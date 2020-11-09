GTH is producing a positive topline revenue and gross profit growth trajectory as it nears earnings breakeven, so I'm Bullish on the stock from its current level of $10.50.

The firm provides a range of cancer diagnostic and monitoring services in China.

Genetron Holdings went public in June 2020 and just reported its Q3 2020 results.

Quick Take

Gentron Holdings (GTH) went public in June 2020, selling 16 million ADSs at $16.00 per ADS, raising $256 million in gross proceeds.

The firm sells genetic diagnostic services and related monitoring and research for cancer patients in China.

GTH has performed enviably during the difficult early months of the Covid-19 pandemic and appears to be producing a positive growth trajectory as it nears earnings breakeven.

I’m Bullish on the stock at its current level of $10.50 and believe it has the potential to move higher from here.

Company

Beijing, China-based Genetron was founded in 2014 to develop precision oncology diagnosis, monitoring and research services in China, covering the full cycle of cancer care.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Sizhen Wang, who co-founded the firm and previously co-founded iTalk Global Communications, where he served as a Senior Vice President.

Genetron has developed a portfolio of cancer diagnostics and monitoring solutions, including gene panel testing services named Onco PanScan, measuring from single gene to a broad 21,000 gene paneland, and In-Vitro Diagnostic [IVD] products.

The firm’s IVD products include a digital PCR system, a proprietary Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument, and an IDH1/TERT gene assays for glioma, which were approved in 2017, by China’s National Medical Products Administration [NMPA], as well as the company’s Genetron S5, which has also obtained an approval in November 2019 by the NMPA “or its provincial counterparts for clinical use.”

Below is an overview graphic of the company’s offerings:

Additionally, Genetron has developed HCCscreen early screening technology for liver cancer which “detects a combination of tumor-specific mutations in ctDNA and protein markers.”

Below is an overview map of the company’s direct sales coverage in China:

Recent Performance

GTH’ topline revenue by quarter has been uneven but produced its best result to-date as a public company:

Gross profit by quarter has risen in the past two quarters:

Operating income by quarter has remained well into negative territory:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have nearly reached breakeven with the most recent quarterly results:

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

Since its IPO, GTH’ stock price has fallen 26.1 percent vs. the U.S. Biotechs index’ rise of 28.2 percent and the overall U.S. market’s growth of 17.5 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $884,350,000 Enterprise Value $629,760,000 Price / Sales 5.22 Enterprise Value / Sales 12.26 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -0.21 Operating Cash Flow [TTM] -$29,560,000 Revenue Growth Rate 43.63% Earnings Per Share -$13.49

Source: Company Financials

As a reference, a relevant public comparable to GTH would be Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Bio-Rad (BIO) Genetron (GTH) Variance Price / Sales 7.77 5.22 -32.8% Enterprise Value / Sales 4.01 12.26 206.0% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 20.75 -0.21 -101.0% Operating Cash Flow [TTM] $373,260,000 -$29,560,000 -107.9% Revenue Growth Rate 3.3% 43.6% 1222.1%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

In its last earnings release, for Q3 2020, management highlighted its topline revenue growth of 37.6% over Q3 2019 as well as receiving breakthrough designation from the U.S. FDA for its blood-based NGS HCCscreen test, for the early detection of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Management produced solid momentum for its in-vitro diagnostic and early screening testing services and said that it sees these areas as ‘growth drivers heading into next year.’

On the partnership front, the firm joined an R&D project by the Chinese government’s Ministry of Science and Technology, finalized a global licensing agreement with ImmuQuad Biotechnologies ‘to develop and commercialize minimal residual disease [MRD] assays for hematologic cancer and partnered with dMed Biopharmaceuticals to develop a ‘one-stop’ new drug R&D service in both China and the U.S.

As to its financial results, topline revenue growth was strong despite dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic’s negative effects, as was gross profit growth and near-breakeven diluted earnings per share results.

Notably, selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue declined to 54.1%, indicating the firm is generating increased sales efficiencies as revenues climb.

Additionally, administrative expenses also decreased as a percentage of total revenue, producing increased efficiencies in that regard.

Looking ahead, the firm’s pipeline in biopharma services is robust due to its increased MRD capabilities in hematologic cancer detection.

Since its IPO, the stock has performed well into negative territory, but investors have responded to its Q3 results by pushing the stock up 7.4%. Of course, that may be in part to the overall stock market rise on a positive results announcement from a Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer.

Nevertheless, I’m impressed by the firm’s execution and continued growth despite the Covid-19 pandemic, which has generally depressed non-Covid healthcare businesses since the beginning of the pandemic, as healthcare systems have focused on dealing with the virus and delaying other services.

I suspect that the stock has more room to run as the firm gets close to earnings breakeven along with a positive growth trajectory into late 2020 and 2021.

Therefore, I’m Bullish on the stock at its current level of around $10.50 and believe it has the potential to move higher.







Consider becoming a member of IPO Edge. Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.