Oops, it happened again. A company we follow closely on The Razor’s Edge reported earnings, met or beat expectations, and then sold off heavily along with a major market sell-off. Last time it was PagerDuty (PD), this time it’s Twitter (TWTR).

To work through the quarter and perhaps the angst and anxiety around it, we speak with Rajiv Sud. Rajiv is a Silicon Valley veteran, with time logged at Google (GOOG), AdMob – which was bought out by Google while he was there, at TellApart, and then at Twitter after Twitter bought TellApart. He’s been out of Twitter for about two years but as a shareholder and a frequent tweeter, he still follows the company closely.

The focus of our conversation is on what the quarter means beyond the numbers. While the market seemed to be disappointed with the monetizable daily active users (mDAUs) number, and perhaps the fact that operating expenses grew as much as revenue, they may have overlooked the forest that Twitter posted a nearly $1B quarter in a pandemic summer. Sud's point is that what makes that significant is not so much the number, but the proof that Twitter's rebuilt ad server is working and having a real effect on the business.

So, that's the focus of today's episode. Since Rajiv and Akram are both very active tweeters, it should come as no surprise that they have a lot to say about other parts of the market too, so this is only the first part of three from our conversation, with next week's episode focused on Slack (WORK) and a pre-Thanksgiving episode coming on Tesla (TSLA). Anyway, check out Akram's notes for background, and if you're following Twitter or the online advertising space closely, I think you'll get a lot out of this.

Topics Covered

4:45 minute mark – Q3 Reaction

– Q3 Reaction 8:00 – One-off effects of a weird 2020 for comparison’s sake

– One-off effects of a weird 2020 for comparison’s sake 14:30 – The challenges with the ad server and what changed

– The challenges with the ad server and what changed 19:30 – The Jack Dorsey question

– The Jack Dorsey question 24:30 – The stand-alone nature of each company’s ad stack

– The stand-alone nature of each company’s ad stack 28:30 – The ad-tech graveyard

– The ad-tech graveyard 30:30 – The MAP delay

– The MAP delay 36:30 – How Twitter engages users, and the step-up from occasional to active

– How Twitter engages users, and the step-up from occasional to active 41:30 – When does this scale, or the rising expenses

– When does this scale, or the rising expenses 53:30 – Differences between Google and Twitter from an insider’s perspective

– Differences between Google and Twitter from an insider’s perspective 58:30 – Twitter’s engagement and the upside or money left on the table in the subscription ecosystem

– Twitter’s engagement and the upside or money left on the table in the subscription ecosystem 1:01:30 – Controlling the narrative

