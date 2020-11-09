Central Bank Week In Review For 11/2-11/6

The Fed is currently dovish and will maintain that posture for at least another 12 months if not longer.

Once again, the Fed stated it will let inflation run above 2% before raising rates.

Investment thesis: this column focuses exclusively on the Federal Reserve. Therefore, there is no investment recommendation. However, having a good idea about the Federal Reserve policy is essential to making informed investment decisions.

Let's start with this week's Fed statement:

The path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus. The ongoing public health crisis will continue to weigh on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term.

Expect a statement to this effect in all official Fed communications until the pandemic is over. It's vitally important, especially considering the recent uptick in cases:

The United States reported more than 132,790 new cases on Friday, a record, according to a New York Times database. At least 16 states also reported single day records for new cases on Friday. Deaths are increasing in 27 states, and three reported record tolls: Kansas, South Dakota and Utah. In at least 24 states, there have been more cases announced in the past week than in any other seven-day stretch since the pandemic began. More than 54,800 people were hospitalized with the virus on Friday, according to the Covid Tracking Project. "Hospitals are definitely strained and societal measures remain relatively liberal," said Dr. David Brett-Major, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Nebraska. "You just don't get the feeling that folks are committed to enforcing taking it seriously."

This news greatly increases the likelihood of additional lockdowns or other measures that slow economic activity, which will place a larger burden on policy-makers.

With inflation running persistently below this longer-run goal, the Committee will aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time so that inflation averages 2 percent over time and longer-term inflation expectations remain well anchored at 2 percent. The Committee expects to maintain an accommodative stance of monetary policy until these outcomes are achieved.

To those of us that grew up in the 1970s, this statement is heretical. But during the last decade, low inflation has been a problem, which is more than likely to continue. The Fed needs to let inflation run a bit hot and would welcome some upward pressure on prices to goose the rate of r* (the rate at which interest rates are neither stimulative nor restrictive) higher. As if that weren't enough of a notice:

The Committee decided to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4 percent and expects it will be appropriate to maintain this target range until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the Committee's assessments of maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2 percent and is on track to moderately exceed 2 percent for some time.

At the ensuing press conference, here is how the Fed described the current economic situation:

Economic activity has continued to recover from its depressed second-quarter level. The reopening of the economy led to a rapid rebound in activity, and real GDP rose at an annual rate of 33 percent in the third quarter. In recent months, however, the pace of improvement has moderated. Household spending on goods, especially durable goods, has been strong and has moved above its pre-pandemic level. In contrast, spending on services remains low, largely due to ongoing weakness in sectors that typically require people to gather closely, including travel and hospitality. The overall rebound in household spending owes in part to federal stimulus payments and expanded unemployment benefits, which provided essential support to many families and individuals. The housing sector has fully recovered from the downturn, supported in part by low mortgage interest rates. Business investment has also picked up. Even so, overall economic activity remains well below its level before the pandemic and the path ahead remains highly uncertain.

Let's flesh out Powell's statement with some data, starting with service spending from the BEA's personal income report:

Service spending - which accounts for 70% of consumer spending - has rebounded about 50-60% from its lows. But the pace of increase is decreasing.

Total retail sales (left) have rebounded about 70%, but the Y/Y pace of increase (right) is still solidly negative.

Spending in restaurants (left) has regained about 70% of its lockdown losses. But the pace of Y/Y increased (right) is still very negative.

Clothing stores (same layout as above) share the same pattern.

Here's real GDP:

The total level of GDP has returned to levels achieved between 2Q18 and 3Q18.

Finally, the Fed is literally begging Congress for additional stimulus (emphasis added):

In these cases, direct fiscal support may be needed. Elected officials have the power to tax and spend and to make decisions about where we, as a society, should direct our collective resources. The fiscal policy actions that have been taken thus far have made a critical difference to families, businesses, and communities across the country. Even so, the current economic downturn is the most severe in our lifetimes. It will take a while to get back to the levels of economic activity and employment that prevailed at the beginning of this year, and it may take continued support from both monetary and fiscal policy to achieve that.

During the last few months, the Fed has spoken with a unified voice: all Fed governors have been very vocal about needing additional federal funding.

The conclusion is that the Fed is currently very dovish and will be in that posture for some time.

