" As an Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) shareholder, the last couple of weeks have been rough."

(Me, November 2019)

" Intrepid Potash (IPI) shareholders have had a very bad start to 2020"

(Also me, April 2020)

I wish I could say I had a better introduction this time around, but once again Intrepid Potash (IPI) has been a disappointment. The company recently announced Q3 earnings and the results were bad across the board. Potash, TRIO, and Oilfield Services revenues were all down significantly year over year, with the company reporting negative gross margins and cash burn of approximately $8 million. Low commodity prices continue to plague IPI, with the drop in oil prices being particularly detrimental to the company's oilfield services division. There were some green shoots of optimism on the earnings call as management reported a strong season of potash application and Q4 price increases, but the reaction from the market was decidedly negative and IPI shares now trade at split-adjusted lows not seen since 2016.

I can understand why investors have given up on IPI; promises of healthy cash flow from water sales have not materialized and management's capital investments in the struggling oil and gas industry appear to have been poorly timed. The company has performed worse than my initial worst-case scenario and has moved into deep value territory. Despite the persistent disappointment, I continue to hold my shares of IPI for the following reasons:

IPI's Balance Sheet Protects the Company from Bankruptcy

IPI's balance sheet and corresponding book value are the only bright spots in an otherwise bleak situation. At the end of Q3, the company had $126 million in current assets against $65 million in current liabilities ($10 million of which is a PPP loan that the company expects to be forgiven), and total assets of about $550 million against total liabilities of only $136 million. Notable items include $9 million in cash, $85 million in potash inventories, and $368 million in PPE, against $68 million in long-term debt, line-of-credit advances, and asset retirement obligations. Property, plant, and equipment assets are relatively diversified, giving the company some flexibility in the event that they needed to sell assets to raise cash: (Source: Company 10-Q)

The value of its assets gives IPI flexibility in raising additional debt from their creditors and keeping their interest rates low. The company's long-term debt carries an interest rate of 4.6% and the rate on the credit revolver with Bank of Montreal is set at LIBOR + 2%. IPI has an additional $30 million available to borrow from their revolver, which comes due in 2024. In an extreme liquidity situation, the company's liabilities are more than covered by PPE, even if one were to discount PPE by 50%. At the time of this writing IPI trades at a market cap of just $100 million, a substantial discount to the value of the company's assets.

The Company's Shares are Trading at 'Peak Pessimism'

As stated earlier in the article, IPI's shares are trading at levels not seen since 2016 when the company was on the brink of bankruptcy. The situation is indeed grim, as evidenced by Q3 earnings, but the poor performance has been more than accounted for by the market. As evidence, I would reference the guidance given by management on the Q3 conference call. CEO Bob Jornayvaz announced price increases of more than 10% for the potash and TRIO segments for Q4 and told analysts that 2021 water sales were expected to match or exceed water sales in 2019. Based on the subsequent price action, the market isn't buying this outlook; IPI's share price is down more than 20% since earnings were released. Positive guidance was announced but the market has responded with pessimism. The pessimism is well deserved, but it also provides an investment opportunity if you are willing to take a contrarian position.

There is a Clear Path to Profitability

IPI was able to generate more than $10 million in net income in both 2018 and 2019 and averaged over $50 million in annual cash flow from operations during that time. IPI has shown it can be profitable even in difficult market conditions, and despite this year's difficulties the company is still on track to generate positive cash flow from operations for 2020 (through Q3 the company has generated nearly $20 million). The pricing increases announced by management in the potash and TRIO segments, in conjunction with revenue from water sales returning to pre-2020 levels, would put margins back in line with 2019 and should easily return the company to profitability. If IPI's financial performance in 2021 matches its performance from 2019, the company is currently trading at only 7x forward earnings and 2x estimated cash flow from operations.

Conclusion

Investing in IPI is not for the faint of heart and has been painful thus far. I would not fault anyone for passing on this company and looking elsewhere for more stable investment opportunities. That being said, it is difficult to see a path to complete ruin here and there is a lot of room to the upside if operations stabilize in 2021. I believe IPI is a textbook case of "deep value" investing; the goal is to buy the company when it looks to be at its worst and nobody wants to own it and then sell it when financial performance improves. IPI's earning power can be strong in the right market environment, it just needs to survive until commodity pricing improves. A strong asset base, price increases, and higher projected water revenue provide an adequate margin of safety at the current share price. I think it is unlikely that IPI goes to zero, in which case the only other way to go is up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article should not be taken as financial advice, it is only an expression of my own opinions as an individual investor