After nearly two years of continually losing market value, Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) has been gaining momentum in its stock price since the end of September 2020. The most recent earnings release for Q1-21 at the end of October has given it a further boost, and the company is now showing a three-month price performance of nearly 80% compared to the sector's figure of just over 11%. In a brutal retail environment that continues to be beaten down, Tapestry represents strong value.

Thesis: Several growth indicators point to significant upside value that's not yet priced into the stock. Considering the company's performance in Q1-21 and the outlook for the full fiscal year 2021, the stock is a strong buy at the current as-of-writing price of under $25 and a forward earnings multiple of 11 compared to the sector's median multiple of 20.

Overview for New Investors

Tapestry, Inc., previously Coach, Inc., is a women's luxury accessories and lifestyle brand company with three core brands under its umbrella, Coach, Stuart Weitzman, and Kate Spade, the latter two of which were acquired in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

As a result of the acquisitions, the company restructured its reportable segments in 2018 to reflect the performances of each of the three brands, which, at the time, represented 71.8%, 6.4%, and 21.8% of total sales, respectively.

As of June 30, 2018, which is the end of Tapestry's financial year, the company reported $5.88 billion in annual sales. The following year, the company reported 2.5% revenue growth with total annual sales of $6 billion. In FY-20, the company reported total sales of under $5 billion, a decline of 18% over FY-19.

Part of the reason the stock underwent a prolonged decline since the 2018 all-time highs near $55 is the absence of strong organic growth between FY-18 and FY-19. The sharp drop in revenues in FY-20 further exacerbated the problem, but major changes announced at the Q4-20 earnings call as well as positive developments have helped turn the stock's fortunes around by giving investors new hope for the company's future. Some of the factors that have led to the recent two-month rally in stock price are listed below:

The introduction of the Acceleration Program, which consists of three elements: a greater focus on the consumer, a digital-first mindset driven by data, and a culling process to make the company more agile and responsive. Return to positive growth in China. A "vast majority" of company-owned stores reopened and operational by the end of the quarter. A full diagnostics of the business since the fall of 2019 that culminated in the implementation of the Acceleration Program. A 20% cut in corporate headcount cost on a run-rate basis (effective through the end of FY-21); no bonuses for FY-20; no merit salary increases for FY-21. 1 million new customers added through digital channels; triple-digit-growth in digital. Completion of ERP implementation, which lasted three years; ongoing POS implementation for store-wise management reporting. Former CFO (from August 2019), Joanne Crevoiserat, named Interim CEO (position confirmed on October 27, 2020, ahead of Q1-21 earnings.)

The result of these developments helped inspire confidence in investors despite the +50% decline in total sales for Q4-20 over the prior period. This was further strengthened by the fact that sequential growth was seen through the quarter, with June 2020 only showing a 30% YoY decline. To top it off, the company beat analysts' expectations at the top and bottom in Q4-20.

The stock's momentum picked up toward the end of September 2020, and that momentum has held steady through the Q1-21 earnings release, which indicates that the stock may finally be in true recovery to over $40 and beyond over the next few quarters.

With the stock still trading at a 50% discount to pre-2018 levels, let's take a look at the factors that have contributed and will contribute to what looks like a clear path to recovery in terms of both revenue growth and stock price.

Q1-21 Snapshot

A quick look at Q1-21 results reveal that the company was able to meaningfully slow down the revenue decline of the previous quarter and on a year-over-year basis, with total sales only down by 14% over Q1-20 compared to the 53% YoY decline the company reported in Q4-20. The slow-down in growth decline can be attributed to store reopenings across the globe and gains from digital channels as well as strong Mainland China revenue growth, which jointly enabled a significant deceleration in revenue declines, with Coach down 9%, Kate Spade down 21%, and Stuart Weitzman down 35%, all on a YoY basis.

As the Acceleration Program gains greater traction through FY-21 and through the end of FY-22, by which time the program will be "substantially complete", we are likely to see incremental gains over the seven remaining quarterly periods in question.

Key Indicators of a Strong Return to Growth

The first of two most important drivers of growth right now is digital, and there are several metrics that point to sustainable growth in this area. In North America alone, the company has counted more than a million new customers across its three brands via digital channels. The benefit of this is not just at the top line but also in terms of profitability because, as Ms. Crevoiserat mentioned on the Q1-21 earnings call:

our digital businesses carry higher operating margins than their respective bricks-and-mortar channels

This is a key consideration since strong revenue growth through digital will also make the company more profitable. In fact, it's quickly becoming the benchmark against which physical stores will be measured:

We are taking a rigorous approach to assessing our brick-and-mortar fleet by raising the bar and profitability thresholds. Our focus is to improve profitability across our fleet while delivering a consistent brand experience for our increasingly omni-channel consumer.

Will we be seeing store closures in coming quarters? Perhaps not, but there's a distinct possibility of some stores playing a more important role as fulfillment hubs rather than traditional retail stores.

we recognize that physical stores will remain an important touch point in the consumer shopping experience. However, we are reevaluating the role of stores through an omni-channel lens in the context of the evolving consumer backdrop.

Q1-21 was also the second quarter of triple-digit growth in digital, and Interim CFO Andrea Shaw Resnick also indicated that "Our holiday season has started off well with the continuation of momentum in China and across all digital channels globally."

That brings us to the second of those two growth drivers: China. We're seeing a lot of momentum on the digital front there as well. Revenues from China grew 40% over the prior period, helping to partially offset declines in other regions that are still reeling from the economic effects of the pandemic.

Greater China now makes up 17% of Coach, 4% of Kate Spade, and 28% of Stuart Weitzman in terms of revenue breakdown, and we should see those figures expanding over FY-21. The Coach segment in particular has exhibited clear focus on the Chinese market over the next several years, which it will execute through product optimization, higher marketing activity, and expansion through third-party online and direct distribution channels.

Q2-21 Expectations

The crucial holiday quarter holds a lot of promise for TPR investors. As indicated by Ms. Resnick, the second quarter is off to a good start. Although she was cautiously optimistic, adding that "the vast majority of the quarter is ahead of us and the variables are many," the risk factor in terms of Greater China and digital channels seeing a slow-down in growth is minimal. The risk primarily comes from physical retail taking another major hit as infection rates rise across key markets like the U.S. and Europe. Key markets are already under lockdowns and various restrictions across Europe and, in the absence of a globally available and proven vaccine, it is bound to get worse before it gets better.

Nevertheless, the company has guided for a return to positive revenue growth in FY-21, with revenues for the second half of the fiscal year expected to show a stronger upward inflection than the first half.

In terms of profitability, the Acceleration Program is already yielding results at the bottom. The company reported Q1-21 operating growth of 37% above the prior year and an ops margin expansion of 7.2%. Cash flows from operations were $90 million, and Tapestry curtailed capex over the quarter to $26 million - or 64% lower than the year-ago period - to show free cash flow of $64 million.

This is significant because, while it gives Tapestry adequate interest coverage without having to sacrifice liquidity, it does put the squeeze on its ability to maintain capex levels, which are expected to be lower by $125 million in FY-21 over FY-20. The company's liquidity position was $1.5 billion as at September 26, 2020, and the CFO noted at the call that FCF rather than cash on hand would be primarily used to pay down the $700 million drawdown on the $900 million revolver credit facility, of which $150 million was paid as of October 30, 2020.

The capex reduction essentially takes away from investing in new stores while preserving its outlays for digital channels, which makes sense when you look at potential gains from digital being greater than those from physical stores, at least in the short term.

The margin improvement and gradual recovery at the top line should lead to healthier cash flows moving forward, which will not only increase interest coverage but also allow Tapestry to invest in other core growth areas such as optimizing inventories for third-party distribution channels and increasing marketing spend, particularly online. China comes up again in this regard because of the gains that Coach has made from the Tmall eCommerce platform, where it is currently ranked the number one brand. The brand will need to spend aggressively on the transformation to omnichannel, on marketing, and on expanding existing distribution channels in this crucial market.

Investor's Angle

The short-term concerns around debt have more or less been alleviated with the turnaround in the free cash flow situation over Q1-21, and investors should expect better performance as revenues approach zero growth and transition to positive growth. The company expects to report total sales growth in the mid single digits for FY-21 over FY-20, with a more pronounced inflection during the second half of the fiscal.

Considering the positive outlook for the next three quarters, the forward earnings multiple of around 11 looks quite cheap considering the sector median multiple of above 20 - this despite two back-to-back quarters of beating estimates at the top and bottom, a positive cash flow situation, and promise of strong growth over the holiday quarter. Let's not forget that China's biggest sales extravaganza of the year, Alibaba's (BABA) 11/11 sale, will be a significant boost to Tapestry's sales for Q2-21.

As such, I see strong upside potential in FY-21 for TPR. The stock's recent momentum is evidence that the market is quickly coming to the realization that this company is significantly undervalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.