While Itochu trades above book value (unlike its peers), this is warranted by the faster growth, higher ROE subsidiaries within the company.

The record quarterly profit represents an impressive bounce back from the two prior COVID-impacted quarters and some businesses should see further improvement post-pandemic.

Itochu is the largest and one of the most diversified of these five conglomerates.

Itochu Corp. is still trading about where it was prior to Berkshire Hathaway's disclosure of its 5% stake in five Japanese trading companies.

Just As Cheap As Before Buffett's Announcement

Itochu Corp. (OTCPK:ITOCF) (OTCPK:ITOCY) is the largest (by market cap) of the five Japanese trading companies in which Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) announced a 5% share on August 31. As I mentioned in my recent article on Mitsui & Co. (OTCPK:MITSF) (OTCPK:MITSY), all five stocks popped around 10% on this announcement but have traded back down to where they were before Buffett's announcement.

Itochu reported strong first half fiscal 2021 earnings on November 4. After a short-lived bounce, the stock has flatlined, not tracking the US election rally of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) or even the iShares Japan ETF (EWJ).

The unexpected result of a divided Congress in the US elections and prospect of more limited stimulus spending has pushed markets back to a growth over value mindset. As a result, value stocks around the world are still on sale. This ignores the fundamentals of heavy industrial and resource-based industries which are poised to rebound after the pandemic. Itochu seems to be out of favor due to its participation in these industries. However, the company also has more concentration in IT, financial, and consumer-focused businesses than its four Japanese trading peers. While all five companies are a classic Buffett value play, Itochu's addition of businesses with higher growth and profitability make it an even better value.

Diversification At A Discount

Itochu has 8 business units with a more balanced mix between resources, industrial, and consumer businesses than the other major Japanese trading companies. Here is a quick rundown of them.

Textile (6% of planned 2021 Itochu income) - This business covers the whole supply chain from fibers and fabrics to apparel and branded products such as the Japanese license for the Converse sneaker brand.

Machinery (12%) - Transportation and infrastructure focus, including shipbuilding, aerospace, and automotive.

Metals & Minerals (19%) - Iron, coal, and aluminum raw materials as well as steel products.

Energy & Chemicals (9%) - Upstream oil & gas, LNG, basic chemicals, renewable power generation and power trading

Food (14%) - Agricultural commodities trading, processing, distribution, and retail. Well-known brands include fruit processor Dole, and Japanese convenience store FamilyMart.

General Products & Realty (15%) - Pulp and paper, rubber, tires, real estate development and management

ICT and Financial Business (16%) - Mobile phone retailing, satellite communications, call centers, pharma contract research and sales.

The 8th Company (8%) - New business development.

Compare this mix to another trading company such as Mitsui which is much more concentrated in materials and industrial products. As a share of Mitsui's planned FY 2021 income, Metal & Minerals make up 67%, Machinery is 19%, and Chemicals in 14%. (Mitsui's other segments have a zero or negative earnings forecast this year, which nets out with their corporate development division to zero.)

Within Itochu's segments are many individual businesses - 197 subsidiaries and 91 associates/JV's in total! This complexity can make Itochu hard to analyze and could subject the valuation to a "conglomerate discount". Itochu has a trailing P/E of around 8, slightly below the valuations of the next two largest trading companies, Mitsui and Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHF). Looking at current year earnings, Itochu's FY 2021 plan of 400 billion yen (268.72 yen/ordinary share) represents a forward P/E of only 9.85. This is in a pandemic-impacted year in which management built in a "buffer" of 50 billion yen which they have not used despite an actual 1H COVID-19 impact of 40 billion yen. (This was discussed on the earnings call.) COVID impact in the second half is expected to be lower with the full year impact forecasted at 60 billion yen.

Despite these low valuations, the benefit of Itochu's greater exposure to less cyclical business can be seen in its margins and profitability metrics. As I showed in my Mitsui article, Itochu is the clear leader on these measures among its peers.

These relatively higher returns help justify Itochu's roughly 25% premium to book value while its four peers trade below book value.

Record Results, More To Come

Itochu earned 252.5 billion yen in the first half of fiscal 2021 (April 2020 - March 2021) which is more than on track to deliver the original forecast of 400 billion yen for the year. Adjusting for extraordinary gains and losses, the company earned 203 billion yen in the first half, still on plan. Although Japanese companies focus on year-to-date results in their quarterly reports, Itochu helpfully provides quarterly data in a supplementary slide deck on its IR web site. Looking at fiscal 2Q results alone, the company earned 147.7 billion yen. That record high net income is a 41% sequential improvement over 1Q and a 4% improvement over a pre-pandemic fiscal 2Q 2020.

Seven of the eight segments improved sequentially except ICT & Financial which had a gain on sale of an insurance subsidiary (eGuarantee) in 1Q. This should provide some added confidence that the company can still meet its plan for the year despite the non-resource businesses (Textile, Machinery, Food, General Products & Realty) delivering less than 50% of plan in the first half.

Source: Itochu 1H FY 2021 Business Results Summary

Maybe surprisingly, the resource driven businesses are ahead of plan for the first half although this can be attributed to low commodity price assumptions at the time the plan was issued. Metals & Minerals benefitted from higher iron ore prices. Energy & Chemicals was not only ahead of plan but also grew compared to last fiscal year. As we saw with some of the other trading companies, the growth in Chemicals more than offset the decline in Energy. In a post-pandemic environment where commodity prices hold or improve from current levels, these businesses can continue to improve in the second half and next year.

Capital Management

Itochu is an active trader of its businesses. So far in FY 2021, the company's largest deals include the sale of a partial stake in eGuarantee in the ICT & Financial business and the acquisition of the remaining stake in FamilyMart it did not already own. Itochu is also selling its stake in Japan Brazil Paper and Pulp although this is not yet reflected in the financial results as the sale has not closed.

Despite the pandemic, Itochu's 1H free cash flow was down only about 10% from last year. Working capital release due to commodity prices helped offset the lower net income. The company defines free cash flow on this slide as operating cash flow minus all investing cash flow. The company also has a metric of "Core Free Cash Flow". This excludes working capital changes from operating cash and includes the FamilyMart acquisition as an investing cash outflow. (On the financial statements this is included in financing cash flow.) Because of this definition, I would not be alarmed by the negative Core Free Cash Flow in the first half.

Itochu added some debt to help cover the FamilyMart deal but also increased equity via retained earnings, leaving the debt to equity ratio slightly lower at 0.74. This debt level is not concerning given low interest rates. Gross interest expense is covered about 10 times by operating income while net interest expense is covered around 30 times. It you add dividends received to the net interest expense, the company has positive financial income.

The company did minimal buybacks so far this year compared to recent years. The company is paying a dividend of 88 yen per ordinary share this year for a 3.3% yield. This is paid in two semi-annual installments of 44 yen each in December and June. Based on Itochu's 400 billion yen profit forecast (268.72 billion yen per share) the payout ratio is a comfortable 32.7%. Dividend increases have been modest the last couple of years but have room to grow post-pandemic.

Conclusion

Itochu is now trading around where it was before Warren Buffett's announcement of Berkshire's 5% stake in five Japanese trading companies. These companies are classic value plays with much exposure to cyclical industries that have been out of favor lately. In Itochu's case, you can get the benefit of the up-cycle after the pandemic but also get greater exposure to more consumer-based businesses than the other trading companies.

Itochu's complicated conglomerate structure can make it hard to analyze but its margin and profitability metrics compared to the other 4 trading companies make the case for a higher valuation. The stock is a good value at these levels.

