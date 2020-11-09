Thesis Summary

We believe that Clovis Oncology (CLVS) is a high-risk investment for those seeking oncology exposure at this stage, namely on the back of thin organic growth in Rubraca for ovarian cancer. We also firmly believe that other names have better labels than CLVS, particularly AstraZeneca's (AZN) Lynparza and GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) Zejula; both of which have created a significant market disadvantage to CLVS's oncology thesis. CLVS is pushing Rubraca's new approval for prostate cancer, which is based on single-arm study data, but this also faces heavy pushback from AZN's Lynparza, which has far greater underlying evidence. Without significant mitigation to these market risks, notwithstanding the commercial risks for CLVS's label, the case for immediate entry is less compelling.

Shares have given away -57% YTD, whilst other names have seen high double-digit growth on the back of successful commercialization of their labels. We also see the company struggling for cash at this point in time, against management's guidance, as thin sales growth in Rubraca and declining sales this year offset the cash position further. To illustrate, Rubraca recorded another sales decline in Q3, secondary to high competition and COVID-19 headwinds, which means contribution to expanding and converting the pipeline was underwhelming over this period. Furthermore, growth catalysts are contingent on key readouts that will occur not until late 2021 and 2022, where a collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) may drive top-line earnings and share price from that point.

The Cash Position Is Tight

Rubraca sales showed another slow quarter with sequential sales decline from the Q3 exit, on top of declining sales in Q2. The company exited Q3 with $225 million in cash, with ~$90 million of financing for the ATHENA trial remaining. Whilst management have advocated their cost-savings strategy, a recent organizational restructuring doesn't necessarily quantify, in our view. Further, the company's new debt offering and debt exchange further highlight the cash-tight situation. On the back of the lackluster sales this year, growth is heavily tied to the readouts expected in 2021 and 2022. Cash burn will therefore be of utmost importance for investors to monitor, especially considering we can't rely on the thin sales growth in the current oncology segments from the company.

To illustrate, cash burn for the 3rd quarter was ~$38 million, which did decline from Q2. This is on a total burn of $154.7 million YTD, which management have highlighted in a positive light. However, at the start of November, the company announced a $50 million offering at 4.50% of convertible debt, which will be used for general operations and working capital functions. This further highlights the cash situation, in our view. Convertible notes often provide better lending terms for issuers. This is true as note holders will accept a lower yield, because they have greater potential to upside, via the cheaper equity vs. market price conversion. For the issuer, it is a cheaper source of financing, and if the debt is converted, it wipes the debt clean from the balance sheet. Thus, we see the logic in this decision making.

We see further evidence of the cost-savings measures via a reduction in R&D spend, down -19.26% YoY, plus a large layoff of 45 employees in a $10 million cost-savings exercise. Management are confident that current cash and liquidity injection will provide adequate runaway for the upcoming 2 years, however, at the current cadence of cash burn, we see a runaway of less than a year. This is supported by the Q3 Altman Z-score of -7.95, -14.46 on TTM figures, which adds weight to this sentiment. With the restructuring efforts, need for additional liquidity via the convertible note offering (and the benefits of that structure), plus paper thin sales growth for current oncology segment, it is clear to us that the cash position is tight. This is essential for investors to factor, because the company is relying on progression through additional phases of the hero drug, plus additional readouts due over the coming years. Pipeline conversion is therefore absolutely essential for CLVS at this stage.

Outlook and Long-Term Catalysts for Price Change

Management have guided top-line earnings in the range of $38 million to $40 million for the 4th quarter, which would mean flat sequential growth over this period from Q3. The company faces headwinds from COVID-19, especially in Europe, where cases have seen a rapid surge of late. Uncertainty on these numbers must be factored into the outlook. In our upside modelling, we see top-line annual growth at a CAGR of ~18% by 2022, with free cash of ~-$113 million. This seems to be the key year for the company, as the market is keenly observing the combination data that will arise from the collaboration of Rubraca with BMY's Opdivo, which is also being investigated with several other collaborations.

The data for these studies is due for 2022 and if successful, offers a large commercial opportunity where BMY will likely do the heavy lifting in commercialization and marketability. Thus, this gives the potential for CLVS to create long-tailed asset returns from Rubraca, and continuously fund pipeline expansion. Further, the ATHENA ovarian cancer trial readouts are due for 1H 2021, and we look forward to obtaining the top-line data from the same. The other longer-term catalyst is the readout for the Lodestar pan-tumor study, that is investigating Rubraca's application in solid tumors, which is also due in 2021. Positive data from these developments would inflect positive market activity for CLVS, in our view. Therefore, as there are a lack of catalysts in the immediate term, CLVS is one where we will sit on the sidelines. Should the company show better liquidity management, alongside improving their strength on the balance sheet, then there is potential to convert nicely on these differentiated studies. Competing with AZN and GSK does not seem to be the route to market here, as they have better labels at this point in time. CLVS is better off differentiating away from prostate cancer and breast cancer, in our view, and focusing on the key collaborations (like with BMY) where they can leverage the market positioning of the larger players, and potentially generate longevity in asset returns this way.

Further Considerations

Considering CLVS's current moves to obtain cash quickly, we believe investors should consider waiting on the sidelines at this point. There are risks with investment into clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companies, that must be factored in by longer-term investors. Firstly, there are commercialization and market risks that Rubraca is facing. Larger players like GSK and AZN have better labels at this point, which unfortunately, CLVS management have acknowledged in the Q3 earnings call. This is especially true as the FDA has favored the formers' formulations over Rubraca, which has created a significant disadvantage for the commercialization of this drug.

Additionally, for the company to capture additional market share from these larger players, requires a mammoth spend on marketability and a salesforce, with cash they just don't have, and employees they have recently made redundant. This adds to the whole picture here, where the commercial strategy from management doesn't seem viable at this stage. Thus, the success of Rubraca lies in upcoming developments, especially with success in BMY's Opdivo. Investors must accept that data may show no effectiveness as a dual-therapy application here, however. BMY has a large collaborative outlay for Opdivo, where it is seeking many other candidates as a dual-therapy with their drug. As the readouts for these trials are still some time away, this adds balance to our neutral thesis. We therefore ask investors to consider these points heavily.

There are pipeline risks that CLVS faces in the upcoming periods. This is notwithstanding the cash required to fund pipeline expansion. Should the company fail to realize its primary and/or secondary endpoints from each of the upcoming trials, the market will undoubtedly view this in a negative light. We've seen ample evidence of this across the board in biopharma and big pharmaceuticals this year, where huge volumes have been shaved from market capitalizations on the back of this type of failed or pulled data. Therefore, CLVS needs to carefully exhibit positive top-line data from all upcoming trials, in order to fully maximize shareholder value.

Conclusion

CLVS is a high-risk play for investors at this point in time, in our view. With fierce competition from giants within the space, who arguably have a better label than Rubraca, alongside the company's thin cash position, we are happy to wait on the sidelines with this one. Thus, we hold a neutral stance on the company. We encourage investors to consider the facts laid out in this report, for their own investment reasoning. Without adequate sales volume of the current Rubraca segment, alongside thin underlying revenue growth sequentially across this year, this signals to us that the downside case is beginning to play out. There are significant headwinds from COVID-19, alongside the fact that key catalysts are still 1 to 2 years away. Additionally, management have acknowledged they are in a tough spot with Rubraca compared to other labels. This includes the market disadvantage that has been created on the back of the FDA's advocacy for GSK's and AZN's labels. We do feel that the company has high potential for a growth phase on the back of the readouts planned in 2021 and 2022, which are baked into our upside modeling. There, we would be slightly more bullish than consensus, and see profitability by 2023, and FCF profitability by 2024/2025. However, we are unwilling to provide a complete valuation or price target on the company, as it requires too much speculation on our end that we are comfortable with. Thus, we are happy to sit on the sidelines, maintain our neutral view, whilst continuing to enjoy the CLVS story from afar. We encourage investors to do the same, or at least stay on top of the story in their own investment reasoning. We look forward to providing additional coverage.

