Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Data Rockets Oil And Energy Stocks Higher

Consensus currently has a vaccine being available by end of 2021, which means demand assumptions may need to be brought forward. This, however, does not change the near-term demand implications from government shutdowns, which means OPEC+ will likely still follow through on their 3-month extension.

For the oil market, the market assumed no path to normality up until today, so the positive data combined with the fact that there are still two promising vaccines we are all waiting to hear from will be something the market needs to price in right away. And there are material implications arising from this for global oil supply and demand.

The data so far though is encouraging with an efficacy rate above 90% but medical experts have cautioned more data being needed to evaluate the full potential.

It's still early in the process as the evaluable case count reached 94, and the final goal is to get to 164 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the study.

Welcome to the vaccine edition of Oil Markets Daily!

As many readers and commentators have pointed out over the last several months, the single biggest catalyst to higher oil and energy stock prices was the approval of a COVID-19 vaccine. And with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) today releasing supportive results on its latest phase 3 trial, the market took it and rocketed oil and energy stocks higher.

Now it's important to state that this is still very early in the trial. The study enrolled 43,538 participants with an evaluable case count reaching 94. The vaccine efficacy rate was above 90%, 7 days after the second dose. Pfizer is expected to conduct a final analysis when 164 confirmed COVID-19 cases have accrued. The company expects this data to be available by the third week of November.

And looking through the discussions and comments by medical experts so far, the data is encouraging as many have pointed out, but more data is needed. But from the market's perspective, and this is important to point out, it's the probability of returning back to normal that has jolted energy stocks and oil higher.

Going into November, the path to normality wasn't on anyone's radar despite repeated efforts by Open Square Capital in alerting the market that a vaccine was on the horizon. So this knee jerk of a reaction is simply just the market reacting to the potential of a vaccine on the horizon.

Now there are still two other vaccine candidates on the horizon: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN). Dr. Fauci said today that Moderna's vaccine could have a similar result as Pfizer's vaccine, which would potentially lead to two vaccines being available. And all other indications so far point to AstraZeneca's vaccine being effective as the UK is telling hospitals to prepare for mass program.

With each subsequent data release of a vaccine candidate, market participants should expect a milder response in oil and energy stocks than the one we are seeing today, but one thing is clear post today's move: the market needs to start pricing in some probability of a return to normal.

For the oil market, the renewed surge in COVID-19 case counts in the West will give OPEC+ more reasons than ever to hit the pause button. As we've seen in today's ADIPEC 2020 appearance by the Saudi Energy Minister, the message is that OPEC+ will remain flexible.

And as we noted in our last week's write-up about the probability of an OPEC+ extension, the recent official selling price announcement out of Aramco where they increased OSP to Europe gave us all the indications we needed that they are going to support an extension. Normally if a demand region like Europe is experiencing lower demand, Saudi would lower the official selling price, but when the region is near ~50% of the oil sales from its ally, Russia, the OSP increase is to help give Russian oil companies a bit more market share (the exact opposite of what Saudi did in March 2020).

So in our view, you can pretty much assume the base case of a 3-month extension as what OPEC+ will do, and demand will still be impacted near-term despite the COVID-19 vaccine news.

But again, it's the path to normal that the market needs to start at least pricing some in today that's causing these exaggerated/pent up moves. We think it's only the beginning considering that there are two other vaccine candidates in the pipe even if Pfizer's final data turns out to be a bit more disappointing (not saying that's the case, but just pointing out the downside).

Supply and Demand

One of the key assumptions for many of the oil watchers is that a COVID-19 vaccine wasn't going to be readily available to the world until the end of 2021. As hard as this may be to believe, that's in fact what analysts have modeled in. So an earlier vaccine would pull forward the demand revisions, and cause a larger than expected storage draw for the balance of 2021. And if Open Square Capital is correct about COVID-19 ending globally by March 2021, then demand revision estimates will have to be made in earnest over the next several months.

So assuming this is the case, the drop in US oil production will not be offset by even a full production return from OPEC+. At the end of 2019, and assuming that's where demand recovers back to, OPEC had a spare capacity of ~3.9 mb/d, and that's inclusive of Iran.

Between the US and Canada alone, we will have a production drop in the range of ~3 to ~3.8 mb/d. This means that the market will be wide open for OPEC+ to not only stop cutting but also to use up all of its spare capacity. Now experts will tell you that Saudi cannot sustain the ~12 mb/d production capacity for long, and effective spare capacity is closer to ~11 mb/d. If so, then OPEC really only has a spare capacity of ~3 mb/d give or take. Russia also saw structural supply decreases from smaller producers, so their upper limit is no longer ~11.8 mb/d.

Doesn't matter how you slice or dice it, the picture is clear. If demand normalizes and the world returns to normal, there's not enough global oil production to meet demand, especially if you assume demand grows at some point in time in the future.

So without the US shale growth engine, the world is staring into a multi-year period of lower supplies and higher demand. And with Biden being the president going forward, the energy policy on banning fracking on federal lands (impacting New Mexico the hardest) and limiting flaring will have a detrimental impact on US shale production growth.

For all the suffering energy investors have gone through, the light at the end of the tunnel is getting a bit brighter. And so long as it's not a train, the dark days may finally be behind us all.

