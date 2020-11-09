Neos Therapeutics' (NEOS) CEO Jerry McLaughlin on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Richard Eisenstadt – Chief Financial Officer

Jerry McLaughlin – Chief Executive Officer

Jennifer Kim – Cantor Fitzgerald

Jason Butler – JMP Securities

Rafay Sardar – BMO

Good morning, and welcome to the Neos Therapeutics Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call.

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter 2020 financial results conference call. This morning, we issued our financial results and corporate highlights press release, which is available on our website at www.neostx.com. I’m joined on today’s call by Jerry McLaughlin, our CEO.

Before we begin, I'd like to read the following regarding forward-looking statements. During this call, we will make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on prescriptions for the company's products and on the company's business, revenues, results of operation and financial condition; commercialization of Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT and Adzenys ER oral suspension; the financial results of an outlook for our business, including with respect to net revenue per pack, script volumes and market share; the intended benefits of our commercial strategy; our expectations regarding the brand exclusivity for our ADHD products; our patient support program, Neos RxConnect; the capabilities of our technology and our research development activities, including the timing and progress of our product candidates, including NT0502; future expansion of our product pipeline to business development activities and our current and future financial position.

I will now turn the call over to Jerry.

Thank you, Rich, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for our quarterly update. During the third quarter, we saw Neos ADHD prescription volumes and the overall ADHD market begin to rebound from the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter of 2020. We believe the key drivers of this rebound have been the continued prescription volume strength for the adult segment and a gradual recovery of the pediatric segment. We are pleased to see this market rebound, and I’m happy to report that compared to the second quarter of 2020, third quarter prescription growth for Neos’ ADHD medications was nearly double that of the overall ADHD market.

I will go into more detail in a moment, but a large driver of the recent growth is the continued sequential growth of Neos’ commercial ADHD prescriptions being filled through Neos RxConnect, our best-in-class patient support program.

Let me start with providing some metrics for our Neos brands this quarter. During the third quarter of 2020, the ADHD market saw a sequential growth of 4.1%, following the impact experienced as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which started during the final weeks of the first quarter and continued into the third quarter of 2020. Over this same period, Neos brands outperformed the overall market with Adzenys XR-ODT growing by 9.9% and Cotempla XR-ODT growing by 6.5% sequentially quarter-over-quarter.

The adult market for ADHD continues to drive the majority of growth in ADHD prescriptions. The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced additional challenges for many adults with ADHD, given disruptions in work routines, increased anxiety, particularly for those adults with ADHD who must manage their work obligations with child care responsibilities. To this end, we deployed new strategies for Adzenys XR-ODT focused on adults with ADHD. As a result, adult prescriptions for Adzenys XR-ODT grew sequentially by 10.7%. Overall ADHD market adult prescriptions grew by just 4.1% during the same time period. In fact, prescriptions for Adzenys XR-ODT in the adult ADHD patient population achieved all-time highs during the third quarter. And we believe that there remains long-term growth potential in the adult segment, given the benefits of the Adzenys XR-ODT and the expected continued growth of this segment.

Next, on our commercial strategies. Our Neos RxConnect patient support program continues to be a key value driver and point of differentiation from our competitors within this ADHD space. And presents an attractive opportunity to leverage this platform in adjacent therapeutic categories. Under Neos RxConnect, all commercially insured patients benefit, allowing for affordable monthly co-pays and elimination of many of the hassles that deter health care providers from prescribing branded medications that they may consider most appropriate for their patients. In this way, Neos RxConnect effectively simplifies the entirety of the process involved in providing and accessing medication for both prescribers and patients.

And furthermore, during the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve been able to deliver Neos ADHD medications to many customers’ home or place of work, eliminating an unnecessary, uncomfortable or impossible trip to the pharmacy. We believe, as with many consumer business interactions in the current environment, a desire for contactless acquisition of ADHD prescriptions will increasingly become a preferred means of acquiring medications by patients. We look forward to leveraging this infrastructure as a means to access our medications throughout and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic era. As we continue to expand this program, we selectively added a number of smaller regional chains during the quarter that are aligned with our sales force geographical footprint and are in areas with significant opportunities for prescription growth.

During the third quarter of 2020, Neos commercial ADHD prescriptions filled through the Neos RxConnect pharmacy network grew sequentially by 17.7% and now make up more than 40% of total Neos commercial prescriptions filled. We are confident that Neos RxConnect will continue to play an increasing role in the growth of our ADHD business and speaks to our commitment to providing affordable and predictable access to our ADHD medications for all appropriate patients.

Regarding our sales force, we continue to be gratified by both the flexibility of our sales team and the receptivity of our customers to engaging in with us in this new normal. In the mid second quarter, we had made a strategic decision to reduce the sales force by about 40% from 75 territories down to approximately 45, with this realigned commercial organization, we are focused on our most profitable territories and on areas where we have the highest potential for significant growth. And despite our smaller sales force, we started to see a return to growth over ADHD business during the third quarter. We are confident that we have the team and systems in place to rapidly adapt in the future, and we are well positioned to engage our customers in a meaningful and value-added manner.

And lastly, I want to touch on our development candidate, NT0502, which we are pursuing to address a high unmet need for the treatment of chronic sialorrhea for excessive drooling. We’re encouraged by the promise that NT0502 offers as a potential new treatment option that has the opportunity to become a new standard of care to address the significant unmet need with its improved tolerability profile and dosing regimen. Given the impact of COVID-19 on our business, we temporarily pause the program and we now plan to initiate a SAD/MAD Phase 1 clinical trial for NT0502 in the first half of 2021, which consists of a multi-part study with single ascending and multiple ascending dose cohorts.

In closing, while result of the COVID-19 pandemic, this remains a challenging business environment. We are encouraged by both the positive signs in the ADHD market and our business during the third quarter. And we continue to believe that the Neos ADHD portfolio is well positioned to maximize its financial contribution to the company.

With that, I will turn the call over to our CFO Rich Eisenstadt to review the third quarter financials. Rich?

Thank you, Jerry. As of September 30, 2020, we held $12.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. Total product revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $12.5 million compared to $17.5 million for the same period in 2019, the decrease was in part attributable to the continuing impact of COVID-19 on a year-over-year basis. For the three months ended September 30, 2020 gross profit was $7.4 million compared to $11.1 million in the same period in 2019. Gross profit was negatively impacted by the write-off – primarily of short-dated, smaller bottle size Generic Tussionex and Adzenys ER.

R&D expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $1.3 million compared to $1.6 million for the same period in 2019. Selling and marketing expenses were $4.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $7.1 million for the same period in 2019, the decrease in expense reflects the reduced head count year-over-year. G&A expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $4.1 million compared to $2.8 million for the same period in 2019. Stock compensation and depreciation and amortization were approximately $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Loss from operations was $2.9 million for three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the $400,000 for the same period in 2019. Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $4.9 million or $0.10 per share compared to $2.1 million of $0.04 per share for the same period in 2019. At September 30, 2020, we had $34.4 million in principal debt outstanding with Deerfield and $7.3 million in debt under our short-term lending facility within Siena. We currently have $33.8 million in debt outstanding with Deerfield.

With that, we’d like to now turn to the Q&A portion of the call. Operator?

Our first question comes from Louise Chen of Cantor Fitzgerald.

This is Jennifer Kim on for Louise. Thanks so much for taking our questions. I guess, I have two questions. The first one is, you noted that the adult market grew 4.1% sequentially. I’m wondering, do you have the numbers for the market growth in pediatrics sequentially? And then what did it look like for your franchise in the pediatric population? And just, what’s your – I guess your current thinking on how recovery will play out in the pediatric market? And then my second question is, could you give a bit more detail on your strategy around targeting adults and how do you think that will play out, like what’s the remaining opportunity there? And what other strategies are you considering as you recover from COVID? Thanks.

Jerry McLaughlin

Yes. So I’ll take those. Thank you so much for your questions. With regard to the adults that I may, we’re very thrilled. Over the last couple of years, the pediatric segment has been growing on order of anywhere from flat to 1% to 2% per year. So very modest growth in the pediatric segment and that’s those 18 and under. And the adult segment has been growing 4% to 6% per year. In fact, last year, if you looked at 2019 versus 2018, it grew by 6%.

Heading into this year, it continued on that pace prior to COVID and held out very nicely through COVID. And once again, we’re back to growth. The pediatric segment obviously took a big hit, double-digit reduction in the second quarter and continues to – while it rebounds, it’s rebounding a bit slowly. And we think about this market in terms of the back to school season, which typically ramps up in August. What we’ve seen is basically about a month to a month and a half delay in the back to school season, and it hasn’t been as pronounced. So it’s been more gradual than steep. And, but we continue to see it respond.

We were particularly hit hard in the Northeast. For example, in New York City schools did not fully reengage until late September, early October. So it had very much a delayed effect on the back to school season. What we fully expect looking forward, we expect continued growth. We expect the adult market to be the long-term driver of growth in this market. And that’s for a number of reasons. But one, just to name one is, as this market developed over the last 15 to 20 years, you have a lot of patients who are advancing into adult, adulthood and their ADHD is not – has not been eliminated. Also this tends to be very much a hereditary disease disorder.

And often we see as patients are diagnosed and experiencing these symptoms, often patients’ are – adults, their parents self-identify, and that has been a source of growth in the segment as well. So we’re pretty bullish on that going forward. I think that the real focus was, I think at the launch here at Neos, there was more of a focus on the pediatric segment and particularly given that our products are melts. I think there was a natural inclination to think of them for people who could not swallow pills. But the reality is the convenience of Adzenys XR-ODT offers real benefits for adults, before on the go, who have alternate work schedules for dealing with kids at home, and need to keep their medication with them and take it when they can and fits in into what’s their – the schedule for their day.

So we were really excited about that. It doesn’t mean that the pediatric segment isn’t growing as well. We did see. Sequentially to answer your question about the Peds quarter-over-quarter, we saw a 4.5% growth in the third quarter versus the second quarter of this year. But with the adults, it’s really about the convenience of Adzenys XR-ODT combined with our best-in-class patient support program, where an adult can confidently get their Adzenys XR-ODT prescription.

They know it’s going to be available. They know what they’re going to pay each and every month. And it alleviates a lot of the hassles also for the clinician. So we think that will be continued to be a big driver going forward and that will continue to be a focus. And the way we – on the go-forward basis, we see opportunities with digital marketing. We see opportunities with continued increased call frequency on select prescribers who tend to have a disproportionate share of adults in their population. So we’re real excited about that as we go forward.

Okay. That’s super helpful. Could I ask one quick follow-up? For your franchise, what percentage of – I guess total sales, is made up by the adult population versus the pediatric?

Jerry McLaughlin

Yes. So it’s rough. It’s interesting. So the market’s roughly – we are – the markets typically – it’s about 70% adult and 30% pediatrics. We’re the inverse. We’re about 30% adults and 70% pediatrics. It makes sense in some ways, because Cotempla is indicated for ages 6 to 17. So we’d expect that to be almost exclusively in that population. However, with Adzenys, as of two years ago, we had 80% of our business was for pediatrics, for Adzenys XR-ODT, despite having both a pediatric and adult indication, we have actually been able to increase the adult percentage of our business from 20% up to 36% currently. And we continue to move in a positive direction. So we see – we going forward for our franchise. We think we’ll always have a majority of the business impedes because of Cotempla. But we see a great growth potential as we go forward with our business. And in fact, for Adzenys, it’s not only – for the overall franchise, it’s 36% adults, for Adzenys, it’s actually up to 45% as well. So we’ve made really good progress. It’s a good marker for us, and we see that it continued to move higher in the future.

Jennifer Kim

Okay. Very helpful. Thanks guys.

Our next question comes from Jason Butler from JMP Securities.

Hi, thanks for taking questions and congrats on the quarter. I’m just wondering the Rx growth you saw in the quarter and the rebound in both pediatric and adult, was that aligned with where your – does that overlap? I guess where the realigned sales force is now focused. And I guess in a way, to what extent, are you seeing growth in white spaces that could justify adding more reps? Thanks.

Jerry McLaughlin

Yes. So – Jason, thanks so much and good to speak with you and thanks for the compliment on the quarter, because we’re excited about the rebounding and what we’re doing with our execution. When we realigned to sales force in May, we actually, we’re able to retain 80% of our physician targets and the key prescribers in white space, we deployed telesales and other means to keep in connection with them.

So we have seen rebound both in our prescriber base that we target with our sales force, but also in some of the white space as well. And obviously, we’re seeing better returns where we have our representatives. So we really didn’t give up much. This was an exercise to go back to our sales force realigned, something we’ve been talking about for the last two years. When we’ve made some changes in our commercial structure, we remained committed to analyzing and adjusting with the market.

And as we built the Neos RxConnect, as we removed certain contracts. Our opportunity landscape shifted. And so we saw this as opportunity in 2022, once again, realigned to where the growth potential lies. It’s well aligned with our Neos RxConnect pharmacies. It’s well aligned where there’s commercial headroom. And so we’re really excited that despite reducing our sales force, we put them in a better position to compete.

Great. Okay. And then just a one on RXConnect. How should we think about the growth of the network in coming quarters? Are there any substantial expansions that could occur? Is it more like just the step-wise adding of certain regional chains like you did this quarter? And then just from a higher level strategically, how are you thinking about potential to leverage this network for other products either in your pipeline or beyond that?

Jerry McLaughlin

Yes. So Jason, I would think of as more surgical at this point. We added smaller chains, for example, in the Ohio Valley region, we added a small regional pharmacy chain, I think, it was about 25 pharmacies. And now what we’re doing is, we’re looking at where’s the headroom from a commercial opportunity perspective, and then what are the chains or smaller groups of independence in that area? And that’s how we’re targeting, right? So it’s more surgical now to fill in gaps or enhance.

And I’m sorry, Jason, can you repeat your second question in terms – it was in terms of other products, and yes, we built this – our whole commercial infrastructure from an analytics perspective in Neos RxConnect was never just about ADHD. Phase I was to optimize and support long-term growth and financial contribution of the AHC franchise. But we’ve built this network now where we could easily, easily fold in additional products, whether they’re in neurology, whether they’re just psychiatry or beyond. The network is built. And so we can easily add value.

In fact, we’ve had incoming from multiple companies about wanting to partner with Neos RxConnect. So we know we’ve built something that brings value to the industry. And we think we can bring disproportionate value to many assets either in our pipeline or that are on market already by putting them into fold with Neos RxConnect.

Okay. Great. Thanks again for taking the questions.

Jerry McLaughlin

Thanks, Jason.

Our next question comes from Gary Nachman of BMO.

Hey, good morning, guys. It’s Rafay on for Gary. Congrats on the quarter. I was hoping you could comment on net revenue per prescription in the quarter? I think you said it was $126 in 2Q. So any color there and how we should think about that trending into 2021?

Richard Eisenstadt

Sure. Rafay, I’ll talk about it. So our net revenue in Q3 for Cotempla, we had a year-over-year improvement, increasing to $133 per pack, 30-day prescription versus $128 one-year ago. For Adzenys, although we took a price increase in July, Medicaid price penalties and contractual buying obligations with one of our wholesalers, when we implemented a price increase, weight on our Adzenys pricing, which actually decreased in the quarter to $110 per pack. We expect that some of this will work its way through as we get into fourth quarter. I think going forward, Rafay, to think about where we’re going. We’re not going to see, as we have said earlier, the huge improvements we saw a year ago. We do expect that there’s continuing opportunity to incrementally increase. But it’s more on, I would say, like the 5% to 10% range rather than 30%.

Got it. Thank you. And I was hoping you could comment on your current cash runway and your flexibility there with respect to operating expenses and any other options that you’re considering?

Richard Eisenstadt

Sure. We obviously were hurt by COVID versus where we were expecting it to be. This year, we believe that we’ve taken a lot of cost out of our business. We continue to plan to be back on our revenue growth strategy, which will help us. The one thing we’re keeping our eye on is the Deerfield debt principal payment that is due in May 2021. We have a $15 million payment. And as we’ve indicated on earlier calls, we’re exploring different solutions for dealing with that payment, including possibly refinancing that debt. So we’ve been having discussions regarding that, and we’ll continue to move forward on that.

Got it. Thank you. And then on 0502, could you comment on your expectations for the development time line? And then I know it’s a little bit early, but any color on how you’re seeing that market opportunity would also be helpful.

Jerry McLaughlin

Yes. Rafay, this is Jerry. With the temporary pause, we see a modest delay in the market, but we think we can make up some of that time in the development program. So we’re looking still at 2024, early 2024 for that product. And in terms of the opportunity, we only get more enthused about the issue here and our ability to help patients. The issue of the robbing of pride for Parkinson’s patients who can no longer confidently have lunch with a friend at a fear of drooling over their plate. The issue around cerebral palsy, and a parent not being able to take their child and not wanting to take them to a playground. I talk about social distancing, it’s existed forever for a patient with cerebral palsy.

And it’s just heart-wrenching. The bigger issue really, as we started to dig in to the issue of sialorrhea and Parkinson’s is that as Parkinson’s advances, it’s well understood. I think we all know that there’s a difficulty with swallowing. There’s neuromuscular issues. And so there’s additional issues with swallowing, which can lead to aspiration. And with the inability to properly clear saliva, it does increase your risk of aspiration, which increases your risk of aspiration pneumonia, which is among the leading causes of death in advanced Parkinson’s disease patients.

So this is not only a social or psychosocial issue, it has meaningful clinical impact, particularly in advanced disease. And the problem today, Rafay, is that as we uncover, there’s really – there’s no good option. There’s really no good option. And there’s a trade-off that a patient has to make or a clinician in offering a medication that has deleterious side effects or really an onerous titration and dosing schedule. As a result, many clinicians will reserve in engaging that conversation, unless either, a, the patient brings it up; or B, if the sialorrhea and the disease state is much more advanced. We think that’s not right for the patients.

We think that patients who experience sialorrhea should be able to be helped early in disease. And we think and we’re confident that with a well-tolerated and easy-to-dose formulation, that more and more patients with mild-to-moderate disease will be able to be treated. And we’re confident that NT0502, if it delivers on the product promise, could really set a gold standard of care for the treatment of sialorrhea. So we are more excited than ever about the market opportunity. There are at least 1.4 million patients in the United States. We also have worldwide rights, and we remain confident that it’s a market that does not require a ton of commercial investment to compete. It’s a pretty narrow audience. And there’s very little competition. So it all bodes well, we think, for a successful commercialization for NT0502.

Thank you. And then, Rich, I just had two quick follow-ups on that. How should we think about R&D spend trending as you ramp up the SAD/MAD trial? And then just on gross margin, I know you called out a couple of different items of note this quarter. Should we expect gross margin to sort of return to a historical level going forward? Thank you.

Richard Eisenstadt

Yes. On 502 Rafay, we’ve been running in the $1.5 million to $2 million per quarter. And I don’t think that, that changes in the near term. We expect to continue to not really spend on external options or programs with 502. When we do start that study, that study is about $1.5 million program. Some of that is internal cost making of the actual samples for testing. But that will hit in 2021, probably sometime in the first half of the year as we are planning for that. But beyond that, I don’t expect a big step-up in R&D expenses related to 502 any earlier probably than 2022.

There will be some increase in R&D expense at some point next year as we pick back up on our post-marketing commitment studies for Adzenys and Cotempla. We’ve been working with the agency on that regarding modeling rather in actual in-person studies to get our data. So that hopefully will save us a lot of cash resources as we go forward. So I don’t expect any increase this year and then next year, maybe just a slight step-up in R&D cost, Rafay. On gross margin, we still believe that gross margin will rise into mid-to-upper 60s later this year.

With the charge we took for the out-of-date inventory in Q3, that actually reduced our gross margin from 64% to the reported 59%. So we were on course to be back on the 60s. Earlier this year, we had kept the facility out in an effort to keep our employees safe and meet guidance regarding ongoing operations. And with our furlough and the production shutdown, our unabsorbed overhead costs increased earlier in the year, which led to a lower gross margin. We don’t anticipate that, that, hopefully, will repeat itself. So I think going forward, we still believe that as sales increase, hopefully, as net revenue per pack increases, you get gross margin ultimately maybe next year even up into the 70s, currently towards the back half of the year when our revenues are stronger.

Thank you very much for the color.

Thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude your conference call.