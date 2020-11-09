Picking Dividend Stocks: Payout Ratio Vs. Altman Z-Score

The payout ratio is one of the most used factors in dividend analysis.

Dividend investing may beat the market or be a disaster

Dividend investing is popular with reason: stocks paying dividends have outperformed in aggregate for decades. The next table shows performance and risk statistics of the equal-weighted subset of S&P 500 stocks paying dividends, rebalanced every quarter between January 2000 and November 2020. The first line is the equal-weighted benchmark (RSP).

Jan 2000-Nov 2020, reset quarterly Tot.Return Ann.Return Max Drawdown Sharpe Sortino StdDev S&P 500 Equal Weight (RSP) 440.34% 8.43% -59.90% 0.47 0.62 17.46% S&P 500, Div Yield>0 559.16% 9.47% -59.18% 0.54 0.71 16.55%

The dividend stock subset improves the total return and lowers the risk measured in volatility (StdDev = standard deviation of monthly returns).

However, chasing high yields is a risky strategy. High-dividend equity ETFs have lagged the S&P 500 (SPY) for years, even with dividends reinvested (VYM, SDY, SCHD, DVY, SPYD). This year has been disastrous for high dividend industries: their benchmarks like the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM), the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) and the VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD) are between 30% and 50% below their 52-week high.

Filtering dividend stocks using simple fundamental ratios can drastically improve the quality and long-term performance of your portfolio. The next paragraph compares the payout ratio and the Altman Z-score, which are available in some screeners.

Filtering dividend stocks

The payout ratio is the amount of dividends paid to shareholders divided by the net income, expressed as a percentage. Hereafter I use the trailing twelve months ratio. Lower values are not always better, but high values are concerning (especially above 100%).

The Altman Z-score is an indicator proposed in 1968 by Edward Altman, professor at New York University. It aims at quantifying the risk of bankruptcy. According to initial studies, the Altman Z-score was supposed to be 72% accurate in predicting bankruptcy happening in the next two years, with 6% of false negatives (non-predicted bankruptcies). Later studies found it even better in accuracy, but with a higher rate of false negatives. It was designed for manufacturing companies, with a recommended cutoff value of 1.81. However, it offers a significant statistical bias on the risk-adjusted performance in the broad market. For this purpose (which is not predicting bankruptcy), it seems to be effective even in some sectors where it is supposed not to work.

The next table shows return and risk metrics of a reference set consisting in the top quartile in dividend yield of the S&P 500 (125 stocks), then filtering this set with the Z-score (cutoff at 1.81), with the payout ratio (cutoff at 90%), and with both.

Jan 2000-Nov 2020, reset quarterly Tot.Return Ann.Return Drawdown Sharpe Reference set 592.1% 9.7% -65.1% 0.54 Alt.Z-score>=1.81 850.4% 11.4% -56.8% 0.62 PR <90% 642.2% 10.1% -58.2% 0.59 Alt.Z-score>=1.81 and PR <90% 799.8% 11.1% -55.9% 0.63

The Altman Z-score is a clear winner as a risk and return predictor: the filtered set is 1.7 percentage points in annualized return and 0.08 point in Sharpe ratio above the reference set. The maximum drawdown is reduced by about 8 percentage points.

The payout ratio filter also shows a significant improvement in risk reduction (drawdown and volatility), but the annualized excess return is much smaller at 0.4 percentage points.

Adding the payout filter over the Altman filter improves the risk metrics, but deteriorates a bit the total return.

Bottom line

The Altman Z-score is a better filter than the payout ratio to pick dividend stocks.

Combining both improves the risk metrics, but may slightly deteriorate the return relative to the Altman filter alone. However, a payout ratio above 100% is definitely a red flag.

Such filters may offer a statistical bias in a stock set, not a guarantee on every stock.

The Altman Z-score is one of the key factors of my QRV Stability portfolio, which is a part of my real holdings. It is available to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123

QRV Stability is a portfolio of dividend stocks designed to outperform its benchmark and equity dividend ETFs. Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with a toolbox and educational content to implement data-driven strategies and monitor market risks. Get started with a two-week free trial and see how QRV can improve your investing decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.