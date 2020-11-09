Takeaways From Earnings Calls: A Resilient Economy

Housing remains hot, and M&A is recovering as companies look to get deals done before the tax rates get changed.

Companies are making substantial savings in costs during the pandemic especially on travel, some of which may never return.

We are yet to have a clear winner in the elections even though indications are that Biden might be the new president of the US.

Elections are at the top of everyone's mind as can be seen in the exhibit below. As of the writing of this note, we are yet to have a clear winner in the elections even though indications are that Biden will be the new president of the US. We are at the tail end of the Q3 earnings season with 445 of 500 S&P 500 companies having reported Q3 earnings as of Friday, 6th November. Week 46 will see only 15 S&P 500 companies reporting, with 85.4% reporting above expectations (per data from Refinitiv). Our key insights this week are that despite the rising cases around Europe and the US and the uncertainty surrounding the US elections, the US and global economy is improving, holiday shopping and shipping has started in earnest, the housing market is hot and the M&A market is bouncing back. Surprisingly, the stock market surged ahead this week as it brushed off election jitters.

Elections have been at the top of Companies' minds [Source: FactSet ]

There's an improvement in the economy

Given the depths the economy sunk to in Q1/Q2 2020, we are glad to see the economy is improving. The Fed and several companies reported that most parts of the economy are normalizing or returning to some semblance of it. Consumer spending is up, unemployment fell to 6.9% in October in the US and even the hardest-hit parts of the economy seem to be improving even though still down. Advertisers who had paused spending in Q1 and Q2 have returned in Q3 and this may continue into Q4. There are some signs of hope everywhere even as cases rise especially in Europe. No wonder then that the Fed held rates steady.

Economic activity and employment have continued to recover but remain well below their levels at the beginning of the year. Weaker demand and earlier declines in oil prices have been holding down consumer price inflation - The Fed ...most markets are in the normalization phase domestically with some approaching growth...our SpendingPulse estimates for quarter three show U.S. retail sales up 1.8% versus a year ago, ex-auto, ex-gas - Mastercard (MA) CEO Ajay Banga ...we're pleased with the degree to which advertisers really have reactivated their budgets, this in the third quarter, they reacting in part to...evidence that consumers are showing strong demand across nearly all verticals, it's everything from home and garden to computer to work from home. - Alphabet (GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai ....consumer activity within restaurants, hotels and entertainment facilities continued to recover, though foot traffic at them continues to run below last year due to COVID-related restrictions that yielded the lower Institutional results - Ecolab (ECL) VP External Relations Mike Monahan.

Huge Cost Savings in Travel

The pandemic brought travel to a halt. As a result, companies cut on travel costs unintentionally. What is now happening is that they are enjoying the benefits of these lower travel costs and are taking time to think if they really need to go back to how things were before the pandemic. Many are enjoying the increased efficiency as they don't have to travel. It has become easier to make meetings with customers and investors alike. With newfound freedom to rethink things, I see it as more of a time to reset, a time to do zero-based budgeting. The amounts companies are saving are staggering to say the least:

We saved nearly $1 billion in travel this year because travel's ground to a halt, internal travel, travel on expenses - Amazon (AMZN) CFO Brian Olsavsky ...we're currently spending modest amounts on travel. A couple million dollars a quarter used to be probably $10 million a quarter. So there's an $8 million delta on a quarterly basis. I don't know how to judge -- how much of that is going to have return. I'm assuming that it's going to be quite a bit less than the full $8 million gap right now - Moelis & Company (MC) CEO Ken Moelis

With Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) CFO Raymond Martz even reporting that business travel has been recovering, the key question now is will these saved costs be retained post-pandemic? I seem to think not. Amazon CFO Brian seems to agree that some of the costs "will resume at a later date and maybe not get to the same levels as the past." For other companies, productivity gains have been immense even as they work from home:

...we're getting extraordinary efficiency in the way the bankers use their time...I used to ask your banker, were you busy this week? And they said well I had to travel to Germany and then I came back and I had to get to the West Coast and then came back and so they're literally talking about two-thirds of their - 90% of their work time was getting to or from an airport. I think we're getting more production per hour - because of that dramatically because of where people are and actually we are getting less expenses, so it's a pretty interesting what's going on right now - Moelis & Company CFO Amy Shapero

Source: TripAdvisor Q3 Report

Holiday Shopping and Shipping Begins

No doubt that the eCommerce TAM is growing fast especially given the tailwind of accelerated digital transformation during the pandemic. Holiday shopping has also started slowly, but it will likely be a lot different than usual. With most shoppers more likely to be doing their shopping online this holiday, we expect retail eCommerce to keep surging in Q4. Here is what companies are seeing:

I think the Black Friday, Cyber Monday weekend is now becoming an entire season. So, we're certainly seeing merchants start much faster. Shopify (SHOP) COO Harley Finkelstein. The strength and timing of the holiday shopping season is also likely to play out differently this year than it has historically, with the buying season that may be accelerated and even more digital in terms of advertising and delivery of goods and services than ever before - Twitter (TWTR) CFO Ned Segal With media reports highlighting potential holiday season bottlenecks, consumers began their holiday shopping earlier this season. We expect earlier holiday marketing and promotional activities as retailers seek to mitigate social distancing and shipping capacity constraints to encourage consumers to stretch holiday shopping over a longer period of time - Columbia Sportswear (COLM) CEO Tim Boyle

Notably, the surge in eCommerce has led to a boom in industrial leasing. It is clear that companies like Amazon, Walmart (NYSE:WMT), and Target (NYSE:TGT) need more space, and investors in this space are reaping the benefits:

CoStar data tells us that the third quarter 2020 was actually a new record for industrial leasing volume. Amazon obviously led the way, but a deep roster of firms are looking to expand their distribution footprints to catch-up. Walmart and Target have been especially active this year. Along with third party logistics firms, home good retailers and a long list of others - CoStar (CSGP) CEO Andy Florance

Source: BigCommerce Q3 Report

Housing Market is Hot and M&A is Bouncing Back

The housing market is still on fire with new home sales up 32% YoY. Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) CEO David Brickman reported that purchase applications were up 24% YoY while existing-home sales rose 9.4% in September. At the same time, rents are up in suburbia. The trend is for people to seek more comfortable homes as the pandemic seems to be here with us until late 2021 at the earliest. Here's more:

Clearly, housing has been very strong - Freddie Mac CEO Rates are low, millennials are buying, you're seeing people purchasing new homes to get more space to get a pool transitioning out of cities into suburbs, we're seeing all that kind of mix - Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) CEO Jeff Sprecher ...we're starting to see rents increase now in suburbia as that dynamic plays out. And they're reducing in the cities and the areas that have previously had higher rents - Essex (ESS) CEO Michael Schall

Source: The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

One more thing, investment banks have been very busy with an increased interest in M&A as companies try to get ahead of the increased taxes should Biden win.

Our restructuring-related activity was the highest, it's ever been exceeding last year's record third quarter contribution. I think our M&A pace, feels as high as it's ever been. Our backlog is as strong totally -- as it's ever been - Moelis & Company CEO In the last six weeks, there has been an increased interest in the possibility of doing things between now and end of the year with the potential that there would be President and or Congress that would be in a position to increase cap gains taxes, which means they would want to take some chips off the table and the lower tax structure, tax rate this year - Brown & Brown (BRO) CEO Powell Brown

Conclusion

As we await election results, we have noted that the housing market is hot, M&A is bouncing back and holiday shopping has started in earnest. We hope the election uncertainty will be resolved by next week. In the meantime, stay safe.

