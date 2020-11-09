Edison International (EIX) is an electric utility based in Southern California, although some of its operations do business outside of that area. Electric utilities in general are usually fairly attractive entities for conservative investors due to their stability but as I discussed in a previous article, Edison International may have some risks due to its high debt load and its position in Southern California. The company's risks may have increased in recent months due to the wildfires in Southern California, which Edison International has been partially blamed for. The market appears to recognize these risks and has bid down the stock price in response. This has given Edison International a reasonably high 4.29% yield but the risks may be too great here.

About Edison International

As I mentioned in the introduction, Edison International is an electric utility that operates primarily in Southern California. In fact, the company was forced when Southern California acquired Edison Electric Company. This is one of the most heavily populated regions of the country, encompassing San Bernadino, Orange, and Los Angeles counties:

Source: Edison International

As might be expected, this gives the company a substantially larger customer base than most of the other utilities that I cover. Edison International serves more than fifteen million customers throughout the region. In addition to this utility operation, the company has an advisory and power consulting firm that works with some of the largest institutions in the United States to help them meet their energy needs. However, it is the utility operation that is the primary driver of the company's profits.

As many of you are no doubt aware, California has some of the most aggressive carbon reduction goals in the United States. The state is currently using a variety of different methods in order to achieve an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050:

Source: Edison International

As part of this goal, the state has required that all electricity be produced by carbon-free sources by 2045. This naturally affects companies like Edison International, which effectively must retire all of their hydrocarbon-powered power plants and convert them to renewables. This is not exactly a cheap proposition. Edison International plans to spend approximately $21 billion over the 2020-2023 period in modernizing the electric grid and constructing renewable generation facilities:

Source: Edison International

As we can see, this would represent an increase over the company's 2019 baseline level. This actually could be somewhat worrying from a cash flow perspective. This is because if this higher level of spending cannot grow the company's operating cash flow by more than the increase in spending then it could jeopardize the company's free cash flow and by extension the dividend. This could be even more concerning because not only does the company's planned capital expenditures represent an increase over 2019 levels but they actually represent an increase over the levels that it had over pretty much any year over the past decade:

Source: Edison International

Fortunately though, Edison International does credit these capital spending levels and grid improvements for its success at boosting its base rates over the years. As we can see here, the company has been able to grow its rates at a 7.3% compound annual growth rate over the past five years:

Source: Edison International

Edison International appears to believe that it can continue this streak going forward. In fact, the company expects that a higher level of spending will allow it to increase its base rate even more rapidly. As we can see here, Edison International believes that it will be able to grow its base rate at a 7.6% compound annual growth rate over the next three years:

Source: Edison International

All else being equal, this should result in more rapid earnings and revenue growth than what the company has experienced over the past few years. It is unclear though why exactly it believes that there is a direct correlation between spending levels and base rate growth. It is certainly possible though that the company believes that the demand for renewable or low-carbon power is strong enough that people will pay more for it than they will for traditional hydrocarbon-sourced fuel. Thus, expanding and improving its network will give the company the ability to supply a greater percentage of its customers with higher-cost power and thus increase the average amount that it receives per customer. It is also possible that the company believes that its higher expenses will allow it to justify higher costs to regulators, which may be asking a lot. Either way, there is certainly a risk that this will not pan out exactly as the company expects.

There is in fact a lot of risk that this spending will not work out the way the company expects. As shown in the chart above, a not insignificant percentage of the company's forward capital spending is allocated towards wildfire mitigation efforts. There are various proposals on the table though as to how much of this expense can be recovered from customers in the form of higher rates. Edison International has the most ambitious proposal on the table, arguing that most of these higher expenses should be passed on to customers while others advocate lesser proportions to be passed through:

Source: Edison International

It is uncertain which of these proposals will ultimately pass. Historically, California is not exactly the friendliest state for businesses so I somewhat doubt that Edison International will get everything that it wants here. As such, we may have accept that one of the lower numbers here will prevail while the company as such still maintains its capital spending at the planned level. This will strain its free cash flow.

Renewable Opportunities

As already mentioned, Edison International is already one of the most aggressive companies in the industry when it comes to the development of renewably-sourced energy. This is largely due to California regulations. This focus on renewables is certainly a reasonable thing to do as we head into the middle of this century. As I have pointed out in the past, climate change fears have prompted many governments throughout both the United States and the world to impose a variety of mandates and incentives to promote the conversion to renewable power. In addition though, many individuals have even come worried about the carbon emissions being produced by their activities and have begun to demand renewably-sourced energy for their homes and businesses. This trend is expected to continue, which is why the Energy Information Administration expects that natural gas and renewables will generate an increasing proportion of the nation's electricity over the coming years:

Source: Energy Information Administration

Edison International can be argued to be well-positioned to expand as renewables because more popular. This is because the company is already gaining expertise here due to California's mandates that have been forcing it to expand in this area. The company however is a regulated utility and it currently shows no particular interest in expanding beyond its current geographic footprint. Thus, the opportunity here is nowhere near as strong as it appears at first.

Unfortunately, one of the biggest problems with renewables is that they are intermittent sources of power. This seems fairly obvious since a solar panel cannot generate power if the sun is not shining and a wind generator will not work if the wind is not blowing (or surprisingly if it is blowing too quickly). Due to this, the California Public Utilities Commission has required that utilities obtain sufficient battery storage capacity to keep the grid operational at a certain minimum level. Edison International has been required to obtain at least 690 megawatts of storage capacity by 2024 under this rule, but the company has already done this. This is nowhere near enough capacity to ensure a reliable grid, however. The company needs to get an additional 1.241 gigawatts of backup capacity, which does not have to be battery storage, by 2024 to ensure system reliability. To this end, the company has entered into contracts for 770 megawatts of new battery capacity but the company has not stated where the remainder of its backup capacity will come from at this time:

Source: Edison International

This could very easily become something that many other utilities around the country are forced to start doing, particularly now that Joe Biden has been declared the winner of the election. This would likely prove to be a positive development for things like the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) as it contains a number of companies that are involved in both building and advancing battery storage technologies. Utilities, including Edison International, will have to spend a great deal of money to obtain these batteries though, which could negatively impact free cash flows.

Financial Considerations

One of the problems that many utilities have is a fairly high level of debt. This can be a very risky situation because debt is generally a more dangerous way to finance a company than equity is since debt must be paid back. In addition, a company must make regular payments on its debt if it wishes to remain solvent. Thus, an event that negatively impacts either revenues or cash flows is much more likely to push a highly indebted company into financial trouble than it would one with little leverage. Thus, let us have a look at the way Edison International finances itself. As of September 30, 2020, Edison International had $21.646 billion in net debt compared to $15.649 billion in shareholders' equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Here is how that compares to some of the company's peers:

Company Net Debt-to-Equity Edison International 1.39 DTE Energy (DTE) 1.50 NRG Energy (NRG) 3.09 NextEra Energy (NEE) 1.01 Eversource (ES) 1.07 Exelon (EXC) 1.08

As we can see, Edison International does not appear to be too heavily levered compared to some of its peers. This is certainly nice to see since it should mean that the company has a bit of insulation against cash flow fluctuations, which is a very real risk given its high level of regulatory rules versus some of its peers in other states.

One of the biggest reasons that investors are attracted to utilities is the high dividend yield that these companies pay out. Edison International is no exception to this as the company currently yields 4.29%, which is quite a bit higher than the 1.62% yield boosted by the S&P 500 index. In addition to this high yield, the company has a history of growing its dividend over time:

Source: Seeking Alpha

This is something that many people tend to like for a few reasons. One of these is that a growing dividend helps to offset the effects of inflation on your savings by delivering a steadily-rising payment. It is even better if the dividend grows even faster than inflation because then it will actually increase your purchasing power over time. Edison International certainly has a history of doing just this. Over the past sixteen years, the company has managed to grow its dividend at a 7.5% compound annual growth rate:

Source: Edison International

A few times throughout this article, I have mentioned the risk that all this spending could have on Edison International's free cash flow should things not go as the company hopes. This is important because ultimately it is free cash flow that dictates the company's ability to sustain the dividend over an extended period. Unfortunately, this is a very big problem for the company because of its high level of capital spending. In the first nine months of 2020, Edison International had a negative free cash flow of $2.826 billion. While this is certainly better than the negative $4.314 billion that it had in the same period of last year, it still indicates that the company is not nearly generating enough cash to pay its bills and cover the dividend. This has clearly been a problem for a while. Thus, though management is clearly committed to the dividend, it may still be at risk.

