The company's future looks bright, but the stock price can be volatile. This growth stock is likely to be chased or dumped by investors after its event day in November.

The company reported a 111% increase in Q3 2020 revenues year over year, and its cryptocurrency trading platform, Zero, saw a 20-fold rise in transactions.

Overstock has witnessed a wild and dizzy ride in 2020 because of its e-commerce and blockchain business potential.

With ideas it is like with dizzy heights you climb: At first they cause you discomfort and you are anxious to get down, distrustful of your own powers; but soon the remoteness of the turmoil of life and the inspiring influence of the altitude calm your blood; your step gets firm and sure and you begin to look - for dizzier heights. − Nikola Tesla

Online retailer and blockchain technology business owner, Overstock (OSTK), has moved at a scorching pace in 2020. A year ago, OSTK was languishing at around $9.7 - and then COVID-19 came along, and e-commerce stocks and cryptocurrencies starting zooming. OSTK went on to hit a high of about $121 in August 2020 and is currently hovering at around $67 as of November 6, 2020.

The stock is being chased for growth and it has been a dizzy rollercoaster ride. The year 2021 too looks like another crazy year because its solid business potential can be tripped by some very valid risks. Here is my analysis:

Overstock is into online retailing, blockchain technology business (Medici Ventures), and tZero, which is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency exchange service, an alternative trading system, and a wallet app.

1. The Online Retailing Business

In Q3 2020, OSTK generated $731 million in revenues, and its online retail vertical's contribution was 98% (see the image below). The Q3 revenues jumped 111% year over year, mainly because COVID-19 compelled many folks to shop online.

Source: OSTK's SEC Filing

OSTK online store mainly sells furniture and home furnishings. WFH, home confinements, and closures helped increase online sales in 2020. As per OSTK, online shopping trends are very strong and the company expects its furniture sales to increase going forward because it offers smart deals that include financing, rewards, discounts, and coupons. It is also expanding its partner program.

While online sales are likely to be strong, furniture and home accessories are items that last for a while. You don't keep changing these products frequently, and therefore, the company will have to keep attracting new customers (in other words, keep spending on sales and marketing). Second, the economy is not out of the woods yet and the number of COVID-19 cases is rising. It is uncertain how long the economic gloom will continue but the Fed anticipates that the situation will start returning to normal in 2022. I estimate that OSTK's online retail sales potential has largely been priced in already.

2. Medici Ventures

Medici Ventures is a software company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of OSTK. It works on developing and deploying blockchain technology and enterprise-level software. The subsidiary actively invests in blockchain startups and plays a role in their functioning. The investments are classified as Equity Securities on the asset side of the balance sheet. Most of these investments are made in private early-stage startup companies, which are difficult to value.

Though Medici Venture's revenue jumped to $2.8 million in Q3 2020 compared to $639,000 a year ago, the subsidiary ended up losing $6.6 million because of operating expenses and interest. OSTK owns about $49 million equity securities as of Q3 2020. The company has disclosed to the SEC that the COVID-19 disruption, conventional startup problems, delays in the adoption of blockchain technologies, and other reasons can play a spoiler in the invested businesses. Therefore, such investments are risky and investors need to track developments in this space.

3. tZero

In Q3 2020, OSTK's tZero vertical reported a loss of $12.4 million, mainly due to high operating expenses (almost 100% of revenues) and interest expense (34% of revenues). Though the business vertical made losses, its trading volumes grew 20 times and its revenue doubled year over year to $11 million (see image above).

tZero, along with BOX Digital Markets LLC, owns BSTX (Boston Security Token Exchange), a proposed SEC-regulated stock market for tokenized securities. Both partners have applied for regulatory approvals with the SEC, and the review period, after many delays, is slated to end on November 27, 2020. If BSTX receives the approval, OSTK is likely to zoom.

Source: OSTK's SEC Filing

The tZero alternative trading system looks like a dark horse and should be tracked by investors.

Summing Up

Can OSTK zoom up some more after the dizzy rollercoaster ride it has been through in 2020?

Oh yes, absolutely it can. Think about this:

Source: My Twitter Feed, which is sourced from my updates in The Lead-Lag Report

As of July 11, 2020, Amazon (AMZN) accounted for 4.6% of the total U.S. retail sales and yet, its valuation was greater than the top 9 retailers in our country. So, markets are crazily irrational and investors won't care much about valuations once they get passionate about a stock. Ask Elon Musk about it.

OSTK's e-commerce vertical does look promising, but largely this has already been priced in. Its tZero business is a dark horse while its Medici Ventures blockchain business vertical has potential but can face impairment in the value of its equity securities.

Though a large part of OSTK's potential is discounted in the price, I am cautiously bullish about it in the long term.

Like this article? Don't forget to click the Follow button above.

Anticipate Stock Crashes, Corrections, And Bear Markets Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it's too late. That's why it's important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.