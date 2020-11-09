The S&P 500 Path To 4,000 In 2021

Stocks may have a significantly higher path over the next 12 months as investors think ahead to 2021 in a low-interest-rate environment. With earnings growth expected to return in 2021 and, more importantly, into 2022, there is potential for the S&P 500 to reach 4,000.

The path there may not be a straight line, but it is there, amounting to a gain of about 13.5% from the S&P 500 level of roughly 3,525 on November 6. With the media announcing a Joe Biden victory in the US election, it seems likely that we will see easing tension with countries like China. Specifically, the possibility of a rollback of many tariffs that have been in place. Coupled with positive news around a coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and life may even begin returning to normal in 2021.

Currently, my bottom-up earnings model suggests we have an earnings growth rate of 21% in 2021 to $171.04 per share, followed by growth of 16.4% in 2022 to $199.10 per share. It would leave the S&P 500 trading around 17.7 times earnings as of November 6, which happens to be around the historical average of about 17. However, there is a potential upside to these earnings, which could help to push the index higher.

(Mott Capital)

The Trump tariffs of 2019 resulted in just 3% earnings growth versus 2018, with earnings rising to just $157.12 per share from $151.60 in 2018, based on data from S&P Dow Jones. Early 2019 data showed that earnings were forecast to climb by over 13% to $171.74. Overall, earnings in 2019 fell by an estimated 12% over the year, as the higher tariffs reduced earnings across several sectors by nearly $21 per share.

(Data from S&P Dow Jones)

Suppose President-elect Biden would reduce or remove those tariffs resulting in half of those earnings lost in 2019 return to the market in 2022. In that case, it may result in earnings rising to as much as $211 per share. Meaning in a low rate environment, we should see multiple expansion. Not to the extent we saw in 2020, but a healthy expansion to say 19 times 2022 earnings estimates would value the S&P 500 at just over 4,000 or 4,009.

The advance to 4,000 will not occur in a straight line by any means. There is a tremendous risk over the short term, which may create exciting buying opportunities should it result in a pullback. For example, it is uncertain how the coronavirus pandemic will play out as we wait to distribute the new vaccine. We also do not know if or when there will be another stimulus bill from the government. The President may not be willing to pass any bills in his final months in office, meaning a bill may not come to pass until after his term in office. These developments could weigh dramatically on the markets until they come to pass. They should only be short term in nature and most likely will not impact the longer-term outlook for the S&P 500.

With the worst of the virus and the presidential election cycle behind us, many of our concerns and uncertainty can begin to melt away. Instead, we can begin to focus on the future and the good things to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.