Welcome to Orchid's PALL Trader Positioning Dynamics (TPD) report, in which we discuss the positioning in the palladium markets across different trader categories (e.g. speculators, commercials, ETF investors) and the implications for platinum prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL).

PALL has appreciated noticeably since the start of the month, confirming our bullish near-term view.

In addition to its healthy fundamental backdrop and positive price seasonal patterns in the year-end, palladium also enjoys a much lighter positioning than the rest of the precious metals. A strong price action, combined with a lighter market's positioning, confirms the presence of healthy fundamental dynamics at play. Our global positioning indicator is in the neutral zone for palladium, in contrast with most other precious metals for which it is in the sell zone.

As a result, we continue to expect a marked appreciation in PALL in the months ahead, keeping our three-month bullish target at $260/share.

About PALL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of palladium prices, PALL is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot palladium prices by physically holding palladium bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly.

The Fund summary is as follows:

PALL seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the Trust's expenses.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PALL of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are poorer than that for platinum. PALL shows an average daily volume of $3 million and an average spread (over the past two months) of 0.33%.

Global positioning: Lighter than other precious metals

Global positioning in the palladium market, which includes positioning among money managers, commercials, swap dealers, other reportable traders, and ETF investors, has improved notably since May. However, the improvement in palladium's positioning has been relatively much less pronounced than across the other precious metals.

This is because contrary to gold, silver, and platinum, ETF investors have slashed their palladium holdings since the start of the year (even though buying has resumed since May).

In contrast, ETF investors have boosted their platinum holdings at a significantly higher rate since May.

Palladium has attracted significantly less retail buying interest due to its much higher price. With palladium prices close to their all-time highs and the platinum:palladium ratio at historical lows, ETF investors have preferred betting on platinum than palladium.

Although palladium prices are relatively high judging by historical standards, we think that its light positioning suggests that there is more room on the upside for palladium prices.

Our EPIC (Extreme Positioning: Indicateur Contrarien), which we introduced in a recent note on platinum (see: PLTM: Trader Positioning Dynamics Confirm Our Cautious Stance, November 2, 2020), is in the neutral zone for palladium.

As a reminder, our indicator represents the global net long position in the palladium market expressed as a 52-week range. This trade score can vary between 0 and 100. A value of 0 suggests that positioning is excessively light, which, therefore, generates a buy signal because the likelihood of long rebuilding is high. Conversely, a value of 100 suggests a max long positioning, which, therefore, generates a sell-signal because the likelihood of unwinding of long positioning is high. This indicator is, in essence, contrarian.

Implications for PALL

The relatively lighter positioning in the palladium market than in the platinum market, combined with the outperformance of palladium prices over platinum prices, leads us to argue that PALL should perform strongly in the coming months. This, against a tighter fundamental backdrop and positive price seasonal patterns, justifies our three-month target for PALL at $260/share.

