A Way To Double Down On A Recovery In The Brazilian Real And A Commodity Rally

Brazil has South America’s leading economy and is the seventh most populous nation with over 212 million Brazilians. The global pandemic has hit Brazil hard, with the third-highest number of recorded cases and the second most fatalities at over 162,000 as of November 7. Brazil is a nation with enormous raw material resources. The earth’s crust is bountiful with metals, minerals, and energy. The climate and soil allow for the growth of many of the crops that feed the world. Brazil’s politics and economy have been troubled over the past nine years. In 2011, the exchange rate between the Brazilian real and the US dollar, the world’s reserve currency, peaked at $0.65095. 2011 was a year when commodity prices hit multi-year, and in some cases, all-time highs. In 2020, the real fell to a low of $0.1673 and was trading not far off the lows as of November 6. Brazil’s economy is highly sensitive to commodity prices as the nation is a supermarket to the world for many raw materials. At the end of the first week of November, the exchange rate between the dollar and the real appeared to be turning higher with the Brazilian currency strengthening. Petrobras (PBR) and VALE SA (VALE) are Brazilian commodity producers that move higher and lower with raw materials prices and the Brazilian currency’s value against the US dollar.

The Brazilian currency turns higher

In the aftermath of the US election last week, the dollar index turned lower. The prospects for a massive stimulus package under the new Biden administration weighed on the US currency. Meanwhile, the Brazilian real moved higher against the dollar, which could be the start of a long-overdue recovery.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, the real turned higher last week and was trading at $0.18635 on the nearby futures contract. The long-term trend remains lower with the price momentum in oversold territory. The slow stochastic was attempting to cross higher at the end of last week. The relative strength indicator already turned higher but was still below a neutral condition. Monthly historical volatility at just below 20% was heading higher as the trading ranges widened in early November. Since Brazil is a significant producer and exporter of a host of raw materials, the prospects for higher commodity prices are likely to continue lifting the value of the real versus the US dollar.

Three reasons why commodities are heading higher

At the risk of repetition from previous articles, the first two reasons that the odds favor a significant rally in the commodities asset class are central bank liquidity and government stimulus. The liquidity will keep short-term interest rates low in the near term and further out along the yield curve for the coming years. The stimulus is expanding deficits and weighing on the value of fiat currencies. The dollar is the world's reserve currency. Central banks and governments are following the United States as all nations face the global pandemic's economic costs. The US government had already borrowed $3 trillion in May, blowing away the previous $530 billion record from 2008. More borrowing is on the way in the aftermath of the US election. Monetary and fiscal stimuli increase the money supply and are ultimately inflationary. The Federal Reserve is encouraging an increase in inflation by shifting the 2% target rate to an average.

The final and newest reason is the contest that will put Joe Biden in the White House in January. The odds now favor a massive stimulus fiscal package in early 2021.

The analogy with 2008 just got even more compelling

I have written about how the central bank and government policies during the 2008 financial crisis pushed commodity prices to highs in 2011-2012. During that period, President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden were at the helm of the world's wealthiest country. Starting in 2021, the President-elect Biden will take over from President Trump, who lost a close election last week.

The US remains divided, but the coronavirus's economic travails will continue to require a massive stimulus to rebuild the economy. A stimulus package is the first step. The second may be a package to finally rebuild the country's crumbling infrastructure, which would create a much-need jobs package at a time when unemployment remains at a high level. Deficits will continue to rise. The value of the dollar and other fiat currencies are likely to lose purchasing power as the money supply swells. The current environment creates a potent bullish cocktail for raw material as the expansion of the money supply is far higher during the pandemic than a dozen years ago.

Brazil's natural resources will bolster its economy during a secular rally in the commodities sector. Brazil’s leading raw material companies stand to prosper during a period when prices and its currency rise.

Petrobras ( PBR ) will move higher with energy, and the real

Petrobras (PBR) produces and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company’s shares have suffered over the past years on the back of lower energy prices and a weak Brazilian currency.

Source: Barchart

The chart of PBR shares shows that the stock followed the path of the Brazilian real over the past years. PBR peaked in 2008 at $77.61 when the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures rose to over $147 per barrel, and the real was trading at over $0.63 against the US dollar. It traded to lower highs of $53.46 in late 2009 and $42.75 in 2011. PBR fell to a low of $2.71 in 2016 as commodity prices hit lows and the real continued to decline. In March 2020, the PBR reached a higher low of $4.01 when risk-off gripped markets earlier this year. The shares recovered to $7.37 as of November 6.

At that level, PBR has a market cap of $46.94 billion and trades an average of over twenty million shares each day. The company pays shareholders 35 cents or a 4.75% dividend.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The chart shows that PBR beat analyst expectations by twenty cents as it posted EPS of ten cents in Q3. A survey of twelve analysts on Yahoo Finance has an average target of $13.96, with a range of $9.70 to $19.00 per share.

Rising energy prices and strength in the Brazilian real against the US dollar could cause the price of PBR shares to double or more over the coming months and years. The first level of technical resistance for the stock is at the March 2019 high of $17.90.

Vale SA (VALE) will soar with base metals and the Brazilian currency

Vale SA (VALE) is the leading Brazilian commodity producer with operations that extract ferrous minerals, base and precious metals, and coal from the earth’s crust in the South American Nation.

Source: Barchart

The long-term chart of VALE shares shows that the stock followed the path of the Brazilian real over the past years. VALE reached the high at $ 44.15 in 2008 and a lower peak at $37.25 per share in 2011 when commodities and the Brazilian currency reached highs. VALE fell to a low of $2.13 in 2016 as commodity prices hit lows and the real continued to decline. In March 2020, the VALE reached a higher low of $6.49 when risk-off gripped markets earlier this year. The shares recovered to $11.77 as of November 6.

At that level, VALE has a market cap of $60.379 billion and trades an average of over 27.8 million shares each day. The company pays shareholders 69 cents or a 5.86% dividend.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The chart shows that VALE’s earnings have been on an upward trajectory over the past four quarters, even though it consistently fell short of consensus EPS estimates. In Q3, the company earned 59 cents per share. Twenty-two analysts on Yahoo Finance has an average price target of $15.64 for the stock, with projections ranging from $13 to $19 per share.

PBR and VALE are two Brazilian companies that offer investors a way to double down on a rally in the commodities asset class and the Brazilian real over the coming months and years. The bottom line is that higher commodity prices are likely to support South America’s leading currency.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.