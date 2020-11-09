The Astonishing Strength Of The U.S. Labor Market Recovery

This is also not coming as a result of people leaving the labour market altogether, people really are getting back to work.

The unemployment rate is down to 6.9% again and barring further lockdowns looks good to continue falling.

The big worry

Yes, we've had a massive recession and what matters is that we come out of it and how. No one single number is going to tell us how we're doing either. But to economists one of the most important details is unemployment.

More than just the simple unemployment rate though. For there's a wrinkle in the American way of counting which we need to be aware of. There's also a wrinkle in the economic way of thinking which is important to us here.

That people are unemployed is not a good thing but it's usually a passing thing. The economy picks up again at some point, people get jobs, that's great. Except, and here comes that economic wrinkle, after a really bad recession some people never do go back to work. They fall entirely out of the labour market altogether. To the economist this is a very bad thing.

Think it though for a moment. That someone is out of work now is bad for them and bad for the rest of us as we can't have what they could be producing. But this is a transient, normally, thing. But what happens when someone drops out altogether? Then we as a society, the economy as a whole, lose everything they could have produced forever.

This is called labour market "scarring" and observation tells us that the longer the unemployment lasts the more likely this is to happen to someone. People become disassociated from the very idea of work and stop hunting for it.

It's also true that the US has much less of this than most European countries. As my old professor, Richard Layard, used to point out this is because unemployment insurance lasts for a limited amount of time in the US, forever in many European countries. Where there are European time limits - Denmark at 2 years, say - then we see much the same thing as we do in the US with the 26 week limit. People do tend to get jobs toward the end of that insured period. Although some do go on into falling out of work entirely, that scarring. It's just less scarring in places which limit insurance by time span than in places that don't.

OK, so we can run this same idea back the other way. A useful guide to, proxy for, the permanent damage done by this recession is how many people ending up ageing their unemployment out of insurance and then into dropping out of the workforce entirely. This will tell us how much of future GDP we've irretrievably lost whereas the current unemployment rate just tells us how much of this month's we just lost.

As investors we want to know this. Sure, losing some GDP now isn't fun nor profitable. But losing an entire lifetime's work from someone is clearly worse. Worse for future GDP, profits and returns on our investment.

Unemployment numbers

We have the monthly unemployment numbers and they're continuing to show a very strong rebound:

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 638,000 in October, and the unemployment rate declined to 6.9 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today.

That's surprising pretty much everyone. Yes, obviously, we were going to have a bounceback as lockdown was lifted and so on but few thought that we were going to get down to this low an unemployment rate this quickly.

(US employment from Moody's Analytics)

OK, so that's good. And we had a pretty good idea that the unemployment rate was going down because the weekly numbers had been telling us so.

However, what those weekly numbers don't tell us is exactly how unemployment is falling. They tell us how many people are claiming unemployment insurance. And people might stop doing that because they've got a job, or because they've exhausted the time span for getting them. That is, our weekly numbers don't tell us whether we're getting more scarring of the economy or more people in work.

Which is a problem with using those weekly numbers as a guide to the long term of course.

Other employment measures

Of course, if we see that more people are gaining jobs, as in this report, rather than just fewer people are claiming insurance, that's good. But we also have other measures here. U-3 is the official unemployment rate we use but there are other measures:

(Alternative measures of unemployment from Dept of Labor)

Yes, all measures are higher than they were a year ago, about double. But also all measures are lower in Oct than in Sept. We don't seem to be lowering the unemployment rate by people exhausting their insurance. If that were true we'd be expecting a significant rise in U-6.

We also have another measure, which is to compare employment to the population, or to the whole labour force:

(Employment and population from Dept of Labor)

As we can see the participation rate is actually rising. That is, rather than us losing potential labour to doing nothing, perhaps forever, we're gaining a larger part of the population in the labour force.

So, our big long term worry, labour market scarring, isn't happening. Or, at least, isn't happening as yet. Unemployment is dropping because people really are getting back to work.

The meaning of this

The worry about big and long recessions is not so much the recession and its losses. It's that the possible changes in the labor force make us permanently poorer over time, rather than just we've lost the bit of production in the recession.

We've thus got very good news about the longer term future of the economy here. We just don't seem to be seeing much of that labour market scarring. Of course, some of it is happening at the individual level but that seems to be balanced. Unemployment is falling because people are leaving the labour market altogether - that being the good news.

My view

I've long been insisting that we'd see a swift bouoceback to somewhere near where we started from. The worry has always been what happens to that last bit. Are we going to see significant reduction in GP over the longer term? The most likely route for that being through this labour market scarring. As far as we can see, no. So, we can believe in the strength of the recovery then.

The investor view

Of course, all bets are off if we go into lockdown again, as much of Europe is doing. But we really do have to say that the American recovery is proceeding well.

Which is good, because the markets in general are priced for such a recovery. Evidence of significant scarring would be taken - plenty of people in the markets understand and agree with the above method of analysis of this - as indicating large problems for the future. And thus the potential for significant downward market moves.

Sure, we've other market moving problems out there, elections just for the one. But the performance of the US labour market isn't one of them. Current performance is pretty wll priced in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.