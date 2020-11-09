Fenics is worth more than the entire company at this time. Growing market share and adoption of the electronic platform will provide strong upside for patient investors.

Upcoming announcements of a new capital return policy with dividends and share buybacks likely to restore investor interest in the firm.

Introduction

BGC Partners (BGCP) dividend cut in March 2020 has caused the company's stock to not recover from the March lows. Through this article, I want to explain the strengthened fundamentals of the company as a result of the dividend cut and how the road ahead is less rocky and has the potential for multi-bagger returns for long-term investors.

Background

BGC Partners is one of the top three inter-dealer brokers in the world and they help with transactions between investment banks, broker-dealers, and other large financial institutions. BGC Partners and its subsidiaries draw revenue from broking Rates, Credit, Forex, Energy and Commodities, Equities, Insurance, and other derivatives and futures.

Source: Tradition Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Two new segments of their business - Fenics (fully electronic broking) and the insurance business which represent 18% and 10% of the total sales in Q3, required significant investments thereby reducing the available bottom line for the past several quarters. This is turning around quickly as described in the below sections. I believe BGC is positioned well, and patient investors will be rewarded well in the upcoming quarters, with the reinstatement of a new capital return policy that comprises dividends and share buybacks. Overall, I believe the firm will see a better valuation when it becomes clear that their business is doing well.

Fenics business growth

BGC's electronic broking business is a high-margin, subscription-based technological offering. BGC has been growing its Fenics segments - Fenics GO, Fenics US Treasuries, Fenics Lucera (Fenics FX), and Capitalab - and this has been a significant investment for the firm in the past quarters. The Fenics business is expected to break-even and management is expecting this to improve the firm's pre-tax earnings by $40 million next year.

During Q3, Fenics revenues rose 19% YoY to $79.5 million. The electronic broking segment growing as a percentage of BGC's revenue mix and currently stands at 18%.

Source: Investor Presentations

The Fenics platform is also seeing a growing market share. In Q3, Fenics UST CLOB market share reached 13% and is in the second spot behind CME BrokerTec.

Source: Fenics UST Binary Order Protocol

Source: Investor Presentation

In recent quarters, Fenics Go's web-based API connectivity has seen growing adoption by leading liquidity partners.

Source: Investor Presentation

Fenics GO platform on Euro Stoxx 50 options has a 6% market share and Nikkei 225 options has a 13% market share in front-month block-sized options.

Insurance Business Growth

Since the spin-off of Newmark (NMRK), BGC has been acquiring insurance broking companies. Like Fenics, this insurance broking segment has required significant investments from the firm. Management reports the insurance business is set to break-even next year and give improved pre-tax earnings by $25 million. Along with Fenics, this represents $65 million in pre-tax earnings improvements next year.

In Q3, insurance broking grew 9% YoY. BGC is known to make acquisitions and grow new segments of their business. They did this with real estate broking and finally spun-off Newmark as a separate business in 2018. I have confidence that the leadership team is capable of repeating the success with insurance broking.

Valuation

In my opinion, BGCP deserves a better valuation for Fenics alone. In 2013, BGCP sold its eSpeed - fully electronic trading platform ($133 million in 2012 revenue) to NASDAQ for a total of $1.2 Billion. I am not seeing the situation to be very different today. Fully electronic revenue (Fenics) was $194 million for the first 9 months of 2020. With a similar 10x sales valuation, Fenics alone could be worth more than $2.2 Billion. BGCP's current market cap is 90% lower than this number.

Making several assumptions:

Estimated FY 2020 revenue will be $2.1 billion

Fenics FY 2020 revenue will be at least $280 million

Voice, Hybrid, and Other business P/S multiples are in the order of 0.4 to 2 based on BGC's past 5 yr P/S ratios

Data Source: Author's calculations.

Based on these calculations, I see a significant upside for patient investors. I think Fenics is worth more than the entire firm's valuation at this time. The market penetration is still at its infancy and there is a lot of growth ahead for both Fenics and the insurance business.

Source: BGCP investor presentation

High Debt

Higher debt levels explain BGC's lower valuation in comparison with its peers like TradeWeb Markets Inc. (TW), MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX), and TP ICAP plc. (OTC:TULLY). While the first two have cash balances that exceed their total debt, TULLY has a very small amount of debt when compared to its market cap.

Data Source: Seeking Alpha and Finviz

Source: Author's calculations

To build electronic broking and the insurance business, BGC has been making several acquisitions since 2016. This partially explains the heavy debt on the firm's balance sheet.

Source: Bernstein Future of Market Infrastructure Symposium Presentation (modified by author)

Capital Return Policy

BGC's capital return has historically been dividend focused.

Source: Seeking Alpha

With the dividend cut in March, in order to preserve capital, repay debt, and maintain investment grade, investors seem to have lost interest in the firm. During the Q3 earnings call, management mentioned discussions to initiate a new capital return policy that would be a combination of share buybacks and dividends.

In my opinion, the dividend cut isn't due to a collapsing business, an investor sentiment I sense from the comments section of several Seeking Alpha updates on BGC Partners.

Despite the pandemic, BGC's performance has not experienced any material impact. However, due to the uncertainties in the global economy and with heavy investments being made in Fenics and the insurance business, it did make sense to cut back on the dividend to see how things play out.

Data Source: Company 10-Q (in thousands USD)

Due to the Newmark spin-off, BGC Partners was constrained to do share buybacks. After December 2020, the 2-year constraint will be over, and BGCP can initiate share buybacks. As of September 2020, the firm had $549 million in liquidity. I anticipate quick buybacks early next year when the constraint has expired.

Data Source: BGCP 10-K

I look forward to the capital return policy announcement from management during the Q4 conference call. Currently, the company is investing heavily in Fenics and the insurance business, which has been a drain on the earnings this year. Management expects earnings to improve by $65 million next year (assuming similar market conditions), with these expenses out of the way, I see relative ease in reinstating a satisfactory dividend.

BGCP, currently, trades at a forward P/E of 4.88 and this valuation tells me that there is no weight on the pretax earnings and EBITDA improvements that are expected next year.

Conclusion

The market may have read too much into the dividend cut, but in my experience, sometimes, such short-sighted reactions give rise to some of the best opportunities for long-term investors.

I strongly feel that the dividend cut is no indication that BGC's business is struggling, but rather, a proactive measure to control the outflow of cash during a time of uncertainty. I expect a new capital return policy as a combination of dividends and share repurchases to be announced early next year.

Fenics has great growth prospects and in my opinion, will reward investors in the long run. BGC Partners is a strong buy at current levels. Management is experienced in facing challenging times (not to mention Howard Lutnick and team's efforts in rebuilding Cantor after 9/11), developing technology offerings and growing brokerage businesses. I recommend BGC Partners to long-term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGCP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.