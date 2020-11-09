Tapestry (TPR) was one of the top performers for October, with shares witnessing a strong 40% rally during the month as positive earnings on October 29th kept that momentum. Even though the retail environment had struggled earlier on in the year, the Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman parent still has potential for more growth ahead as the holidays approach.

Back in August, Tapestry announced its 'acceleration program' which aimed to bring "accelerated growth & enhanced profitability across the portfolio" through a digital-first, consumer focused mindset. Thus, Tapestry believes that it has the ability "to drive sustained profit growth in FY21, FY22 and FY23 as revenues inflect" and generate substantial free cash flow to pay off debts and return value to shareholders (although no dividends were paid for Q1).

Fiscal Q1 '21 earnings reflected the program's targets - margin expansion and cost reductions allowed profitability to improve on revenue strengths in China. Gross margin grew 320 bp YoY from "lower, more disciplined promotional activity," while operating margin expanded 720 bp on a 20% reduction in SG&A expenses. EPS for Q1 rose to $0.87, compared to $0.03 in Q1 '20; net income rose 1058% even as revenues slipped 13.7% YoY.

Q1 also showed some promising trends that Tapestry can build upon for future growth. E-commerce sales grew triple-digit for the second consecutive quarter, and revenues in China grew double-digit as the nation rebounds from the pandemic. Nearly all of that sales growth in China originated from Coach, where sales grew $37 million YoY as it now sits as the number one handbag brand on Alibaba's (BABA) Tmall.

Overall, sales are heavily derived from D2C channels, a very important piece as the retail environment continues to shift in favor of e-commerce and D2C instead of brick-and-mortar; sales do remain quite concentrated in N. America and in handbags. Greater China, at only 15% of sales, remains the quickest growing region at the time being, and could see a larger contribution to revenues especially during the holidays (fiscal Q2).

Source: Investor Presentation

As the holidays approach, recovery in N. America sales will be important as a majority of revenues are driven through the continent, but Chinese growth potential shouldn't be underrated. Coach generates 17% of sales in Greater China and 20% across the rest of Asia, while Stuart Weitzman's footwear generates 28% from Greater China and 7% from the rest of Asia.

Again, Greater China was the only geographic region to show out-and-out growth during the fiscal Q1, and the upcoming Single's Day and remaining holiday shopping could drive revenues sharply higher, due to Coach's prominence on Tmall.

Tmall posted strong growth numbers as Alibaba saw its core commerce revenues grow 29% YoY for the September quarter. Tmall Global's GMV growth was 37% (of which 21% came from physical goods) and brands and merchants grew a double-digit rate YoY. In addition, Alibaba noted that growth in the "apparel category recovered to a level that exceeded pre-COVID-19."

Growth in Tmall isn't slowing, and should maintain this high level of growth as Single's Day and the remainder of the holiday season approaches. Alibaba announced plans for Single's Day promotions a couple weeks ago, and noted that it aims for "broader consumer reach and bigger promotions [with] 'double' the number of shopping windows that will spotlight more brands, products and special offers." Cross-border e-retail through Tmall Global will be adding over 2,600 brands to the mix.

Alibaba has already show ridiculous strength in holiday shopping, with the 6.18 festival driving almost RMB$700b in GMV; there's potential that GMV for 11.11 matches that nearly RMB$700 billion figure or rises to RMB$800+ billion; given that women's fashion, apparel and accessories typically are top selling categories, there's potential that Coach could see some large dollar gains in revenues from its "compelling product assortments, enhanced marketing and expanded reach" (the same does go for Stuart Weitzman, but due to its small size, impact might not be as large/noticeable).

Looking ahead, the new acceleration program and revamped strategy at a time when revenues are starting to recover from a low will show benefits to EPS as well as providing that value back to shareholders in dividends, which could resume as early as fiscal Q3.

For the full fiscal year, a strong holiday season paired with execution in China aided by Tmall and 11.11 could see EPS rise to $1.10 on a GAAP basis, and with continual good execution of the stated acceleration program, Tapestry could be on its way to post $2.5 in GAAP EPS on revenues of $5.2-$5.3 billion. By FY23, revenues could be nearing $5.8 billion (meaning that Tapestry trades at just 1.2x FY23 sales), assuming that recovery continues smoothly and there are no more random world-halting events, while EPS could be up to $3.15 on a GAAP basis.

Those above EPS estimates fall in-line/just short of consensus estimates, below, but then again, retail is still somewhat of an uncertainty, although Tapestry's heavy concentration in D2C should provide immense benefit. However, increased demand could still lead to some increased costs around the holidays with logistics, which could impact earnings slightly; plus, lack of stimulus in the US still could crimp consumer spending in the near future, although at the price ranges of Tapestry's products/target demographic, there might not be much of an effect.

Data by YCharts

Overall, Tapestry's plan initiated in August is already showing signs of positive progression, and the holiday season will be important in shaping future growth potential as revenues look to inflect. China will be a large player in the current fiscal Q2 with Single's Day potentially driving Coach's handbag sales higher through Tmall. Recovery in North American sales will be necessary as the region is the primary driver of revenues, and holiday sales and deals could play a role in driving growth rates. Margin expansion remains one of the largest positives from the prior quarter, and maintaining those strong margins in revenue recovery will boost EPS and profitability, and allow Tapestry to return value back to shareholders sooner rather than later. Long term revenue growth should coincide with strong EPS growth due to recent margin expansion. With that in mind, even after October's strong performance, Tapestry could still be headed for some more upside to $35 by year end 2021 as earnings and revenues bounce higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.