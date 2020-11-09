We rate ASX a buy based on the return we have obtained from our 5-year DCF.

Thesis Summary

ASE Technology Holding (NYSE:ASX) is involved in the testing packaging and manufacturing of semiconductors. The company has a good track record of growth and seems cheaply valued. We are forecasting an increase in profitability due to the synergies of its 2018 merger and higher growth thanks to 5G, our 5-year DCF yields 8.32%.

Company Overview

ASE Technology is involved in the packaging and testing of electronic equipment like semiconductors. It operates across the U.S, Asia, and Europe. The company's operations are split into two main segments, ATM (IC Assembly, Testing, and Material) and EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services). The company has seen strong growth in the last few years. Below, we can see the performance over the last two quarters.

Source: Investor Presentation

Understandably, the company has seen a slowdown in revenue growth in the last year. Nonetheless, the company has still managed to increase revenues by 5% YoY, and 16% when it comes to EPS.

ATM revenues can be split into Automotive & Other, Communications, and Computer. This accounts for somewhat over 50% of revenues. Meanwhile, EMS is split into various sub-segments. Financially, the company is solid. D/E is around 0.75, and the current ratio is 1.33.

What made us look into ASE is its track-record of high-growth and seemingly attractive valuation. As always, we have used our proprietary 5-year DCF valuation to arrive at a target price and return.

Market and Competition

ASE is an integrated company and covers many of the different areas within what we could call the "semi industry". This has been a high growth sector which has garnered the interest of investors over the last few years. Big names in the space like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) have seen high growth and trade at lofty valuations. ASE, on the other hand, trades at a discount. There are some core differences. At the end of the day, ASE doesn't produce its own "brand" of chips. Rather, it is involved in the production process of chips which are made for other companies. For example, a few months ago, ASE became a supplier for Apple Inc. (AAPL). They will be providing 5G mmWave antennas, which will be used in the iPhone 12.

But who are ASE's competitors? It is hard to find an exact comparison because, as mentioned above, the company is highly integrated. In the "testing" business, notable competitors include Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) and also the JCET Group.

Lastly, it is worth noting that ASE is also subject to competition from their own customers, to the extent that some of these are moving parts of the supply process in-house.

Overall, we find that ASE operates in a very competitive market, but it has one of the most robust portfolios of hardware and software. Proof of this is the fact that Apple chose them as a supplier. Being based in Taiwan also gives the company a certain advantage, and it might be favored if the Democrats win the election.

Growth and Profitability

As a whole, the semiconductor industry has been growing. The demand for chips is increasing thanks to advancements in technology. We are moving into a world that is increasingly connected. Anything from phones to cars have increasingly powerful chips on them now. ASE is poised to benefit from this in two ways:

First off, the company is well-placed to benefit from the shift to 5G. This technology can only be leveraged with specific equipment, as we saw in the case of the Apple antennas.

Source: Statista

The above forecast from Statista estimates that 5G subscriptions will reach 2.61 billion by 2025. It's clear that, although the technology has been around for a while, there is still room for a lot of growth.

ASE will benefit from 5G because it will increase overall demand, but it will also increase the specific demand for one of ASE's main services, which is packaging. 5G technology requires equipment to be smaller and more tightly "packaged". This is already clear if we look at the breakdown of the EMS revenues, where the Bump/FC/WLP/SiP (Silicon in Package) subsegment has been proportionally growing. For this reason, and also based on management's own expectations, we expect a strong 2021 and overall higher growth in the next four years.

Moving on to profitability, here, we also see the possibility for a margin expansion in the future for two key reasons. The first thing to take into account is that the company merged with a company named SPIL back in 2018. However, due to competition concerns, the companies were under review and were not allowed to work together until March 2020. This leads us to believe that the company will see an increase in asset turnover in the next few years. This will be brought about by synergies from the merger, but also the increased weighting in revenues of higher margin products, as discussed in the earnings call.

On a final note, it is worth mentioning the company has now started paying a dividend, with an implied forward yield of 2.58%. The dividend is well covered, and we'd expect to see increased dividends payouts in the coming years.

Valuation

We have estimated the potential cash return for ASX common stock using our valuation method, based on a five-year forecast, which is further described in this post.

What we have done here is forecast that net asset turnover (as per our calculation of net assets for operations) will continue to grow gradually, as investments made in 2018 pay off, until a level similar to that of 2017. The balance sheet (net assets for operations) continues to grow at the same rate as it did from 2018 to 2019 for the next five years. We expect the operating margin to continue on the line of slight improvement shown in the last three quarters compared to 2019.

Taking all that into account, and following our method, we obtain a potential cash return of over 8% at the current price of $4.80 per share, with a healthy balance sheet structure. You can see the summary below, with figures in millions of USD except per share items and percentages:

Source: Author's work

Takeaway

ASX offers a decent return in a growing market. On top of that, the company now pays out a dividend. The downside is limited to some extent by the breadth of their operations. Our 5-year DCF yields a return of 8.32%. This could be even more, given the strong demand tailwinds in the sector.

