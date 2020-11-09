U.K. utility SSE (OTCPK:SSEZY) is one of a number of U.K. utility choices which are attractive for yield hunters (though as I noted in The Defensive Nature of Utilities is Overrated, utilities aren’t always the great yield choice they are sometimes made out to be).

One of the interesting debates which rages on Seeking Alpha is the role of “green energy.” What is it, is it green, do we need it, how should it be funded and what does it mean for investors? While I support efforts to live in harmony with our environment, I think there is a lot of greenwash whereby publicly-listed companies which ought to serve shareholders do not challenge the underlying assumptions of consumerist capitalism or population growth, but instead preach to people about how what they are doing is “green” whether or not it is. One man’s “renewable energy” is another man’s environmental catastrophe.

I live close to a lot of windmill installations in Scotland which I think are ruining the environment. Yet these are supposedly green, “renewable energy.” I won’t rehash the argument's pros and cons, which are easy to find on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere. I just want to look at what a company which is committed to such an approach offers to investors by way of future returns.

About SSE

SSE – previously Scottish and Southern Energy – is a diversified U.K. utility. Note by the way that its roots were in hydroelectric power generation and distribution, so it had a good "green energy" story in its DNA.

Its historic electricity business now only accounts for around two fifths of operating profit. Its largest contributor by business line is renewables. It also has a sizable collection of other businesses in the space, including for example gas storage and an Irish electricity business.

Source: Company annual report

Actually, for anyone who wants to know what a real greenwash brigade annual report looks like, the SSE one is worth a read. I can’t find the words “free cash flow” in it, but there are pictures of lady engineers, commitments to “net zero” and all sorts of patronising, propagandist guff.

The problem is that SSE puts itself forward as an example of an energy company pursuing a green agenda. But that is at the basic cost of running a good business. Utilities are often berated for their poor customer service, but nonetheless this story in last weekend’s Times of London about bailiffs breaking into someone’s house by mistake to pursue an SSE bill is shocking. What sort of customer-facing company operates like that? If that is the customer service SSE’s approach ends up producing, its strategy seems not only indulgent but positively irrelevant while its business is so poorly run.

Windmills Aren’t Good for Dividends

The shares currently yield a little over 6%, which for an FTSE-100 name is a juicy yield. The bad news is that large investment in windmills and the like has not been good for the company’s business model. The dividend investors got used to in the straightforward old days of SSE as an electric utility has proven to be unsustainable in practice in the new green world.

Looking at free cash flow over the most recent five-year period, in three out of those five years the dividends were not covered by free cash flow. While utilities can be capex heavy in uneven patterns, I still regard that as a bad sign in terms of dividend coverage.

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Net cash from operating activities (£m) 2,159 2,132 1,727 1,177 1,300 Net cash from investing activities (£m) -2,323 -1,039 -1,407 -723 -1,012 Net cash from financing activities including dividends paid (£m) -988 -26 -1,515 -160 -650 Dividends paid (£m) 708 669 595 689 603 Free Cash Flow -444 1,736 -600 984 241

Table calculated and compiled by author using data from company annual reports

The total dividend for 2020, at 80p, is approximately an 18% cut, after years of low single-digit increases. That is not just due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Having sold its retail power business, it had signalled a cut as part of a five-year dividend plan running from 2019 to 2023.

Moreover, the dividend policy more or less says that the company wants to plough ahead on the renewables front and, if that has an impact on dividends, then so be it. Here is the relevant paragraph from the outgoing chairman’s comments in the most recent annual report:

The Board is clear that dividend decisions should be in line with its commitment to promote the success of the Company for the long term, contributing to a green economic recovery and creating value through the transition to net zero, for the benefit of all of SSE’s stakeholders. The Board believes that long-term success will be founded on sustaining dividend payments on which people depend for savings and pensions.

Dividend upside is anyway limited by the regulated nature of pricing in some of SSE’s key markets, such as the U.K. electricity market. But that isn’t a concern right now: the concern is not on the upside but on the downside. If the company is aligning future dividend considerations with “a green economic recovery” and net zero, what happens if those goals are not achieved? After all, they are hotly disputed. It’s unclear whether there is even a viable model for a so-called green economic recovery.

Conclusion: Greenwash Won’t Be Good for SSE Investors

The shares are now lower than they were in 2007. In fairness, they were doing well coming into 2020, but nonetheless their subsequent fall shows they lack love in the city. The company’s focus on green credentials at the possible cost of shareholder returns rather than alongside them has damaged shareholder interests already, with a swinging dividend cut which is not a one-off. Future performance is also likely to be dragged down by the company’s over-emphasis on environmental politics instead of it core role of producing power and treating its customers well. I therefore expect years of poor performance from the shares. While the yield is tempting, its long-term future is unknown. Avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.