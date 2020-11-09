While it can be argued future trends favor NeoPhotonics, the company may be underestimating the severity of the situation similar to how it did not that long ago.

There are increasing reports of a slowdown in at least some industries NeoPhotonics is counting on to drive demand going forward.

NeoPhotonics points to growing demand for high-speed products as justification why it believes it can overcome the Huawei loss in fairly short order.

NeoPhotonics double-digit growth in revenue and net income in Q3 was overshadowed by the forecast of big declines in Q4 due to losing Huawei as a customer.

It's not often the difference between earnings and revenue guidance are so pronounced. While the former increased by 15% in Q3, NeoPhotonics (NPTN) sees the latter falling by as much as 35% in the following quarter. The disparity between the two quarters has everything to do with U.S. sanctions against Huawei, which have resulted in NeoPhotonics losing its biggest customer starting this quarter. Nevertheless, NeoPhotonics remains very optimistic about the road ahead. However, some pitfalls may be lurking out there. What they are will be covered next.

Q3 2020 quarterly report

The Q3 numbers were at the upper end of the guidance range. Q3 revenue increased by 10.8% YoY to $102.4M. Non-GAAP operating and net income increased by 124.7% and 15.4% to $9.9M and $6.2M respectively. Gross margin improved significantly, both sequentially and in comparison to a year ago as shown in the table below.

Note that the quarterly numbers were negatively impacted by foreign exchange losses and restructuring charges. A forex loss of $3.4M lowered non-GAAP EPS by $0.06 per share. Charges of $9.4M lowered the GAAP numbers, resulting in a GAAP net loss of $4.9M. All of which impacted the quarterly comparisons.

(Non-GAAP) Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 QoQ YoY Revenue $102.39M $103.17M $92.39M (0.76%) 10.82% Gross margin 33.6% 33.2% 29.0% 40bps 460bps Operating income (loss) $9.91M $10.72M $4.41M (7.55%) 124.72% Net income (loss) $6.23M $8.67M $5.40M (28.14%) 15..37% EPS $0.11 $0.16 $0.11 (31.25%) - (GAAP) Revenue $103.17M $103.17M $81.69M (0.76%) 10.82% Gross margin 23.8% 32.5% 28.4% (870bps) (460bps) Operating income (loss) ($2.55M) $6.61M $1.26M - - Net income (loss) ($4.90M) $5.72M $2.27M - - EPS ($0.10) $0.11 $0.05 - -

Source: NeoPhotonics Form 8-K

As mentioned before, NeoPhotonics is embarking on life without Huawei. A company that accounted for 44% of revenue in Q3. To put this in perspective, the next four customers combined contributed 39% or less than what Huawei alone brought in. NeoPhotonics had three customers in Q3 accounting for 10% or more of revenue.

Guidance for the first quarter without Huawei sees Q4 revenue at $64-70M, a decrease of 35.2% YoY at the midpoint. Since losing a major customer usually leads to under-utilization, gross margins are expected to be much lower than before. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to fall by as much as 490-890 basis points and by an even greater amount in terms of GAAP.

Guidance also calls for a non-GAAP loss of $0.13-0.23 per share. EPS was $0.10 a year ago. Losing Huawei will clearly have a major impact on NeoPhotonics. Whether it's revenue, margins or profitability, the absence of Huawei has left a big hole to fill. The challenge for NeoPhotonics is to close the gap that has been created with the loss of its biggest customer.

(Non-GAAP) Q4 2020 (guidance) Q4 2019 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $64-70M $103.4M (35.21%) Gross margin 22-26% 30.9% (690bps) EPS ($0.13-0.23) $0.10 - (GAAP) Revenue $64-70M $103.4M 9.3% Gross margin 20-24% 30.2% (820bps) EPS ($0.16-0.26) $0.04 -

Why NeoPhotonics believes it can overcome the loss of Huawei

However, the outlook may not be as bad as Q4 guidance suggests if NeoPhotonics is right. NeoPhotonics believes it can still thrive in the long run, even without Huawei. While the loss of Huawei is a major hit, other customers can fill in and drive growth at NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics points out Q3 revenue was $58M if Huawei is excluded. If guidance is correct and Q4 revenue winds up at $67M at the midpoint, the company will have grown by 16% QoQ. Growth could be even faster than that for 400G and faster products. From the Q3 earnings call:

"Again without Huawei we are providing a revenue outlook for our fourth quarter of $67 million at the midpoint, which is a 16% sequential growth and considerably higher for the 400-gigabit and above products."

A transcript of the Q3 2020 earnings call can be found here.

NeoPhotonics sees rapid growth ahead. Revenue is forecast to increase by as much as half over the next year, even in the absence of Huawei.

"For the longer-term, we have said that we expect to see 40% to 50% revenue growth over the next year excluding Huawei."

Such growth could allow NeoPhotonics to get out of the red relatively quickly. The company could become profitable again as soon as Q3 2021.

"In addition, we expect to get back to non-GAAP operating profit in Q3 and GAAP in Q4 of 2021."

NeoPhotonics thinks it can fill the gap left by Huawei and do so relatively quickly. Probably much faster than most would have thought possible. As to why NeoPhotonics believes it's possible, management explains it as follows:

"This is an exciting time for NeoPhotonics as we are seeing increases in design wins, backlog, higher volumes and resulting share gains in our highest speed over distance solutions with a broad range of customers, both historical customers and new customers. We have new 400-gigabit coherent module products that will ramp in 2021. Further, we expect our longer distance 400ZR+ module products to accelerate our growth with new use cases coming online in 2022. Each of these points indicate a coming acceleration of revenue growth."

NeoPhotonics sees increased demand in the market for high-speed products. To be more precise, NeoPhotonics is betting on a shift towards faster products. 400G and above has apparently grown by as much as 91% YoY in the first nine months of 2020.

"in the third quarter, we have 44% of our revenue this is excluding Huawei, 45% of our revenue is from 400-gigabit and above applications products. And as I said, for the year-to-date, that group of products, now 44% of our business, it grew 91% year-over-year. And so there's a lot of tailwinds for that going into the end of the year fourth quarter and then into 2021."

Basically, while acknowledging it has suffered a big loss, NeoPhotonics is confident there are enough opportunities out there to fill the gap left by Huawei and then some.

Why there may be trouble lurking for NeoPhotonics

As stated before, the optimistic outlook at NeoPhotonics is predicated on strong market demand for high-speed products. One of the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic is a shift towards doing more online. This has led to such concepts as work-from-home or stay-at-home. In addition, 5G networks are being rolled out by cellular providers. All of which require networks that are equipped to deal with more bandwidth.

In theory, service providers should have an incentive to upgrade their networks in order to handle increased demand from users. NeoPhotonics could have a big role to fill as a supplier of high-speed products. For instance, telecoms are targeted as a source of demand for NeoPhotonics. From the Q3 earnings call:

"Our strategy is to rapidly grow the business by supporting the highest speed over distance solutions at 400 gigabits and above for telecom equipment providers and expand our business by ramping our new 400ZR and 400ZR+ coherent modules to cloud and hyperscale data center customers starting in 2021."

However, this strategy of counting on telecoms may backfire. A number of companies have reported that telecoms are slowing down spending on infrastructure for various reasons. Ciena (CIEN) was probably the first to notice a slowdown. Another article covers in greater detail Ciena's forecast of a major slowdown for the whole industry, both in the U.S. and abroad. The list of companies seeing something similar has since grown. Lumentum (LITE) is one of the latest to mention a slowdown when it revealed in its earnings call that:

"we saw some push outs in telecom customer orders. We also saw reductions in customer forecasts due to COVID-19 impacting the timing of new deployments in addition to customer inventory management. These contributed to lower telecom revenue than we assumed in our guidance."

NeoPhotonics acknowledges there are some signs of a slowdown in telecoms. On the other hand, other market segments like datacenters are still going strong according to NeoPhotonics.

"essentially there are more deployments of existing systems. That's an important element as opposed to higher ramping of new systems. You do see that. And the corollary is that there is some slowdown with respect to deployment rates versus expectation prior expectation on new systems. Now, for telecom it's -- therefore, it's a bit of a mixed bag; for the data center interconnect it's been quite strong. And what we see is a mixture of those two"

While demand for high-speed products has been strong this year, it's possible growth may start to falter as the months go by. Already, there are reports from various industry players suggesting telco demand is petering out after a strong burst in initial demand. If this continues and spreads to include other market segments, NeoPhotonics' forecast may prove to be too optimistic.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

Q3 finished with double-digit growth in revenue and net income, but the quarterly results were overshadowed by guidance showing how much NeoPhotonics stands to lose with the absence of Huawei. But despite the extent of the loss, NeoPhotonics insists it could be back to profitability in less than a year.

Demand for high-speed solutions has been strong YTD and NeoPhotonics is counting on continued growth to substitute for what it lost with Huawei. However, there are reports from a number of companies suggesting demand is starting to lose steam as network upgrades are put on the backburner, particularly among telecoms. If the slowdown intensifies or spreads to other segments like cloud and hyperscale datacenters, NeoPhotonics' outlook as currently forecast may turn out to be way off.

It would not be the first time NeoPhotonics has turned out to be too optimistic. For instance, as recently as July NeoPhotonics was still counting on continued orders from Huawei. A previous article delves further into why NeoPhotonics was underestimating the gravity of the situation with Huawei. The article doubted Huawei would stick around, something NeoPhotonics was certain would not happen. The article also pointed out the company's relatively poor quarterly earnings prior to results getting a boost from inventory building on the part of Huawei.

NeoPhotonics did not anticipate losing Huawei as quickly as it happened. Its forecast didn't pan out and it could happen again. Granted, whatever happened to Huawei was beyond the control of NeoPhotonics. But it does show how quickly things can change. NeoPhotonics may be seeing strong demand for high-speed products, but that could quickly evaporate. A number of industry players have already issued warnings about a possible impending downturn hitting the market.

I remain neutral on NeoPhotonics. An argument can be made that the future of a company like NeoPhotonics looks bright because the world is likely to need better and faster communications networks of all types in the future. But there are increasing signs NeoPhotonics may be underestimating the road ahead with the absence of Huawei. If there's indeed an industry-wide slowdown as some are predicting, NeoPhotonics' somewhat spotty track record when it comes to turning a profit will really be felt.

