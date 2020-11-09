All else being equal, the company could do approximately $66 million in EBITDA next year, implying an EBITDA multiple of 7.8x.

Blue Bird is the leading pure-play school bus manufacturer in the U.S. The company generates 93.5% of its total sales from new school bus sales through a network of 51 independent dealers in the U.S and Canada. The rest of the company’s revenues (6.5% of total sales) comes from its Parts business.

Year-to-date, the company has lost 42% of its market value due to the impact of COVID. With many school districts adopting online classes, the company saw a declined in unit sales volume of 43% in its Q3. However, fourth-quarter unit sales are expected to rebound, with projections of 40% above third-quarter levels.

Before the pandemic broke out, the company was already adjusting its cost structure to improve profitability. Since the restructuring program started 3 years ago, Blue Bird has delivered more than $50 million in savings. That number is expected to increase by another $15 million in annualized savings as the company cuts SG&A spending, mainly targeting compensation and benefits, and through organizational restructuring.

While the business remains under pressure due to the impact of COVID on school districts, we believe the long-term opportunity for Blue Bird remains intact. The company already has a leading market share in alternative-fuel-powered-buses, including the #1 market share in electric school buses. The buzz is definitely around electric buses, which we believe Blue Bird is ready to capitalize on. The company is increasing capability in its Fort Valley plant to anticipate future demand.

Is Blue Bird cheap? The company currently has an enterprise value of $524 million. With fourth-quarter production slots full, management believes the company is on track to generate adjusted EBITDA of $49 to $53 million in fiscal 2020 (ended in September) with full-year sales of $848 million to $873 million. Adjusted EBITDA margins are therefore approximately 6% at the mid-point of guidance. If the numbers are met, then Blue Bird is trading at approximately 10.2x EV/EBITDA.

However, management is targeting 10% in adjusted EBITDA margins in the “near term”. The company’s annualized savings from its SG&A cost reductions ($15 million) should come into play in full next fiscal year. The company should also start benefiting from its investment made in a new paint facility, improving efficiencies and costs. All else being equal, the company could do approximately $66 million in EBITDA next year, implying an EBITDA multiple of 7.8x.

We like the long-term growth opportunity of Blue Bird. The company’s alternative-fuel-powered buses are the growth driver as the replacement cycle begins. With a market-leading position and a 100% focus on one product, Blue Bird should create shareholder value.

The impact of COVID

The near-term prospects for Blue Bird are still highly uncertain. COVID cases are increasing across the country and the upcoming winter months could complicate the situation. The heaviest hit quarter was Q3 (ended in June), which saw its sales decline by 39% to $119.6 million compared to its prior-year period. Third-quarter volume was 1,948 units, 1,472 units lower than the prior year due to delayed orders caused by COVID. It would not be unreasonable to assume a depressed order book if the pandemic delays the in-school season for another year, a short-term risk investors need to be comfortable with.

That said, with the expected rebound in unit volumes for the fourth quarter, we are past the trough for now. The long-term growth picture for Blue Bird, however, doesn’t change much.

Long-term tailwinds

By fuel type, the company offers three sources of “clean” energy buses in its portfolio: Propane, Gasoline, Electric, and CNG. Blue Bird’s market share for alternative-fuel-powered buses runs at 64% (as estimated by management); however, by fuel type, the company is #1 in propane with 75% market share, #1 in gasoline with 58% market share, #1 in electric with 51% market share, and #2 in compressed natural gas with 46% market share.

Blue Bird is the only pure-play school bus manufacturer and there are two main competitors in the sector: Thomas Build Bus, a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America, and IC Bus, a subsidiary of Navistar International (NAV). The company continues to gain market share as noted by management in its last conference call:

"Significantly, 291 customers have purchased or ordered alternative-fuel buses from us for the first time ever this year. That's on top of more than 400 customers who tried our new alternative-fuel options last year for the first time. Importantly, our alternative-fuel powered buses have enabled us to conquest new business from our competitors, bringing 113 new customers to the Blue Bird family so far this year." – Q3 call

At quarter-end, the company generated 47% of sales from its alternative-fuel-powered buses. That said, the segment is growing at a fast clip, offset in part by a decline in diesel buses. For example, from 2017 to 2019, sales in alternative fuel buses were $300.7 million, $344 million, and $426.5 million, respectively. Meanwhile, sales in diesel buses declined from $599.4 million in 2017 to $476.9 million in 2019.

The long-term growth prospects for the company comes from the replacement cycle of old school buses and the move towards clean energy.

There are long-term tailwinds that should benefit Blue Bird in the coming years. The company estimates that approximately less than 15% of school districts have purchased an alternative-fuel-powered school bus. Additionally, management estimates that 25% of the total school bus fleet in the U.S and Canada are 15 years of age or older. That represents approximately 150,000 buses that might get replaced in the following years, provided availability in school funding.

Increased penetration of alternative fuel buses is an important key to improving profit margins because they are a higher margin business. The company believes growing that segment is fundamental for its achievement of 10% or better EBITDA margins in the near term.

The Bottom Line

Besides the uncertainty due to the pandemic, the other risk comes from a prolonged recession and its impact on the housing market. Budgets for school bus purchases are directly related to property tax receipts. The '08-'09 recession and following weakness in the housing market had a severe impact on Blue Bird’s unit sales. For example, after reaching 34,900 units in 2007, the company saw 4 consecutive years of declining unit volumes, reaching a low of 23,800 units in 2011. Since then, the housing market recovery helped push sales units higher, reaching 33,800 units in 2019. While current housing market strength should benefit the company in the short term, unemployment levels are still high, adding a layer of risk to the panorama.

That said, there was an important comment made during Blue Bird’s last conference call that should provide investors with a good context. School bus purchases account for a small portion of the education budget:

"At about $2 billion a year, the annual capital outlay for dual school bus purchases typically represents less than 0.3% of the total capital and expense budget of $700 billion for education in the United States." – Q3 call

Additionally, school buses still play a critical role in the education system, providing transportation to nearly 50% of the growing U.S student population. Continued appreciation in housing prices would have a positive effect on property tax receipts, which would sustain school bus funding.

Although the short-term outlook remains uncertain, we believe in the long-term growth runway of Blue Bird. While the company is not a bargain at 10x EBITDA, we are using an EBITDA number that is depressed by order delays due to the COVID environment. With the company’s cost restructuring efforts and pricing strategy, management is setting up the company to better margins once conditions “normalize”. Overall, we feel bullish about Blue Bird.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.