Q3 results announced Friday morning were solid. The mainline is back at full-capacity; repair work on Texas Eastern's eastern leg has been completed and is back in service before winter.

Enbridge (ENB) announced strong Q3 results Friday morning as mainline volumes have fully recovered from pandemic related demand destruction earlier in the year. The stock currently yields a safe and secure 8.5% with a Q3 DCF/distribution coverage ratio of 1.27x. Going forward, we are heading into the winter heating season when ENB's Gas Utility Segment - North America's largest gas utility by volume and a oft-underappreciated business - will shine. Given the strong dividend coverage, dividend increase of 8-10% next year is certainly possible. At the low end, that would put the annual dividend at $3.50/share for a forward yield of 11.7%.

Q3 Earnings Summary

The Q3 EPS report was solid. Financial highlights included (all figures in C$):

GAAP earnings of $990 million, or $0.49/share, up two cents per share over the $0.47/share in Q3 of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA of $2,997 million, compared with $3,108 million in 2019.

Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $2,302 million, compared with $2,735 million in Q3 of 2019.

Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF") of $2,088 million was relatively flat compared with $2,105 million in Q3 of 2019.

DCF of $1.03/share compares favorably to a quarterly dividend of $0.81/share for a coverage ratio of 1.27x.

Full-year 2020 financial guidance range is reaffirmed for $4.50-$4.80 DCF/share. At the $4.65/share midpoint, that implies a 1.44x coverage on the current $3.24/share annual dividend obligation.

After suffering a ~400,000 bpd reduction in mainline volumes early in the year due to pandemic demand destruction, Al Monaco, President and CEO of Enbridge, said:

"In Liquids, Mainline heavy capacity is now fully utilized and full year volumes are tracking to the guidance range that we provided in May for the remainder of 2020, and we're on track to deliver $300 million of cost reductions in 2020."

As a result, the Liquids Pipelines Segment EBITDA of $2.09 billion was up 27% over Q3 of 2019 ($1.65 billion). That was a positive development considering overall results were down due primarily to an outage on the Texas Eastern mainline due to an explosion in May in Kentucky. Monaco gave an update on the repair work on the Texas Eastern pipeline:

"In Gas Transmission, the vast majority of work has been completed on Texas Eastern to ensure safe and reliable natural gas delivery and the system has returned to its normal operating capacity for eastbound service in time for the winter heating season. Construction on the T-South Expansion, Spruce Ridge and our modernization program continue to progress well."

Union Gas - An Overlooked Jewel Of An Asset

Many investors are very familiar with Enbridge's liquids and gas pipelines operations, but much less so with its oft-overlooked and underappreciated gas utility business. Enbridge recently gained synergies in this segment by combining its two companies - Enbridge Gas Distribution and Union Gas - into a single entity.

Source: September Presentation

As shown in the slide above, Enbridge's Gas Utility is North America's largest gas utility franchise (by volume) and has ~12 million customers in Ontario and upstate New York. With exposure to the fast growing Toronto market and growth tentacles into rural Canada, and given the superior cost advantage of natural gas as compared to all the alternatives (heating oil, electric, or propane - see lower right in graphic above), Enbridge has been averaging 40-50,000 new customer additions per year over recent years as it continues to expand into the frigid communities of Eastern Canada. This segment also includes natural gas distribution to Quebec and New Brunswick, Canada.

ENB's Gas Utility Segment is an excellent regulated business (ROEs slightly over 10%) and a growing operation that delivers stable and reliable cash flow:

Source: Q4 2019 Presentation

As can be seen in the graphic above, the Gas Distribution and Storage Segment made up 13.7% of full-year 2019 adjusted EBITDA and grew 5.4% over full-year 2018. The majority of its customers are residential home heating but Enbridge also has some long-term contracts supporting industrial volume. Weather obviously plays a role in demand, but this business is relatively free from any impact due to the pandemic.

Valuation

2020 full-year EBITDA should come in at an estimated C$13.5 billion. Using the current US/Canadian dollar currency exchange ratio of 1.307, that equates to US$10.33 billion.

With a 13x multiple, that implies a $134.3 enterprise valuation.

Enbridge currently has a market cap of $56.7 billion and an enterprise value of $117.2 billion. That implies the stock is undervalued by an estimated ~$17 billion, or ~30%.

Risks

Note the valuation given above assumes all repairs are completed on the Texas Eastern pipeline by year-end and that the Liquids mainline has no more pandemic related demand destruction in 2021 and runs at full capacity. The estimate does not depend on Line-3 going fully in-service, which would be an upside risk.

Note the 13x multiple used in the above valuation is a discount to past commonly used midstream valuations of 13.5x-14x for high-quality regulated interstate pipeliners. I did this because the energy sector has obviously been revalued (downward) by investors due to pandemic induced commodity price erosion, demand destruction, and ESG concerns. One could argue that the multiple should be revised further downward, perhaps 12x. That may become reality next year if the pandemic continues to put downward pressure on the energy sector (as it did on Friday).

That said, note that ENB does not have commodity price exposure, its mainline pipelines typically run at full capacity utilization due to high level of demand (both oil and natural gas), and its operations do not involve significant emissions (i.e., it is primarily a pipeline distribution and utility business). That said, ENB is considered an "energy" company and it is simply a case of "guilt by association". That creates an opportunity for investors in my opinion.

However, Enbridge does own 28% of the 570,000-barrel-per-day pipeline Dakota Access Pipeline ("DAPL") - or a net 159,600 bpd. While it would certainly be an unwelcome development if DAPL was ordered to be shutdown indefinitely, note that 159,600 bpd equates to only 6.2% of ENB's mainline volume of 2.555 million bpd. The point is, the worst case scenario on DAPL (which is not a certainty as the pipeline is in operation today at full capacity) has been more than priced into the stock given it is, according to my estimate, trading at ~30% discount to a traditional midstream valuation. And while I don't know the exact dollar figure for ENB's exposure to a DAPL closing, Phillips 66 (PSX), which has a 25% stake, is on the hook for a maximum potential contribution of ~$631 million under the equity agreement. As a result, and in consideration of ENB's 28% stake, something between $631 and $700 million, worst case, is likely a good estimate. Note that $700 million is only ~1.2% of ENB's current market cap.

Summary & Conclusion

Enbridge's dividend is safe and secure as it was proven to be easily covered by DCF this year despite a 400,000 bpd drop in mainline volumes earlier in the year due to the pandemic and a simultaneous outage on the Texas Eastern due to a pipeline explosion in May. If that isn't a resilient company and a secure dividend, I don't know what is.

Now, the mainline is back to full capacity and repair work on Texas Eastern has the eastern leg up-and-running prior to the winter heating season. I suspect full repairs will be completed early in 2021.

The stock is ~30% undervalued based on next year's estimated EBITDA. The full-year coverage ratio, based on the midpoint of the company's estimated DCF ($4.65/share), is 1.44x. That means the prospects for a 8-10% increase in the dividend is excellent. At the low-end, that would put the annual dividend at $3.50/share, still easily covered by this year's DCF, let alone next year's (which should be significantly higher). A $3.50/share annual dividend equates to a forward yield of ~11.7%.

The current 8.5% yield is a gift given a near-zero interest rate environment that is expected to last until 2023 and such high-quality and highly-visible cash flow. ENB is a STRONG BUY with a US$40 price target: up ~30% from current levels. Add the yield, and ENB could easily deliver a total return over 35% in the coming year.

I'll end with a 5-year chart of the stock price:

