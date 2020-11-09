In 2019, the fund’s portfolio turnover rate was 80% of the average value of its portfolio showing the adeptness of ARK Invest to navigate volatile markets while delivering alpha.

ARKK YTD is up 83.8% versus the S&P 500's 7.8%, which more than justifies the 0.75% expense ratio.

There are three ingredients to making money as an active manager: high conviction, concentrated bets, and discipline. Cathie Wood's successful and consistent implementation of these ingredients has propelled her investing record into rarefied atmosphere. Now, Cathie, along with her astute team at Ark Invest, manages $30Bn in assets after returning an average five-year CAGR across her ETFs of 37%!

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK), the investment management's flagship ETF is a best ideas fund that combines the highest conviction names from Ark's four actively managed ETFs namely: the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW), ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG), and ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

These ETFs cover: automation and manufacturing (ARKQ); the increased use of shared technology, infrastructure and services (ARKW); the areas relating to increased use of DNA technologies (ARKG); and technologies that make financial services more efficient (ARKF).

ARKK's Performance

At the end of the day, a 0.75% expense ratio needs to be justified. And it is.

ARKK's phenomenal CAGR of 30.97% for ARKK since inception six years ago means that $10,000 invested would be worth $50,469 today. For some perspective, investing $10,000 in the highly recommended passive index funds that track the S&P 500 (SPX) such as the most popular fund SPY would be worth $22,298.

With many thinking that this is just the start of truly exciting innovation and disruption, I think ARKK's best days are still ahead. Remember that, 10 years ago, companies like Lyft (LYFT), Snapchat (SNAP), Pinterest (PIN), Uber (UBER), and Peloton (PTON), amongst many others, did not exist.

How? ARKK's Investment Case

Focused on ARK's belief that innovation is key to growth. The ARK Innovation ETF is built on the cornerstone investments that present the best risk-reward opportunities from ARK's innovation-based themes.

ARKK focuses on investable innovation platforms that exhibit the following:

Cost Curve Declines: truly disruptive innovation causes rapid cost declines and demand growth. Ark Invest follows cost declines per Wright's Law, i.e. every cumulative doubling of units produced, costs will fall by a constant percentage. One such example is Illumina's (ILMN) effort to reduce the cost of genome sequencing. The first sequencing of the whole human genome in 2000 cost $300Mn and took 15 months. In 2014, ILMN announced it can do the same sequencing for $1,000 in one hour. Guess who owns ILMN in ARKG? Cross Sector Ramifications: innovation that has impact across multiple sectors. Think Tesla (TSLA), whose innovation has disrupted automation, technology and energy with electric cars, superior batteries and integrated technology offerings. Currently, TSLA is Cathie Wood's highest conviction bet and accounts for ~9.7% of ARKK's portfolio. Cathie Wood was heralding TSLA's potential when it was trading at $67 in 2019, since then it is up 560%. More Innovation: companies that spawn further innovation, stimulating growth over extended time horizons. Amazon (AMZN) is a great example for this in terms of both transformation and new businesses: online marketplace, e-commerce, cloud computing (AWS), AI, retail (through Amazon Go and Whole Foods), space (Blue Origin), streaming service (Twitch) and self-driving cars (ZOOX). Cathie Wood bought AMZN in 2002 at $15. Since then, the stock is up ~20,200%.

Epitome of Active Management

Ark's performance has been consistent and meteoric and poised for future growth. How do they do this?

Ark focuses on innovation, guided by Cathie's 40 years of investment experience, to take advantage of four market inefficiencies.

1) Short-term horizon: the market tends to be myopic and often at best discounts only the next year. Thus, the market can be easily distracted by short-term price movements, losing focus on the long-term effect of disruptive technologies. There is a time arbitrage ARK can take advantage of by seeking opportunities that offer growth over 3-5 years that the market ignores or underestimates.

2) Passive public markets: Growth in index investing post 2008 promoted by legends like Warren Buffett has meant a sleepy market with investors and passive managers not really knowing or caring about what they own. Consequently, innovation investors have crowded into the private markets as we have seen with inflated valuations such as those of WeWork (WE), while, at the same time, the public markets have increasingly gone passive. Thus, ARK believes innovative public companies with forward-looking growth are the most inefficiently priced part of the market.

3) Wall Street's mentality to box everything neatly: traditional analysts focus on traditionally defined sectors and covers stocks within a particular sector with comparable companies in the same sector that have nothing to do with that company. On top of this, traditional metrics like style boxes or market cap are coerced onto companies being analyzed. ARK's analysts are organized by cross-sector disruptive innovation themes to capitalize on the convergence of research. So, Tesla does not have to be analyzed as an automobile company or Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) as a hardware company.

4) Secretive research: Cathie Wood, a famous investor in Bitcoin (first invested when it was trading at $250 and sold at $15,000), believes in radical, open-sourced research and investment. This is diametrically in contrast to traditional buy-side firms or hedge funds that hold their research and investment rationale near and dear. Through YouTube videos, weekly newsletters, podcasts, white papers, interviews etc. ARK Invest uses an Open Research Ecosystem that combines top-down and bottom-up research. It is designed to identify disruptive innovation early, allowing for an organized exchange of insights between analysts and the public.

ARKK Composition

As of November 4th, ARKK held 49 stocks. The top 10 holdings are shown below, available on the ARKK website.

While I won't lay out investment cases for the holdings, I can tell you that YTD this the performance of the top 10 holdings: Tesla 409%, Invitae (NVTA) 180%, Square (SQ) 175%, Roku (ROKU) 64%, CRISPR (CRSP) 74%, Teladoc (TDOC) 150%, Proto Labs (PRLB) 29%, 2U (TWOU) 69%, Zillow (Z) 130%, and LendingTree (TREE) 14%.

From a more granular perspective, here is how ARKK's composition looks across market cap, sectors and industries:

Conclusion

ARK Invest's five actively managed exchange-traded funds have returned 92% year to date on average, and the four that have five-year records have returned an annualized 37% in that time. This has propelled the value of ARK Invest and as a result, Cathie Wood's stake, a 50% owner, to $250Mn.

Now, Cathie, much like her highest conviction bet's owner, Elon Musk of TSLA, has an overwhelming majority of her net worth in the company. Her voice in Musk's decision to take TSLA private at $420 played an influential role in dissuading Musk.

I like companies and businesses where owners have a significant stake invested. In my opinion, this tends to reduce the risk of the moral hazard and drive performance (see FB and my analysis).

"Bet on those who bet on themselves." In Cathie and ARKK's case, your bet would have (and in my opinion can still) make you a fortune.

