I continue to see Endeavour Silver as an Avoid in favor of higher-margin producers with larger reserve bases, and I would view any rallies above $5.15 as an opportunity to book some profits.

We've finally begun the Q3 Earnings Season for the Silver Miners Index (SIL) and Endeavour Silver (EXK) is one of the first names to release its results. The company had another solid quarter driven by higher grades and throughput from its largest contributor, Guanacevi, and consolidated all-in sustaining costs fell nearly 20% to $17.48/oz. The combination of lower costs and a much higher silver (SLV) price allowed the company to post its quarter year of profitability in nearly two years, a step in the right direction. However, given the continued share dilution, Endeavour Silver is on track to be one of the only silver producers to post a net loss per share this year, and all-in costs sustaining continue to hover near $20.00~/oz. Therefore, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid in favor of higher-margin producers that are more insulated against declines in the silver price.

(Source: Company Website)

Endeavour Silver released its Q3 results last week and reported quarterly production of 1.76 million silver-equivalent ounces [SEOs], up 2% from the 1.73 million SEOs produced in the year-ago period. This solid performance helped the company push its all-in sustaining costs down nearly 20% to $17.48/oz, with year-to-date all-in sustaining costs currently sitting at $17.16/oz vs. $20.58/oz in the first nine months of 2019. While this is a significant improvement, it's important to note that these costs remain more than 50% above the industry average, which means that Endeavour is much less insulated against corrections in the silver price vs. its peers. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

As we can see from the chart above, Endeavour Silver was up against a minor headwind this quarter with no production from the El Cubo Mine, which was placed on care & maintenance in Q4 2019. Despite this headwind and the fact that the company just came off a quarter mired with government-mandated shutdowns, Endeavour managed to increase SEO production vs. the year-ago period. The largest contributor to production in the quarter was the company's Guanacevi Mine northwest of Durango City, which produced 994,000 SEOs, with Bolanitos coming in second with 574,000 SEOs. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

Beginning with the company's Guanacevi Mine, production was up 51% year-over-year on an SEO basis with ~807,000 ounces of silver and ~2,300 ounces of gold produced. The sharp increase in SEO production year-over-year was due to higher grades and higher throughput, with ~83,800 tonnes processed at an average grade of 336 grams per tonne silver and 0.95 grams per tonne gold. This was a drastic improvement from the ~78,500 tonnes processed last year at an average grade of 232 grams per tonne silver and 0.67 grams per tonne gold. The company benefited from the higher-grade El Curso, Milache, and SCS orebodies, which provided higher output and higher grades vs. the year-ago period.

(Source: Company Website)

Given the much higher metals production and lower operating costs, all-in sustaining costs dropped to $17.76/oz in the quarter and are sitting at $15.93/oz year-to-date. This is significantly better than the $20.99/oz and $24.35/oz in the same periods last year, making it very difficult for the mine to generate any net mine cash flow. The one negative worth mentioning is that the company has to pay a 16% royalty on Guanacevi production when silver is above $25.00/oz, with this royalty coming in at 13% with silver between $20.00/oz and $25.00/oz. Therefore, while the higher silver prices are certainly helping the mine generate higher revenue, costs will likely remain elevated if silver is trending above $25.00/oz due to the significantly higher royalty costs. Overall, though, it was a great quarter at the mine, which has provided a solid base for consolidated SEO production.

(Source: Company Website)

Moving over to the company's Bolanitos Mine, it was a solid quarter here as well, with 574,000 SEOs produced, up 42% from the year-ago period. The sharp increase in output was driven by higher throughput and higher gold grades, offset by significantly lower silver grades (42 grams per tonne silver vs. 77 grams per tonne silver). As shown in the table below, quarterly throughput came in at ~98,900 tonnes at an average gold grade of 2.04 grams per tonne gold vs. ~71,500 tonnes at an average gold grade of 1.62 grams per tonne gold. Given the higher gold grades, recovery rates also improved considerably, up 250 basis points year-over-year to 91.1%.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

While the higher production year-over-year is certainly worth getting excited about, the much more exciting development was that all-in sustaining costs dropped considerably due to a weaker Mexican Peso, lower operating costs tied to the new mining fleet, and higher metals sales. As we can see above, all-in sustaining costs dropped to $10.51/oz in the quarter, down 65% from the insanely high costs of $29.90/oz in the same period last year. Year-to-date, costs are still relatively high at $26.12/oz, but the company should finish the year with costs closer to $20.00/oz despite COVID-19. Endeavour Silver noted that Q4 should be a strong quarter as silver grades are expected to improve with the company currently working on development at the San Miguel Vein, which has higher silver grades.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Finally, it was a tough quarter at the company's newest El Compas Mine, with quarterly production of ~194,400 SEOs, down from ~259,600 in the year-ago period. The culprit for the weaker operating results was significantly lower gold and silver grades, which contributed to much lower metals recovery rates. As shown below, while throughput was up 8% year-over-year, silver and gold grades fell by 47% and 13%, respectively, to 48 grams per tonne silver and 3.98 grams per tonne gold. These lower head grades led to a 490 basis-point drop in silver recovery rates and a ~1300 basis point drop in gold recovery rates. Fortunately, this is the smallest contribution to Endeavour's production profile, as this was not a quarter worth writing home about. The company noted that the lower grades were due to variations in the ore body.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

Given the much lower metals sales and increased costs for employee training to reduce dilution and improve grade control, it was a very expensive quarter at El Compas. As shown above, all-in sustaining costs jumped from $3.46/oz to $40.39/oz, with year-to-date costs now sitting at $24.02/oz. The good news is that the employee training is not a recurring item, so we should see costs drift lower next quarter and into FY2021. However, unless the company starts hitting much higher grades, it will struggle to produce anywhere near the 250,000 SEOs per quarter, like in Q3 2019. Let's take a look at the financial results below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

While El Compas was certainly not a bright spot in Q3, it was a solid quarter operationally for Endeavour, helping the company flip back to profitability after two years of net losses. If we look at the chart above, we can see that Endeavour reported a net gain of $0.50 million in Q3, a much better result than the $6.8 million loss in the year-ago period. The company's working capital also increased by $9.2 million to $53.8 million despite an expensive quarter for development.

(Source: Author's Chart)

The shift back to profitability for Endeavour Silver in Q3 is certainly a step in the right direction, but it's important to note that this is almost strictly due to the higher silver price. As the chart above shows, the silver price spiked from $17.00~/oz to $25.08/oz, allowing the company to be profitable finally despite its industry-lagging costs. Therefore, while the slight decrease in costs combined with higher metals prices is certainly encouraging, there is much more risk in the Endeavour Silver thesis vs. other silver producers.

This is because the company's year-to-date all-in sustaining costs are sitting at $19.90/oz, which means that Endeavour is nowhere as insulated as other producers if silver prices were to retrace some of its advance this year. To put these Endeavour's costs in perspective, the industry average costs last year for silver miners was closer to $11.00/oz, 35% below Endeavour's Q3 cost figures ($17.16/oz).

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Unfortunately, while profitability has improved, we've seen no real improvement in Endeavour Silver's earnings trend. As the chart above shows, Endeavour has posted net losses per share for the past two years and is expected to be one of the only silver producers posting net losses per share this year as well. This is because while absolute earnings have improved with higher silver prices, the company has diluted shareholders massively over the past four years, with a 53% increase in the share count since FY2016 as a producer. Therefore, it is not surprising that the company has one of the ugliest earnings trends in the sector.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Some investors might argue that the positive annual earnings per share [EPS] forecasts in FY2021 are a bullish sign as the company is expected to see annual EPS soar from a net loss of $0.05 in FY2020 to $0.22 in FY2021. This is undoubtedly a step in the right direction, but this still leaves the stock at a very expensive valuation. Assuming Endeavour Silver beats FY2021 annual EPS estimates of $0.22 and they come in at $0.25, the stock is trading at 17x forward earnings while Tier-1 gold producers like Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) are trading at barely 10x earnings with better margins, safer jurisdictions and 1% plus dividend yields. In summary, while it's certainly an improvement, buying a laggard at 17x FY2021 EPS estimates isn't much of a value proposition.

(Source: Company Website)

The recent return to profitability is excellent news for Endeavour as is the solid quarter of operations at Guanacevi, and the company will not need to rely on its At-The-Market Equity Program [ATM] as much going forward to maintain positive working capital. Meanwhile, the shift to positive annual EPS next year is also a bullish development, as the company will finally join its peers with positive annual EPS.

However, the better silver producers have seen positive annual EPS since FY2019, and the damage has already been done with significant share dilution, which will weigh on annual EPS growth going forward. Besides, a retracement in the silver price could significantly hurt Endeavour Silver, with very slim margins with all-in costs sustaining just below $20.00/oz. Therefore, while the investment thesis has undoubtedly improved here with higher silver prices, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid as it's expensive at 17x forward earnings and carries a much higher risk than its peers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, KL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.