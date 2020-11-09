An investment in Qualcomm today is likely to reward those that take the plunge.

It has put its legal issues behind it at just the right time.

The company is brilliantly positioned to benefit from the 5G 'revolution'

Introduction

Qualcomm (QCOM) is a leading company in the 5G 'revolution.' This market-dominant position is expressed both technically and practically. QCOM and additional companies that 'play' in the 5G space - from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Verizon (NYSE:VZ) to Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) - are set up to profit and prosper.

The company's latest earnings report is a clear indication of the great progress Qualcomm has made towards being a 5G superpower. The implications for future revenues and profits are impressive and potentially staggering.

Qualcomm has its issues, as does every company. One has been the legal controversy over its policy of charging royalties on patents. This affected Apple and led to a long and contentious legal struggle between the companies. The federal courts (Ninth Circuit Court) have effectively ended challenges to Qualcomm's patent use payments practices.

Qualcomm's executive team, led by CEO Steven Mollenkopf, held its ground during the disputes. While this persistence led to much skepticism about the company by the markets, the strategy looks very good in hindsight. The road ahead is clear and likely lined with massive revenues, and profits.

The Qualcomm Business Model

This Forbes article from August 2019 summarizes the Qualcomm business model. Qualcomm designs and markets wireless telecommunications products and services. It derives most of its revenue from chipmaking and the bulk of profit from its patent licensing businesses.

Qualcomm's revenue derives from subsidiaries Qualcomm CDMA Technologies and Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL). The first sells mainly chipsets to the wireless telecom industry, while QTL is the home to the company's very profitable patent licensing business.

The CDMA unit currently showcases Snapdragon ARM architecture-based chipsets used by most of the major smartphone manufacturers such as Motorola, Sony, LG, Xiaomi, and Samsung. The phones, sold in huge quantities, not only utilize Qualcomm chipsets and technologies, they operate within networks based on these technologies.

Historical Revenue Trends

Qualcomm's Revenue has largely remained flat from 2016 to 2018, with the rise in revenue from chipset sales being offset by the fall in licensing revenue, thanks to the dispute with Apple.

This actual and perceptive overhang was effectively removed first by the settlement with Apple, and has been cleared away by the decision from the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco, confirmed just last month.

The latest earnings report demonstrates that Qualcomm has broken through its obstacles and is now functioning as a key player in the explosive 5G product and infrastructure space. It sits in a technical and practical 'pole position' as a 5G 'arms supplier.'

This Motley Fool piece provides more color into the division of labor between the subsidiaries.

"One company with a fairly unique business model is Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). It's very much a chip-making powerhouse as it is the leading merchant vendor of mobile applications processors with its Snapdragon family of chips. It also repurposes its core mobile chip technology to serve other markets, such as automotive, Internet of Things, and even personal computers. "You might not realize that the company not only profits from selling chips into smartphones (and if you're reading this on an Android-based smartphone, the odds are good that it has a Qualcomm processor inside), but it also gets a cut of the selling price of each smartphone as a royalty payment." "Historically, Qualcomm's chip business generated significantly more revenue than its wireless technology licensing business. After all, if the company receives a 3% cut on a smartphone that sells for $200, that's $6 in revenue, but selling an applications processor and related components into that same smartphone might yield something more on the order of $20 in revenue for the company."

Royalty checks are nearly pure profit, aside from relatively low associated business costs involved in the licensing process. Ending the legal disputes buttresses the QTL business.

The Bull Case

The Qualcomm bull case is clear and powerful, and based on the pillars laid out in the Business Model section above. The Motley Fool article well describes the practical basis for Qualcomm's profitability.

This is how I would describe the company's strengths as we enter the 5G transition revolution:

Qualcomm has planned strategically towards the arrival of 5G. It geared its technology and marketing accordingly. This strategy is now paying off handsomely;

It continued to build a two-part strategy divided between technology infrastructure based on chipsets/modems with the associated massive revenues and patent licensing tied to profitable royalty payments;

The settlement with Apple and the favorable Ninth Circuit ruling basically eliminated QCOM's market perception issues;

This happened just as the 5G transition began. This confluence of positives is a tremendous boost for Qualcomm.

The bull case is predicated on a dominant technological position, an established market leader position (dominant technology does not always translate to market leadership), and the beginning of a worldwide transition to 5G. In such a scenario, the value of what QCOM produces might be compared to the position of lithium manufacturers in the era of Electric Vehicle adoption.

The company can be seen as an arms supplier to millions of enterprises embarking on one-way 5G transitions.

This piece, which I expand on in the Risks section later in the article, shows the power of the evolving 5G transition. Here is one illustrative quote from the article:

"5G is only just now appearing in many markets, but adoption levels will grow substantially in years to come. Currently, 15% of enterprises are investing in 5G, with an additional 54% planning to invest in the next one to three years. By the end of 2022, levels of 5G investment will be on par with IoT."

QCOM has cleared the decks, technically, marketing-wise and legally, to expand a market leader position and benefit from the evolving 5G waves.

Specific benefits that Qualcomm offers customers include:

Dedicated and reliable networks optimized for local services

Scalable wireless connectivity on a future proof platform

Capabilities for new use cases e.g. wireless Industrial Ethernet

Private 5G network

Licensed, shared and unlicensed spectrum

Ultra-reliable low-latency communication (URLLC)

Time Sensitive Networking (TSN)

Product Innovation: The Qualcomm 865 Snapdragon Processor

This Qualcomm presentation provides an excellent advertisement for the company's technology:

The "Qualcomm Snapdragon(TM) X55 5G Modem RF" enables 5G and AI application and relevance, global reach, 5th Gen AI Engine. Natural Language Processing with Gigapixel speeds; 8K video capture and near-limitless color shades. It supports elite gaming, desktop level features.

The 865 is based on the previously announced X55 modem. Multiple feature support, including multiple frequency band support. Modem RF system solution enables support of features such as 5G power save, signal boost, smart transmit, and envelope tracking.

The advanced functionality helps to advance photography. Supported cameras can produce 2 gigapixels per second ISB, capturing 8K video at 30 frames per second.

The new modem is also compatible with other Qualcomm devices, enabling OEM partners to utilize transceiver and front end components.

Qualcomm Financial Metrics

Qualcomm has solid metrics that will only be boosted by the most recent quarterly report - and likely by those to come.

Morningstar is one of my two primary sources for studying Qualcomm financial statistics. Each of the headings to follow is linked to the relevant Morningstar page.

Financials

Valuation (Summary)

Price/Book: 23.98

Price/Cash Flow: 25.51

Price/Sales: 6.30

Price/Earnings: 28.57

Growth

Revenue %: 1.87

Operating Income %: 34.32

Net Income %: 28.58

Diluted EPS %: 40.21

Financial Health

Quick Ratio: 1.75

Current Ratio: 2.14

Interest Coverage: 10.50

Debt/Equity: 2.59

Profitability

Return on Assets %: 15.17

Return on Equity %:94.63

Return on Invested Capital %: 26.28

Net Margin %: 22.09

Valuation (Expanded)

Current Five Year

Price/Sales: 6.30 4.13

Price/Earnings: 28.53 26.07

Price/Cash Flow: 25.49 18.11

Price/Book: 24.00 13.82

Price/Forward Earnings: 21.10 15.31

PEG Ratio: 0.99 1.24

Earnings Yield %: 3.50 2.47

Enterprise Value (BIL): 150.38 86.50

Enterprise Value/EBIT: 23.79 22.37

Enterprise Value/EBITDA: 19.49 15.19

Operating Performance

2020 5-Yr

Return on Assets %: 15.17 5.85

Return on Equity %: 94.63 31.17

Return on Invested Capital %: 26.28 8.59

Gross Margin %: 60.67 58.59

Operating Margin %: 26.58 19.13

Net Margin %: 22.09 10.07

Days Sales Outstanding: 28.95 38.71

Receivables Turnover: 12.61 10.33

Fixed Asset Turnover: 6.93 8.09

Total Asset Turnover: 0.69 0.50

EBITDA Margin %: 32.78 27.83

EBITDA (BIL): 7.71 6.48

Free Cash Flow/Net Income: 0.85 1.25

Additional Financial Parameters

Most of these statistics are derived from gurufocus.com. These measures are important indicators of additional relevant valuation and financial safety factors.

Debt/equity - June 2020 4.82 NAS:QCOM's Debt-to-Equity is ranked lower than

99% of the 731 Companies in the Semiconductors industry.

Debt/EBITDA 3.17 NAS:QCOM's Debt-to-EBITDA is ranked lower than

66% of the 590 Companies in the Semiconductors industry.

Interest coverage 5.47 QCOM's Interest Coverage is ranked lower than

71% of the 559 Companies in the Semiconductors industry.

Issuer: Qualcomm Incorporated

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Qualcomm Incorporated

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

Latest Earnings Report

Qualcomm crushed the latest earnings report. This link to a Seeking Alpha article on the latest earnings provides the relevant information.

All in all, Qualcomm is in excellent financial health, with revenue, profits and expected growth rates demonstrably on the upswing.

Risks

I have identified several possible risks that may negatively impact Qualcomm in the future:

Lingering legal issues related to patent royalties; Slower than expected 5G adoption; Potential competitor threats; Product security dangers.

Of these four risks, I do not see any as truly significant. The issue of product security, including vulnerability of Qualcomm technology to potential hacking, might be a wild card.

Legal Issues

I have touched on these issues previously. I mention them primarily because they have created real overhead for the company.

However, the legal risks seem to have been cleared away, and that can be seen as propellant in the Qualcomm engine going forward.

This piece in the New York Times is a useful link to study the case resolution more in details. Apple settled with Qualcomm in a six-year agreement that has a two-year option for extension. There is also a long-term agreement for Qualcomm to supply chips to Apple.

Qualcomm was already selling chips that can support 5G wireless technology to Apple's rivals, such as Samsung Electronics. Samsung is expected to have 5G handsets using Qualcomm chips this year.

Then, on August 11, 2020, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals issued its long-awaited decision in Federal Trade Commission v. Qualcomm, reversing the district court and finding against the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The FTC's case alleged Qualcomm's "no license, no chips" policies violated the antitrust laws.

After the FTC won an injunction and the lower court imposed a broad remedy, Qualcomm appealed to the Ninth Circuit, which found for Qualcomm. This ruling was confirmed by the Court in October.

What if 5G Adoption is Slow?

Qualcomm does depend on 5G to realize its fullest potential. As with any transformative, mass technology, adoption of 5G will not be simple. It can best be thought of as a snowball gaining mass and momentum as it rolls downhill.

The 5G space is an enormous market with amazing revenue and profit potential for many companies - from Verizon to Apple to Qualcomm. A gradual transition that gains momentum over time should be seen as a positive.

Here is an article that addresses the issues around mass adoption of 5G. A few excerpts:

"5G has the potential to reinvent industries across all geographies. While previous generations of mobile technology relied on consumer adoption to fully blossom, 5G can deliver a step change in growth and efficiency for businesses. By entering the very fabric of business processes, 5G can supercharge IoT to deliver the next wave of industrial transformation." "5G is only just now appearing in many markets, but adoption levels will grow substantially in years to come. Currently, 15% of enterprises are investing in 5G, with an additional 54% planning to invest in the next one to three years. By the end of 2022, levels of 5G investment will be on par with IoT."

Only 3% of companies with current or future investment plans currently have 5G operational within their organizations; 67% are engaging in 5G trials or discussing 5G investment with their suppliers; and a further 28% are planning 5G deployment within their organizations.

Basically, the fact that we are in early adoption presents a huge opportunity for Qualcomm. It has prepared strategically for the advent of 5G, and its products and technologies are 5G-compatible and enabling.

Snapdragon and additional products will help maximize user benefits from 5G adoption. This should be a boon to Qualcomm.

The risk of gradual adoption is hardly a risk. The story is about opportunity instead.

Competitors

Qualcomm competes with the likes of Huawei, Nokia, and HTC in the mobile phone technology segment. This article from Forbes mixes in the competitive aspects and the political realities that impact Huawei, Nokia and, indirectly, Qualcomm. In the semiconductors segment, Qualcomm's main competitors include MediaTek and Samsung.

Qualcomm's market share has declined slightly against some competitors based on this link. However, it remains the single biggest player in the applications processor market.

With new products like Snapdragon, Qualcomm's market position is likely to continue and strengthen. The legal challenges over licensing of patents and related royalties appear, for at least the next several years, to have been resolved.

Product Security Issues

Sophisticated software and hardware often present unexpected vulnerabilities. This piece from Computer Weekly discusses one such instance related to the aforementioned Snapdragon processor.

"Smartphone devices from the likes of Google, LG, OnePlus, Samsung and Xiaomi are in danger of compromise by cyber criminals after 400 vulnerable code sections were uncovered on Qualcomm's Snapdragon digital signal processor (DSP) chip…the vulnerabilities were uncovered by Check Point, which said that to exploit the vulnerabilities, a malicious actor would merely need to convince their target to install a simple, benign application with no permissions at all." "The vulnerabilities leave affected smartphones at risk of being taken over and used to spy on and track their users, having malware and other malicious code installed and hidden, and even being bricked outright, said Yaniv Balmas, Check Point's head of cyber research.

Qualcomm said there was no evidence that the opening was exploited. My opinion as a participant in hi-tech development (admittedly as a tech writer) is that these issues mostly affect image; they may also affect the bottom line in the short term if a patch is required.

I do not think this is a 'Qualcomm' issue but rather one for every company actively producing hi-tech products and solutions.

Summary

Qualcomm is an extremely good bet for several reasons:

It is a proven supplier of critical technology infrastructure for mobile devices, with its processors used widely;

Its business model is robust and its licensing division especially profitable;

Qualcomm functions as a kind of 'arms supplier' for the 5G revolution;

That revolution, while in its infancy, offers enormous opportunity for QCOM.

I am long Qualcomm, a recent purchase. I believe that it is reasonably priced given developments; it owns a key position in regard to mobile devices and Internet technologies and products.

I am very bullish on Qualcomm, which presents an excellent opportunity for medium and long-term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long AAPL.