructure and delivers enhanced return. These advantaged assets have low crime rates, rents are the lowest price benchmarks and overall carbon intensity that is significantly lower than the industry average, as our recent TCAP report shows.

[00:17:44] We're making the business decisions and capital choices to deliver shareholder value consistent with a low carbon world. Given the low cost nature of the assets and low decline rates, these assets produce significant free cash flow even at low prices. We have a corporate free cash flow break, even the approximately 35 dollar per barrel. Brant, we expect to generate free cash flow going for current oil prices to twenty twenty one. On the gas side, the phase of the torchy with first gas plant in the first half of Twenty twenty three is expected to generate a self-funded long term free cash flow stream to complement the cash generated oil assets in the portfolio. Today. On exploration, we continue to hidary the exploration portfolio with a focus on returns on acquisitions, actual Guinea and the Gulf of Mexico, targeted opportunities that created value through optimizing the existing production base and through infrastructure led exploration. We now build to help reveal opportunities across the cosmos that we continue to high grade success in exploration comes from having quality through choice. This means prioritizing proven basins where we have a deep technical understanding, a large resource portfolio and can leverage infrastructure. And finally, we have a solid balance sheet to execute our plan, as Neal just outlined. We have ample liquidity now, near-term debt maturities and the business that is expected to generate cash and reduce leverage. Thank you. And I'd now like to turn the call over to the operator to open the session. The questions that.

[00:19:57] Our first question is from Charles Meade with Johnson Rice, please proceed with your question.

Charles Meade

[00:20:04] Good morning, Andy, or afternoon, it may be, and to Neil as well. I wanted to ask a question and recognize that you guys haven't you're likely still working on the details of this of the sale leaseback. But I just wanted to explore a little bit more what you what you are comfortable talking about and what you're not. As I was looking from the outside and it seemed like one of the one of the challenges you guys had to address is that obviously a project would make sense for you, but it's not as clear that it would make sense for your partner, BP. So I'm curious, should we be thinking about this? Is it that BP also is also going to contribute their interest into the SBB? Or perhaps alternatively, is BP going to sponsor this SPV and it's going to be leveraging off their balance sheet?

Andy Inglis

[00:20:55] Nia wanted to bring that up.

Neal Shah

[00:20:57] Yes, I think, Charles, I think that, you know, we're still working through the process, but I think the there's optionality for BP to do it in several different ways to where they can participate in both both sides of the transaction to where if they benefit from the transaction as well. And so I'd say there's a couple of different ways that we could end up in terms of BP's participation.

Charles Meade

[00:21:23] Ok. All right, well, we'll stay tuned on that and then and then one other question on just to interpret your out your slot on the upper right on page eight. If you're putting this, it makes sense that you're doing this, this and for that episode, because that's where you can put, you know, the ring fence around the TOLIN operation with production. But is there any way to interpret this? Is that that remaining 300 million, that's all the other pieces like the subsea flag and breakwater.

Andy Inglis

[00:21:53] Now, I think the way to think about it, Charles, is to think about is that we're well working as engaged with BP on the so say the least. And as Neil said, you know, they can choose how they participate in it. Yes. But, you know, clearly where we're sitting alongside them at the moment in the negotiations with the preferred buyer of the of the assets, when it comes to the final three million dollars, we have choices in which the ways in which we would actually secure that.

[00:22:23] It'll be through some direct investment and which we're looking at various options today as to how we do that.

[00:22:30] And clearly, what we're looking to do is find the most competitive way to secure that funding.

Charles Meade

[00:22:36] Other thanks for that detail.

Andy Inglis

[00:22:37] Great Charles.

David Round

[00:22:51] I got I've just got a couple both on and talk to and the same person on Facebook, and I just clarify, you know, you talk about a contact number there, which was potentially quite a bit lower than some of the numbers out in the market. I just really wanted to understand how locked down and then you can see it sort of a final estimate or was there a bit of movement to be expected in that number? And then just on the direct investment for the public to say one funding, you know, it sounds like you're leaving the door open for potentially smaller amounts to potentially cover the balance of the conflict. If you get the sense that there might be more appetite for a smaller stake in the project.

Andy Inglis

[00:23:38] Thanks, David. Yeah, let me just sort of say the phase two on first on the capital. Yeah. Then you sort of sort of talk through, you know, the the capital estimates. Yeah.

[00:23:51] You know, if you look to the first torchy phase one in capital, the first gas, you know, we we forecast that, as you know, slightly over four, four billion dollars. So if you take down the FTSE, it's around.

[00:24:06] So that gets around around sort of three dollars billion to the first half, which is sort of consistent with the numbers we give to see.

[00:24:16] What's interesting about phase two, though, is that it leverages all the investment that's gone into phase one. Yeah, and as I noted in my remarks, we're leveraging the available capacity in the subsea infrastructure rather than put a new facility in for the expanding the gas throughput.

[00:24:39] You can do it off the off the back of the FDA. So there's no need for another gas export line from the FDA.

[00:24:47] So to the on the issue of processing and actually we we picked the sweet spot of five million tonnes per annum because it optimizes the use of that infrastructure.

[00:25:01] And I think that, you know, that that's been the big breakthrough. You know, working alongside BP was to reimagine how you get the most out of the next phase by fully utilizing the infrastructure and therefore the minimum amount of capex.

[00:25:19] So that's why the campus is so, you know, the campus to have that additional sort of two and a half million tons for the upstream piece of that is, as I said in my remarks, you know, slightly less than a billion dollars. And that's our current current view.

[00:25:36] So, you know, I think, you know, as I move on to the next question of sort of the current environment, I would say that, you know, from a sales perspective, you know, the current environment has been tough. You know, there are many companies that have got the balance sheet today to be able to to participate. But by the way, the current environment has allowed us to really sharpen the pencil with BP to come up with the right next next phase. And, you know, and I'm genuinely excited about the way in which we've managed to create the a the right project now.

[00:26:14] And as we sort of say on the side, it's the right project at the right time and it's incredibly efficient.

[00:26:20] That space because of the investment, when you look at the where we are, you know, we we clearly were faced with the choice of a much smaller piece of the infrastructure, the 320 million or just another piece of the project.

[00:26:35] And clearly shareholders today that the right decision is not to sell the project for the family infrastructure. Yeah.

[00:26:43] Now, going forward, you know, that could be an opportune time in the future to crystallize the Ryan's value. And then, you know, it sounds like something we would consider. And I think, as you rightly say, with the financing in place, a smaller piece of the project will will will be attractive. But what we're focused on at the moment is ensuring that the the financing path is delivered on time. And we're well engaged in that today. And, you know, I'm I'm I'm clear now with BP, we've got the right size of project, five million tonnes per annum.

[00:27:21] Expanding to that level is the right project. And it's incredibly efficient because you're leveraging all of the all of the investment. So we've we've got a good project that.

David Round

[00:27:33] Ok, that's great. That's a really quick follow up. Presumably it really compresses the timetable as well.

Andy Inglis

[00:27:42] No, it doesn't, actually, because, you know, you've still got some stuff to do. And, you know, there will be, you know, an extra brownfield project to put the the additional gas processing on. So it doesn't all sort of, you know, the timelines shrink, but it does make it a simpler project. So I say the execution rate has gone down. The timeline is probably typical of what you would have what you'd expect. Yeah. So, you know, we've got work to do with BP to get all of that sequencing done and so on. But it's a much simpler project to execute. So that would have a lower execution risk.

David Round

[00:28:25] That's great. Thanks a lot.

Andy Inglis

[00:28:26] All right, thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:28:37] Thanks, guys, for all the incremental color this morning. The first question is on the US elections and what impact does that have on the way you think about your Gulf of Mexico business? And as we size up the value of that business, how are you thinking about the moving pieces, particularly around federalizes?

Andy Inglis

[00:28:58] Yeah, thanks, Neal. You know, elections and political transitions are not something new to the cosmos or for our industry. You know, we we we live through that process in all the countries that we we operate in. And, you know, what I'd say is that there are a couple of truisms. I think, you know, one is, you know, it's a quality of your assets is is good.

[00:29:25] You can continue to compete irrespective of the government in power, and I think the fact of tourism is it's important to have an aligned agenda with the country and not actually being focused on the individual party in power.

[00:29:41] Have you sort of what does that mean for the Gulf of Mexico? I think the first thing I would say is that while it's about a third of our current production, it has actually the lowest cost and lowest carbon intensity in our portfolio.

[00:29:58] The common sense is around eight kg Baboun, which is significantly lower than the global averages and actually significantly lower than alternative oil production in the U.S..

[00:30:10] I think the same thing is that we've clearly made a strong commitment to the energy transition and, you know, we're targeting carbon neutrality and also want to stop to by 2030.

[00:30:28] That will involve mitigation measures. And we've got some really interesting projects on the Gulf Coast. These are blue carbon projects focused on wetland restoration and actually that they have carbon sinks which saw around 10 times the carbon in the terrestrial tropical forest.

[00:30:51] So I think the point there is to say that we believe we can be a solution to to to to a problem rather than be an impediment.

[00:31:04] And these are low cost projects. So, you know, I believe we have the portfolio and the the approach now where we can continue to be very competitive because we've got low cost, low carbon assets and we have some innovative low cost mitigation measures that will allow us to deliver on our commitments.

[00:31:27] So I actually sort of nothing changes from our commitment on that side. When you look at it from a leasing perspective, I think that there's been a lot of rhetoric before and I'm sure there'll be a lot of rhetoric after the election. So, you know. Yes. You know, is there a risk that there's no new leasing on federal lands or waters? I think that that remains an issue. The boom thing for us is we've got an offer of more than five years of future drilling opportunities in the Gulf. So there's no immediate concern yet. So, you know, I believe we've got a business which is competitive today, actually, in a sense would be more competitive going forward because of the nature of the assets and the way in which we're conducting our business.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:32:14] And just to clarify, you guys still have five years of drilling opportunity without without requiring incremental federal lease, right?

Andy Inglis

[00:32:24] Correct. Yeah. And that's actually drilling, you know, for prospects. Yes. Yeah which is sort of more, you know, probably more than than we would anticipate actually created.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:32:37] And the follow up question is, just on your Brant, even you talk about thirty five dollars a barrel, that's before growth capex. So how do you think about, let's call it over the next three years, you know, the level at which you cover your free cash flow sustaining plus growth capex and how that evolves over time. And then this might be a question for Neal. Just can you remind us what the sensitivity is to every dollar change in oil price so we can sort of frame out what the free cash flow profile looks like at our oil deck?

Andy Inglis

[00:33:13] Yeah, good question. You know, I think it's incredibly important. The free cash flow above 35 dollars.

[00:33:21] First target is paying down debt. And Neal will give you the numbers on the sensitivity in the first quarter on capital. Yeah, but first call on cash flow in terms of the growth opportunities, you know, we'll be focused on limited deals, ILEX projects. We have the first one of those in the weinzapfel opportunity. And so then they have less than 10 dollars million in net net to us. Yeah, you know, the most I can see is that we would need to see quite a sort of positive oil price is sort of, you know, up to 50 million dollars in gross margins. We've got plenty of competing projects for that at the moment.

[00:34:00] And, you know, and you're going to see is, you know, really driving that capital allocation decision. So, you know, phenomenal focus on the free cash flow generation paying down that.

[00:34:13] And then it's going to be very limited, you know, hilex opportunities, you know, and I think it's sort of zero to 50 would be the number that we'd be looking at that.

Neal Shah

[00:34:23] Yes. Yes. To add on that, Neil, yeah, so around sort of 50 million, probably the upper limit, at least in the short term on the oil portfolio. But as you can imagine, given our exposure to oil prices, we're pretty levered. And the general rule of thumb that we use is about around one hundred million dollars of free cash flow impact for every sort of five dollar move in oil prices.

[00:34:52] Now, there's some sort of offset to hedging, et cetera.

[00:34:54] But that's the you know, we can generate a significant kind of cap, free cash flow from the base business and a forty five ish dollar world.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:35:05] Ok, thanks, guys.

Bob Brackett

[00:35:19] Thank you. I had a clarification question on stage two. So if I understand correctly, phase one was about four billion, of which maybe a billion was the EPSO. And you're saying phase two at slightly less than one billion. Is that enough to cause most or not gross for the whole expansion?

Andy Inglis

[00:35:40] That's gross. So, you know, let me just sort of talk to the numbers for all of our sakes. You know, just slightly over four billion.

[00:35:49] So you know of which the CSO is slightly out of a billion. Yeah. So you know, the rest of it. The Brightwater, which is a significant cost rise, is clearly you're not building on phase two. Yes. The Brightwater, the pipeline from the CSO.

[00:36:05] So to the breakwater to the inshore processing, which you are not doing on phase two.

[00:36:13] So phase two is ultimately the capex spend is for the expansion of the gas processing, which is brownnoser project on the FBI. So that's limited build out of the subsea because that's got capacity and then you're drilling some incremental wells. Yeah.

[00:36:34] So if you think about it, you know, there is a significant capital efficiency by utilizing all of that infrastructure that you put into, say, as one.

Bob Brackett

[00:36:47] And to be clear, that makes a lot of sense, and this expansion takes you from, say, two and a half million tons per annum. Phase one and another two and a half million tons to get to the five. So it wasn't the four million tonne per annum expansion that might have done it.

[00:37:04] Yeah, exactly. Yeah. So what you've done is, you know, and this is the work that we've done over the last six months is to say, look, you know, how do you get the best project for the expansion? Yeah.

[00:37:16] And, you know, you know, the obvious way to do that is to find the sweet spot that enables you to sort of utilize all of that infrastructure, you it and when you do all of the concept work to optimize it between what you got in the subsea, what have you got in the XO in terms of a deck, you can add gas processing to what's the limit on the gas export pipeline. You take all of that and also means that this is what you get to think about.

Bob Brackett

[00:37:46] How should we think about RFID for phase two time?

Andy Inglis

[00:37:50] Yeah, yeah. You know, and again, you know, we're working with BP on on that at the moment. But I would anticipate, you know, aside to be Twenty twenty three. Yeah.

Neal Shah

[00:38:04] So around the time around the time the first gas phase, a phase one.

Bob Brackett

[00:38:11] Yeah. Well, thanks for that.

Andy Inglis

[00:38:13] Great time, Scott.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:38:26] I've got here. Thank you for taking my questions. I've got a couple on the on talk, too, if I need to follow up. So you've been talking about the free cash flow number of 150 to 200 million rand for talk to kids wanting to for a while. But I also have the impression that I was under the old sort of like design of the project, which was I think I think like a seven million tonnes per annum. How can you make the same amount of cash at five million come from? That's my that's my first question. And second one is, could you maybe talk a bit about how about them? It looks that the CapEx for the 650 million now looks a bit higher on 700 million and maybe talk a bit around VOP. And, you know, I mean, EPS any. And potentially maybe some like cost overruns. Thank you.

Andy Inglis

[00:39:24] Yeah, no, thanks. Yeah, I'll take the second question and then we can take the questions from the cast was Yeah, yeah, we were thinking around, you know, sort of six fifty or something like that for the phase one of the capital phase was clearly the year has cost us some additional capital. You know, there's no other way of describing it. Yeah. So you've clearly got a, you know, an additional year of project execution.

[00:39:55] And, you know, whilst we've optimized the project to to reduce the impact of there, there is a cost from the delay. So I think, you know, we're we're we're clear about that.

[00:40:09] And obviously, the numbers we've represented today are our best estimate as we speak. But with the project 50 percent complete. Yeah. So, you know, the the risk of execution has gone down now. And I think we've got a very credible timeline as well to be able to deliver the project. So I don't feel that the schedule is under pressure and therefore you've got the pressure on that on that capital number now.

Neal Shah

[00:40:38] Yeah. And then just on the free cash flow, the one hundred and fifty to. Two hundred million free cash flow is for sort of our current working interest in the past, and I think maybe this is where you might be sort of mixing. We talked about one hundred and fifty million from 10 percent of the project of the expanded 10 million tons. And so the numbers are similar. But you've reduced you know, we were talking about half the scope of the project at our current working interest versus a larger project at a lower working interest. And the numbers happened to be around the same.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:41:12] Ok, and just a quick follow up, for 10 years, that production was sequentially EBITDA low and not by much, but in just a bit over 50000 barrels per day. And I was wondering, is it, you know, within twenty nine coming on stream, what's the reason of that decline, you know, starting the world in August. Right.

Andy Inglis

[00:41:38] You know, you know, the the decline in those numbers around, you know, it would obviously have no drilling on the other reservoirs. Yes.

[00:41:47] And the NRA being the big contributor to the to the airport and production level. So you are saying, you know, we saw an uptick and then you're going to get some some natural decline associated with the with the with the NRA.

[00:42:06] And then, you know, but, you know, I'm actually reliable that he's been been been sitting on the sales continue to to perform. So, yeah, clearly.

[00:42:15] And some nine offset some of that. But there will be, you know, ongoing decline because of the of the fact that no activity this year, hopefully by next year, but not 50 this year.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:42:32] Ok, thank you.

Andy Inglis

[00:42:32] Right, thanks.

James Hosie

[00:42:45] Hello there. Hi, I'm just a couple of questions for me on the Tartary funding. First off is the one hundred million dollars you're trying to get from the financing, because I also transfer and the rest of that money for the rest of the cosmos. And then just on the stand, the million dollar gap is one option for that refinancing. You'd be able to incorporate torture into it. Are you thinking of other than getting that cash?

Andy Inglis

[00:43:15] Yeah, Neal wanted to say those two.

Neal Shah

[00:43:17] On the NSC financing, we talked a bit about them, would talk with the banks about a number of different structures in terms of where does that, you know, risk ultimately set. And so we haven't finalized that. Whether they need some backstop. At the end of the day, we will finalize sort of the negotiations with the banks. But, you know, what's clear is sort of there's an appetite from the banks to support government projects in developing Africa. So there's a good appetite in terms of pursuing that.

[00:43:55] And then on the NSA, the three hundred million dollars, you know, we've left it sort of open for a number of reasons because there are a couple of different options that we have.

[00:44:05] You know, we do have the ability to put it within the bill today. I do think there are other options that may be more attractive as we go down that route and have had discussions with a number of other interested parties. And so that is an option. But it's one of the few that we're looking at.

James Hosie

[00:44:29] Ok, thank you.

Richard Tullis

[00:44:45] Thanks to good morning, Andy and Neil stand with the same theme on the remaining 300 million investment for twenty twenty one to twenty three for export to phase one, roughly what price? Realized overpraised could allow customers to simply fund that development from cash flows. And is that still an option on the table, you know, even at a 45 dollar oil price?

Neal Shah

[00:45:17] Yes, Richard, I'd say at forty five dollars, I think we could internally fund it out of cash flow. But that said, I think, you know, we've been pretty clear and as I just mentioned, our priority in terms of the free cash flow is to use it to repay the debt. And we've said for a while we will you know, it's our plan and expectation to deliver a self-funded project in the fire sale leaseback is step one of that. And like I said, there's a number of ongoing discussions to secure the last bit. And so while it's certainly possible to fund it out of free cash flow, even in a forty five dollar world, not our intention at the moment.

Richard Tullis

[00:46:00] Ok, understood, and looking back at the at the refinancing, the plan, refinancing with the National Oil Company Loans. Provide a quick overview of the mechanics there. What do you expect is the total balance going to increase by the roughly 100 million and what would be the expected new term?

Neal Shah

[00:46:22] So basically today we have a loan with both the governments of Mauritania as well as the BP to cover their share as the capital policy, the goal, the objective, the financing would be transfer that interest and the liability to the banks and sort of get Kosmos out of the middle. And so it's attractive, you know, competitive rates, I would say. And so we do. But the goal wouldn't be to make a profit or any oil on it would just be a pure sort of transfer. The economic interest both on the interest side in the.

Richard Tullis

[00:47:05] Very good. Thank you.

