Arista Networks (ANET) has been a question-mark stock all year long. The networking hardware vendor - which has risen to prominence in recent years by muscling past longtime incumbent Cisco (CSCO) in designing equipment that is "cloud-native" - has been weighed down this year by the pandemic, with businesses less willing to invest heavily upfront in IT. Softness in enterprise demand had also been unfortunately compounded by difficulties in Arista Networks' manufacturing supply chain, which particularly hurt performance in Q2.

Yet after reporting much better-than-expected results in Q3 (at a time when expectations were low), Arista Networks looks to be back on a bull run:

There are a couple of themes that would support a continued run for Arista. The first, obviously, is how much momentum the cloud already has. "Cloud titans" - essentially, cloud service providers like Azure and AWS - make up a large roughly one-third share of Arista's business. This year more than ever, as internet usage has proliferated, the cloud titans' need for infrastructure has also surged - though they may have paused on spending in the wake of the coronavirus. Heading into 2021, a resumption of normal buying patterns alongside robust cloud usage is a major driver for Arista.

Another piece is services. Alongside selling simple networking hardware, Arista has also been pushing its software onto its customers. Though still only a small (~20%) slice of the overall pie, services are what drove the beat for Arista in Q3 and provide further differentiation for Arista, giving customers the ability to monitor their network hardware through Arista's platform. Over time, increased services contribution can help Arista bump up its already-rich gross margin profile as well as deliver a recurring revenue stream to balance out its sometimes lumpy product deals. Software and "adjacent" products are also the primary growth driver that helps bring Arista's overall TAM to ~$33 billion by 2025, versus just $23 billion today primarily in core hardware products:

Figure 1. Arista TAM sizing Source: Arista Q3 investor deck

In spite of the added visibility on Arista's fundamental trajectory, however, I remain neutral on this stock. Particularly, I think Arista's recent rally has already priced in the hopes for a recovery. Wall Street analysts are projecting $9.79 in pro forma EPS next year, representing 10% earnings growth (on the back of ~14% revenue growth) and virtually implying a reversion back to FY19's pre-pandemic earnings strength, where Arista generated $9.70 in EPS. Versus this earnings target, Arista already trades at a rich 27.4x forward P/E ratio based on FY21 EPS. Though it's true that earnings multiples for large-cap tech companies have indeed drifted upward this year, I don't think this valuation leaves much room for upside in Arista.

In short: keep watching this stock for bargain opportunities. If market volatility (and not company-specific negative news) takes Arista back down to the low $200s, I think the stock becomes a much more attractive play than at current levels. Otherwise, keep your capital invested elsewhere.

Q3 download

Let's now review Arista's latest third-quarter results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:Figure 1. Arista Q3 results Source: Arista Q3 earnings release

Arista's Q3 revenue clocked in at $605.4 million, declining -8% y/y. That's a lot better than the $581.6 million (-11% y/y) that Wall Street was expecting, which would have represented the same level of decline as in Q2. Note as well that when Arista guided revenue for Q3, it had originally staked out a range of revenue to decline between -14% y/y and -11% y/y.

Obviously, the strength of end-customer demand in an otherwise challenging macro environment in Q3 was a surprise to Arista as well as to investors. In commenting on the quarter's results on the Q3 earnings call, CEO Jayshree Ullal noted that Arista achieved some record wins in several fronts:

We registered a record number of new customer logos this quarter and million dollar customers, a direct result of our momentum in the enterprise vertical and campus traction this quarter. In Q3 2020, cloud titans was our largest vertical. The enterprise is once again consistently our second largest performer followed by a Tier 2 cloud service providers and financials cite for third place, and service providers in fourth place."

One key thing to note: Arista still remains supply-constrained in Q3, which its backlog of orders exceeding available supply. Ita Brennan, Arista's CFO, noted that while constraints have improved from their nadir in Q3, the company has still pushed some orders into Q4:

While we saw some improvements on the supply chain front, shipments remain somewhat constrained to some extent with continuation of extended lead times into Q4."

Overall, investors should see this as a good thing: this is an indication that baseline demand is stronger than the -8% y/y decline that Arista registered in Q3. Indeed, as we look ahead to Q4, Arista's guidance range of $615-$635 million in revenue (well ahead of Wall Street's $607.8 million consensus) represents a return to a 11-15% y/y growth range, though we note that Q4 now comps against Arista's "quarter horribilis" from 4Q19 when the company suffered a spending pause from one of its largest customers, implied to be Facebook (FB).

Some good news in Q3 on gross margins as well: due to the bump in services revenue (+26% y/y) and the heavier mix of services to hardware (20.6% of revenue this quarter, versus 15.2% in the year-ago Q3), Arista managed to eke out a small gain in pro forma gross margins, which rose 20bps y/y to 64.6%. The hope is that in the future, successful cross-sell of Arista's burgeoning software portfolio and an increased services contribution to overall revenues will help Arista to lift gross margins from where it has stubbornly trended in the ~65% range over the past few years.

Figure 2. Arista margin trends Source: Arista Q3 investor deck

Unfortunately, the overall revenue decline and the fact that Arista made few moves to simplify its cost base amid the pandemic still lead to operating margin and earnings shrinkage. As seen in the chart above, pro forma operating margins, though still high among tech peers, slid 120bps to 38.2%, while pro forma EPS of $2.42 also shed -10% y/y. Arista, however, did deliver well in excess of the $2.22 that Wall Street was expecting, or a 9% upside surprise to consensus expectations.

Key takeaways

There's no doubt that Arista's darkest days of the pandemic are behind it, with the company noting strong logo additions, the possibility of major expansion in its campus business, strong services sales, and a near-term resolution of its supply constraints that have continued to push backlog into Q4. Sitting at a 27x forward P/E, however (more or less in line with Arista's historical multiples, despite the fact that its earnings growth has materially slowed down from the ~40% pace it enjoyed in 2018), I don't think Arista can benefit from material upside at these levels. Keep a close eye on this stock, but don't rush to buy it during its current upside momentum.

