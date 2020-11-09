While Zoom investors for example are faced with the question of how much growth will slow down, Slack can look forward to large new cohorts of customers expanding over time.

In combination with the introduction of free trials, Slack is converting paid customers at a record pace, and more sustainably than the short-term COVID-19 spike.

Overview

Early this year, I covered Slack (WORK): Network Effect Will Propel Slack Adoption, Outperforming Stock Performance To Follow (NYSE:WORK). As much of the discussion about this stock was already about competition with Microsoft (MSFT) Teams since well before COVID-19, I noted that Slack had the superior product, that many of its customers were also Office 365 customers anyway, that Slack also competed with e-mail, and that its total addressable market and opportunity ahead was still very large.

Additionally, through its at the time quite recent product introduction of shared channels (as part of the paid offering of Slack), now called Slack Connect, Slack might start to benefit heavily from network effects: not only gave it Slack a unique, differentiated feature, but the whole purpose of Connect is to allow for collaboration between different companies/customers, which provided a new means for expansion. I argued that this would provide Slack with a moat: customers part of such shared channels would be unlikely to transition to other products, and moreover, it might cause existing customer to push their partners to also sign up for Slack and become part of such a shared channel.

Two quarters later, and Slack is reporting very encouraging progress, exactly validating this thesis. For one, the number of customers using shared channels keeps increasing at a rapid pace, approaching half of the paid customer base. As a result, the network (measured in number of endpoints) is growing at an exponential rate, and has even accelerated in the last few quarters. So not only does this show that this is a highly used feature, it also shows how the network overall is growing.

Secondly, to further reduce to burden of adoption of shared channels, Slack has introduced a 90-day free trial when joining via a paid customer.

As a result, even though the initial WFH surge has likely cooled substantially, Slack is (still) seeing record growth of paid customers. Specifically, as the initial free trials expired towards the end of the quarter, Slack added 1k (of its 8k total) paid customers adds for the quarter in August due to this program alone. This all suggests that Slack has successfully introduced a third funnel for adoption (the others being self-serve and direct customers).

From a broader perspective, this funnel also should be much more sustainable for long-term growth than the WFH spike in Q2.

This paints quite a different picture for the long-term than for example Zoom (ZM), to which it has been compared so often. After posting something like a 4x revenue growth spike, Zoom investors going forward will be faced with the question of how many customers there could be left who haven't signed up for Zoom yet, after the hundreds of millions it added during the heights of the pandemic. The Slack spike, on the other hand, was much less pronounced, especially when looking at revenue instead of customer growth, but could have a much a longer tail (as the economic COVID-19 headwind side subsides).

I suggest this is similar to for example Alteryx (AYX), as another growth company that dropped back to earth: while growth may slow down in the short term due to macro issues, Slack, like Alteryx, remains firmly positioned for long-term growth.

Investment Thesis

To summarize the investment thesis, shared channels (which itself a differentiated feature) has added a third funnel for paid customer growth via the free trial program. This, along with the COVID-19 spike, has accelerated paid customer growth in H1.

Management expects these elevated levels (compared to ~5k adds per quarter previously) to continue going forward. As those thousands of new customers expand over time and macro conditions improve, this makes it likely Slack will sustain its growth trajectory.

Q2 results

Slack’s Q2 results were heavily covered by Seeking Alpha authors. The earnings showed that the slowing billings guidance was the primary concern of investors. I found following analysis in particular quite convincing, to that end: Slack Is Now Almost A Value Stock; Buy The Dip (NYSE:WORK). For example, the author notes that many customers might have moved to billing for a shorter period, as well as headwinds from things like slower hiring. Perhaps the free trial program may also have contributed somewhat.

I would also further note that the Slack reported Q2 results of almost 50% revenue growth and continued elevated paid customer growth. While guidance of course provides some indication of the near future, it should not be confused with actual results.

It further seems Slack also got a headwind from comparisons to Zoom’s incredible growth. While obviously Slack perhaps wasn’t an as invaluable tool during the pandemic and didn’t get a sudden influx of hundreds of millions of customers, the numbers clearly do show continued elevated customer acquisition growth, and Slack also announced some headline wins such as Amazon (AMZN).

Most noteworthy would be that management indicated that this was sustainable, robust customer growth, and expected this to continue into the second half, at least in some part due to the network effects. Slack also didn’t expect this large, newer cohort to behave different compared to older ones: in other words, those customers would grow and become bigger over time as more ‘seats’ are added.

Lastly, as I also noted in the introduction, there is no reason why those (hundreds of) millions of customers, like Zoom, could not amass in the long-term. Not as an influx as a response to an emergency crisis, but because Slack is a best-of-breed product to facilitate work, both in the office as well as remotely, and both as a replacement for e-mail or Teams, such as echoed in this comment:

In my daily work life I use both Slack and Teams. For me Teams is like an extension of Skype rebranded for the enterprise. The problem that I see with Teams is the longevity of data and information living on it. The information or data on Teams feels temporary and good for the moment like a Zoom call or chat. Whereas the information that is on Slack channel is permanently there. In the conference call Slack CEO was emphasizing Slack Connect. Slack Connect is a very critical differentiator in my mind. You need intra company collaboration if you would like to reduce the email clutter. In that sense Slack Connect opens the door as a Virtual Office where your communication is always available to you and other parties in the channel. I believe the days enterprises discourage the use of email for official communication and encourage using Slack channels are not that far off.

Takeaway

On one hand, COVID-19 has highlighted the usefulness of Slack, and Slack did see a spike in customer adds. On the other hand, it also caused headwinds such as seat reduction. It was also not considered as indispensable as Zoom, and many flocked to Teams as a "good enough" solution. My own investment thesis for Slack, instead, was more based on it being a ‘best-of-breed’ solution, with strong long-term adoption dynamics based on compelling network effects.

So while some of the numbers, in particular related to guidance, initially looked somewhat underwhelming, digging deeper still reveals a very healthy and growing business.

To that end, I follow management’s story about the continued elevated customer growth being the most important metric to consider – if there’s any metric that would be the best indicator of the health of a platform, then it would be customer growth (definitely not billings during a pandemic). Other platforms such as Pinterest (PINS) spiked in part due to their user growth.

Moreover, management attributed this growth in large part to the free trial program related to the shared channels Slack Connect feature with its network effects. This feature is already proving its usefulness less than a year after introduction with strong adoption and adding a third funnel.

So thinking long-term, Slack isn’t necessarily a dedicated WFH tool, but its usefulness does shine in remote working or blended situations. This is something that could continue to remain relevant at a more elevated level than prior to the pandemic – not as a necessity as during the pandemic, but as a consideration as another way of doing work.

So while there are some growth concerns looming perhaps (although they have not materialized yet), (paid) customer growth is arguably what matters most, and that metric, if anything, has performed at an elevated pace so far this year, with quite firm signs that this is sustainable in the longer term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WORK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.