But shares are up 40% from lows, which I contend reflects confidence in its strategy, the current design lead, and also its exposure to China where sales have recovered.

British trench-coat icon and fashion house Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY) has had a bumpy start to the year. However, things are looking up and the shares now merit a look. I expect a recovery in the company's business in the coming 12 months, which will filter into the share price in coming months. So I see some value in the shares at their current price, already more than 40% up from their lows earlier this year.

COVID-19: Maybe It Hit Early and Largely Left Early

With a lot of its business in Asia, Burberry was already feeling the effect of COVID-19 early in the year at a time when a lot of western companies were yet to see its full impact. But by the same token, with the Asian business and especially the Chinese business getting back to a fairly normal operation faster than in western markets, it may be that COVID-19's hit in the first half was the worst the company faces.

Burberry's most recent trading update was in July, so it is hard to get a handle on how its recent recovery has been. While it seems reasonable to presume that trading in China is close to former levels, as much retail in that country is, elsewhere things are surely down. Travel retail is important to the company and looks like being a dead loss this year, with so few airport users. Further localised lockdowns in markets like the U.K. and France continue to diminish the possible contribution of the physical store estate. That may be partially mitigated by improved online sales performance, but only partly. The company continues to push its digital vision as industry leading, but does not break down the percentage of sales volume it does online.

So, for now, the outlook is fairly speculative. However, my hunch is that sales trends are now improving given how many Burberry stores have reopened, and the next quarterly results will show improvement. I also expect that 2020 will be the worst for the company. Airport outlets seeing continued weakness is likely to be a challenge on 2021, but I expect the majority of the retail estate to be productive at more or less normal levels across 2021.

Post-Pandemic, Design Shift Will Show Impact

Last year, the fashion house brought in Riccardo Tisci as designer. His impact was yet to be fully felt before the COVID-19 pandemic overtook business as normal. Coming out of the pandemic, it will be clearer whether Mr. Tisci appeals to the target audience, and what that means for the company's sales.

Prior to his arrival, the company had been reported to have a challenging couple of years in terms of nailing designs with appeal, but even so, it had been consistently profitable, so the branding machine seems to be able to generate money. It's worth stepping back for a moment and looking at the company's recent track record over the past decade. While revenue has been wobbling in the past several years, that is after a number of years of marked increases, and even at the current plateau, it is ahead of all the years prior to 2016. This doesn't look like a business with structural downward shifts in demand, so much as a growing business which is moving sideways for several years.

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports

In broad terms, the earnings per share have also been increasing over time albeit in a less consistent way. But still, this has been a consistently profitable fashion house.

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports

2020 results have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduced consumer demand and closed stores. Looking at the past seven or so years, though, clearly around 70p of EPS is perfectly achievable, putting the shares at their current price on a P/E of around 20. I think there is future upside from that if the company is able to grow earnings, driven by new collections and an increasing revenue which it has proven over time it knows how to deliver.

Note too that the company has an overall strategy which is meant to limit the downside impact of weak design leadership. So, if Mr. Tisci delivers popular ranges, clearly that will be good for Burberry. But even if his ranges are not successful with customers, there is still a foundational business which is less seasonal and relies on a number of elements such as localisation. I have confidence in Mr. Tisci, but I think it's also helpful to understand this point. If he does well, the company will benefit. If he does poorly, the company will suffer, but that will be cushioned by an overall brand strength and business strategy which means that any one chief designer is never "make or break" for Burberry.

Source: Q4 earnings call presentation

Conclusion: Burberry is Down but Not Out

Burberry has had a difficult year along with a lot of its peers. This comes after several years of mixed performance before and after Christopher Kane stepped down from leadership in both design and commercial. The company now looks to be on a more even footing organisationally, the designer at the helm has potential to attract more customers and the underlying strategy helps the company to grow, as has by and large been demonstrated over the past decade. This will continue to be the case as the effects of the pandemic on shopping habits recede, which makes Burberry a buy at current prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.