The shares are now less than half the valuation they were trading at when I last looked in on the name, and that has me intrigued.

As I've written a few times on this forum, I don't believe people in this business when they claim that they don't want to brag. In my experience, this business is full of individuals who'll take any opportunity to engage in self congratulation. This is one of the many, many reasons why the people of Wall Street (and Bay Street up here) have a reputation for being such fun at parties. I'll be honest with you, dear readers. I very much want to brag, and for that reason I'll be reviewing my recent performance on Tootsie Roll (TR), and will try to continue that record by making another recommendation. Specifically, in my earlier article on the name, I recommended that investors eschew the stock, but sell the September put with a strike of $30. These options expired worthless, and people who took my advice managed to avoid a 14% loss while picking up some options premia.

From my perspective, that ends the pleasant part of the article, dear readers, because I'm now in the hot seat once again. I need to try to understand whether it makes sense to buy or not at current prices.

I'll try to answer that question by looking at the most recent financial performance here, and by comparing that to the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. I'll spare you the pain of reading the entirety of this article, dear readers, and will come right to the point. I think Tootsie Roll should be viewed as a bond, and should trade on the very well covered dividend yield. I will be buying some this week, and will be selling puts with the hope of adding shares that are even cheaper. I'll go through my reasoning below.

Financial Snapshot

In my previous missive about Tootsie Roll, I lamented the fact that there's been no growth here for years, and that trend seems to have continued recently. Specifically, over the long term, the top and bottom lines have declined at CAGRs of ~.5% and .35% respectively. In addition, the performance over the past six months has been sluggish, with revenue down just under 12%, while net income fell ~5.25%. Net income held up relatively less badly than revenue because the company reacted fairly dynamically to the slowdown. Specifically, product COGS and total costs were down ~10.6%, and selling and marketing expenses were down a whopping 22.75%. So, the business may be slowing, but the company has the demonstrated capacity to react dynamically to that trend. I would say that Tootsie Roll is the proverbial "cash cow."

Since 2015, the company has returned just under $124 million to shareholders in the form of ever growing dividends. I think this is one of the chief reasons to buy this business, so I should focus on it.

In my view, the dividend is very well covered for a few reasons. First, dividends are paid on a "per share" basis, obviously, and the company has reduced share count fairly dramatically. Specifically, since 2015 they have spent ~$162.6 million on buybacks. Keeping dividend payments relatively flat (they were up 1.3% in 2020 compared to 2019), while shrinking share count helps boost dividends per share obviously. More importantly, at the moment the company has cash on hand of about $106 million, which represents over 4.5 years of dividend payments. Add to that the fact that the company generates about $100 million annually in cash from operations while carrying virtually no debt suggests to me that this dividend is very well covered. Some may complain that dividend growth has been sclerotic over the years, but I like to find a company that throws its nickels around like manhole covers.

All of this leads me to believe that this is a perfectly non-sexy cash cow business with a sustainable dividend. I'd certainly be willing to buy it at the right price.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I think the lesson of what happened to Tootsie Roll stock since I first wrote about the name is instructive. I concluded then as now that the dividend is sustainable. The investors who bought at that price will receive dividends, and those might start to grow, but they'll need about 12 years of dividend income to break even on the trade.

This is why price matters a great deal. We can love a dividend paying stock, but if we suffer massive capital loss on it, our economic returns will take years to recover, and for that reason we should always guard against overpaying. This is one of the reasons that when it comes to stocks, I'm quite cheap. I think buying cheap saves you from large losses. I also think cheap stocks offer great return potential because of what I call the "prodigal son" phenomenon. When a company that's been in the dog house for years suddenly offers some good news, the stock can rise dramatically in price.

I judge whether a stock is cheap in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, the more an investor pays for $1 of future economic benefit (e.g. earnings, free cash flow etc.), the more risky the stock. In particular, I would like to buy a stock that's trading at a discount relative to both the overall market and its recent valuation history. In my previous article, I suggested that investors avoid the name because it wasn't worth the P/E of 38 that it was sporting at the time. Per the following, the shares are now much more reasonably priced.

Data by YCharts

In addition to looking at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, I want to try to understand what the market is currently assuming about a given company's future. In order to do this, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can use a fairly standard finance formula and the magic of high school algebra to work out what the market must be thinking about a given company's future. We do this by isolating the "g" (growth) variable. Holding all else constant, this model suggests that the market is currently assuming a long-term (i.e., perpetual) growth rate of ~7%. I consider this to be a fairly optimistic forecast, and makes me somewhat cautious. Given the above, I will start a small position, and will hope to grow it if the shares drop further from current levels.

Options Update

In my previous article, I recommended selling the September puts with a strike of $30. It looked for a long while that I would be exercised on these, but the market price never sank below the strike price. It was close, as the market price dipped below $30, but there's an old expression about horseshoes and hand grenades. Thus, I pocketed ~$900 of premium income and didn't get to lock in these shares at $30 each. As I wrote above, I consider that to be a better outcome than the people who bought the shares and are currently sitting on a 14% loss.

I like to try to repeat (relative) success, so I'll be doing the same again. Specifically, I'll be selling the March 2021 puts with a strike of $25. These are currently bid-asked at $0-$1.90, having last traded hands at $.70. I think these represent a "win-win" trade, because the investor does well whatever the outcome. If the shares remain above $25, obviously the investor pockets the premium which is never a hardship. If the shares drop in price below $25, the investor will be exercised. This means that they'll own this sustainable dividend at a price not seen since 2014. For my part, I'll put in a long dated order to sell 10 at $.60. If I'm exercised, I'll be happy. If I'm not exercised, life goes on.

It's at this point in the article where I'm going to splash cold water all over the positive mood created by the prospect of a "win-win" trade. Every investment comes with risk, and short puts are no exception. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risks of share ownership should be obvious to readers on this forum.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by indulging my tendency toward tedious repetition, and I'll use the trade I'm currently recommending as an example. I will be buying a few hundred shares of Tootsie Roll this week. At the same time, I'll be selling the puts described above. The chance to buy even more of these shares at a net price ~20% below my initial purchase price is the definition of lower risk in my estimation, so I hope my sell order is accepted.

Conclusion

I think Tootsie Roll is a slow growth company that seems to treat shareholders very well. In my estimation, they have the means to treat people well given the strong cash position, cash flow generating capacity and very well covered dividend. I think investors should think of this stock like a bond. We buy for yield, assuming that there will be little future growth. If the stock happens to deliver future growth, we should consider that to be a bonus but we should not come to rely upon it. In addition, I think investors have the chance to enhance yield further and/or acquire more shares by writing the puts described above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to buying 500 shares I'll be trying to sell the puts described in this article.